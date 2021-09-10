HuffPost Finds

19 Products People Swear By Because Their Parents Used Them

Just a bunch of great things that people have adored for generations and passed down to their kids (and even *their* kids).
Kayla Suazo, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

The older we get, the more we realize we adopt our parents’ mannerisms — from family traditions, to the way we talk and act and the products we regularly buy and use. Hey, there’s something to be said about products that are so great, they span generations. If you’re looking for some new, great products to buy or just wanna see if you relate to any of these, check out the list below of products people love and swear by because their parents used them — and if you’re a parent yourself, there’s a good chance your children will swear by these, too!

A miracle-working laundry bar
Great for knocking the toughest stains out of the park. Yes, it's baseball pants-approved!

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $4.13.
A set of clamp-top jars
They'll keep pantry food fresh and just make your cabinets look nice and organized.

Get a set of three from Amazon for $28.99.
An egg cooker
It'll do the work for you so you can create perfect boiled, poached and scrambled eggs every time — all without the stress.

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in eight colors).
A pack of Goody's aspirin
So when a midday headache starts to creep in after staring at your screen for three hours, you're ready to tackle it before it really hits.

Get a pack of 50 from Amazon for $5.89.
A bottle of Johnson's baby oil
You can use it to remove even the toughest of makeup. If it's gentle enough for a newborn baby's skin, it's gentle enough for your face.

Get it from Walmart for $4.
A handy pastry blender
It'll give you the control to chop and dice so your foods and doughs come out the perfect consistency — juuuust in time for pie season.

Get it from Amazon for $8.97+ (available in two sizes).
A roll-on topical gel
It'll help relieve muscle and joint pain. It creates a cooling sensation on the skin and acts fast so you can feel some dang peace.

Get it from Amazon for $13.74.
A bar of Yardley's lavender soap
It not only washes, but leaves behind a super delightful scent.

Get it from Amazon for $11.
A moisturizing ointment
Good for reviving and hydrating chapped, cracking and dry skin — and so, so, so much more.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
A champion food processor
Guaranteed to become your kitchen's most trustworthy sidekick.

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in six colors).
Nighttime Theraflu
Because cold and flu season is approaching and you should be prepared the second you feel a sniffle or scratchy throat coming on.

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $12.16.
A garlic salt seasoning
You can put it on almost everything you eat to make it instantly taste 100 times better.

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
A fancy pair of kitchen scissors
So you can quickly chop all the veggies you need for a delicious salad — ya know, because we can all use more things to make our lives easier.

Get it from Amazon for $20.07.
A bottle of Dawn dish soap
Because believe it or not, this stuff goes WAAAAY beyond scrubbin' dishes. It can remove stains from laundry, polish car wheels, clean greasy cabinets and even help relieve pets from fleas.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.88.
A variety pack of mesh garment and bra bags
It'll protect your delicates and lingerie pieces from snagging in the washer so you can keep your best items in the best shape possible.

Get the seven-piece set from Amazon for $9.98.
A Lodge pre-seasoned cast iron skillet
Because every kitchen needs one. Plain and simple! They last a lifetime when taken care of, get better over time and make food taste even more delicious.

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in 10 sizes).
An olive oil-based facial cleanser
Perfect for gently and easily removing makeup because the last thing you want to do at the end of a long day is spend forever washing your face.

Get it from Dermstore for $14+ (available in two sizes).
A versatile essential oil set
It'll help remedy sickness, freshen the air, soothe headaches, get you to sleep and so much more.

Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.99.
And lastly, an organic multipurpose soap
It can be used to relieve acne, heal minor cuts and do basic cleaning jobs around the house!

Get it from Amazon for $5.94.
