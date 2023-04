If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

Standing Stasher bags for snacks, medicines, toys, products and literally everything else

If you already use Stasher bags in the kitchen, you know about their durability, usability and versatility. While you can certainly use their traditional sandwich-style bags in your tote or workbag for keys, pill boxes, chargers, makeup and other daily items, their newer line of standing bags have a little more room in the bottom. They're great for larger items and can stand on their own. Best of all, they're waterproof, freezer-proof and can go in the microwave if you need to use them to hold snacks or messy items."I just tallied up how many of these things I own..current count 25 different shapes and sizes. I should have stayed quiet and not demonstrated how wonderful they are and my count would be lower.. Great for leftovers, packing lunches, and transporting do kibble. Easy to see through. Keeps food fresher than other bags or glass containers. Dishwasher safe. Durable and attractive. All around great bag even for wet bathing suits. All of them are constantly in use which forces me to acquire more to keep up with our needs..I really want a few hidden ones for my personal use but they know where I stash the good stuff. Amazing product." — Febesmom