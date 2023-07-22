Dramatically Improve Your Outdoor Space With These 31 Products

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A comfy, soft hammock
The stand is easy to assemble, disassemble, and pack up in the included carrying case for storage or travel.Promising review:
"The cotton fabric is sturdy and breathable. I never feel stuck to it the way I do in a nylon hammock. The set up/take down is super easy and the frame is very sturdy
— we have definitely put 300+ pounds in it. The ability to raise and lower the hammock with the multiple hook positions might be the best feature.
I have bad knees and like to get into the hammock from a higher position... no problem. My kids like it lower so they can reach the ground to swing it... no problem. It works great as a traditional hammock to lay in. It works as a 'swing' to sit on. It has enough fabric that you can cover up if you're cold or want to block out light or bugs. We have accidentally left it out in the rain several times and it dries great, hasn't faded from the sun, hasn't had any mold, and hasn't developed any weird smell
." — Mary
A high-voltage insect zapper
It has a range of up to 1,500 square feet!Promising review
: "Usually if I am outside with a group of people, the bugs come hunting for me and nobody else gets bitten if I am in the area. I got tired of putting on bug spray every time I go out on the patio, so I bought this to try and it has made a huge difference.
I turn it on for a little bit every night, even if I am not outside, and you can hear and see it doing its thing, and now I can sit out back and have no bug spray and nothing bothers me. Very effective product. On the recommendation of some other reviews, I also purchased a Black Flag Octenol Lure
to help attract even more bugs and I think it helps too." — Todd F
A professional-strength mold and mildew remover spray
It's designed specifically for outdoor fabrics, plus works on concrete, tile, wood, plastic, and more. To use, spray the remover, wait until you see the mildew stain disappear, then rinse.Promising review:
"I don't often write reviews of products. But this was so impressive, I thought I should let others know. We have a set of vinyl outdoor chairs that were constantly covered with mildew. When we were feeling ambitious, we'd take the time to power wash the chairs, which worked pretty well but was a lot of work. The problem was that a couple of days later, the mildew was back almost as bad as before. With this mildew stain remover, we sprayed the chairs, let them sit a few minutes, and hosed off with a regular garden hose. Easy. And they were cleaner than they ever got using the power washer.
When we put the chairs away two months later, they were still clean." — Christine A. Simonson
A tall table-cooler combo to keep your drinks cool
You can also shut the top and just use it as a regular end table when you're not utilizing the cooler function.Promising review:
"Have gotten so many compliments on this already. Great even when not using as a cooler for just a functional end table near our furniture around the fire pit. Can put drinks on there, s'mores stuff, etc. It's nice because it functions as a table without being big and bulky. It can easily be moved around to where it is needed.
and the cooler function of course is what sets it apart from all other tables and makes it awesome!" — Amy M.
A mounted outdoor fan
This weatherproof fan has a fully sealed and permanently lubricated industrial motor to protect it against wetness. It comes in three sizes.Promising review
: "Great fan at a good price! I bought this fan for my backyard to help circulate the air in hot days and to help deter mosquitoes at night around the fire pit. This fan worked perfectly
. It has three speeds, the highest of which is super strong. The fan at high speed is a bit noisy, but nothing unexpected of a powerful fan. It is also 100% waterproof, which is a must.
My only minor issues would be 1) it would be nice if the fan came with a cover for when it’s not used (I bought 20-inch tire storage covers to do the job), and 2) the fan is only adjustable up and down not side to side — if they could make it oscillate that would be great. Having said that, I would recommend this fan for sure and would not hesitate to buy it again." — Bigdad
An adhesive garbage guard to get rid of the flies
This product is designed for use in outdoor or garage trash bins and dumpsters. Do not use in areas where people or pets will be for an extended period of time.Promising review:
"It’s what everyone says; perfect. I live on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi — hot, humid, and plenty of moisture in the air. My garage, where my trash cans are kept, opens to a large wooded area. Lots of flies. Regardless of washing them out weekly, using bags with ties, or making sure to rinse meat packages and such, my trash cans were fly heaven and laden with maggots around trash time. Well, I stuck these where everyone said to, underneath the lid. In less than TWO days there were no flies or maggots. NONE!!
