32 Products That Must Be Really Great Because Reviewers Fell In Love With Them After 'Trying Everything Else'

"I got this thinking, 'What the hell, I’ve tried everything else,' and oh my god, I am in love," wrote one reviewer.
Jenae Sitzes
The Goo Gone adhesive remover, the Ayr moisturizing saline nasal gel, the SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream and the Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm from Amazon.
Amazon
1
www.amazon.com
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This is a hydrating holy grail for many people with dry, sensitive skin and a gentler, cheaper alternative to many name-brand moisturizers and serums. Acne scars, dark spots and fine lines are about to meet their match.

Promising review: "My skin was always perfect until I hit my 40s. Then it was downhill. I’ve battled issues with my face for over 10 years. Extremely dry sensitive skin. Been to multiple dermatologists. You name a prescription or over the counter, I’ve tried it. Even tried laser. Didn’t help! Horrible rosacea. If I put a ounce of makeup on my face it flairs my rosacea. Everything I’ve tried has only made my skin more irritated blistered and flaked at times painful. I hated leaving home due to the condition of my face. I’ve seen this product on TikTok for months. Decided to give it a try. I applied to my face and waited for the stinging burning and redness to appear like all the other lotions, serums, and potions I’ve tried. I was pleasantly surprised. Very impressed, a miracle serum." — Nana
$17 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
SeoulCeuticals Snail Repair Cream for applying after any serums
This non-comedogenic moisturizer contains 97.5% snail mucin filtrate as well as vitamin E, organic aloe and shea butter. Softer, smoother, brighter skin is in your future...and you didn't even have to splurge.

Promising reviews: "I have extremely dry sensitive skin. I am prone to acne and also get eczema patches all over just because of how dry I am. I would use great products to moisturize but I would still have gross flakes all over my face after the day. I have tried oils, creams, literally everything and I was at a loss. I thought it was just my skin type — NOPE! I use this morning and night and my skin doesn’t flake at all (even with makeup) and it’s gotten visibly more soft and less texturized. I love this stuff." — Morgan
$15.95 at Amazon (regularly $20)
3
www.amazon.com
A genius anti-humidity spray to rescue your hair on days when humidity makes your hair go flat and frizzy
This formula is formulated to essentially waterproof your hair so you can rock that sleek, shiny look without any weather raining on your parade. It's recommended for straight, wavy or curly hair that gets frizzy. There's also the Extra Strength Dream Coat recommended for extremely dry, dehydrated or extremely curly/coily hair; and the Dream Coat for Curly Hair recommended for wavy or curly hair as it'll leave you with bouncy, crunch-free curls.

To use, apply it on damp (not wet) hair, then blow dry with tension to activate the product. For best results, Color Wow recommends using this after every 3-4 shampoos. It's available in two sizes.

Promising review: "Hair nirvana. If you struggle with dry, coarse, unmanageable hair like I have, this is the product to buy. I am literally stunned at how much I love my hair now after just one use of this product. STUNNED. I have fought with my hair for years, I couldn’t ever find a product that made my hair feel silky (the way it feels after I leave the salon). I have color-treated hair, and have tried everything — I purchased every Moroccan Oil product with zero results. Then I read an article stating JLo’s hair stylist uses this WOW product on her, so figured, I’ll take yet another chance. One word: WOW!!! It has given my dry stiff annoying hair new life. It looks tamed, silky, I can’t stop touching it because I never thought I could have hair like this outside the salon. BUY THIS PRODUCT!" — Beth, Boston MA
$12+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Hope's Perfect Sink Cleaner and Polish to restore brushed stainless steel, porcelain and cast-iron surfaces to their former glory
It's available in multiple sizes and packs.

Promising reviews: "My stainless sink had streaks on it from using an ultra strong cleaner. It left a dark shading that I thought was permanent. I’ve tried scrubs, polishers, natural home remedies from online, just about everything. I read about this sink cleaner from an online best products on Amazon blog. I figured, I’ve tried everything else so I bought it. IT WORKED!!! I’m thrilled with this cleaner and it brought the finish back on my stainless steel sink. Highly recommend this product!!" — loriregin

"I have a ceramic sink, but the drain was old and blackened from years of use. This product cleaned it up and shined the old drain. I had tried everything else but to no avail. Whatever is in this is just what you need for old sink metals." — BonLynLee
$9.95+ at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A roll-on migraine stick that'll help relieve the painful pressure caused by annoying mid-day headaches
It's formulated with peppermint, spearmint and lavender oils to deliver cooling relief. Read BuzzFeed's Migrastil migraine stick review for more details.

