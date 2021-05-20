19 Teen-Approved Products They Say Are Actually Cool

Reusable water bottles like a Hydro Flask or a Nalgene

Amazon

These water bottles keep drinks cold for a long time and are fun to decorate with stickers."They’re totally worth the hype. As expensive as they are, they’re worth it. I’m a camp counselor, so just about all summer is spent in the heat without A/C. I got mine for $45, and it held ice for five days in 90 degree heat. Totally worth all the 'VSCO-girl' mocking." — ghoffman"Hydro Flasks are one of the only brand-specific parts of a 'VSCO-girl' aesthetic that are actually popular. Everyone has one covered in stickers — it’s the best way to express yourself! If you don’t have one, then you have a Nalgene water bottle." — campbells4dbe23c87