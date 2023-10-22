ShoppingBeautyhome

36 Things From Amazon Reviewers Are Loving Right Now

On this list: a set of "globbles," a cat window seat, a CeraVe eye repair cream and even more popular products.
Griffin Gonzales
A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Nespresso-VertuoPlus-Espresso-Machine-Breville/dp/B01N13VKQN?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Nespresso-VertuoPlus-Espresso-Machine-Breville/dp/B01N13VKQN?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sports-Charging-Weekender-Overnight-Compartment/dp/B0C99H476X?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="weekender bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Sports-Charging-Weekender-Overnight-Compartment/dp/B0C99H476X?th=1&tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">weekender bag</a> and the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Color-Dream-Supernatural-Spray-Multi-award-winning/dp/B073CWSQ51/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Color-Dream-Supernatural-Spray-Multi-award-winning/dp/B073CWSQ51/?tag=haleyzovickian-20&ascsubtag=652dc59ee4b03b213b06f92d%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray</a> from Amazon.
Amazon
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker, a weekender bag and the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray from Amazon.

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A fun cloud mirror
Pro tip: It's the perfect size for a vanity or bathroom counter.

Promising review: "This is so cute and practical. It can be used as a decoration or makeup mirror. The mirror is good quality." — Pattie S.
$9.90 at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A six-pack of Crayola Globbles, aka "sticky fidget balls"
They don't leave a sticky residue, which means you can let your little ones play with them just about anywhere in your home.

Promising review: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY! YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off its not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Heather Hambrick
$8.45 at Amazon (originally $10.69)
3
amazon.com
A versatile bag you can use as gym duffel, weekender, work bag and more
It's available in 37 colors.

Promising review: "I took this bag on a 12-day trip with me, and I absolutely loved it! It can hold SO MUCH stuff. The zippers are high quality, the material appears durable so far. I stuffed it pretty full and never had any issues. The bottom compartment does take some adjusting to get used to, but once I figured out how I wanted to use it, I loved it. I put a couple of packing cubes with an extra change of clothes to help it hold its shape. This bag has SO many pockets, and so many possibilities. I loved the pouch that came with it as well. I am looking forward to many trips in the future with this bag!" — Sarah
$37.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker
It's equipped to serve up everything from a single espresso shot to your favorite coffee drinks with milk, like lattes and cappuccinos.

Promising review: "I have been wanting a Nespresso machine for a few years now. I finally purchased this bundle during Black Friday and I am so glad I did! Not only was it a great deal, but it is already paying for itself! Instead of spending money at coffee shops, I can create the same drinks at home that are just as good! The convenience and quality of the coffee is unmatched! If you love great tasting coffee and are on the fence about it, don’t hesitate, it is completely worth it!" — Jenn
$165.95 at Amazon
5
Meowy Janes
A pack of matatabi chew sticks your kitty will actually enjoy the flavor of
They're made from matatabi, a plant native to Japan, and are a delicious catnip alternative.

Promising review: "I have three cats very lovable and very bored. I bought the chew sticks in hopes that they would keep them occupied for a while and surprisingly they do. They rub all over them, throw them up in the air, they have a blast. Glad I brought them. I recommend them highly." — Becky Campbell
$11.21 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A window seat for your cat(s) to lounge on and watch what's happening outdoors
It can hold up to 50 pounds with its suction design. It's available in four colors and two sizes.

Promising review: "Epic!!! I have a cat window bed that has top cable mount support and THIS design with bottom post mount support is soooooooooooo much better!! The bottom mount support allows for 100% unobstructed jump entry, it has a longer bed, and it just looks better without the top mount cables. Both of my cats love it so much that I’m purchasing another one to replace their old bed. I'll possibly stagger them on my sliding glass door!! Epic!!" — Diggslife
$21.49+ at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A silicone baby-led weaning set to make the process as smooth and mess-free as possible
The sets include a suction plate, suction bowl, bib and drinking cup, as well as three chewable spoons. The sets are available in 10 colors.

Promising review: "These are the perfect size for my 6-month-old to grab and learn how to feed himself. They are short which prevents any gagging which we experienced with some of the other utensils we are testing out. He also loves it as a teether! All in all very happy with this product for the utensils but the bib/bowl and plate are amazing too. Great suction and love the neutral color." — Mamacita
$29.99 at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A dancing Bluey animated plush
It's loaded with over 55 different phrases so your little one can sing and dance along with their fave cartoon dog.