Promising review: "I have suffered from migraines for at least 10 years and have tried everything under the sun for it. I am a nurse. I can't take a few of the other meds (looking at you Fioricet) due to my job. And that also makes me super skeptical of natural remedies. So you can trust me when I say this WORKS. I am sitting here 30 minutes after application. Had a nice right-sided migraine solid 7/10 pain curling in a ball in a dark room practically blind in my right eye levels of pain. Now I am down to a manageable 2/10 writing this. It's cheap enough you may as well try it out, and besides skin sensitivities, it's far lower on the side effect scale. Getting another one now to keep in my work bag." — Amanda M
$12.95 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A travel-friendly mattifying powder shampoo to help mattify oily roots and revive volume
Just dab it on to release an ultra-fine powder that absorbs oil so it's not immediately evident to everyone that your hair hasn't been washed in days. This is vegan, cruelty-free and benzene-free. Check out this dry shampoo on TikTok.

Promising reviews: "Loveee this! I have the oiliest scalp. This dry shampoo is the holy grail! I tried EVERYTHING!!! From the most expensive to affordable. Nothing compares!" — Amazon Customer

"I’m a licensed hair stylist and have tried every dry shampoo under the sun. I have my favorites, but the one that leaves my hair feeling the way I like irritates my scalp. This stuff is EVERYTHING! I go several days without shampooing and this product absorbs excess oil like a champ AND leaves my hair feeling soft and moveable. With no grumpy scalp! The tapping application is easier than a spray, and it’s weirdly fun!" — Rebecca LaRocque
$12.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A CeraVe eye cream to target dark under-eye circles and puffiness while moisturizing, brightening and smoothing
Promising review: "I normally don't write reviews, but I would be remiss if I didn't tell everyone how wonderful this product is. I am about to turn 55 and for the last 10 years I have have been seeing very bad bags under my eyes. I've tried everything and nothing works. But since I added this product to my routine, I have seen a reduction in those bags and the area around my eyes look younger. It works and it is affordable. It has no scent, it moisturizes well, fine for sensitive skin, etc. This will always be in my daily routine. It's magic!" — Carla Gitlin
$12.35 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm to repair your dry, cracked feet with its intensively nourishing formula
It sinks in to help smooth, soften and repair your tough heels. Plus, the salve comes in a roll-on tube that makes applying it easy and mess-free.

Promising review: "I never write reviews and had to. If you have cracked heels get this product. I got this thinking what the hell, I’ve tried everything else, and OH MY GOD I am in love. My heels are now soft and the cracks are gone! I went from deep cracks that would sometime turn into cuts to completely smooth heels." — Noelle Caruso
$6.47 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A blissfully comfy, ergonomic Trtl travel pillow
It's way more space-efficient and lightweight (not to mention more ergonomic and comfortable) than your typical bulky neck pillow. It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "Every now and then something clever comes along that you wonder how you lived without. And this is one of those things, provided you fly a lot. For sleeping, the window seat has the advantage of a bulkhead that you can wedge a travel pillow against and get some rest. But 2/3rds or more of the folks onboard don't have this luxury. Enter the Trtl pillow. Wrap it around your neck, positioning the built in support to cradle your head to one side or the other and you're set. It will adjust to fit anyone, is comfortable and will easily fit in even the smallest carry-on bag or purse. I've tried the horseshoe pillows, I've tried the memory foam 'logs' and just about everything else you can think of.This is, by far, the bestfor those seats that don't have a window." — Thomas
$64.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A teeth-whitening pen without the weird aftertaste and discomfort
It comes in a two-pack.

Promising reviews: "This product actually works! I’ve smoked for over 30 years and my teeth have never been more white! I think I’ve tried everything out there. I have finally found something that works. ! I will be sticking with this one!!!!" — MattK

"I’ve tried the toothpaste and strips, and they either didn’t work or made my teeth sensitive. This stuff has been the best. Easy, effective, and doesn’t make my teeth sensitive!" — Bsk
$14.96 at Amazon (typically $19)
11
www.amazon.com
A rubber broom for your rugs and carpets because it's basically a magnet for all that embedded pet fur
The built-in squeegee is also effective on hardwood, tile and other flat surfaces to clean up messy spills. Plus, the handle extends up to 5 feet long.

