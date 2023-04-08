Shoppinghomekitchen

36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

You could meticulously clean your shower by hand every week. Or you could just spray this no-scrub cleaner on it and walk away instead.
Emma Lord

Popular items from this list

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I personally bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.

Promising review: "This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing! My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely with a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — Amy N.
$9.90 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
Promising review: "I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
$20.52 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up crumbs and debris
Promising review: "Best invention! I purchased after seeing it in a TikTok video, and it works soooo well in my purse." — Wenhether
$11.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
An undetectable mouse jiggler
Promising review: "Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
$29.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container." — Amazon customer
$29.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it. No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps." — Meghan
$13.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" for plants
Promising review: "I always kill my plants, but I decided to try again. I just bought five houseplants, and three of them were marked down because they were looking pretty puny. Since I tend to kill them anyway, I figured I would give them a try and save some money. I put one of these spikes in each plant, and they all looked so much healthier and happier after just a couple of days. I also added one spike to the only houseplant that I've had for years without killing (I was beginning to think it was artificial); the leaves looked healthier almost immediately. I'm very happy with this product, and it was a great price." — victoria
$3.62+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
An affordable, reviewer-beloved robot vacuum
Promising review: "I've been in the market for a robovac for quite some time, and, after a recent back surgery, vacuuming manually wasn't easy. I purchased this vacuum and have been very pleased with it. Its slim design gets under the dressers, beds, other furniture, and all the tight spaces that I couldn't get to with an upright vacuum cleaner. This makes a very low sound while in use, and honestly, I don't even realize it's operating, as the sound is pleasant (not loud at all)." — Teach3
$139.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner
Promising review: "Just drop this in your humidifier and it keeps the water pretty darn mildew and mold free. Super easy to use, no smell, and safe. I have already repurchased and given a few to other people as well." — Kristine
$5.28 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer
Check out a TikTok of the deodorizer in action.

Promising review: "I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." — Amazon customer
$22.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review: "I don't know what it is about these, but putting one down my sink and watching the foamy bubbles come up is SO satisfying. Really scratches an itch that I didn't even realize I had. I read about these in some article about popular products on TikTok and wanted to try them because my garbage disposal had not been smelling super lately. They did not disappoint! Super easy to use and leaves the disposal smelling fresh." — Liz R.
$3.78 at Amazon
12
Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to see it in action!

Promising review: "I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
$4.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A TubShroom to catch all your hair before it clogs up your pipes
Tubshroom is a family-owned small business specializing in drain protection products for kitchen and bathroom sinks and showers.

Promising review: "I hardly ever write reviews but this thing is so amazing I had to share. With every shower I take, I shed a TON of hair and (as you can see from the picture) stick it to the wall so that no hair goes down my drain. I thought this method was working out well but my drain was continuing to stop up. I figured it must be my sister's fault since I was so good about not letting any hairs go down the drain, but I went ahead ordered the TubShroom after seeing advertisements on Facebook. I got this thing and after only two showers, it collected a crap ton of my hair that I didn't catch. It really is so easy to install and wipe away the hair, exactly like the videos. Awesome invention and I'm super happy with this purchase!" — Megan K.
$12.99 at Amazon
14
UncommonGoods
An automatic pan stirrer
Check out a TikTok of the automatic pan stirrer in action.

Promising review: "Honestly I laughed at myself for buying this. I stopped laughing the first time I used it! What a help! It freed me up to do other things while it stirred the sauce that needed constant attention. Bought another one! Not laughing now!" — Luvdvm
$25 at Uncommon Goods
15
www.amazon.com
An outlet timer
Check out a TikTok of the outlet timer in action.

Promising review: "I was looking for a better countdown timer to turn off corded entertainment devices after I fall asleep. The one I've been using has small buttons and a LCD display. Although any countdown time can be set on it, the display is hard to see in low lighting. This BN-LINK has larger buttons and knowing their order allows me to select a preset time in the dark. Yes, not infinitely flexible, but 15 and 30 minutes, plus 1, 2, 4 and 6 hours is close enough for my needs." — Picky Consumer 01
$11.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners
Promising review: "I bought these because I was tired of cleaning the whole air fryer container. These were bought on a whim for both mine and my boyfriend's parents, who each have an air fryer. They work great, keeping all greases and crumbs inside, and make it easier to clean. The only bad thing (and this may just be me) is the ridges/ripples on the bottom of the inside of the liner. When you try to wash it in the sink, don’t put the stream of water right on those unless you want to take a small bath. Other than that, these are fantastic. My boyfriend also says that it seems to make everything crispier, and we love that." — Jordan Hixson
$21.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A genius Thaw Claw that magically defrosts meat up to seven times faster
Promising review: "A package of frozen meat would have taken at least two days to thaw in the fridge. I used this for a 2-pound package a couple of days ago, and the meat was thawed within 90 minutes. One of the most practical kitchen gadgets I own." — Llda Schellhase
$18.95 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A cleverly designed mug warmer
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok: worth the hype. Bought this for my boyfriend. Plan to buy one for my coworker, and I need one too! Great gift for teachers on your nice list this Christmas." — Gabriela Eldredge
$24.89 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A set of bed bands to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place
Promising review: "I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-sized bed that is a little too small for king sheets, and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once. I ordered this in February, and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration. Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
$13.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A self-watering, self-aerating planter
Promising review: "I recently got interested in growing plants at home and have been trying out a large variety of pots — this is by far the best I’ve found. I’m using it for a cherry tomato plant that was in poor condition when I transplanted it, but is really thriving in this new pot. I rarely water it from the top, filling the bottom tray instead. The soil is always perfectly moist, and I don’t have the problem I experience with my other plants where the surface layer of soil is dry and hard but the lower layers get water logged leading to root rot issues and yellowing limp leaves." — GSN
$9.97+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
Check out a Tiktok of the "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner in action.

