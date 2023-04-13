ShoppingOrganizingbagsorganizational hacks

If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

If you’re constantly losing keys and lip balm to the mess in your handbag or backpack, it’s time to get organized.

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Backpack-Organizer-EXPLOMAX-Rucksack-Organization/dp/B07L9915L3/ref=asc_df_B07L9915L3/?tag=griffinwynne-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=351928563097&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=9982709403748632699&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007300&hvtargid=pla-805407427914&ref=&adgrpid=70383473029&th=1&ascsubtag=64356c81e4b0859acb960a01%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lightweight backpack insert" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64356c81e4b0859acb960a01" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Backpack-Organizer-EXPLOMAX-Rucksack-Organization/dp/B07L9915L3/ref=asc_df_B07L9915L3/?tag=griffinwynne-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=351928563097&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=9982709403748632699&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007300&hvtargid=pla-805407427914&ref=&adgrpid=70383473029&th=1&ascsubtag=64356c81e4b0859acb960a01%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">lightweight backpack insert</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Organizer-organizer-Handbag-Neverfull-Longchamp/dp/B0B5X9LVY4?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64356c81e4b0859acb960a01%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="purse organizer insert" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64356c81e4b0859acb960a01" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Organizer-organizer-Handbag-Neverfull-Longchamp/dp/B0B5X9LVY4?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=64356c81e4b0859acb960a01%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">purse organizer insert</a>.
Amazon
A lightweight backpack insert and purse organizer insert.

The trouble with carrying your everyday essentials is that often your bag is such a mess you can’t find them when you need them. Your lips are cracked and you require a swipe of balm? Phone’s on one percent and you want your portable charger? Kid is screaming and you know you have a granola bar? Sorry, once something goes in your bag, it might as well be shipped off into the Milky Way, never to be seen again.

When it’s impossible to find the things you need, you may think you’re in a Three Stooges sketch in which a clown drilled a hole in your bag unbeknownst to you, and now all of your possessions keep falling out. And although the haters may tell you to take less stuff with you, there is no shame in being prepared when you leave the house.

To help you stay organized on the go and to make your bag a little less of a black hole, we rounded up the best items for bringing some order to your objects. There are bag organizers, clear and opaque pouches, tech cases and even waterproof containers that can withstand extreme temperatures. Every item listed has a ton of 5-star reviews talking about their organizational prowess.

1
Amazon
A totally beloved bag inset with a ring for your keys
Beloved on TikTok, this pop-up bag organizer comes in over 20 colors in six different sizes for all kinds of bags. It has a detachable inner wallet part, a section for keys and outside and inside pockets, giving everything a place. Reviews say it works in designer handbags, diaper bags and even backpacks.

Promising review: "This changed my life. I'm a bag lady and I love totes and my organization kick lead me to make this purchase and it's the best decision I ever made. I know where everything is in my large tote. I'm gifting this to my sisters and my mom. Yes, it does make my purse a little heavier, but I don't care" — KatO
$26.88+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
Or a patterned organizer with easy-access handles
Reminiscent of Vera Bradley patterns, this nylon tote organizer comes in 10 fun colors and patterns with 13 pockets, a zipper top and handles that make it super easy to move in and out of your bag.

Promising review: "I honestly did not think much of this product when ordering it. Boy was I wrong so much you said it is truly does keep me organized. Use it more than I thought I was going to. love love love this item." — Kristina Aguilar
$10.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Standing Stasher bags for snacks, medicines, toys, products and literally everything else
If you already use Stasher bags in the kitchen, you know about their durability, usability and versatility. While you can certainly use their traditional sandwich-style bags in your tote or workbag for keys, pill boxes, chargers, makeup and other daily items, their newer line of standing bags have a little more room in the bottom. They're great for larger items and can stand on their own. Best of all, they're waterproof, freezer-proof and can go in the microwave if you need to use them to hold snacks or messy items.

Promising review: "I just tallied up how many of these things I own..current count 25 different shapes and sizes. I should have stayed quiet and not demonstrated how wonderful they are and my count would be lower. Excellent for travel to reduce leaking items, organizing stuff. Great for leftovers, packing lunches, and transporting do kibble. Easy to see through. Keeps food fresher than other bags or glass containers. Dishwasher safe. Durable and attractive. All around great bag even for wet bathing suits. All of them are constantly in use which forces me to acquire more to keep up with our needs..I really want a few hidden ones for my personal use but they know where I stash the good stuff. Amazing product." — Febesmom
$17.87 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A backpack organizer if you're not a purse or tote person
We're not all purse people and thank heavens for that. If you're a backpack-wearer, you may run into the same issues with finding things in your large main pocket. This backpack insert has cinched and zippered sections to keep you organized wherever you go.

