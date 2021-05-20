HuffPost Finds

19 Teen-Approved Products They Say Are Actually Cool

We asked and they told us.
By Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Teens are the most awesome group of people. It’s true! They always know what’s up when it comes to the latest trends, and they always have the best product recommendations. That’s why we asked them over on BuzzFeed to tell us which products and brands are actually cool. From beauty brands to clothing styles, and products that are just plain useful, here, in their own words, are the things that get the teen stamp of approval.

1
Glossier
They make products that have a cult-following with both adults and teens.

"I think I am the biggest Glossier addict. I have almost every product, with the exception of the more expensive ones like the perfume or the oils. Every time I get money, it goes directly to Glossier!" — chloemcrowley

Also submitted by: livelovebre, hylandcameron, hotcheetodust

Check out all of the products Glossier has to offer.
2
Apple AirPods
Amazon
While pricey, these are definitely worth it — at least according to teens. They're especially good for walking to class, and their long battery life makes them a smart investment.

"I know, so overused, but I can hide them behind my ears in class and walk around with one in my ear and still hear what people want to say to me. And they have a long battery life!" — weirduncle

Also submitted by: sophia29, 1234c4321, hotcheetodust

Get them from Amazon for $128.98.
3
Environmentally friendly products like reusable silicone straws and produce bags
Amazon
Teens embrace greener choices, and, honestly, we should thank them.

"All the stuff that’s actually helping the environment like metal straws and reusable produce bags. They should be a staple in every household." — jensdeh

Get a set of 10 silicone straws from Amazon for $11.95.

Get a set of 15 produce bags from Amazon for $8.99.
4
Fjällräven Kånken backpacks
Amazon
They're loved for their durability, comfort and all the colors they come in. Plus, they hold a ton of things, so they're good for more than just school.

"They have the most comfy straps, come in so many different colors, fit a ton of stuff, and last forever. I have three of them and I use one every single day!" — irelynceleste

Also submitted by: margotthruelsen

Get it from Amazon for $65.48 (available in various colors).
5
Dr. Martens combat boots
DSW
They're a trendy choice in the footwear department. They're also great for getting you through rough winter conditions, and they'll last awhile.

"They’re such a great brand of boot to buy and have last forever. They’re especially great if you live in a place with harsh winters." — cshannon

Get them from DSW for $139.99+ (available in two styles, and sizes 5–11).
6
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
This is one of a few beauty brands the teens truly swear by. The company is known for carrying a wide variety of shades well-suited for various skin tones.

"It’s one of those brands that isn’t just a celebrity makeup brand with mediocre products, like everything is so good. I personally love the gloss bomb lipstick." — tjrid06

Check out all the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna products Sephora offers.
7
Blue light blocking glasses
Amazon
They're becoming significantly more popular since it's 2021 and, quite frankly, we all spend way too much time staring at screens. These can help reduce painful eye strain and headaches tied to too much glare exposure.

"It feels like everyone has a pair, so I ordered a pair too." — teahdeeks

Promising review: "I work in front of a screen all day and had recently been getting headaches due to blue light exposure. You can clearly see the change of color when you put these on, and they've made a world of difference for me. And you can't beat the price! Highly recommend!!" — kwatson

Get them from Amazon for $10.99 (available in 15 colors).
8
Mom jeans
American Eagle
Multiple teens told us they love the throwback style that's popular again. They also love jeans from American Eagle, which happens to carry a fabulous selection of mom jeans.

Submitted by: graceamdbenny0508, emmaw4cf679184, cdaske, elyseb4cc84e370, figlorious, killjoyyoungbloodclique, hc1234, camxyz123

Get them from American Eagle starting at $35.97.
9
Eyeliner stamps
Amazon
So you can achieve the perfect cat eye look without having to spend forever getting it right and not smudging it up.

"Eyeliner stamps save me SOO much time in the morning before school!" — allisonistired

Promising review: "I just want to make my morning routine as easy as possible. I love winged liner, but I don’t have the steady hand for it without mistakes. This makes the perfect and consistent wing every time. Love it!." — Julie B

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
10
Barrettes and scrunchies
Amazon
Scrunchies aren't just for putting up your hair. Some people just pop one on their wrist as a bracelet.

