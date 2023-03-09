ShoppingTeensorganizationhome organization

19 Cool Organizing Products For Tricking Your Messy Teen Into Tidying Up

Make it easier for your teen to stay on top of their living area without constant reminders.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Jewelry-Christmas-Decorations-Bedroom-Aesthetic/dp/B07MTLWBR2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64063506e4b029d87017b35b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cactus jewelry dish" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64063506e4b029d87017b35b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Jewelry-Christmas-Decorations-Bedroom-Aesthetic/dp/B07MTLWBR2?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64063506e4b029d87017b35b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cactus jewelry dish</a>, a <a href="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/2706071/267856/4336?subId1=64063506e4b029d87017b35b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fbellwood-cosmestic-organizer-d10691%2F" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="toiletry and makeup organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64063506e4b029d87017b35b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://westelm.e54b.net/c/2706071/267856/4336?subId1=64063506e4b029d87017b35b&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westelm.com%2Fproducts%2Fbellwood-cosmestic-organizer-d10691%2F" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">toiletry and makeup organizer</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whitmor-6025-3928-Honeycomb-Drawer-Organizer/dp/B00CA26HGW?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64063506e4b029d87017b35b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="honeycomb drawer organizer." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64063506e4b029d87017b35b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Whitmor-6025-3928-Honeycomb-Drawer-Organizer/dp/B00CA26HGW?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64063506e4b029d87017b35b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">honeycomb drawer organizer.</a>
Amazon, West Elm
A cactus jewelry dish, a toiletry and makeup organizer and a honeycomb drawer organizer.

Staying neat and organized is a challenge for us all, regardless of age, lifestyle or profession. But perennially messiness seems to be an affliction that often strikes our beloved youths, much to many parents’ chagrin.

No one likes to nag or be nagged, but a gentle guiding hand is often necessary to help tweens and teens stay on top of their bedroom organization issues. Having cute organizational items in their areas can help make it easy for them to stay tidy without constant reminders.

To help keep your home nicely sorted and peaceful, we’ve rounded up 19 organizational items for your messy teen that are as cute as they are functional. They’ll help motivate your loved one to stay on top of their living area and maybe even get them to look forward to tidying up.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A cactus jewelry tray
It doesn't get more precious is this cactus ring holder. It's the perfect catchall for an accessories-loving teen. Place it on a bedside table or bathroom countertop to help them keep their jewelry corralled. Who wouldn't want to plop their baubles in this little cutie?
$19.97 at Amazon
2
Food52
A rustic-cool laundry hamper
If you've got a laundry situation on your hands, then maybe a cool new laundry hamper will motivate your teen to get their clothes from floor to basket. This beauty from Food52 has a steel frame and canvas bag, and comes in four different colors and a variety of sizes.
$129+ at Food52
3
H&M
A shell-shaped stoneware bowl
If you've got a fancy, beach-loving youth on your hands, then they'll love this stone bowl. It is shaped like an elegant shell with a fluted finish and is perfect for catching items that would otherwise clutter up their space.
$24.99 at H&M
4
West Elm
A cosmetics organizer
This multi-functional cosmetics organizer is just what your teen's bathroom counters need. It has a simple modern minimalist silhouette and includes a removable cup that makes it easy and convenient to store makeup brushes.
$45 at West Elm
5
Pottery Barn
A chic desktop organizer
Made of strong engineered wood, this desktop organizer is an excellent and unassuming way to keep your teen's workspace neat and tidy. It's visually unobtrusive and wildly convenient, perfect for keeping track of notes, writing utensils, glasses, smartphones and other essentials. It can easily be wiped clean and fits seamlessly with any decor aesthetic.
$99 at Pottery Barn
6
Open Spaces
A stylish versatile storage rack
I've long had my eye on an Open Spaces shoe rack — they're smart, stylish and uniquely designed. Available in seven colors, they're ideal for keeping shoes neat or displaying decorative objects, books, catchall trays and more.
$184 at Open Spaces
7
Amazon
An over-the-door hanging shoe organizer
Available in five fun colors, this hanging organizer can be used for everything from shoes to art projects, makeup, accessories and more. It has 24 clear pockets and can be hung from any standard-sized door.
$9.77 at Amazon
8
Food52
A narrow rolling storage cart
This versatile little cart can go anywhere your teen needs a little extra organizational help. It's perfect in the bathroom for toiletries or can be tucked in a bedroom and display knick knacks while also storing school supplies, pencils, a smartphone and other potential clutter. It's available in black or white.
$79 at Food52
9
Crate&Kids
A metal study desk organizer
For anyone looking for a more compact and simple desktop organizer, this metal option is ideal for popping in pens and pencils, school supplies, glasses and more. It's available in three colors and adds a sweet pop of color to a space.
$22 at Crate&Kids
10
Amazon
A honeycomb-shaped drawer organizer
Keeping drawers from becoming overwhelming, unsightly disasters is no easy feat, but these drawer organizers make it easy. They expand to fit any size drawer and snap together with ease to create the configuration of your choice. The honeycomb design is incredibly functional, but I also happen to think it makes your personal items look adorable.
$14.10 at Amazon
11
West Elm
Slim floating shelves
Stylish floating shelves are a great way to add visual interest while also providing additional storage space for items like knick knacks, books and basically anything that might otherwise feel like clutter when it's piled up on a desk or dresser. This set from West Elm is available in two colors and four different sizes, so you can get as many as you want in whatever size you need.
$45 at West Elm
12
Amazon
A set of dresser drawer organizers
These drawer organizers may be more utilitarian than they are cute, but they'll add much-needed and appreciated zen to even the messiest of dressers. Available in seven colors, they're made of lightweight fabric and are ideal for organizing socks, undies, bras, scarves, shirts and much more.
$14.87 at Amazon
13
Etsy
A hanging T-shirt organizer
If your teen has more shirts and hoodies than they know what to do with, check out this over-the-door hanging organizer from Etsy seller TheRollKeeper. It couldn't be easier to use, is a major space-saver and, most importantly, looks cool. It is available in three sizes with adjustable bands and can hold up to 30 large rolled-up clothing items.
$27.99 at Etsy
14
Amazon
A pair of woven baskets
Available in five different colors and two different sizes, these woven baskets are a great way to keep mess at bay. They're made of natural water hyacinth, and are versatile enough to use for storing toiletries, hand towels, games, magazines, devices, school supplies and a whole lot more. They're hand-woven over an iron frame so you don't have to worry about them crumpling with use.
$45.99 at Amazon
15
Target
A set of three glass apothecary jars
Available with black or silver tops, these classic apothecary jars are a convenient and aesthetically pleasing way to corral hair ties, clips, cotton balls, Q-tips and more. They look good, make essentials easily accessible and are available at a reasonable price point.
$25.49 at Target
16
Amazon
A baseball cap hanger
All you need is a single hanger and this nifty little cloth and clip organizer to keep baseball caps tidy and easy to grab. It comes in seven different colors, is made with nylon, and is adjustable to accommodate the style of hangers that you use.
$6.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
An over-the-cabinet-door hair tool organizer
Clear countertops and rid yourself of the unsightly tangle of hair appliance cables with this cabinet-door organizer. It's perfect for heat styling tools, combs, brushes and more. And since it's made of steel wire, you can tools while they're still hot, so even the most impatient among us won't have an excuse to not tuck them back away.
$20.49 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A behind-the-door storage cabinet
Utilize the wasted space behind the bedroom or bathroom door with a slim, minimalist cabinet. It's a great spot to tuck away everything from knick knacks to school supplies, accessories, beauty gear and more. It has adjustable shelves and rods so it can be customized to fit your own specific needs — and look good while doing it.
$219.99 at Amazon
19
Amazon
A five-section closet organizer
If you've got a closet disaster on your hands, check out this easy-to-hang closet shelving system. It's made with strong, breathable fabric that won't get stinky, and has reinforced seams and a sturdy steel frame that will keep everything safely in place and acessible. It's ideal for clothes, shoes or even accessories like purses and scarves. It's an easy fix that won't break the bank.
$9.92 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A set of airtight food storage containers

