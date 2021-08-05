10 Cooling Products That'll Help You Sleep When It's Unbearably Hot

June 2021 was the hottest June in history. Death Valley, California hit 130 degrees Fahrenheit , just 4 degrees shy of the hottest temperature ever recorded on earth.
Hot temperatures like these (thanks to climate change) can affect a host of factors that contribute to your overall health ― including your sleep cycle. In order to get your best night’s rest, sleep experts say your bedroom should be around 67 degrees. So how are we supposed to achieve that in all of this heat ― especially if we don’t have air conditioning or don’t want exceedingly high electric bills?
The good news is that there are some products on the market designed to help you sleep a little cooler, even when your bedroom fan or AC unit isn’t cutting it. Here are a few to try out.