Promising review: "This product is so amazing, I'm going to get one for all of my children. I am a teacher, and I let my students use my microwave. Usually it takes me half an hour of scrubbing after 31 students have made popcorn, and heated up lunches. This time I used the product, and I literally spent less than one minute just wiping down the microwave!!! I will now keep one in my classroom, and one at my home. A miracle product that actually does what it says, remarkable!!!" — Desiree Barlow
$6.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A ridiculously beloved Click & Carry grocery gag carrier
Click & Carry is a small "Shark Tank"-featured business specializing in hands-free carriers.

Promising review: "TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well built, and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
$13.99 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A set of protective refrigerator door handles
Psst — these use Velcro to get a perfect fit on every handle!

Promising review: "Keeps my handles clean! What a game changer! These are the softest covers. Love how they just blend in with my stainless steel fridge. If you own a stainless steel fridge, 'stainless' is not true with the handles. These covers will change your life!!!!" — Debby from Warren
$11.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A Google Nest smart thermostat
Promising review: "This is my first Nest thermostat. I’ve used programmable thermostats with the ability to control from your phone before. This thermostat is very easy to install and user friendly. I love being able to control temperatures directly from my phone and have a set schedule depending on the time." — Shelby White
$123 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A little snack dispenser to keep your fingers clean if you're typing or gaming
Promising review: "It arrives already assembled. I chose to add peanut M&Ms. To add snacks, just remove lid by twisting off. To release snacks, push down on latch. Easy to use and clean. I just have to be careful that when I release the candy into my mouth, I go slow, so I don’t get a lot of M&Ms at once." — Marlene T.
$11.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review: "This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time. I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m. and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — Panda
$27.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover
Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.

Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods).

Promising review: "Mom of four here, one of whom is just a month old. I found this product after searching for 'breast milk stain remover.' Nursing my prior kids taught me the woes of stains like this — never have I thrown out more clothes than when I was breastfeeding. In the last month this stuff has proved to be a miracle worker with all sorts of stains. We’ve used it on breast milk, baby poop, spit up, big kid poop, mud, grass, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha, chicken dung and mustard. No stain has survived. I follow the instructions and spray the stain, then I load up my washer and set it on a delayed start. Sometimes I’ll spray and leave overnight. I haven’t had any issues with damage to clothes like other reviewers. With four kids and a need to keep their clothes nice to pass along, this stuff is a lifesaver. I’ll be stocking up!" — Kathleen
$9.99 at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A pair of no-tie elastic shoelaces
Promising review: "At first I was skeptical that these laces wouldn't hold my shoes on tightly enough, but I decided to give them a try in my Converse Chucks. They're fantastic! I like the way the 'hidden' fasteners sit inside the shoes below the eyelets, but on top of the tongue, and I can't feel the fastener at all with my foot in the shoe. I've had them in for around eight months, and they're still just as elastic as ever. They haven't stretched at all and show no signs of wearing out. I loved them so much that I bought five more sets to put in all of my shoes! No more triple knotting my shoes so they don't become untied. I tie knots pretty slowly so these laces have honestly saved me tons of time. I couldn't be happier with them." — lucidity
$11.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A bib that suctions itself to the mirror and helps trap beard hairs
Promising review: "Finally bought this for my husband and I’m not sure why I waited so long. He would always shave over a towel, ball the towel up to 'clean it up when he got home from work,' forget to tell me, and then I’d see it on the bathroom floor or counter, pick it up to throw it in the washer (unaware of what surprise was inside), and beard hair would go EVERYWHERE. My husband can fully shave and then he basically has a full beard again three days later, so this happened more times than I’d like to admit. PEOPLE, DO YOURSELVES A FAVOR AND BUY THIS NOW!" — Ashley Flaga
$22.13 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A weekly meal planner
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side, and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.