"They might be a little outdated, but they add a cute touch to any basic outfit! I don’t even tie my hair, I just wear a scrunchie on my wrist for the look." — goawfkween

Get a pack of 100 barrettes from Amazon for $6.99.

Get a pack of 45 scrunchies from Amazon for $8.99.
11
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream
Amazon
A solid choice for those in the market for a moisturizer that's gentle on sensitive skin. It helps alleviate dry skin and can also help with hormonal acne.

"I live for this moisturizer!! My skin used to breakout really horribly with hormonal acne, plus I have super dry skin, both of which have been corrected by this product!" — ollierose

Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
12
Reusable water bottles like a Hydro Flask or a Nalgene
Amazon
These water bottles keep drinks cold for a long time and are fun to decorate with stickers.

"They’re totally worth the hype. As expensive as they are, they’re worth it. I’m a camp counselor, so just about all summer is spent in the heat without A/C. I got mine for $45, and it held ice for five days in 90 degree heat. Totally worth all the 'VSCO-girl' mocking." — ghoffman

"Hydro Flasks are one of the only brand-specific parts of a 'VSCO-girl' aesthetic that are actually popular. Everyone has one covered in stickers — it’s the best way to express yourself! If you don’t have one, then you have a Nalgene water bottle." — campbells4dbe23c87

Get a HydroFlask from Amazon for $49.45 (available in three colors, and two sizes).

Get a Nalgene from Amazon for $11.99 (available in 21 colors).
13
ColourPop
They offer reasonably priced but high-quality cosmetics, most notably some great dupes for more expensive brands.

"They have a lot of good-quality dupes." — ambish1210

Check out all of the products ColourPop has to offer.
14
Cassette tapes
Urban Outfitters
The teens made it clear that vintage-y items are making a comeback and they're COOL. I mean, no, cassette tapes aren't replacing Spotify anytime soon, but it's all about the ~vibe.~

— emilydodge

Get them from Urban Outfitters starting at $10.

And if you're looking for a cassette player, you can opt to get a highly rated one from Amazon for $34.99+ (available in three colors), or a clear cassette player from Urban Outfitters for $38 (available in two colors).
15
e.l.f. Cosmetics
e.l.f. cosmetics
The brand boasts some of the cheapest cosmetic prices without skimping on quality.

"It's so cheap, and it's vegan." — punkcat108

Check out all of the products e.l.f. cosmetics has to offer.
16
Lululemon leggings and shorts
Lululemon
These have been popular for quite some time and are showing no signs of slowing down. They're comfortable, they're cute and they're good-quality. Athleisure is very much still "in."

"10000%. It’s a big deal if you have them." — campbells4dbe23c87

Also submitted by: 1234c4321

Check out of the clothing and accessories that Lululemon has to offer.
17
Love Beauty and Planet
They make amazing skin and hair products that are infused with organic and sustainable ingredients, and come packaged in bottles that are made of 100% recycled materials. Again, the teens are into sustainability.

"Organic/natural products with a good message are really popular right now. For instance, Love Beauty and Planet products are amazing and vegan. All of their bottles are made of recycled materials and they smell so GOOD." — emwren

Check out the products offered by Love Beauty and Planet.
18
Bath & Body Works candles
Because, for starters, who doesn't love a good candle? Second, who doesn't love a delicious Bath & Body Works scent? Third, when you combine the two, how can you not love a Bath & Body Works candle? Teens — you are onto something.

"I am obsessed with them. I can never have enough — my mom thinks it's funny I know the names of all the candles." — hopestyles

Get them from Bath & Body Works starting at $12.95.
19
Thrive Causemetics
They sell quality products at affordable prices, but, most important, they donate a portion of proceeds to causes like helping domestic abuse survivors, cancer survivors, animals, women in the workplace and homeless women.

"Their products are high-quality, affordable, and part of the proceeds go to people in need! We love helping others!!" — andreahcolantonio

Check out all that Thrive Causemetics has to offer.