Promising review: "Bought as a gift. Our 1- and 3-year-old LOVE this. The perk about this singing toy is that they actually can follow along with the songs and dance games. It also doesn’t fall over at all, which is surprising for a moving toy. This thing is steady! It also isn’t an annoying singing / talking toy! Would recommend!" — Heather
$47.99 at Amazon
9
BuzzFeed
A powerful Vitamix blender equipped with 10 different speeds
It'll let you get your ideal blend consistency for smoothies and soups every single time. It's available in three colors and two bundles.

Promising review: "The holy grail blender, y'all. I grew up with a Vitamix (big, tall, classic model), and since being on my own I have really missed it. I tried food processors (because they're cheaper), less expensive blenders, immersion blenders, etc. Nothing came close to what a Vitamix can do. If you're wondering if it's worth the price, I would give a resounding YES. What sold me ultimately was 1) the smaller size (the classic ones are larger), and 2) I thought about how much I spend (or would like to spend) at my local smoothie/juice bar. A 16-ounce smoothie costs a ridiculous $8–$9, and a juice at least that much, if not more. If I could afford it, I would have gotten one daily. So this Vitamix pays for itself in about a month." — lovespuppies
$349.95 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A pack of adhesive cable clips
Because crawling on the floor yet again to fetch your fallen charging cord is the worst.

Promising review: "Fixes a problem I didn't know how to fix! Keeps cords where I want them and prevents them from falling behind my nightstand. Especially helpful with working from home. Get them! You won't be disappointed." — Ally
$6.97 at Amazon (originally $7.94)
11
Amazon
A FlexiSnake so you can take showers without standing in several inches of water
It's designed to go where no living human should ever have to dare go: deep inside your shower drain.

Promising review: "I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so! I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voilà, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." — Linsey Walker
$19.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A copy of "Circe," a New York Times bestseller
It reimagines the iconic goddess's story in an epic that spans thousands of years. You won't be sleeping until it's finished!

Promising review: "Remember all of those names you couldn’t keep straight, the monsters, myths and marriages that didn’t make sense? This book humanizes even the gods and helps you to understand their relationships like never before! Read it! You’ll love it!" — Sylvia
$10.22 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A cozy, plush down-alternative mattress topper
It'll help you get a good night's rest and may help ease back pain. It's available in sizes twin–California king.

Promising review: "My husband and I have tried several toppers (ones more expensive), and we adore this one. My son and daughter-in-law have a new expensive mattress, and I bought them this topper, and they love it. We all recommend it to so many friends and family." — Cowgirl Deb
$63.99+ at Amazon
14
amazon.com
An LCD writing and doodle pad
Your kids can bring it along with them wherever you might be going, and practice their drawing skills without needing any crayons or paper. It's available in four colors.

Promising review: "My son and daughter both love their drawing tablets. We even use them to learn our letters and numbers. They have so much fun and they are great, especially for traveling." — Heidi
$19.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pack of hypoallergenic Blueland laundry detergent tablets
Simply toss a tablet into your washing machine for a plastic-free alternative to traditional liquid detergents.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these laundry tablets. I have always felt guilty about throwing such a large plastic jug away, and now I don't have to! I love how compact these tablets are; it makes them perfect even for traveling, and they leave my clothes smelling great. They work well with both hot and cold water, so I have no complaints!" — Eme N.
$29.99 at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A purr pillow that'll gently purr for two minutes every time your cat cuddles next to it
Whether your cat is not feeling well or is just naturally anxious, reviewers swear by this for calming feline nerves. It's available in multiple styles.

Promising review: "I bought this toy for my senior cat who has nighttime dementia. While I was suspicious because of the price and toy form (it is just a soft shell except for the sound box), she LOVES it. It only purrs for two minutes at a time, but that is usually enough to help her calm down. She often sleeps snuggled up with it and even uses it as a pillow! We haven't had to wash it yet but it will be easy to remove the sound box and toss it in the wash. I don't know how effective it would be for a busy kitten, but it is perfect for this old gal." — Nicole Brown
$6.57 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
It'll smooth your hair and help prevent frizz. It's also sulfate-, gluten-, alcohol- and paraben-free.

Promising review: "LOVE this product sooooo much! I’m obsessed! I am of mixed race and have very curly frizzy hair naturally. Even with relaxer my hair has always had dry looking frizzy ends. I have tried so many different products but nothing else compares. Best by far!" — Amazon Customer
$28 at Amazon
18
Amazon
A long-handled standing weeder
It'll help get your outdoor landscaping looking top-notch without you having to spend hours on your hands and knees.

