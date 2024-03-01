When the mercury drops, you may try to limit the time you spend out of the house. But if you have to shovel snow, walk your dog or make it to the train, you’ll likely have to brave the cold winter outdoors. We asked people who work outside in the winter for their warming wisdom.

Before becoming the marketing director for Blue Knob Ski Resort, Donna Himes spent many winters working outdoors around ski mountains. She (and much of her staff) say the key to staying warm when it is cold outside is layering, layering and then layering some more. Further, whether you’re waiting in line or going on a walk, Himes recommends moving around enough to stay warm, but not so much that you’ll start to sweat, as your sweat in the cold can get chilly.

We spoke to Himes and a variety of other people who work outside in the winter who recommended some products to stay toasty while enduring the outdoor cold.