Check out our FURemover broom review for more satisfying photos of the hair it removed from one BuzzFeed Shopping editor's carpet.

Promising review: "Holy cow! I have two dogs who shed a ton, a golden retriever and a miniature border collie. I bought an area rug about a year ago, and once the dogs started rolling on it, the color completely changed! I bought a new vacuum thinking that would help, I spent a lot of money on cleaning liquids and powders specifically for carpet, but nothing brought the original color back. I bought this on a whim thinking "Why not? I've tried everything else." The first time I used it I got a furball the size of my medium-sized dog! And the same the second time! You have to put some elbow grease into it and go over the area multiple times, but my rug looks almost brand new! I think if I use it once a week, I'll be able to keep my rug looking clean. I also really like the adjustable handle and that it has a squeegee as well as the rubber bristles. It would work on other types of flooring besides carpet." — Destiny
$12.98 at Amazon
12
Jenae Sitzes / BuzzFeed
A ChomChom pet hair roller if your pets love to sprawl out on your furniture and leave a thick layer of hair behind
The ChomChom roller doesn't mess with sticky tapes or paper; instead, you get a reusable brush that grabs every bit of hair and lint as you clean — just empty it out after and you're good to go again.

Note: It takes a bit of practice to get the hang of using this roller — at first, I thought you only brushed down in one direction, and was confused why it wasn't picking up hair. It's important to do a push-and-pull brushing in both directions so it actually pulls the hair inside, which does require you to apply a bit of pressure. Afterward, you'll just dump out the hair that's been trapped inside. The ChomChom is best for large flat surfaces like couches and beds. It's available in four colors and designs.

Promising review: "The one roller to rule them ALL! No words. I’m positively dumbfounded at the amount of hair and other debris this pet hair remover picks up! I’ve tried everything for the cat hair and to my frustration nothing really works *well*. THIS PRODUCT HAS CHANGED THE GAME COMPLETELY!!! I just got it today and after just a few short minutes I knew it was a winner, by far. The pictures I shared in my review were from a once-over on my bedding that I just lint rolled 3-4 days ago. I was so giddy with the result I ran around my mother’s house where two more cats live (including one long hair) and hit a bunch of the surfaces there. I am in disbelief at the amount of hair this thing picks up. It leaves nothing behind." — Felicia G
$21.99+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A bottle of Angry Orange citrus deodorizer for those really strong pet odors that make you gag
It targets those awful pee smells and destroys them, leaving behind a heavenly citrusy scent that — bonus points — your cat or dog will hate, so it may even encourage them to stop targeting a certain area.

Use a UV blacklight (as shown) to find urine spots you didn't even know were there.

Promising reviews: "I was skeptical at first, my cat peed on my couch and I had tried everything else but the smell was still there. I saw an ad for this and was completely surprised it worked so well! I sprayed my couch and wiped it down and the smell is GONE! Worth every penny!" — Amy

"I love my dogs, stink and all. But I get embarrassed when non-dog owners come over, and my house smells like pond. Y'all know what I'm talking about. I keep a clean house, but I can't afford the water to wash their beds every week. I decided to try Angry Orange, and let me tell you, it works. Just two sprays on each dog bed, and the odor was gone. Also, four hours later after the orange smell had dissipated, still no doggie smell. 👍👍👍" — ocdmax
$25.97 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An ultra-hydrating TruSkin vitamin C serum
It's formulated with hyaluronic acid (which locks in moisture), organic aloe vera and vitamin E. It not only brightens and smoothens the skin; it also fades blemishes.

It's recommended that you do a patch test 24-48 hours before applying this all over your face, as it's a strong, concentrated formula. After that, apply three to five drops once daily and follow with a moisturizer (ideally one with SPF if you apply in the morning). Though the bottle looks small, reviewers say it'll last you several months with daily use. It's available in two sizes.

