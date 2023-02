19 Items That Have Saved Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Money

Nyx brow glue

During yet another scroll session, I came across this TikTok that not only convinced me to buy Nyx brow glue, but to also give up my brow lamination appointments for a while. If you desire the clean, fluffy brow look and don't want to pay to get them done, this clear brow glue will act as your personal brow tech by keeping hair in place without gross residue."I was. Someone on IG posted about this and i looked up the reviews and thought why not? Firstly a little goes a long way! I put a little too much on at first and my brow was a little white. But the next brow i used a smaller amount and it was perfect! I literally just put it on so i can’t attest to longevity yet but i will update once it’s been on all day! Even if i have to reapply during the day it’s stillbecause you’re only using a small amount! So happy i found this" — Amazon customer