Now, you might open the lid and have one flying around, but he won’t last long. Seriously, this stuff works better than described." — ztennyson
An adjustable "sport-brella" designed with SPF 50+
Psst — a lot of reviewers swear by this for easy hands-free shade solutions for strollers and wheelchairs as well!Promising review
: "I originally bought this about three years ago and my husband used it and liked it so much recently that he bought an additional one.
It is easy to maneuver and angle to block the sun, but non-intrusive. It is easy to fold and replace in the carrying case. It is worth every penny
." — Sara B.
The Original Tree Swing / Etsy
An ash wooden tree swing
All you need is the right tree and some simple hanging hardware
. The Original Tree Swing
is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based shop creating wooden swings from local lumber that has been cut down for construction, weather damage and the like, saving it from the landfill and bringing it back to backyards everywhere. Promising review:
"My daughter LOVES this swing, and it was super easy to install with the eye splice and video instructions. Thanks for making a kid's birthday dreams come true!" — Julie Crosby
An ingenious pair of gardening gloves
Reviewers say these gloves also prevent dirt from getting underneath nails, too.Promising review:
"I bought these gloves for my mom and she absolutely loves them. She has told several people about them and has said how easy its been picking up leaves, weeds, or flowers while gardening." — Jacqueline Landsaw
A huge pack of wildflower seeds
Promising review:
"It is early July, and I could not be more pleased with this seed mixture. Almost every day since April, I have had new surprises in my garden. I have enjoyed alyssum, Chinese forget-me-not, zinnias, cosmos, and marigolds. I am beginning to see more forget-me-nots, poppies, pineapple sage, and Armeria. I am a beekeeper and, hence, was trying to plant some flowers the bees would like. I have an unbelievable number of pollinators busy among the flowers all day long.
Today, I saw a hummingbird!! I am hoping to have these flowers self-seed and to have even more lovelies next year!" — Bio Teacher
A pack of motion-activated lights with built-in solar panels
Promising review:
"I purchased these to cover the side of my house. Installation was easy and I left them outside for two days to charge. The light coverage was about what I expected from them and do the job well. The motion sensitivity covers all the side and lights turn on.
It has rained about three times and still work great and hoping they last for a long time." — J. Argueta
A reviewer-beloved projector
It connects easily to a Fire TV Stick
, laptops, DVD players, and more via HDMI input.Promising review:
"I NEVER leave reviews, but thought I should leave one because this thing is awesome. Super good quality picture!
Could be a liiiittle brighter, but for the price, I’m not complaining. I use a Fire Stick and have no problems streaming anything at all. The sound isn’t super loud and doesn’t have any bass, so if you have people over, you probably won’t be able to hear very well if you use the projector speaker. Plug in a speaker through the aux cord jack, and there’s no issues!! 10/10 recommend for anyone wanting to have movie nights in the backyard.
I got so many compliments; all of my friends have been asking me where to get it!" — Amazon Customer
A outdoor Wi-Fi extender
Promising review:
"I must say, I was a bit skeptical when I first purchased this, but after setting it up, I was absolutely amazed. I hooked it up just outside the back door at our main house, and I have incredible service in the garage apartment.
Can run all computers, TV. It really is a wonderful device and definitely worth the money!" — Texas
A small wicker couch and matching ottoman with storage
Promising review:
"I am pleased with this product so far. The cushions are comfy and it's a good height for sitting. Assembly was easy and didn't take long. I can't wait to enjoy more days on my porch with this set." — Kathrin Kimmons
Or an outdoor daybed
You'll probably want to add in some of your own pillows to make it even cozier!Promising review
: "Took about two hours total with one person — everything was included (a couple of extra screws helped out). Assembly instructions were visual and easy to understand. Had to reverse the front canopy piece after assembly, but their video tells you how to determine if it's backwards. Once I had it assembled, my wife promptly took a two-hour nap on it and said it was great — worth every penny.