Promising review: "I should have started using this years ago! I’m in my mid-30s and I’ve tried everything including much more expensive brands, Korean skincare, Japanese skincare, etc. but I’ve always had breakouts and problems with texture. This is by far the best vitamin C product I’ve tried. I’ve tried multiple vitamin C serums in the past, but they always broke me out or had a slimy or gritty texture. This serum has a smooth texture, soaks in quickly, does not pill with other products, and has noticeably cleared up my skin." — Amazon Customer
$21.97+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
Some reusable Nippies nipple covers because strapless bras usually suck
Plus, other types of pasties often don't stay put or look really obvious under your top. These look smooth and undetectable under clothes, stick well even through sweat and can be reused about 10 times. They're available in two sizes, two styles and five shades.

Promising review: "These babies are a staple of mine. At 45 with DDs, I’ve tried everything. I can’t wear strapless bras; fighting gravity with extra wide and tight straps are so uncomfortable with fat squeezing out paths of least resistance and my boobs end up as a catch-all shelf under my chin. I’ve tried the petal fabric-feel pasties — they wrinkled and didn’t hide hard nipples. Other silicon-type pasties were too thick and one could see what looked like bread plate-sized areolas protruding from thin fabric. Then I found these amazing things. These are my second pair, as a backup. I follow directions and wash them off after wearing and my first one are still going strong after a full year (have worn them dozens of times). Under even thin tops- you cannot even see the outline of it. It’s truly a life-saver for me! Very smooth, even naked it looks smooth. God I love these covers! No nipping out. Thank you!" — A.G.
$15+ at Amazon
16
Amanda Davis / BuzzFeed
A shoe stretch spray
If you've despaired over your expensive leather or suede boots, loafers, sandals or gloves fitting too tightly, this spray promises to safely stretch them out without staining or fading the material if all those other hacks you tried (like pulling out the hair dryer) failed.

BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis swears by this spray. Check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review for more details.

Promising reviews: "My sandals were awfully tight on the top of my feet. I tried everything before finally finding this spray. Nothing helped, there was no relief. Then I tried this spray, and it moved heaven and earth and now my sandals are perfect!" — Swissharpist

"I injured my foot a few months back and now most of my shoes don't fit. I've tried stretchers, hair dryer, wearing with multiple socks — everything. I bought this stuff, and within a half hour, my problems were solved. Try this method first." — Susan Olson
$9.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
The Paula's Choice 2% BHA liquid exfoliant with salicylic acid and smoothing green tea extract
It's formulated to help get rid of blackheads, enlarged pores and redness. It exfoliates dead skill cells on your face to leave it ultra-smooth and it's gentle enough for daily use. It's available in two sizes.

Promising review (it's long but worth the read!): "For almost 40 years I have struggled with blackheads on my nose. I have tried everything. Things will work initially, but then my nose pores fight back and I go back to square one. Retin-A, vitamin C, Differin gel, benzoyl peroxide, Biore strips, clay masks, peels, needling, and on an on. I figured this product was so inexpensive, why not try it and add it to my list of failures. Well I think it’s working! It is so thin at first I thought this isn’t going to do anything; it’s like water. But I tried it at night and woke up with a better clarity on my schnoz. It has been a few weeks and I’m still really thinking it works. My nose is about 80% better so I’ll take it!

"Update: This stuff is changing my skin. Without a doubt. I had initially thought maybe I was seeing things or experiencing wishful thinking. I can truthfully say my skin is better each week. The nose blackheads are just gone. But here’s the thing I didn’t expect: I have those tiny skin-colored bumps under my eyes near my nose. I guess they are milia or just the skin texture. I used all sorts of fancy doctor-prescribed skincare and have for years. Nothing touched them AND I think they were getting worse with age. I was looking in the car mirror today in the bright daylight and they are pretty much gone. I was shocked because I’d stopped thinking about them since I was told the texture of my skin was just what it was. Also all the little bumps of clogged skin are gone as well. I used to have them removed by a dermatologist. The change is so significant I had to update my review. I’m really so thrilled." — Mzunderstood
$13+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A cuticle oil if you've nearly given up on your poor peeling nails and shredded cuticles
Made with jojoba oil, almond oil and vitamin E, this ultra-popular conditioning treatment not only strengthens nails but also heals and smoothens cuticles.

