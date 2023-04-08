36 Products To Help Take More Off Of Your Plate

Popular items from this list
1
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
2
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
3
A little gizmo you can stick in your purse or bag to pick up crumbs and debris
4
An undetectable mouse jiggler
5
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
6
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel
7
A bunch of Miracle-Gro "food spikes" for plants
8
An affordable, reviewer-beloved robot vacuum
9
An adorable fish-shaped humidifier tank cleaner
10
A rechargeable mini USB fridge deodorizer
11
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
12
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
13
A TubShroom to catch all your hair before it clogs up your pipes
14
An automatic pan stirrer
15
An outlet timer
16
A set of three reusable silicone air fryer liners
17
A genius Thaw Claw that magically defrosts meat up to seven times faster
18
A cleverly designed mug warmer
19
A set of bed bands to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place
20
A self-watering, self-aerating planter
21
An "Angry Mama" microwave cleaner
22
A ridiculously beloved Click & Carry grocery gag carrier
23
A set of protective refrigerator door handles
24
A Google Nest smart thermostat
25
A little snack dispenser to keep your fingers clean if you're typing or gaming
26
A cold brew coffee maker
27
An enzyme-based laundry stain remover
28
A pair of no-tie elastic shoelaces
29
A bib that suctions itself to the mirror and helps trap beard hairs
30
A weekly meal planner
31
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner
32
A breakfast sandwich maker
33
A deeply innovative "Laundry Turtle" to make pulling things out of the dryer easier
34
An under-cabinet lid opener
35
A TikTok remote control ring for scrolling