Make sure you purchase a weather cover
for it, and it'll give you long-lasting satisfaction!" — Joseph Vivona
Some 10-inch speckled hanging planters
They each come with four predrilled drainage holes to prevent overwatering!Promising reviews:
"I really love these hanging planters. Highly recommended. Lightweight, modern, and has drainage holes!" — thelma marie hart
"The perfect added touch! Exactly what I wanted to add a touch of color to our new outdoor eating area!" — Deborah Del Vecchio
And a cheery rainbow collection of flower pots
You could even color-coordinate the flowers you put inside 🌈. Do note the size of these as they're pretty small! They're just under 4 inches tall and 4 inches wide.Promising review
: "Lovely colorful flower pots. Perfect size to hold a single flower, and they add such a nice pop of color to my yard
. Very easy to hang up, no hardware required! I’m getting a lot of compliments on them. I bought several sets and planted bright flowers in them. I have them lining the inside of my yard and on the front of the house. They add a lot a cheer and homeyness for a simple and cheap project." — Maegan
A TikTok-popular inflatable hot tub
It sports 120 air jets, an integrated water filtration system, a control panel, and heats up quickly to a soothing 104 degrees — just imagine this on a clear night with a glass of your favorite chilled drink. Reviewers say about two to three people is the max for the most comfortable fit.
Check it out in this TikTok
.Promising review: "
I was skeptical about buying an inflatable hot tub, but my sister has wanted one forever. After researching many varieties we ended up purchasing this. I am amazed at how well it works. I have had it for several months now and it is still working perfectly.
The lining is thick and sturdy, and supports your back. It is easy to get in and out of. The cushioned bottom is more comfy than I expected. It holds heat well, we like it at 104 and it stays between 102 and 104 while in use in a 40 to 60 degree environment. The bubbles are plentiful and relaxing and strong. I thought setup was quite easy, filters are easy to change and water chemical balance is easy to maintain.
I give 5 out of 5 stars. Get it!" — Kristine
A padded kneeler to protect your knees while you're gardening
PS: You can also use the side legs to help you stand back up when you're done kneeling!Promising reviews:
"This is perfect for when you need to pull weeds, plant or clean up flowerbeds, or pick berries, as we are seniors and it helps us get up off the ground. If we didn’t have this, we would be setting on the ground until one of us could pull the other up. It is the best item we have ever bought." — CSD
"I’m 70 and have a passion for gardening. Much to my dismay I found when I got down to weed I couldn’t get back up again. This bench tool has made my weeding days enjoyable again…got another 10 years in me!" — RC Miller
A dog spot repair solution
Promising review
: "I have lacrosse players and dogs and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said.
The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year so I put more down and it is working like a dream!" — chchmom
Some portable folding rocking chairs
There's also a firepit-specific version
of this chair that's lower to the ground, ideal for lounging by the fire and for people who are on the shorter side.Promising review
: "BRILLIANT! Some clever engineer somewhere thought this design up. You can put it down on an uneven surface, like when you go camping or to outdoor events, and rock away. Each leg is individually shocked so you are always balanced. We use these everywhere we go. Music in the park, sports games, and backyard barbecues are a comfortable treat now!" — Cindy Flora
A canopy swing
Promising review
: "We love this lounge chair!!! The price was fabulous!! (And just a note: If you take care of your things — i.e. cover up the swing with a tarp and bring the cushions in when not using it — it will stay like new. Sun and rain can age anything! Easy-peasy!!) This lounge swing is so comfortable, and made very well!!
And it only took my hubby and I only 25–30 minutes to put together. Take my word for it... you are not going to find a nicer lounge swing at this price!!