Promising review: "I have struggled with weak and brittle nails for years and have tried everything from vitamin E oil to garlic. This product has done in one week what no other effort has been successful at. After several weeks my nails are stronger than they have ever been!" — Estela Ibarra
$9.90 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A nail concealer designed to illuminate nails while concealing any yellowing or staining
Check out our Londontown Illuminating Nail Concealer review for more details. It's available in five shades.

Promising reviews: "I’ve had problems with my nails for decades. They have prominent vertical ridges, they’re yellowish, and they’re very brittle. (Yes, I’ve seen a dermatologist). I’ve tried acrylic nails, powder gel nails, press-on nails, nail wraps...literally EVERYTHING I could think of to cover, fill, and approve the appearance of my problem nails. THIS POLISH IS THE SOLUTION. It fills my ridges smoothly without a separate base layer. I no longer have to buff these ridges into submission. Also it is a lovely, natural color. It actually does illuminate the nail; I have no idea how it does it. My nails appear greatly improved: healthy, smooth, light pink. And they’re stronger, too. They’re much less likely to break or tear. I am no longer ashamed of my nails, and I’m not plagued with having to spend a lot of time or money trying to fix them." — K. Evans
$20 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A pumice cleaning stone to tackle the buildup in your toilet
It's capable of removing the rust, mineral deposits and stains that you can't bear to look at for one more day without damaging your porcelain. Use gentle back-and-forth motions to remove stains and deposits from inside the toilet bowl. It's also available in a two-pack.

Promising review: "I thought we would have to replace our toilet because of the unsightly stains! I saw this product in a BuzzFeed article and since I had tried everything else I could think of, I figured it was worth a shot! As others have said, it did take some elbow grease, but I had the toilet basically as good as new in 15 minutes. I did use most of the pumice stone on this, so I will have to buy another one when the stains come back, but it was worth it in my eyes. Would definitely recommend!" — glehcar
$13.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo if your hair is thinning and you're eager to do something about it
In addition to volumizing biotin, this shampoo contains other natural ingredients like keratin, rosemary oil and tea tree oil that moisturize the scalp to help your mane grow in thicker and healthier.

Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "I was skeptical of the results since I have androgenic alopecia due to a hormonal imbalance, but my hair is actually growing back!!! I have been taking biotin and zinc supplements alongside spironolactone, and nothing worked until I got this shampoo. If you've tried everything else and nothing worked, try this shampoo!! I have been using it for approximately two months now and have about almost an inch of new hair growth." — Krystal L
$11.95+ at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Some Goo Gone that'll cut through sticky residue, grease, gum, glue and other gooey messes
There's nothing worse than feeling that slimy layer and watching your usual cleaning attempts fall short of removing it all — with this stuff, it's about to be a thing of the past.

Promising review: "I bought this Goo Gone bottle to deal with stickers that I cannot remove from my potted plants. I would try everything: warm water, scraping them off, etc, and there would always be a little stickiness left on the sides of the plant pots, it drove me wild. The Goo Gone immediately removed all the offending sticker bits. I since have used it for a variety of things: removing stickers from shoes, various plastics, even glass.

"Where this product really came in handy in an unexpected way was cleaning the top of my kitchen cabinets. The previous homeowner had not cleaned the tops of the cabinets in the kitchen before moving, possibly ever, and there was a nasty, thick layer of grime coating the top that was composed of a mixture of dust and grease from cooking, among who knows what else. I tried cleaning it with a rag and Pine Sol, hot water, Clorox wipes, etc. and nothing could adequately remove the layer of grossness. Finally, I had the bright idea to try this stuff, and it vastly improved the removal of gunk. After getting the main layer off, I was able to clean it with other cleaning products." — FlowersInSpring
$8 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
CeraVe's Retinol Serum in case you've been wanting to add a retinoid to your routine
This uses encapsulated retinol designed to help prevent irritation while resurfacing the skin to help reduce the appearance of acne scars, pores and more.

Like with any retinol, don't start off applying this every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. You'll also definitely want to use a sunscreen (with at least SPF 30) while using this product.