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

What Your Massage Therapist Knows About You After 1 Session

Parenting

9 Rude Comments Stay-At-Home Dads Get All The Time

Wellness

5 Long COVID Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Work/Life

6 Hidden Ways Anxiety Could Be Holding You Back At Work

Food & Drink

‘I Am Disabled, Black And Female, But I Am Not Here To Check The Boxes’

Wellness

Actually, It’s None Of Your Business Why Someone Has Gained Weight

Home & Living

This 2014 Dramedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

Kate Middleton’s Recent Look Will Resonate With Anyone Who's Been Pregnant

Relationships

23 Highly Amusing Tweets About Couples Therapy

Shopping

If You Haven't Been Double Cleansing, Read This For The Sake Of Your Skin.

Shopping

This Stylish Tech Accessories Brand Is Target's Best-Kept Secret

Home & Living

This Scathing Comedy Special Is The Top Show On Netflix

Shopping

This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Only $10 On Amazon

Shopping

Meet The Black-Owned Jewelry Brand That Was Born From A Love Of Travel

Shopping

Everyone Loves These TikTok-Viral Reusable Water Bottles

Shopping

37 Warm Weather Things You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here's What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Parenting

These Parents Didn't Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Shopping

The 7 Best Gym Bags To Tote All Your Workout Gear

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Style & Beauty

Celebrities Don't Just Show Up Looking Like This. Here's Who Makes The Magic Happen

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Shopping

If You're Bidet-Curious, These Toilet Attachments Are Pooper-Approved

Shopping

Expert-Recommended Fitness Products For Anyone Who Claims They’re Too Busy To Exercise

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

46 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Shopping

This Expensive-Looking Swivel Chair Will Almost Certainly Sell Out Again

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

We Have TikTok To Thank For This $35 Space-Saving Kitchen Tool

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Style & Beauty

The TikTok Trend That Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Doing At Home

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Secondhand Stress (And What To Do About It)

Relationships

Is ‘Anchoring Bias’ Affecting Your Relationships? Here’s What To Look Out For.

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender