36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

An enzyme-based laundry stain remover

Puracy is a Texas-based, family-owned small business specializing in plant-based, chemical-free, hypoallergenic home products, with a donation made to local families in need with a portion of every purchase.Psst — this spray also does a number on all those other miscellaneous stains in your life, like wine, coffee, soy sauce, makeup, and period blood! I recently bought this to test it for myself, and can attest to how well it works to get period blood out even after you've tried something else. I stained a pair of beloved bright-blue bike shorts in my sleep and tried to get it out with soap and water, but the stain was still there when it came out of the wash. I treated it with this, stuck it back in the wash, and BOOM, it's like it never happened (I panicked before I could get a before and after, please forgive me, laundry gods)."Mom of four here, one of whom is just a month old. I found this product after searching for 'breast milk stain remover.' Nursing my prior kids taught me the woes of stains like this — never have I thrown out more clothes than when I was breastfeeding. In the last month this stuff has proved to be a miracle worker with all sorts of stains. We’ve used it on breast milk, baby poop, spit up, big kid poop, mud, grass, ketchup, balsamic vinegar, Sriracha, chicken dung and mustard. No stain has survived. I follow the instructions and spray the stain, then I load up my washer and set it on a delayed start. Sometimes I’ll spray and leave overnight. I haven’t had any issues with damage to clothes like other reviewers. With four kids and a need to keep their clothes nice to pass along, this stuff is a lifesaver. I’ll be stocking up!" — Kathleen