Promising reviews: "This stuff is miracle cream. Look, I've tried EVERYTHING for my cystic acne. Some of the most expensive prescription treatments that cost an arm and a leg. My scars are horrible and the pain is unbelievable when the pimples pop up. Strange enough, my acne didn't get bad until I hit 31 and has been an uphill battle ever since. I can now say that I USED TO HAVE acne. About a year ago, I started using CereVe face wash for normal to oily skin with a 1/4 of a full pump of the light daily moisturizer applied afterwards. That really helped start the process of healing. No scent, very gentle and it reversed my severe dryness from years of use with other products. Last week, I decided to get this retinol cream as a second step to try and repair my old damage. It's amazing. Within the past four days my skin has completely changed. My skin feels like silk. My hormonal acne is GONE. My skin looks brighter, smoother and more even. I'll never stop using this." — Darlene
$15.20 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A moisturizing saline nasal gel that can bring sweet relief if you have allergies and keep a box of tissues in every room
This non-medicated formula is designed to soothe and moisturize the dry, crusty skin around your nostrils, which is also a major help when you're sick, dealing with dry airplane air and if you use a CPAP machine or are prone to nosebleeds. You can also place this in your nostrils if needed to help relieve discomfort.

Promising review: "I first learned about this nasal gel when a free sample was included with the Ayr nasal spray I purchased. The spray wasn't helping me at all. In fact, none of the other sprays (or breathing strips) I'd tried prior to this were helping clear my congestion and crusty bloody noses, either. I was going through tissue after tissue, and it was especially hard to get any sleep at night when I was always so completely stuffed up. I even tried propping up my pillows. Just about ready to give up and schedule a doctor appointment, I decided to try the gel and see what happened. It was basically a last resort when everything else had failed me or made my condition much worse.Anyway, to make a long story short, I was actually able to breathe through my nose again! I'd almost forgotten what it was like after having issues for nearly 4 months. It cleared up my nosebleeds as well. I highly recommend this and cannot say enough nice things about it. It really did save me!" — R.A.S.
$3.62 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A six-pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets for removing the nasty buildup inside your dishwasher
Just add a tablet, run a normal wash cycle and watch lime and mineral buildup disappear, leaving your dishwasher clean and shiny.

Promising reviews: "I tried everything! Vinegar. Deep Cleansing button. Nothing worked, until these little magic tablets! Purchase them, you will not be disappointed. I have only used once as we don't use our dishwasher that much, but have noticed a HUGE difference since using the cleanser tablet!" — Meaghan

"Works really well! It's easy to use, can be done with or without dishes in there. It REALLY helped clean the dishwasher and now I use one each month as suggested to keep it clean. The glasses don't have that 'film' anymore (and I always used a rinse agent too, but we have a lot of lime in our water). I feel like the dishwasher is working better too, not that it had any problems before but it seems quieter now. I'm very satisfied with these." — BH
$8.95 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A bottle of First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub made with 10% AHA
It's designed to decongest skin and whisk away dry, rough bumps, helping your "strawberry" or "chicken" skin (as keratosis pilaris is sometimes called) feel and look smoother. It's both cruelty-free and vegan.

Promising review:"I've tried everything, and this is the only thing that has gotten rid of my chicken skin. Within literally a few uses this has gotten rid of my bumps and made my skin so soft and smooth. My only tiny complaint is it doesn’t smell the greatest but I usually use a moisturizing body wash after rinsing this off in the shower and then also a moisturizing body lotion when I get out of the shower so it doesn’t leave any weird scent on my skin. This stuff is seriously 10/10 and I’m so happy I found it!" — Jessica Osborne
$12+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A 20-pack (!) of extra thick magic cleaning pads
They're extra durable, so you can put them to work on your toughest cleaning jobs and watch the mess just disappear.

Check out BuzzFeed's STK cleaning pads review for more details (and incredible before and after photos).

Promising review: "These pads work like the Mr. Clean Magic Eraser, but they are cheaper. They are melamine foam, which works like an abrasive at a microscopic level. It won't damage surfaces, and for some kinds of cleaning, it's almost magically good. I had some stained coffee cups, and I tried EVERYthing to clean them. This pad quickly and easily removed the stain. This pad is way better than anything else for cleaning the soap film from showers and tubs. The pads are not durable, but you get a lot of them for little money, and one still lasts a reasonable amount of time. When they get worn, toss them and use another one. A fantastic discovery for me." — The Thinker
$14.95 at Amazon
28
Everneat
An all-natural oven scrub to take care of baked-on grease and food from years ago
It's handmade with a blend of plant- and mineral-derived ingredients, like eucalyptus, lemon and peppermint essential oils; pumice stone; and baking soda.

