HuffPost Finds

26 Products Parent Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

"I would give it 10 stars if I could."
Chandni Reddy, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

As a parent, you want to make the best decisions for your child — and that includes what you choose to purchase for them. Whether it’s toys, ways to help them fall asleep at night, things to soothe sensitive newborn baby skin up to treating teenage acne, we rounded up products that fellow parents love so much, they think they deserve more than 5 stars.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A pack of Melissa & Doug Reusable Water-Reveal Activity Pads
Amazon
These are a godsend in a car, plane or restaurant. Just fill the pen with water and watch the kiddos color over and over. Who knew you could enjoy glass of wine without fearing a crayon explosion?

Promising review: "I love the brand and know it will give me quality products,but these are a 10 star product! They are awesome! You fill up the water pen, hand to your kid, and let them be entertained with no mess, and no lost market caps etc. good designs, good educational component with numbers and ABC's, and a lot of fun. The little books dry, and they are ready very quickly to be painted with water again. My 19-month-old and my almost three-year-old are very into these. My older nieces and nephews love them too. The two pieces of the pen unscrew and screw together fairly easily, but not too easily. My little one likes to eat markers and crayons, but with these, if she takes it apart, she is only drinking water. Genius!"—truc

Get a set of three from Amazon for $17.84 (available in two other options).
2
A two-in-one personalized backpack and lunchbox set
Souther Peach Co / Etsy
They'll proudly show it off on their first day back to daycare or kindergarten. Southern Peach Co is a small biz based in Weatherford, Texas that specializes in personalized gifts and keepsakes.You can add initials or a name to the bag. Use the pictured charts to choose the thread color and font style you like and simply add your notes in the personalization box when you place the order.

Get it from Southern Peach Co on Etsy for $26.95+ (available in 18 patterns).
3
A moon lamp
Amazon
It'll emanate a warm glow and calming vibes to become a part of your kiddo's bedtime routine so they can literally say, Goodnight Moon. You can use the lamp without a cord after it's charged. And all it takes is a tap of your finger to adjust the intensity and color.

Promising review: "I'd give it 10 stars of i could. The detail is amazing. I wish you could have seen my son's face when the moon lit up."—Violet E Maki

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in four sizes).
4
Or a three-in-one night-light, sound machine and time-to-rise device
Amazon
It basically sleep trains your night owls by letting you create custom light and sound programs in sync with bedtime, nap time and wake up routines — so they know when it's time to hit the sack and when it's OK to come running to your room. You'll be eternally grateful to catch a few extra ZZZs in the morning.

Promising review: "OK, so I never write reviews, but this product has changed our lives. My 3-year-old son has always been a horrible sleeper but got worse when we transitioned him to a toddler bed. He was getting up anywhere between two to five times per night. We were exhausted and so was he. We were willing to try anything. Then I came across the Hatch Baby. I really didn’t think it would work but we were desperate. The key is consistency. We had a yellow light set as a getting ready for bed with soft music and then we used a red light with the rain setting for night time. My son loved it in the morning when the green light would come on. He would run in our room and say, "It’s time to wake up, the birds are chirping." The first week was hit and miss. We just kept saying if it’s the red light you must stay in bed. Then it happened.....the seventh night he didn’t get up. I thought maybe it was a fluke....nope. He hasn’t gotten up once since then. This product has seriously changed our lives. We are all finally getting some much needed sleep. My son is much happier and less moody. Please do not hesitate to buy this product if you need your little one to get more sleep. I would give it 10 stars if I could!!!Julia Platt

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
5
A set of Bottle Bright tablets
Amazon
They'll dissolve those PREEEETTY disgusting stains and sludge left behind from coffee and sugary drinks in your hard-to-clean stainless-steel water bottles and travel mugs. Just fill with warm water, plop in and let the fizzing action work its magic (no scrubbing required!).

Promising review: "These are great! I cannot say enough great things about them. My yeti was Nasty. I plopped one in, let it sit over night and it looks like brand-new. I also use them in my glass water bottles to clean them out. I got some for my son as he drinks protein shakes on the regular and his shakers are funky too. But after one of these they are clean and ready to go. I would give 10 stars if I could."—Amy Brady

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8.
6
A game-changing diaper rash spray
Amazon
So your fingernails are never victimized again by that greasy, sticky paste. Reviewers say this mist works wonders on sore baby bottoms.

