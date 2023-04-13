If Your Bag Is An Actual Black Hole, Try These 11 Helpful Products

The trouble with carrying your everyday essentials is that often your bag is such a mess you can’t find them when you need them. Your lips are cracked and you require a swipe of balm? Phone’s on one percent and you want your portable charger? Kid is screaming and you know you have a granola bar? Sorry, once something goes in your bag, it might as well be shipped off into the Milky Way, never to be seen again.

When it’s impossible to find the things you need, you may think you’re in a Three Stooges sketch in which a clown drilled a hole in your bag unbeknownst to you, and now all of your possessions keep falling out. And although the haters may tell you to take less stuff with you, there is no shame in being prepared when you leave the house.

Advertisement

To help you stay organized on the go and to make your bag a little less of a black hole, we rounded up the best items for bringing some order to your objects. There are bag organizers, clear and opaque pouches, tech cases and even waterproof containers that can withstand extreme temperatures. Every item listed has a ton of 5-star reviews talking about their organizational prowess.