Promising review: "I used to hate using my backpack, despite it being the most convenient given that I ride a motorcycle around, and a purse isn't a safe option. I have a jansport backpack and it fits with room to spare. I love the many pockets and versatility of the organizer as it has space for almost all of the things I tend to bring around with me. My favorite thing is that there are stretchy bands along sides to hold items to avoid general movement which was the issue I was having before with all of my belongings. I would recommend this to someone interested in having a backpack organizer." — Lex
$16.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A zipper tech organizer for all your chargers and gadgets
If you are always fishing for your charging cord, the little charging block cube that goes into the wall, your dongle, AirPods or other tech gadgets, this zippered tech pouch may be the answer to your prayers. It has little sections for all your gizmos, and is easy to reach for when you're in a rush.

Promising review: "Well made soft case. Fits and organized all my cords, and small gadgets. About the size of a book so it slid nicely into my carry on bag. Highly recommend." — Jeanne Marie
$18.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Or a laptop case with extra sections for notebooks and chargers
This just in: laptop cases are not just for laptops. Well, not this one at least. With sections for books, notebooks, chargers, tablets and anything else, this portable portfolio will keep your and your work bag super organized.

Promising review: "It is durable and is the correct dimensions for laptop and books. The inside compartments allows you to be well organized." — Sharadha V
$21.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Ziploc's budget-friendly reusable bags for makeup and essentials
Just dipping your toe into organizing? You'll love these super affordable reusable accessory bags with a slide top. They're Ziploc bags that you can use again and again without them getting sad and yucky. Slip them into smaller bags or use them to group different types of items when you're sorting your work bag.

Promising review: "I used these for a recent trip, and it was so convenient. I was able to keep everything together but organized, and not worry about anything leaking. After my trip I’m using them for purse organizing." — Eulalie
$5.19+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
A ToteSavy diaper bag insert if you can't stand baby bags
If you've come across fashion mom TikTok, you've likely seen the ToteSave diaper bag insert. Turn your chic designer bags into super accessible diaper bags with bottles, diapers, toys, snacks and everything else organized for you. Note, tons of non-parents use this organizer, too, just to keep their daily-use purse in order.

Promising review: "I bought this because I was looking for something to use in my Michael Kors tote. My boys are 3 and 1, and I'm a little tired of carrying around huge diaper bags when I don't need them. This totesavvy mini is perfect in my bag. It fits comfortably with room to spare. It has two large pockets on one side (plenty big enough for a two sippy cups or two bottles of water), then another large one (I shoved some diapers in there) and two small ones on the other side. I really like that it has little handles on the top so you can lift it out easily. And I love love love that it's a light color. It's easy to see in my bag. I think it will be perfect as my boys get older, too, since it's versatile enough to be used for anything, really." — Tiffany
$55 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A "budget binder" with little envelopes for all your things
While this is technically a binder for budgeting and holding cash, lifestyle TikTok creator Julie Kay blew my mind by showing how she uses it to keep smaller purses organized. She slips bandaids, medicine, wipes, mints, a tiny toothbrush, stain sticks, tampons, hair elastics, a portable phone charger and more little goodies into the binder's plastic envelopes. Seriously, I want it.

Promising review: "I bought this to help keep me organized. Boy, does it work!! The vinyl pouches are perfect size for cash and I know where my cash is supposed to go. It fits in my purse for easy carry and doubles great as a wallet. I totally recommend to anyone trying to organize their life." — Ashley Miller
$7.98 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A set of five mesh zipper bags that let you see what's inside
Keep everything in your sight with this set of five mesh zippered bags available in multiple sizes. If you're really on it, you can color-code which bag holds what type of items, making it super easy to grab your charger or sunglasses in an instant.

Promising review: "I was always searching for lipliner, lipstick and gloss… this gives me a great way to corral them in a cute little pouch." — cathy WB
$13.99+ at Amazon
11
Amazon
A fun travel pouch that comes in two sizes
Happiness is a bag full of smaller bags. This waterproof pouch comes in two sizes. It's technically a makeup bag and comes with a ton of inside pockets and sections to keep your products and brushes organized. But you can certainly use it to store medication, sunglasses, chargers, first aid supplies or anything else you take with you on the go.

Promising review: "This makeup bag keeps thing so organized. I don’t have to dig around for my brushes because there are so many side pockets for them" — Michaela
$8.99 at Amazon
