Dramatically Improve Your Outdoor Space With These 31 Products

A TikTok-popular inflatable hot tub

It sports 120 air jets, an integrated water filtration system, a control panel, and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees — just imagine this on a clear night with a glass of your favorite chilled drink. Reviewers say about two to three people is the max for the most comfortable fit.Check it out in this TikTok I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub, but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this.The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40 to 60 degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong.I give 5 out of 5 stars. Get it!" — Kristine