Promising review: "I saw this tool used on TikTok, so we decided to try it out. It works really well — is not difficult to get to the root of the weed, and is fairly simple to use, as well. We would recommend this tool to anyone who finds it difficult to do the crouching required to pull weeds." — Mary
$39.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A CeraVe Eye Repair Cream to help with puffiness and dark circles
Promising review: "I have a newborn so I don’t sleep enough or drink enough water. I was really starting to notice the effects under my eyes. I had dark bags and just looked tired. I put this eye cream on at night with my normal lotion and noticed a big difference in the darkness under my eyes the next morning. Now after I have applied it for a few days p.m. and a.m., my dark circles and bags are almost gone. I may not feel rested but at least I’ll look it!" — Jamie Moore
$14.44 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of teeth-whitening pens to help make your smile bright
Promising review: "I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well, and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist. I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
$15.95 at Amazon (originally $18.95)
21
amazon.com
A Fluidmaster Flush ’n Sparkle bleach kit
It bleaches your toilet for you with every flush.

Promising review: “This works absolutely phenomenally. I would clean the bowl area every weekend like clockwork to remove mold or something. Our municipal water system may not inject enough chlorine to prohibit? But toilet cleaning is a breeze now!!! Works on the Kohler new low-flush systems…amazing. No chlorine damage to rubber parts either like other devices! Pretty simple instructions to install." — CdrW
$9.96 at Amazon (originally $10.53)
22
amazon.com
A pack of 36 Mighty Patch pimple patches
Just apply these to pimples after washing your face and let them go to work.

Promising review: "I have been using Mighty Patches for about four or five months now. Mighty Patch is a TOTAL GAME CHANGER, you put it on your blemish, usually at night after your beauty routine and you wake to find that nasty pimple has almost completely been absorbed into the patch. Won't lie, my pimples sometimes require another patch. But on day one of use you'll notice the patch taking away the nasty. Thanks to Mighty Patch my skin has changed. It's healed, there are no acne 'tattoos' on my face from popping and scarring. This to me is a must have in your beauty bag. It covers the pimple to protect from outside bacteria and pollution; it absorbs the bacteria and pimple-causing debris from the skin; all while being hardly visible. I'm in love with this product." — Hilary
$10.77 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
An all-natural tub-and-tile cleaner
It'll help banish the soap scum and mildew that refuses to leave your shower.

Promising review: "This product works better than Tilex and the Seventh Generation tile cleaner that I normally use. I'm pleasantly surprised by how clean and shiny my tub looked after using the product. Also, I didn't have to scrub the tub, only wipe." — L.Brooks
$7.49 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A garbage guard to prevent gross and annoying insects from being in your home
Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc)." — Michael E. Bradley
$8.50 at Amazon (originally $9.99)
25
amazon.com
A popular foot peel mask that'll peel away your dead skin and calluses
They're available in 10 styles and come in a pack of two.

Promising review: "I will definitely be purchasing again! I am on my feet for at least 10 hours a day and my feet develop calluses. So I tried this peel based on the reviews and ratings. The first couple of days, I didn’t notice much if any peeling. I came back and read the reviews saying to soak your feet in warm water (my packaging didn’t mention anything about soaking). Soaking your feet is the trick! My feet started peeling so much and my feet were baby smooth when it was all done. The whole peeling process took about 10 days but man my feet looked good! Definitely worth it." — Nisha
$13.49 at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A Baseboard Buddy that's basically a specialized Swiffer for your baseboards
Promising review: "Buy it NOW. Honestly, I had huge reservations for this thing. Yet another miracle cleaning tool that will break or bend or something. I was so wrong. It was easy to put together and I sprayed it with Mean Green and went to the baseboards. No more kneeling and no broken back. This thing is amazing. It is durable and the pad is super absorbent. I am so happy. I can't wait to do the rest of the house!" — artgirl
$24.99 at Amazon
27
amazon.com
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion
Promising review: "This product really is effective! Immediately I noticed softer and smoother skin. After several uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue. I will most definitely continue to use the product!" — Lauren Erickson
$24.99 at Amazon
28
amazon.com
A weighted fitness hoop to help you work up a sweat and tone your abs
It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "I just did my first workout while watching my favorite show. Before I knew it I was almost 40 minutes in and burned almost 300 calories! Yup, this is my new favorite toy!" — Omari
$29.99+ at Amazon
29
Youthforia
A tube of Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil
It's formulated to react to the pH of your skin and give you the perfect blush tone for you and your complexion. Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in cruelty-free makeup. See founder Fiona Co Chan presenting it on "Shark Tank!"

