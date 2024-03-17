Popular items from this list:
A genius anti-humidity spray to rescue your hair on days when humidity makes your hair go flat and frizzy
A bottle of Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish to restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain, cast-iron and other surfaces to their former glory
A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo to help mattify oily roots and revive volume
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream for applying after any serums
A genius anti-humidity spray to rescue your hair on days when humidity makes your hair go flat and frizzy
A bottle of Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish to restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain and cast-iron surfaces to their former glory
A roll-on migraine stick that'll help relieve the painful pressure caused by annoying mid-day headaches
A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo to help mattify oily roots and revive volume
A CeraVe eye cream to target dark under-eye circles and puffiness while moisturizing, brightening and smoothing
A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm to repair your dry, cracked feet with its intensively nourishing formula
A blissfully comfy, ergonomic Trtl travel pillow
A teeth-whitening pen without the weird aftertaste and discomfort
A rubber broom for your rugs and carpets because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded pet fur
A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pets love to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind
A bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those really strong pet odors that make you gag
An ultra-hydrating TruSkin vitamin C serum
Some reusable Nippies nipple covers because strapless bras usually suck
A shoe stretch spray
The Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid and smoothing green tea extract
A cuticle oil if you've nearly given up on your poor peeling nails and shredded cuticles
A nail concealer designed to illuminate nails while concealing any yellowing or staining
A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo if your hair is thinning and you're eager to do something about it
Some Goo Gone that'll cut through sticky residue, grease, gum, glue and other gooey messes
CeraVe's Retinol Serum in case you've been wanting to add a retinoid to your routine
A moisturizing saline nasal gel that can bring sweet relief if you have allergies and keep a box of tissues in every room
A six-pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets for removing the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher
A bottle of First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub made with 10% AHA
A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads
An all-natural oven scrub to take care of baked-on grease and food from years ago
An effective grout cleaner that'll let you get deep into the crevices and scrub away years of built-up dirt
Skin1004's Zombie Pack to reduce the appearance of fine lines, tighten pores, improve texture and brighten
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that really shouldn't work as well as it does on SO many messes
A tiny toenail brace if you unfortunately deal with ingrown toenails on the regular