Promising review: "I love this product and wish I could give it more stars! It's so easy to use, definitely worth the price. I used to use gloves to spread diaper cream because I didn't want it under my nails. Now, I just spray and done."—Shannon

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $29.97.
7
A nonslip portable potty seat
Amazon
Perfect for families on the go that won't slip and slide under a wiggly child. It folds up so compactly, you can practically fit it into a pocket.

Promising review: "I wish I could give this a 6-star rating. I purchased an in-store circular folding potty reducer, and it was useless. Slipped all over the toilet seat, and made my son afraid he was going to fall in. This reducer is a game-changer. It fits every public toilet we've tried and sits securely on the toilet. I'm planning to get another for my husband's truck, and this is definitely my new favorite baby shower gift."—mchmeh

Get it from Amazon for $14.76+ (available in three colors).
8
Or a pack of six disposable urinals
Amazon
They'll save the day when you're on on a road trip, camping or hiking and there are no restrooms nearby (or eww, they're too gross to use).

Promising review: "We just traveled across states and visited places with some gross porto-potties. This product worked great for my little girl who won't use them. She was even able to use them in the car. Such a great product!!!! I would give it 10 stars if I could. I am thankful for all the reviews as well, to make sure to put each one in a large Ziploc bag before traveling. That really helped us out to dispose of each one." —Dfam

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $17.99.
9
Maybelline Age Rewind Concealer
Amazon
It features a convenient built-in sponge applicator to erase dark circles and puffiness because you can't remember the last time you had a full night of sleep and because you're tired of hearing "you look tired."

Promising review: "I rarely give cosmetic products a five star review, but I would be happy to give this one six stars if I could. That's because this works so much better than any other under eye concealer I have tried, including those from department stores which cost a ton of money. The concealer is great — it covers well, hiding evidence of a sleepless night with ease. But it doesn't go on too strongly, making you look as if you are wearing a couple of crescents of beige paint under your eyes. The 'Age Rewinder' name is misleading: my twenty-year old-daughter grabbed it, and it worked as well on her youthfully-perfect skin as on my not-so-youthful skin. At less than $10, this is a bargain compared to all but the cheapest bottom-of-the-barrel cosmetics. It makes you look a whole lot more than $10 better, and comes in enough shades that many of us can share in this not-just-for-the-wrinkled treat." —K. Varraso

Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 18 shades).
10
A splurge-worthy bumper car
Amazon
It'll make you, so, so jealous as your kid cruises around the living room looking a bit too smug.

Promising review: "If I could give this item more stars I would. Bought this for my one-year-old grand-daughter. She LOVES it! REMOTE: love this idea so adults can control it. There's even a pause button so if the kids touch the controls on the car it doesn't move until you unpause It. It goes great up and down hills, always getting neighbors and people driving by asking where we got it from. We put the lights on at night while outside. Battery lasts a long time too. Highly recommend this item."—Jennifer

Get it from Amazon for $189.96 (available in 10 colors).
11
An ~egg-ceptional~ rapid egg cooker
Amazon
It'll take the guesswork — and the dirty pans — out of your morning routine. No matter what type of eggs your ravenous kid requests (poached, hard-boiled, soft-boiled or scrambled) you can set it and forget it...until the timer goes off.

Promising review: "I bought this on a whim because I need an easier way to add protein to my diet. Holy freaking crap...I wish I had one of these for years! Imade my daughter eggs using the poached egg method but added more water so they wouldn't be so runny and she ate them in about five seconds. I then made myself dippy eggs (pictured) using the poaching trays and it is a game changer! No more messy pans, no lost egg whites, no flipping...all easy! You have to mess with the water level but once you find the right level I'd suggest just marking it on the little measuring cup for what works for you. It is super easy to clean. Idiot proof to use. And makes deliciously perfect eggs. 10 stars. I would buy this over and over again!" —Allycia Goodpaster

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
12
A weighted blanket
Amazon
It'll encapsulate your restless sleeper in a deep, calming hug to help them fall asleep...and stay asleep.

Promising review: "This blanket has been a godsend for my extremely restless toddler. I have probably the worst sleeping child on the planet and was at my wit's end. This blanket not only keeps him asleep but keeps him in his bed. Now I’m the one waking up constantly checking on him after the past few years of him waking up nonstop. I can not recommend enough and would give this item 10 stars if I could."—Nic

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 17 prints and in four sizes and weights).
13
Or a snuggly mermaid tale blanket
Amazon
It'll transport any Ariel-loving kids in your life to a tropical island so they can live out their mermazing fantasies.

