26 Products That'll Help You Relax After A Long Week

It’s finally the weekend and you’re ready to engage in some me time. You may curl up on the couch to sip tea, practice yoga or soak in a tub for a couple of hours. If you’re ready to unwind, these great products ranging from bath accessories to colorful puzzles are here to turn up the relaxation vibes.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A bath caddy
2
A cross-stitch kit
3
A tea infuser
4
And a relaxing loose-leaf tea blend
5
A pair of moisturizing gloves
6
A cool yoga mat
7
A macrame swing
8
An I Dew Care Face Mask
9
A pack of fizzy aromatherapy bath bombs
10
A temperature-regulating Buffy comforter
11
A meditation pillow
12
A cute puzzle
13
An aromatherapy diffuser
14
A gratitude journal
15
Gold & Snail Hydrogel Eye Patches
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
16
A mermaid tail blanket
17
An acupressure mat
18
A jade roller and gua sha set
19
A cooling eye mask
20
A small electric heater
21
A pair of soft joggers
22
A Book of the Month subscription
23
An inflatable lounger
24
A heated foot massager
25
A portable nail care set
26
And a set of squishy toys