Promising review: "I've tried all of the oven cleaners and they all disappointed me. But this one has totally impressed me! I have a self-clean oven, but it doesn't clean the inside surface of the oven door. Mine was really bad, and I've tried everything! I applied the product, let it sit 15 minutes, and then scrubbed. Not super hard scrubbing, just moderate levels. I rinsed it off and lo and behold, 90% of the grime was gone! Even the really bad stuck-on stuff. I did the same thing again the next day and got the rest of it. I am flabbergasted. I've used The Pink Stuff, Easy-Off, and all the home remedies you see on TikTok. This is by far the best product I've ever tried. Highly recommend!" — M. Griffin
$19.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
An effective grout cleaner that'll let you get deep into the crevices and scrub away years of built-up dirt
If you've owned your home for a while, you may have even forgotten what your grout used to look like! Time to turn back the clock to the day you moved in. It's also available in packs with a scrubber brush.

Promising reviews: "I have marble tile with white grout in my shower, which, in hindsight was a big mistake. I’ve learned, white grout is never a good idea and there are very few marble cleaners out there. It is very difficult to find a grout cleaner that can be used on marble. I have tried everything, and nothing worked, until I got this. My grout looks amazing, I am so glad I found this!" — Christine Maki
$19.57 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
Skin1004's Zombie Pack to reduce the appearance of fine lines, tighten pores, improve texture and brighten
It's designed to work in just 15 minutes. The mask itself tightens and cracks as it works on your skin — hence the name! — but when you rinse it off, your skin is left soft and smooth. You get eight packs and a brush with the set.

Promising reviews: "Everyone needs to buy Zombie masks! I will be buying this again and again! I have very oily and acne-prone skin. I have tried EVERYTHING and nothing helps my skin. This instantly softened my skin, gave me an amazing glow, lightened my acne scars and I haven’t had a pimple since using it." — Erin Marple

"As good as Hanacure, much better price! The Zombie pack face mask is the best! It works just as well as other tightening masks but it's a fraction of the cost. I use these once a week and am extremely satisfied. My skin feels so good after, and my wrinkles are getting less noticeable." — meredith shaputis
$25 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste that really shouldn't work as well as it does on SO many messes
And yet, the ever-growing hype and countless 5-star ratings for this all-purpose cleaning paste prove otherwise. Put it to the test on that burned pan, stained bathtub or marked-up wall you've long given up on and watch it work its magic.

Check out this TikTok where my former colleague Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, a pair of white sneakers and her toaster oven — spoiler, the results are seriously impressive. And for another testimonial, take a look at this TikTok where it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan.

Promising reviews: "It took permanent maker off my wall after I tried everything else. Definitely worth it — BUY IT." — J. Baller

"I honestly ordered this simply because it wasn't expensive and I'd tried everything else to clean the awful hard water stains in my shower. Nothing had worked. The Pink Stuff? With a good rag and little scrubbing took it right off! I honestly couldn't even believe it. It wasn't a fast process, but it worked miracles. HIGHLY recommend." — Susan K
$4.99 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A tiny toenail brace if you unfortunately deal with ingrown toenails on the regular
How can something so small cause so much searing pain? This brace corrects the curve of your nail so it's not digging into your skin, helping eliminate pain and preventing future ingrowns.

This comes with a kit containing 10 toenail braces and tools for application. Each brace lasts three to six weeks.

Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING. Nothing worked UNTIL I bought these! I have tried cotton, ointments, other braces that actually made my nail fall off (it’s a long story) nothing has worked and most of the things I’ve tried ended up hurting my nails more than anything else. I ordered this and received it 2 days ago. Def read and reread the instructions! I kept my phone handy to set a timer and held them in place for as long as the directions stated. Once you get these lil suckers in place, you def want them to stay put. I was worried they’d fall off in my sleep, but they didn’t! I was worried they would snag on my blankets, they didn’t! Normally anytime the blanket, sheet or anything touches my big toes at night, it jolts me awake bc it hurts sooo much. Not last night! No pain at all. I am stunned and had to leave a review immediately. I’m so happy I could cry." — Amazon Customer
$44.99 at Amazon
