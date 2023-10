36 Things From Amazon Reviewers Are Loving Right Now

A powerful Vitamix blender equipped with 10 different speeds

It'll let you get your ideal blend consistency for smoothies and soups every single time. It's available in three colors and two bundles."The holy grail blender, y'all. I grew up with a Vitamix (big, tall, classic model), and since being on my own I have really missed it. I tried food processors (because they're cheaper), less expensive blenders, immersion blenders, etc. Nothing came close to what a Vitamix can do. If you're wondering if it's worth the price, I would give a resounding YES. What sold me ultimately was 1) the smaller size (the classic ones are larger), and 2) I thought about how much I spend (or would like to spend) at my local smoothie/juice bar. A 16-ounce smoothie costs a ridiculous $8–$9, and a juice at least that much, if not more. If I could afford it, I would have gotten one daily." — lovespuppies