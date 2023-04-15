30 Products So Great Reviewers Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

Popular items from this list
A beeswax wood polisher
"We’ve had a dining room table worn for seven years by young kids, strong disinfectant, and just general family abuse. I’ve wanted to get rid of it due to the massive wear and scratches. Used this per the instructions and the table looks nearly brand-new! Strongly recommend. If you’re on the fence, you won’t regret it." — Tyler Hanes
A collagen-coating hair treatment
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A Bissell Little Green machine
"Two months ago we got an 6-month-old puppy who has needed some time to get adjusted. That included more than a few accidents in our living room and on his bed. This machine has made clean up of everything so much simpler and I love that it's deep cleaning and has a nontoxic pet cleaner so that our not-so-little puppy can isn't harmed through exposure or smells. Also helpful since my teenage sons like to camp out on the couch with their friends on long weekends and our couch gets that fresh clean smell in an hour." — Kindle Customer
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
"This is the most amazing product for rough feet ever! I have had rough heels for years….no matter what I did I could never truly repair it. I actually had open cracks that hurt so much. After I had read reviews and ordered I spent the two days before it arrived with bandages and Neosporin covering my worst crack. So glad I got it healed up. I soaked for 10 minutes…applied the gel very sparingly…I didn’t have gloves so I just wrapped a sandwich bag over a couple of fingers to apply…within five minutes I was ready to use the file I got. Oh my word!! The amount of ick that came off…..incredible! I cannot recall my feet ever feeling this amazing! I’ll do it again in a couple of days to try and get the little bit that’s left. I cannot recommend this product enough!! Worth every single penny!!" — Famwee
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
"This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
A kid-friendly travel tray
"We are always traveling and needed something that my toddler could easily put her snacks and drink in. I saw this on a TikTok video and it sold me. This travel tray has been the best. I no longer have to keep handing my daughter snacks; now I can fill the tray up with her favorite snack and drink and head out. My mom who watches my daughter from time to time and saw it and had to buy one for her car. The tray comes with an extra insert in case the cupholder is bigger. It also comes with a grip ring so that the tray will stay steady in the cupholder." — Caitlyn
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A pet hair remover
"If I could give this product six stars, I would. My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it. We can actually invite our friends over now without worrying about all the pet hair." — Morgan Willis
A seamless bodysuit for offering support and smoothing
the bodysuit is comparable to the Skims versions.Promising review:
"I am obsessed. I got the thong Shapewear for a comfy daily shapewear and forget I am even wearing it. The shapewear offers excellent support on my double d chest as well. I will definitely be buying more. The thong does ride up on me but I do not mind it as all thong bodysuits do that. I will definitely look into buying a few brief versions for my time of month and more comfort with clothing that requires no hiding panty lines. I also bought the post surgery shapewear and really enjoyed it but had to return as I had arm lipo and felt it was pushing everything towards my arms. I wish they made a version with long sleeves. For those that have no concern of arms and post surgery, I loved the way it stinched me in in my tummy area and the comfort under my clothes." — Zoka
A box of cleaning K-Cups
"This is the first time anything has sent particles out while brewing. My first cup of coffee after doing this was amazing and I could tell that my machine needed this cleaning a long time ago. Highly recommend especially if all types of coffee start tasting the same." — Tippy
A roll-on sunscreen sponge
Reviewers recommend using a more watery sunscreen; if your preferred sunscreen is quite thick, this may not work for you. And JSYK, the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) says most adults need about an ounce (the equivalent of a shot glass) of sunscreen to adequately cover their face and body.Promising review:
"Not just for kids. I told all my friends it’s awesome. Pricey, but better than wasting expensive sunscreen in globs. This make the sun screening process much less messy and not as much a drudgery. They even have replacement pads available so the ergonomic container can be reused indefinitely. Consider one to keep at home and one packed to travel. MAKES A GREAT GIFT FOR KIDS. They can almost apply sunscreen on their own with little assistance." — Bette Henry
An easily washable drip catcher
Hustle & Sew is a small shop based in Saint Helens, Oregon.Promising review:
"LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges, and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina
A V-neck maxi wrap dress
"I purchased the pink floral dress. I bought it to wear for Easter. Well...it was too beautiful to wait. I went ahead and wore it to church. I felt so beautiful in it! I still plan to wear it for Easter, but am sure to wear it many more times! Strongly recommend!" — Kristen S
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
"I bought this to ease my chopping. I have a large family that I cook for and spending anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour sometimes just chopping things was extremely exhausting. I have used this multiple times since I've purchased this and I am grateful. It was easy to use and the clean up was a lot faster than normal." — Jameelah Sheffield
A pill organizer for helping you consistently take your meds
"I love this cute little folding pill box! Perfectly compact and discreet for travel! It stays closed nice and tight and doesn’t pop open by itself. I love that it’s folded closed so if it’s left on the countertop or if you have to go through your luggage in a public place, all your business isn’t out on display (we’ve all been there, am I right?!) I also like the different-sized compartments to fit all of my various vitamins, including my chewable gummy vitamins. It’s very sleek, stylish, and would make a great gift for someone who’s about to go on a trip! Great price too! Buy it!" — Lea
We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in.
