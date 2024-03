The Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid and smoothing green tea extract

It's formulated to help get rid of blackheads, enlarged pores and redness. It exfoliates dead skill cells on your face to leave it ultra-smooth and it's gentle enough for daily use. It's available in two sizes.(it's long but worth the read!)"For almost 40 years I have struggled with blackheads on my nose.Things will work initially, but then my nose pores fight back and I go back to square one. Retin-A, vitamin C, Differin gel, benzoyl peroxide, Biore strips, clay masks, peels, needling, and on an on. I figured this product was so inexpensive, why not try it and add it to my list of failures. Well I think it’s working! It is so thin at first I thought this isn’t going to do anything; it’s like water. But I tried it at night and woke up with a better clarity on my schnoz. It has been a few weeks and I’m still really thinking it works. My nose is about 80% better so I’ll take it!"Update:I had initially thought maybe I was seeing things or experiencing wishful thinking. I can truthfully say my skin is better each week. The nose blackheads are just gone. But here’s the thing I didn’t expect: I have those tiny skin-colored bumps under my eyes near my nose. I guess they are milia or just the skin texture. I used all sorts of fancy doctor-prescribed skincare and have for years. Nothing touched them AND I think they were getting worse with age.I was shocked because I’d stopped thinking about them since I was told the texture of my skin was just what it was. Also all the little bumps of clogged skin are gone as well. I used to have them removed by a dermatologist. The change is so significant I had to update my review. I’m really so thrilled." — Mzunderstood