19 Teen-Approved Products They Say Are Actually Cool

Teens are the most awesome group of people. It’s true! They always know what’s up when it comes to the latest trends, and they always have the best product recommendations. That’s why we asked them over on BuzzFeed to tell us which products and brands are actually cool. From beauty brands to clothing styles, and products that are just plain useful, here, in their own words, are the things that get the teen stamp of approval.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
2
Apple AirPods
3
Environmentally friendly products like reusable silicone straws and produce bags
Amazon
4
Fjällräven Kånken backpacks
5
Dr. Martens combat boots
6
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
7
Blue light blocking glasses
8
Mom jeans
9
Eyeliner stamps
10
Barrettes and scrunchies
Amazon
11
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream
12
Reusable water bottles like a Hydro Flask or a Nalgene
Amazon
14
Cassette tapes
15
e.l.f. Cosmetics
16
Lululemon leggings and shorts
17
Love Beauty and Planet
18
Bath & Body Works candles
19
Thrive Causemetics