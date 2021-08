10 Cooling Products That'll Help You Sleep When It's Unbearably Hot

A cooling headband

Ebb is a wearable sleep solution that wraps around your forehead and delivers targeted cooling technology to the “thinking part of your brain,” the frontal cortex. The company states that studies show " cooling this part of the brain to the ideal temperature calms both the mind and body, which allows you to fall asleep faster and deeper." Alon Avidan , director of the University of California, Los Angeles Sleep Disorders Center, often recommends the product to his clients. “Cooling of the head to achieve prefrontal hyperthermia may be an effective way to help Improve symptoms of insomnia, particularly when it is triggered by hot bedroom temperatures,” Avidan said. “Cooling techniques may be achieved via devices and also via cooling head pillows.”