Promising review: "This was a Christmas gift for our 5-year-old. A new mermaid tail blanket was #1 on her list. This mermaid tail blanket is so much cooler than any other ones I have seen. She is over the moon about it. She loves that her feet can go down into the fins so she can walk around in it. It’s much bigger than I thought so she can sleep in it and will be able to for a long time. I am so happy with the purchase and would give more stars if I could! The sleeping mask was an extra bonus. Who knew a 5-year-old would love that so much?"—myki

Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in six colors).
14
An electric toothbrush set
Amazon
It comes with a rinse cup and a sand timer.

Promising review: "My kids were so excited to receive these tooth brushes as a Christmas present from their Grandma, they all love using them and never complain about mom asking them to brush their teeth three times a day ! The toothbrush is super effective but gentle enough for my 2-year-old and the decorative designs are so fun for your child! The tooth brush is excellent and makes my mom life so much easier! I give 10 stars out of 10!! Love everything about Brusheez"—Joy Dudley

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in three options).
15
A set of reusable ice packs
Amazon
They'll last ALL DAY LONG in scorching hot temps whether you're at a picnic or camping. Just trust the 14,000 reviewers who're wondering if this is some kind of arctic sorcery?

Promising review: "I would give these cooler/ice packs 10+ STARS if possible!!! These are the best ice packs I have ever owned and I am 68 yrs old. They stay super cold all day long.I use two in my son's Igloo lunch bag and he complains his sandwiches are almost frozen when he has lunch. They take up very little room and lay flat. The packs arrive empty and you add water to activate them. You only need to do this once. So far I have only activated two of them and have used them everyday for the past six months. No holes, no leaks. Wish I had discovered these years ago! I highly, highly recommend!!!"—Eric W.

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $31.95.
16
Aveeno Baby eczema therapy balm
Amazon
It boasts such serious healing powers 7,000 people felt compelled to give it a 5-star review: This stuff clears up flare-ups when nothing else works — leaving skin dewy and baby soft.

Promising review:"I want to give this more than five stars!! My newborn daughter had the worst eczema. Poor thing. Her skin was always splotchy, rough and red. I noticed a huge difference after using this once! After a week or two, she had smooth baby soft skin!!"—Deb Zilla

Get it from Amazon for $17.84.
17
A TubShroom
Amazon
It'll catch the absurd amount of hair shed by your human or fur babies — and save you the frustration of standing in ankle-deep water to shower because your drain is clogged again.

Promising review: "Cleaning out the tub drain was something I despised, but was forced to do since my daughter and I both have long hair and both shed about as much as our dog. It was a long disgusting process which included having to take the drain apart and use a small drain snake with a velcro-type end on it. It was always so gross to pull out all the slimy hair and soap scum that had accumulated every few days. Then this little thing popped up during a Lightning Deal. I took off my drain cover and popped it in place. It fit perfectly. Then the family showered as usual. The drain worked fine. Water flowed right under the 'mushroom cap' taking with it all hair that escaped our bodies along with it. The Tubshroom caught all the hair. After two days, I pulled it out to see if it worked! DID IT EVER!! It has been invaluable when it comes to washing the dog! No more clogged drains and standing water. All I have to do is wipe/pull off the hair with a piece of paper towel and throw it in the trash. Couldn't believe it could be so simple!! No more disassembling the drain, donning rubber gloves, running a snake down the drain, and pulling out globs of hair and gunk to clean the drain and get it flowing properly. When I notice it begins draining slowly, that is my hint to clean it. This thing is amazing. It has been such a time saver and made cleaning the tub a breeze! Wish I could give it 10 stars!!" —hickchick67

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).
18
An inflatable water mat
Amazon
It features floating foam fishies to cast a mesmerizing spell on your bubba — until they temporarily forget that they, um, detest tummy time.

Promising review: "If I could give this product more stars I would! My son hates tummy time until I purchased this. It's been a lifesaver I definitely recommend to everyone that's having a hard time getting your baby to do tummy time!—Samantha

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
19
An anti-blister balm
Amazon
It'll totally be worth it after you log 10,000+ steps a day on your Fitbit chasing after your kids.