Promising review: "I love trying new products (only those that are cruelty-free). I have to say this pleasantly surprised me. It only takes two small dots of the product on my cheeks, blended with a brush and the result is just beautiful. The pink color is a fresh natural color. It lasts all day and then some. This is also great for travel. I will be ordering another color to try." — Deborah T.
$36 at Amazon
30
amazon.com
A set of two Beckham Hotel Collection pillows
They're available in queen or kng sizes.

Promising review: "Due to packaging they are quite flat at first. Laid them flat for a few hours. Shook and fluffed them up and was able to sleep like a baby last night. These pillows are heavenly. I say that because it feels as though you're sleeping on a cloud. I slept with both. One under my head and one to hug. They stayed a comfortable temp all night long. First morning I didn't wake up with neck, shoulder, and back pain in over a week and a half. I feel rested and refreshed." — Amazon Customer
$60.99+ at Amazon
31
amazon.com
A La Roche-Posay Cicaplast balm
It's formulated with shea butter to soothe your skin.

Promising review: "I had an IPL photofacial followed by a SkinPen microneedling session and my face was tomato red, hot, and dry. Now, I’ve loved this cream for a while. I wish I could write a sonnet about it. It heals popped pimples, irritated tretinoin skin, cuts, scrapes, burns, you name it. So after the stuff the doctor gave me wasn’t doing much, I took matters into my own hands and applied some of this cicaplast balm. Within two hours I looked like a normal human being. I cannot praise this miracle product enough. I’m pretty sure it’s crafted with angel tears and unicorn magic. I’m blown away." — Sage Pennington
$15.99 at Amazon
32
amazon.com
A bottle of highly-rated Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
It's available in two sizes and in a bundle.

Promising review: "The only dandruff shampoo that works! I have type 3B/3C naturally curly hair, and occasionally I get itchy scalp pretty badly (especially in the winter). While this shampoo is not moisturizing whatsoever, it gets the job done of preventing itchiness and flaking from dandruff. I tried this because many other Black women and WOC said it works on their natural hair. Great addition to your wash and go routine in the winter, plus it smells good!" — MaidenSeptember
$13.99+ at Amazon (originally $15.88+)
33
www.amazon.com
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum
It can help lighten dark spots, prevent UV damage and increase skin firmness and elasticity. It's available in two sizes and a pack of two.

Promising review: "Best vitamin C serum I’ve used. This serum has changed my skin. It’s brighter, and I have seen an improvement in the fine lines around my eyes. The price is incredible compared to other vitamin C serums I’ve used, and I like that I don’t have to use a separate hyaluronic acid serum." — Jess H
$21+ at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A Burt's Bees after-sun soother
It'll help provide relief from the itching, heat and annoying pain that inevitably comes with a sunburn.

Promising review: "Whenever someone I know has a sunburn, I become that super annoying product-pusher friend. I tell everyone about the sun soother! Really, Burt’s Bees should pay me. It rubs into the skin like lotion so you don’t feel greasy and you can immediately put on clothes after application. A little goes a long way! It smells good without being overpowering (and I’m picky about scents). Most importantly, it works! I’ve had everything from slight burn to looks-like-a-lobster-feels-like-fire and this sun soother has eliminated the pain/itch and drastically reduced the eventual peel. Even if it does peel later on, it’s minimal compared to what it would be and look like if I had not used this sun soother. I don’t burn easily and love this product; my husband is as fair as they come and it’s his favorite sunburn solution as well. Highly recommend!" — Jessie Patterson
$7.99 at Amazon (originally $13.33)
35
www.amazon.com
A pair of exfoliating mitts to remove the dead, dry skin off your body
Promising review: "I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much of anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was, too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great. Just get it, seriously." — Kim McMahon
$9.99 at Amazon (originally $11.99)
36
amazon.com
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
These tablets are designed to penetrate, dissolve, and remove odor-causing residue that accumulates inside your dishwasher over time, as well as remove lime and mineral build-up. Using the tablets once a month can prolong the life of your dishwasher and make it more effective at doing its job: cleaning your dishes.

Promising review: "I am skeptical by nature and have an older machine that was stained from years of use. We have very hard water in our region which makes it even more difficult to clean things. These tablets work like magic — got rid of years of hard water deposits with one try. Truly impressed. You can bet this is going to be a monthly routine from now on." — Amazon Customer
$8.99 at Amazon