Promising review: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." — Samantha M.
$7.95 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner
Check out a TikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it!

Promising review: "Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!! This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
$9.59 at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
A breakfast sandwich maker
Promising review: "I am actually excited for my weekday breakfast now. These homemade McMuffins are so good! My favorite version uses sliced tomatoes, Swiss cheese, and precooked bacon (from Costco). So many options, so easy! My kindergartener and my teenager both love it. I may have to buy another one for our family. It's also easy to clean with a quick wipe-down." — Joolie
$29.99 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A deeply innovative "Laundry Turtle" to make pulling things out of the dryer easier
Check out a TikTok of the Laundry Turtle in action.

Promising review: "I saw this product on a 'Best of Amazon' YouTube video. I instantly saw the value of being able to switch laundry from the washing machine to the dryer in one easy motion, so I ordered it. It makes switching laundry so easy! It's also a great replacement for laundry baskets. I recently stayed with an ill family member, knowing that I'd be doing laundry at her house. I hauled along my Laundry Turtle, which folded up into a small bundle, and used it at her house. No matter the size of the load, one revolution of the washing machine put all of the damp clothes in the Turtle and made transferring laundry so easy! I agree that it is one of Amazon's best household items." — Jeril
$27.99 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
An under-cabinet lid opener
Check out a TikTok of the jar opener in action (or peruse BuzzFeed's review of the EZ Off Jar Opener).

Promising review: "I have tried a million different tools and gadgets for help in opening jars of all sizes, and each one had its own issues! Finally, someone has invented the perfect jar opener that is simple and requires no space in your kitchen drawers or counters. There was one person who suggested placing the opener with the sharp end of the 'V' closest to you and with it placed in the front, in the right corner under your cabinet. I followed those directions, and it works perfectly and easily. I have already placed an order for another one for a gift or my sister." — cat lover
$18.55 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
A TikTok remote control ring for scrolling
Promising review: "I have a TikTok obsession, and I am thrilled with this ring! I love how versatile it is, too, where I can flip book pages on my phone and go through music as well. It’s easy to use and set up if your follow the instructions." — The Shopper around the Corner
$22.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of anti-tangle sheet attachments

Just 34 Clever TikTok Products

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

This One ‘Harmless’ Work Habit May Actually Be Anxiety In Disguise

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Granolas At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists

Relationships

Not Getting Invited Sucks. Here’s How To Stop Taking It So Personally.

Style & Beauty

There’s A Major Downside (Quite Literally) To Doing Face Yoga Wrong

Wellness

5 Age-Old Health Remedies That Actually Work

Food & Drink

Americans’ Easter Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Travel

Don’t Go On A Cruise Without Taking These 10 Steps

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

Child Mortality Is On The Rise In The U.S. — And These Are The Kids Most At Risk

Shopping

Storage Products That Will Make Your Closet A Place You No Longer Avoid

Shopping

18 Mother’s Day Tech Gifts Your Mom Will Actually Use

Home & Living

An Expert’s Guide To Successful Gardening

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Home & Living

Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Nursery Green

PAID FOR BY LOWE'S
Food & Drink

6 New Instant Coffees That Are So Good, You'll Never Believe They're Instant

Wellness

The Trouble With Saying 'They're In A Better Place' And The Christian White-Washing Of Grief

Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Parenting

Vacation Sleep Is Hard For Little Kids. These Tips Can Help.

Work/Life

What Trump's Body Language At His Arraignment Hearing Said

Shopping

Get These Camper-Approved Portable Power Stations For Up To 41% Off

Wellness

What We Get Wrong About Death, According To End-Of-Life Workers

Parenting

Siblings Who Grow Up Together Can Have Vastly Different Childhoods. Here's Why

Shopping

The $20 Appliance That Saved My Apartment’s Tiny Bathroom

Relationships

5 Signs You're Dealing With Unresolved Grief

Shopping

38 Things To Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

Style & Beauty

I'm A Single Mom And Shopping Editor. These Are My 12 Go-To Wardrobe Staples.

Shopping

The Best Nightstand Organizers For Anyone Who's Unrepentantly Messy

Wellness

How To Take Care Of Yourself When You're Grieving, According To Grief Therapists

Shopping

13 Walking Shoes That You Can Wear In The Rain

Home & Living

What's The Best Alarm Sound To Wake Up To In The Morning?

Parenting

10 Kid-Friendly Destinations To Consider For Your Next Family Vacation

Shopping

The Best Camping Equipment, According To An Experienced Camper

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Food & Drink

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

Shopping

34 TikTok Beauty Products That Will Genuinely Wow You

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Style & Beauty

The Profound Way That Keeping A Loved One’s Clothes Can Help You Grieve

Work/Life

5 Things Productivity Experts Do If They've Been Putting Off A Task

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Wellness

This Is What Grief Physically Feels Like