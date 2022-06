Just 30 Products That'll Make Your Outdoor Space The Place To Be This Summer

A pair of Bluetooth speakers that also light up the space in different colors

"The sound quality of these is great and syncing two of them together was easy per the instructions. We bought these for our first pool party in our new home and they were a big hit. I like that you can turn off the colored lights, especially during the day when they aren't visible anyway. The colors of the lights are vibrant at night. We hung these from hanging planter stakes and played them for 7–8 hours without any issue after they were fully charged. I'm sure they could play even longer but we haven't tested them out beyond that." — BCW "We purchased these speakers for our outdoor patio space. They are easy to sync up with our phones to play Pandora, Spotify, or Sirius XM apps. They are LOUD — we purchased four speakers total for our space and consistently use one or two while the others are charging. My teenage son also 'stole' one for his room since he doesn't have a wireless stereo. While we have not drowned them in the rain or dumped them in a bucket of water to test the weatherproof statement, we have left them out briefly during a rain storm with no issues noted. HIGHLY RECOMMEND — great value for the quality and ease of use." — Jen Letourneau