7 Useful Items Physical Therapists Always Keep At Home

Slippery Stuff lubricant

Physical therapist Kristin Sapienza founded FemFirstHealth , a New York-based practice that specializes in pelvic floor physical therapy for women who suffer from pelvic pain, pain with sex or recovering from childbirth. She finds Slippery Stuff lubricant to be helpful to the patients that they treat."Sometimes extra lubricant can be stigmatized as if 'you need extra help.' But it comes very much in handy to have in your nightstand to prevent soreness from too much friction and improves sensation on both ends or for single play. It also increases pleasure and achieves a better chance of reaching an orgasm as well as enhancing it," Sapienza said.