" —vMarash
A pressure washer
Promising review:
"Used to clean composite deck, patio, and PVC fence, none of which had been cleaned for over two years. Patio was the worst due to drainage issues. Our 7-year-old 12x12 deck looked new in less than three hours. Patio took longer but looked like fresh cement when done. The right amount of power to freshen up our good-looking backyard.
Very efficient and I highly recommend this power washer." — CK1256
A stylish, functional garbage bin
Promising review:
"These are so great for what we wanted! Fits 33 gallons really well and is very attractive on the deck for recycling. Bought three, very happy! And after lots of rain, they were dry inside." — TAnnie
Chrissy's Soaps And More / Etsy
A backyard crystal citronella candle
Promising review:
"The details in the candle are really beautiful. Perfect centerpiece for a small outdoor table and a chic way to keep the bugs at bay!" — Veronica Williams
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A battery-operated patio umbrella light
The tool-free installation is as simple as opening the unit and camping it onto the umbrella pole. It requires four AA batteries
to run, which are not
included. Promising review:
"This light is great!!! It has three settings to adjust the amount of brightness you need. Lowest level is great for just sitting around your patio table and having a couple of drinks with friends. Brightest setting is PERFECT for playing cards! We play cards a few times a month. There are two 70+-year-olds who did not complain that they couldn’t see.
So, works great in my book! 😁" — Mandie Jordan
A handsome privacy screen
Promising review
: "My husband and I purchased two of these for our backyard patio so we can have some privacy from our neighbors. The height is perfect.
If you're looking for a privacy wall, I would suggest purchasing two. We added river rocks inside each of the planter boxes and filled it completely to the top to support our privacy wall in the strong winds. I plan on adding small potted flowers to place on top of the rocks in the summer. We also painted these with two coats of spar urethane
to protect the wood in all weather environments just as a precaution. Very happy with our purchase! ***Update*** It’s been over a year since I purchased this product, and this held up throughout Northeast Ohio windy lake effect snow storms without any problem!
I am so happy my river rocks worked, and I also tied this down to my deck railings during the winter as an extra precaution. As long as you weigh it down and secure it properly, you won’t have any issues." — Kristina Marie
One Man One Garage / Etsy
A unique vintage camper birdhouse
No glue is necessary for assembly.Promising review:
"I love this so much! I just built it, so I'm not sure if I will get any inhabitants or not, but that's okay because it’s SO CUTE. Took a little brain power to put together cause the pieces aren’t labeled, but it’s (clearly) do-able and a fun little project regardless. The little details are so fun, and it is very well-made. Highly recommend!" — Lauren Woods
An outdoor pizza oven for elevating your outdoor space
The Ooni Koda 16 is a super popular option among backyard pizza makers, heating up to 950 degrees in just 60 seconds. It's ready to go pretty much right out of the box — you just unfold the legs, insert the pizza stone baking board, connect it to a gas tank, and you're ready to start baking the crispy, cheesy pies of your dreams.Promising reviews:
"It’s a blast! We set it up outside by the pool, make tons of dough and fixings and let everyone make their own pizzas and experiment! Life doesn’t get any better with fam and friends, beer/wine, pizza and rock & roll!" — Bruce B
"Our family eats a lot of pizza, and this oven makes pizzas that taste like a gourmet pizza shop
. Figuring out the right recipes and techniques has been part of the joy for our family, something fun we do each weekend. Tips: Watch the how-to videos, read the Ooni guides, and buy the right flour. Once you get the technique down (which may take 5+ attempts), you’ll find what works best for you. Learning how to make the pizzas is part of the fun!" — j.mahajan
A sunshade triangle
Some people even hang this over part of their pool for a shady area. And you could drape some lights along this as well!Promising review:
"I’ve been meaning to get something like this for years. Our patio has no cover at all, especially early spring when the leaves aren’t back. the sun in unbearable at times.
We bought the install kit and used it to attach the two sides to the house and used a ratchet strap to attach the other end to a tree on the other side of the patio. So far it’s holding up well. We added lights which makes it super cozy at night and completely changes the feel of our patio
." — Kaitlyn Tugend