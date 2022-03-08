7 Useful Items Physical Therapists Always Keep At Home

B Yoga's B Strong mat

According to Oleson, having a good yoga mat is also important in promoting everyday mobility. The B Yoga strong mat is 6 millimeters thick and made with 100% non-slip rubber.



"I love a yoga mat (B Mat Strong) as a subtle reminder for you to move throughout the day which aids in easing tension, getting rid of stress, building strength and flexibility, and most importantly gaining confidence in your body," Oleson said.



It's designed for traction, stability and grip to stay in place for all of your movements. It comes in nine colors including beetroot, saffron, black, deep purple and ocean green, and in lengths of either 71 or 85 inches.