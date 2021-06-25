HuffPost Finds

26 Products That'll Help You Relax After A Long Week

Bath accessories, gratitude journals and more essentials to add to your self-care routine.
By Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

It’s finally the weekend and you’re ready to engage in some me time. You may curl up on the couch to sip tea, practice yoga or soak in a tub for a couple of hours. If you’re ready to unwind, these great products ranging from bath accessories to colorful puzzles are here to turn up the relaxation vibes.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A bath caddy
Amazon
Nothing beats spending time drinking wine and reading a juicy bestseller in the tub.

Promising review: "This baby is awesome! There’s nothing quite like relaxing in the tub after an exhausting day, and having the luxury of this table to put your glass of wine and your tablet on so you can drink wine and watch your favorite TV shows in peace!" — Kat

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
2
A cross-stitch kit
Wool and the Gang
It comes with everything you'll need (needles, fabric and a design chart) so you can chill and create a sweet piece of home decor on your next day off.

Get it from Wool and the Gang for $21.
3
A tea infuser
Amazon
This tiny device locks in flavor and keeps loose bits out, so you can enjoy a warm tea when you're lounging indoors.

Promising review: "I've tried several different tea infusers from Amazon trying to find one fine enough that very small loose teas don't leak out. Finally, the search has ended. This is the one. This infuser is not a mesh screen, but a small canister. It holds a good amount of tea, stays together and is very easy to clean. Best of all, no matter which tea I use, there are absolutely *no bits* escaping out into my tea. They're a little larger than they look, which is actually a good thing." — Amazon Customer

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $9.98.
4
And a relaxing loose-leaf tea blend
Aesthete Tea / Instagram
A heavenly trio of organic coconut flakes, organic chamomile and organic lemon balm will help you chill out after a long day.

Aesthete Tea is a QBIPOC and woman-owned business based in Portland. They're known for their soothing tea blends, including La vie en Rose, Milk Oolong, and many more.

Get a bag from Aesthete Tea for $21.60+ (available in 2-ounce, 8-ounce, and 16-ounce sizes).
5
A pair of moisturizing gloves
Amazon
Your hands will get relief from dryness, cracking and peeling.

Promising review: "I get extremely dry, flaky skin seems like all times of the year but I love nail polish and having my nails done. These gloves are amazing. A sticky tab for all size hands, an outer cover that allows me to use my phone and just the right amount of product make for a perfectly convenient use with divine results." — Rescue Dog Mom

Get a set from Amazon for $15.99.
6
A cool yoga mat
Amazon
Follow illustrated poses while you enjoy your morning, afternoon or nighttime flow.

Promising review: "I love this mat. I've gotten a lot of compliments on the beautiful design. I like looking at the poses printed on it to distract myself when I'm holding a pose. It's got good grip, it's exactly what I wanted. Would definitely buy again." — Abbie

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in six colors).
7
A macrame swing
Amazon
It'll be your go-to reading nook or spot for sitting outside. Just add some small pillows and you'll have a cozy seating area!

Promising review: "Bought this for my six-year-old's room makeover. She loves it and curls up in it most days. She piles in the pillows and blankets to make the ropes cozy. I had my dad, who built houses for a living, install it for me to make sure it was secure but I think as long as you use a stud finder and have a good screw driver, anyone can do this." — KrisSquared

Get it from Amazon for $47.99.
8
An I Dew Care Face Mask
Amazon
If you're in need of a little pampering and want to give your dull cheeks, forehead and chin a pick-me-up, this skincare treat will be a big help.

Promising review: "One of the best peel-off masks I have used. Scent is really light and pleasant, not overpowering. Skin definitely looks brighter and more radiant after use. Does not irritate my very sensitive skin, and it actually peels off very easily! There is probably enough for about 10 total applications. Will absolutely be purchasing again!" — Jennifer S.

Get it from Amazon for $16.55.
9
A pack of fizzy aromatherapy bath bombs
Amazon
These relaxing treats contain essential oils (lavender, orange and peppermint) and smell so good when dropped in a tub.