Promising review: "I have never used any product of this type before...never knew something like this existed! Just finished a week at Disneyworld and Universal walking miles per day. Have always had problems with blisters on my feet after walking for miles in these types of parks, so I tried this on my feet bottoms, sides and tops of my toes....voila...this stuff really works!! I'm a believer now!! Am ordering more for my family too. This is the first time ever in doing the tourist thing that I came home with no blisters. I would give this a 10-star rating if I could." —Jump To It

Get it from Amazon for $8.
20
A pack of cult status stain remover sprays
Amazon
Capable of tackling the toughest stains — whether it's juice, spit up or marinara sauce — so effectively it might make you say, "Whoa, what a difference."

Promising review: "If I could give 10 stars I would. The only stain remover I use! Not just on baby things, but adult clothes too! This stuff takes out anything. For example, my little girl spit blueberries literally all over a white Aden and Anais blanket (the thick expensive dream blanket). I was like, oh no, it's ruined :( BUT I just sprayed the spots (pretty much the entire blanket), soaked it in hot water, let it dry and then threw it in the wash. Badda bing, badda boom, not a single stain left. Nothing! Also, this was the only thing that worked to get out that bright orange baby blow outs on white onesies." —Kate

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $14.99.
21
Hydrocolloid acne-absorbing dots
Amazon
They'll suck out all the yucky stuff and become your secret weapon to help your teen (or you) battle occasional breakouts or hormonal cystic acne.

Promising review: "OMG! It actually works! I know the pics are a little gross but I had to show other Amazon shoppers that this product really work. My son get really bad large acne breakouts that are really hard to heal. He put these on before bed and woke up to his large white pimples being gone! Like completely gone. I usually pay $50 a visit to dermatologist for 30 minutes for him to get extractions which is pretty painful for him. We will be ordering more of these and using these instead!! If I could give more stars I would!"—Amazon Customer

Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $12.99.
22
A plant-based stainless steel cleaner and polish
Amazon
Because you become irrationally irritated when your family members smear fingerprints ALL.OVER.THE.FRIDGE.

Promising review: "This is hands-down the only product that has ever perfectly cleaned my stainless steel appliances. It deserves 10 stars because nothing else comes close to removing streaks and toddler finger prints as easily and completely as this. I have tried for years to get my appliances to look like new. Everyone who has stainless should own this." —Danielle

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
23
A pack of silicone baby bottles
Amazon
For any parent struggling to get their little one to take the bottle. These are designed to feel oh-so-natural enabling babies to latch on without a fuss.

Promising review: "Both my baby and I love these bottles! First, they are very easy to clean, and just as easy to assemble (important quality to have for my husband). They are dishwasher-safe and I like that there are not any small parts to take apart to wash. My baby latched on right away to this bottle, and transitions easily between bottle and breast. I recommend these bottles to all my friends expecting babies, and usually include one in a gift for baby showers. If I could give these 10 stars I would."—Amazon Customer

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $21.99 (available in two colors and in two sizes).
24
And for the older kiddos, a pack of water bottles
Amazon
They automatically seal between sips so you can finally end your hunt for the perfect leak-proof cup. No more dealing with soaking wet backpacks or hard-to-clean straw contraptions.

Promising review: "These are excellent water bottles. I send them to school each day with my grade schoolers. They dump their backpacks on the floor as soon as they get home. Sometimes laying down all night, never ever leak one drop. Not hard to clean, just hold down the button while you swish out the lid with hot soapy water, then hold button down while you rinse through with running water. I wouldn’t use them with milk, but they are excellent as daily use water bottles for kids. Would give extra stars if I could!"—etmama

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $11.99
25
A easy-to-apply SPF 70 suncreen stick
Amazon
Because getting kids to sit still while you slather is an impossible feat. This stuff is specifically formulated to apply easily to wet skin (no need to towel-dry before reapplying) during water play — so, rest assured, your family will look like they've been indoors all summer. PSA: This stick really works when you apply it properly — just make sure you spread evenly.

Promising review: "I love this product! I will use it on my kids and myself! This is so nice on the face because it does not run into your eyes when you sweat, and keeps your face from burning. I can't say enough good things about it! Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!"—Haley

Get it from Amazon for $7.97.
26
A hooded towel wrap
Amazon
It'll make your kids feel all warm and fuzzy outside and inside — whether they're currently obsessed with Baby Shark or Paw Patrol.

Promising review: "My kid loves it! He said he gives it a million stars."—Andre Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $10.98 (available in 14 character prints).
27 Toys That Kids Of All Ages Will Love
shopping