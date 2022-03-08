7 Useful Items Physical Therapists Always Keep At Home

Last month, I started physical therapy to treat my very painful jumper’s knee, aka patellar tendinitis. During these sometimes intense sessions, my therapist recommends stretches and exercises I can do at home to keep up my progress and aid recovery. One of these stretches involves using a resistance loop to loosen up my hamstring and calf muscles.
After finding success using the resistance loop a couple times at home, I began to wonder what other easy-to-get items physical therapists use to help with their own mobility or healing. To find out, I reached out to a couple licensed physical therapists to ask them what items they always keep in their homes that are useful for them and their patients.
They provided a variety of tools, including massagers, exercise balls, an actually sturdy yoga mat and even a personal lubricant recommended by a therapist who specializes in pelvic floor physical therapy. Check them out below.