Promising review: "This bomb gave me the most serene experience and they are huge! At least double the size of ones I've used before. I will definitely purchase this box again when I run out and honestly it's a great price at a little more than $2 apiece. You really can't beat it!" —Heather H

Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $26.97.
10
A temperature-regulating Buffy comforter
Buffy
This comforter is cool-to-the-touch and is made with 100% eucalyptus, so you'll be comfortable (and not sweaty) during sleep time.

Promising review: "This is the most comfortable comforter and washes really well too. The stuffing stays in place and remains soft. It feels like a marshmallow!" — Andrea W.

Get it from Buffy for $179+ (available in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king/Cal king sizing).
11
A meditation pillow
Amazon
Correct your posture and keep your tush comfy while you meditate.

Promising review: "I looked at probably a hundred meditation cushions before deciding on this one, and I am very pleased with my decision. It's the perfect combination of form and function. It's super sturdy and comfortable for long meditation sessions, and it looks great as a decorative throw pillow on my sofa when not in use." — Elizabeth Williams

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in seven colors).
12
A cute puzzle
Seltzer Goods
Put together a colorful masterpiece and give your brain a break from work annoyances.

Promising review: "I ordered my pandemic puzzles from Seltzer Goods, a woman-led company based in Asheville, North Carolina. The puzzle designs are so colorful and unique — I'm even considering framing one. I got the Fruit Lady Puzzle and the Sunshine Flowers Puzzle. Each is 500 pieces and challenging enough that I'm not just burning through them in a few hours." — Samantha Tomaszewski
Get it from Seltzer Goods for $24.95.
13
An aromatherapy diffuser
Amazon
With ambient light settings and soothing scents, you'll be de-stressing faster than you can say "out of the office."

Promising review: "I love this oil diffuser. It is really easy to set up, and all of the oils that come with it have great scent. Some are relaxing, some are uplifting and it’s a nice variety. The colored lights are neat and the mist timer is handy, especially if you want to set it to sleep to because it will shut off after one, three or six hours. It’s pretty quiet but sometimes sounds like light running water. I enjoy this sound because it’s relaxing to me, but just a heads up if you like silence." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.95.
14
A gratitude journal
Amazon
Begin your day on a positive note by writing about the things you're grateful for and jotting down words of encouragement.

Promising review: "I am grateful for this book. Sometimes it’s hard to get out of the negative thoughts in your mind and look at the positives. Doing this everyday gives me a different perspective on life and lifts my mood." — fefe

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
15
Gold & Snail Hydrogel Eye Patches
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
You may have stayed up late last night, but these tiny patches will help you look more refreshed in the morning and reduce dark circles.

Promising review: "No matter how much sleep I get, it seems like I can never get rid of the puffy, purple circles under my eyes. I've tried creams, gels even putting cold spoons under my eyes. I almost gave up hope until I found these jelly-like eye patches. These shimmery commas do serious work. They're made with snail extract, which is known to help with blemishes and hyperpigmentation, so yes! It helps with those dark circles." — Bek O'Connell

Get a container of 60 from Amazon for $9.18.
16
A mermaid tail blanket
Amazon
You can be under a sea of comfort during your next binge-watching marathon or movie night.

Promising review: "I love this blanket! It's very soft and very fun, especially after a long day at work. I also loved that it came with a mermaid necklace and a pretty bag." — Jill Aragon

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in three sizes and nine colors).
17
An acupressure mat
Amazon
If your back muscles are feeling tight, roll this mat out and lie down on it to help relieve tension.

Promising review: "I am currently laying on my mat and writing this review because I do not ever want to get off of it. It is very worth the $20 to try this out for yourself to see if you will enjoy it too. Read the Q&A section before purchase as it provides insightful information. Enjoy!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $22.97+ (available in 14 colors).
18
A jade roller and gua sha set
Amazon
Use these babies to help minimize under eye bags and smooth out tired skin if you want to skip using an eye cream or serum.