A magnetic screen door
"We got this screen so our dog can go in and out freely without letting the bugs in. At first he wasn't quite sure about going through it; in fact he scratched at it signaling us to open it for him. But after a few training treats he figured it out. Installation was so easy! The Velcro, fabric, and mesh all seem very good quality. I'm also happy that we can take down the screen in the winter and store away easily, then just reattach it in the spring. Very happy with my purchase!" — Crystal K
A handy bath ducky to tell if you the bath water is too hot
"I have always found the same issue with bath toys that have holes due to water getting trapped inside, making it difficult to clean, therefore, mold growing inside. However, with this bath toy, it isn't an issue, and the temperature-changing aspect on the bottom makes for convenience! It also isn't that expensive, which is undoubtedly a plus, especially when it comes to kids' bath toys that last. So, I highly recommend getting this product since it is cheap, easy to clean, and helpful in checking the water temperature!" — Abbie Fish
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
See it in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
"If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!" — Courtney Foltz
A 3-in-1 ergonomic rake
"I am 100% endorsing this rake. I grow my vegetables in straw bales every year and just cleared out 10 composted straw bales in about an hour. I didn't tweak my knees or back AT ALL!! It's very easy to use and very sturdy! feel fine after using it. It is worth every penny. This rake just took the dread out of my garden cleanup!" — Shenendoah C. Finnigan
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
"I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad i did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
A pack of washing machine cleaning tablets
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading. Promising review:
"I've been using this product for several years now. I have two teens and a husband who's an auto technician. Boy do they get filthy! After time this grime buildup will make your washer stink bad. I don't do it every month as they say to as I don't have that type of money but when it stinks, this product is the bomb! Makes your washer smell really fresh, like brand new. If it still stinks after one tablet, pop another one in and no more stink!! Yay! I would give this 20 stars if I could. Really love this product so much so that I bought the ones for my dishwasher
too!! (They work great too!)" — berja
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
"I rarely post reviews, but this stuff has completely changed our lives. Our dishwasher, utensils, plates, and glasses were covered with dry scale and nothing we tried came close to helping. After using the tablets three times our dishwasher looks like new; our glasses are sparkling like fine china and everything else looks fabulous. Highly recommend, worth every penny, best product BY FAR!!! One great advantage is you can use it with your dishes. Some other products are used to clean the dishwasher but not to clean dishes and glasses. Buy this, you will be blown away!!! It is astounding!" — Jenny
A pack of semi-cured gel nail strips
"This is the third brand of semi-cured gel nail polish strips I have tried, and these are by far the best quality. I don’t know why it does not have only 5-star reviews. The strips are easy to apply, appropriately thick, cure very hard, and last easily 10 days. They are also the shiniest of the gel nail polish strips I have used as well. These are so superior to the other ones that I have. I will be purchasing more strips in different colors rather than use out the strips that I already have. These just look so much better." — Anna G.
A lash extension starter kit
This kit comes with 24 cruelty-free synthetic eyelash extensions that are reusable up to three times, a bond and seal primer and adhesive, applicator, and remover.Promising review:
"I previously got eyelash extensions and that got too pricey, so I wanted to try a low cost option to do them at home. For less than $20 for the lashes and the bond/seal, this is totally worth it! So much easier to put on than normal strip lashes since the bond is so sticky and ready instantly, and they even lasted through a very hot shower and sleeping. One lash did come off while sleeping but it was the very first one I applied and I had a feeling I didn’t apply it great. I am very happy with these! I wish they came out with a bolder lash to use in this brand since these are very subtle and much of an every day use." — Traci Lynn
A wall-mounted Fischer-Price bedtime routine system
Promising review:
A ceiling fan cleaner
"A friend showed me this product and WOW! It is much more than I thought it would be! First, it makes cleaning your fan blades easier than ever. Fitting the attachment to the pole is simple and cleaning the blades is even simpler. The dust stays mostly trapped inside the collector while it works on both sides of the blade at once. No more tired arms, dusty mess, or wasted time. Second, the flexible dusting attachment is even MORE useful and an obvious must for this straight forward product! You can go to town removing dust from all your high-up-dust-collecting-surfaces with ease and confidence. Third, the build quality is much more substantial than I thought it would be. It's built well.The fittings are snug and secure and the pole is a sturdy and very comfortable to hold. Great design. Will be purchasing another for my grandmother who has difficulty cleaning her fans in Florida!" — jeremy k
A leakproof, airtight, and water-tight fridge door jug
"This pitcher fits perfectly in my refrigerator door bin. I like it so much I bought another, one for water and one for iced tea. The lid fits very snug as does the spout cover so it can be hard to open sometimes, but I prefer the tight seal for freshness and no leaking when removing the pitcher from the fridge. A great buy at a great price." — AMC
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners
"We’ve had a stinky disposal for some time. I’d try running ice through it and cleaning the plastic flap at the top with little success. I ran it this morning with a packet of this cleaner and so much dark grey stuff came up on the disposal side and even more gray stuff from the second sink! I was really surprised with how much gunk came up. I ran a second packet and it all came up as blue foam so I think it got it all. Will run monthly to keep up the maintenance but could not be happier." — Amazon customer
A shea butter–infused cream-to-powder multi-stick
"Never liked blush until now. I’ve tried so hard to wear blush but it always looked wrong on me, no matter what color or brand. I got [Glistening Peach] a pink color that is so subtle it's almost imperceptible but it does something. I can put it on in seconds with no mirror and it will still look good." — Wednesday
Some aesthetic highlighters
"I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful! It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" — Sung Han