36 Things From Amazon Reviewers Are Loving Right Now

1
A fun cloud mirror
2
A six-pack of Crayola Globbles, aka "sticky fidget balls"
3
A versatile bag you can use as gym duffel, weekender, work bag and more
4
A Nespresso VertuoPlus coffee maker
5
A pack of matatabi chew sticks your kitty will actually enjoy the flavor of
6
A window seat for your cat(s) to lounge on and watch what's happening outdoors
7
A silicone baby-led weaning set to make the process as smooth and mess-free as possible
8
A dancing Bluey animated plush
9
A powerful Vitamix blender equipped with 10 different speeds
10
A pack of adhesive cable clips
11
A FlexiSnake so you can take showers without standing in several inches of water
12
A copy of "Circe," a New York Times bestseller
13
A cozy, plush down-alternative mattress topper
14
An LCD writing and doodle pad
15
A pack of hypoallergenic Blueland laundry detergent tablets
16
A purr pillow that'll gently purr for two minutes every time your cat cuddles next to it
17
Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
18
A long-handled standing weeder
19
A CeraVe Eye Repair Cream to help with puffiness and dark circles
20
A two-pack of teeth-whitening pens to help make your smile bright
21
A Fluidmaster Flush ’n Sparkle bleach kit
22
A pack of 36 Mighty Patch pimple patches
23
An all-natural tub-and-tile cleaner
24
A garbage guard to prevent gross and annoying insects from being in your home
25
A popular foot peel mask that'll peel away your dead skin and calluses
26
A Baseboard Buddy that's basically a specialized Swiffer for your baseboards
27
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion
28
A weighted fitness hoop to help you work up a sweat and tone your abs
29
A tube of Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil
30
A set of two Beckham Hotel Collection pillows
31
A La Roche-Posay Cicaplast balm
32
A bottle of highly-rated Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
33
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum
34
A Burt's Bees after-sun soother
35
A pair of exfoliating mitts to remove the dead, dry skin off your body
36
A pack of dishwasher-cleaning tablets