Promising review: "I love this jade roller! It sits on my bathroom counter and I use it every morning and night with an oil. It really helps get rid of puffiness and swelling in my face (which means less contour for me!). I’ve used it for a month or so now and it’s still in great shape and is a staple for me now." — Hailey

Get the set from Amazon for $14.95.
19
A cooling eye mask
Amazon
Help aching temples or puffy eyelids with this cooling gem that'll top off your self-care routine.

Promising review: "I keep my cooling mask in the refrigerator and use it each time I have a migraine. It’s also been helpful with sore muscles in my arms or legs. I strongly recommend this gel mask to anyone who simply needs a ‘go to’ ice pack for headaches and minor muscle aches." — Lowanna S Fawbush

Get it from Amazon for $8.99 (available in four colors).
20
A small electric heater
Amazon
Place it on a nightstand and enjoy feeling a little toasty again whenever you're napping in bed or watching TV.

Promising review: "Big heat comes in this tiny package! I bought this to put under my desk to keep my feet warm, but it turns out this can heat a whole bedroom in just a couple of seconds! It's going to be a cozy winter." — Sabrina Mills

Get it from Amazon for $25.99 (available in two colors).
21
A pair of soft joggers
Amazon
You deserve an out-of-the-office uniform that's comfy as hell and goes with all your loungewear outfits.

Promising review: "Imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby! It's light and smooth like microfiber, but also has some of the warmth and texture (not *quite* fuzzy, but holds warmth still).Super comfy, almost like you're wearing pajamas, these are the ultimate lounging sweats! Bonus, my cat loves them." — Sabrina

Get them from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in women's sizes S-3X and 61 colors).
22
A Book of the Month subscription
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
Get cozy and enjoy amazing reads during down time. You'll get to read a new bestseller and expand your home library every month.

Promising review: "I've been a subscriber for over a year and totally, completely recommend it. And 2020 has been...ya know...but I *always* look forward to the first of every month because it means I get to pick a new book! And as someone who loves literary fiction as much as a juicy romance novel, being able to cater my box to what strikes my fancy that month is key." — Rachel Dunkel

Get a Book of the Month subscription for $49+.
23
An inflatable lounger
Amazon
It'll basically feel like your couch when you're spending "me time" outdoors.

Promising review: "I love mine! I use it at the beach under an umbrella, I use it while I’m camping to read and take naps on. You can used it as a couch (sit sideways) to share with another person or laying on it. It's more comfortable than a hammock the way it supports your body, and the higher part by your head adds to the comfort by supporting you head/neck." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $42.98 (available in 16 colors).
24
A heated foot massager
Amazon
With six massage heads, 18 massage nodes and a heating function, this little gadget is all you'll knead for a little pain relief.

Promising review: "Not too long ago I started a job that's a 12-hour shift standing on my feet. I'm flat-footed and on top of that walk heavy on the ball of my foot. This hits all the necessary spots from your toes to the ball of your foot. It gets in deep. It is able to bring my feet back to life. After 30 to 45 minutes of using this, I'm able to walk around with no issues." — Elizabeth

Get it from Amazon for $59.99.
25
A portable nail care set
Amazon
Give yourself a mani or pedi at home with this set that comes with foot-care tools, hand care tools and facial care tools.

Promising review: "This manicure set is everything! It's perfectly filled with everything you need in a gorgeous sparkly case! I bought it for myself but it came packaged in a giftable box to wrap it or bag it for someone to enjoy! This would be an awesome gift!" — Breanna D.

Get it from Amazon for $7.69+ (available in two colors).
26
And a set of squishy toys
Amazon
They'll help you squeeze your stress away and look so adorable next to your work station.

Promising review: "Very cute and very squishy. Got them for my girlfriend and she loves them! Especially great for the price and nice for stress relief." — Allison Gaughan

Get a 25-pack from Amazon for $14.99.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
shoppingRelaxationself care