26 Products Parent Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

Or a three-in-one night-light, sound machine and time-to-rise device

It basically sleep trains your night owls by letting you create custom light and sound programs in sync with bedtime, nap time and wake up routines — so they know when it's time to hit the sack and when it's OK to come running to your room. You'll be eternally grateful to catch a few extra ZZZs in the morning."OK, so I never write reviews, but this product has changed our lives. My 3-year-old son has always been a horrible sleeper but got worse when we transitioned him to a toddler bed. He was getting up anywhere between two to five times per night. We were exhausted and so was he. We were willing to try anything. Then I came across the Hatch Baby. I really didn’t think it would work but we were desperate. The key is consistency. We had a yellow light set as a getting ready for bed with soft music and then we used a red light with the rain setting for night time. My son loved it in the morning when the green light would come on. He would run in our room and say, "It’s time to wake up, the birds are chirping." The first week was hit and miss. We just kept saying if it’s the red light you must stay in bed.We are all finally getting some much needed sleep. My son is much happier and less moody. Please do not hesitate to buy this product if you need your little one to get more sleep.