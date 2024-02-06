62 Products To Try In 2024 That Seem Too Good To Be True But Actually Work

Popular items from this list include:
A dozen Bottle Bright tablets for cleaning thermoses and water bottles

"I seriously can't believe how well these little tablets work. I had the most disgusting HydroFlask coffee mug — I tried everything. Bottle brush, different kinds of soap, vinegar, EVERYTHING, and there was still a seemingly impenetrable layer of black sludge inside. It grossed me out so much that I bought ANOTHER HydroFlask to replace it. Now eventually they both got black inside, so I tried these little magic tablets. I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing. They look brand new. What a magical product.
No weird smell or taste afterward, either. I liked it so much I used it on another HydroFlask I use primarily to hold my Bloody Mary mix in the fridge. I couldn't put anything else in it because it would always taste like spicy tomato juice. Bottle Bright to the rescue! No residual smell or taste anymore. AMAZING AMAZING AMAZING." — Amazon customer
A pair of leakproof period underwear
The leakproof layer is PFA-free (learn more about that testing here
). These are available in sizes 4–13/XS–6XL; check the size chart for measurements.Promising reviews:
"I’ve tried these, Hanes, Thinx, and Victoria’s Secret period underwear. These are, by far, the best and most comfortable
. I use them for leak protection, overnight, and on light days. I ordered one size up from my usual size." — Victoria
"These are the best period underwear I’ve found so far. I’ve tried Thinx, ModiBodi and Knix. These are the combination of most absorbent, soft, and quickest to dry.
" — Amazon customer
A non-irritating CeraVe retinol serum
Like with any retinol that actually works, don't use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
An ergonomically-designed detangling brush

"I always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush
for this one." — Amazon customer
A set of three self-closing, mess-free toothpaste caps

: "I saw these on an Amazon review video on YouTube and figured I'd give them a try because my boyfriend tends to leave the toothpaste bottle a complete mess and I can't stand it! These things have a great seal and give out a good amount of toothpaste when you squeeze it. It wipes clean very easily.
So glad they come with more than one but not sure what I'll use the other ones on yet." — Kimberly C.
A boot and shoe stretching spray

"So, I have about three pairs of shoes that have just been sitting in my closet because while they are sooo so cute, the leather was too tight for my foot to comfortably get inside 'em. Did I return them? Nope. (We all know the hassle of online returns, right?) Instead I bought this shoe stretch spray on a whim. I didn't expect much but WOW! The shoes that took me a minute of struggling to get into fit perfectly now!!
"The process was as simple as could be, too. I just sprayed my shoes (inside and out, heel to toe) like there was no tomorrow, I put on some semi-thick socks (just to ensure I had ample room later), and wore the shoes around my house for about 30–40 minutes. As I was walking around, I could literally feel them begin to loosen up. "After about 30 minutes, I took my shoes and thick socks off, and the shoes just ~slide~ on. Easy Peasy.
Now I have a new favorite pair of shoes and zero dollars have been wasted. I tried these with a pair of chunky leather loafers, but I can only imagine what they'll do for my pair of Doc Martens — the boots known to take a while to break into. This stuff is a must!" — Amanda Davis
, Buzzfeed shopping editor
The Pink Stuff, a TikTok- and reviewer-beloved universal cleaning paste
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand-new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
A microfiber makeup-erasing cloth

"I will admit I was skeptical, but this works and it works well! I have always hated the way that makeup removers left my skin feeling, plus half of them don't even work the best. I hate scrubbing at my eyes trying to remove eyeliner and mascara with a makeup remover that's getting into my eyes and irritating them and the skin around my eyes without even removing all of the eye makeup. Well, this product solves all problems. It is ridiculously easy to use, just wet it and wipe away your makeup. It actually removes all of my makeup without scrubbing my skin raw or irritating it with chemicals and, best of all, it actually removes ALL of my mascara.
This product feels a bit like magic with how easily and softly it wipes away your makeup. If you wear makeup and do not own this product, then what are you doing? Just buy it." — Sophie
A nail file board for puppies who hate getting their nails trimmed
ScratchPad for Dogs is a small biz based in Atlanta. This is available in two styles and three grit levels.Promising review:
"Love this scratch pad! We adopted our dog almost a year ago and he's been terrified of clippers and grinders since day one. We've never been able to maintain his nails due to his super reactive anxiety around nail care. That's all changed since we got the Scratch Pad a few weeks ago! He took to it right away and his nails have shown significant improvement in just a few sessions!
" — Kira Armajani
Three pairs of heat-retaining socks
They'll keep your feet warm and dry down to -15 degrees, according to the brand. These are available in women's sizes 5–9 and 8–13 and men's sizes 7–12 and 12–15.Promising review:
"These socks have just changed my life. I am not even kidding. I suffer all of the time from feet that are painfully cold when the temperature outside is anything less than about 75 F. It is horrible. I wear double socks with slippers; still have cold feet. Always having them tucked under a few thick blankets while watching tv, etc., but still feeling the cold in my feet. Well, I saw the reviews and ordered these. I put them on this evening, put on my usual slippers, and shortly after I felt like I had an electric heater inside my socks. They feel so very warm and toasty. I have never had a sock that could do this.
Even thick wool socks don’t do this. MY FEET ARE ACTUALLY WARM which is something that rarely ever happens. I am in LOVE with these socks. I could kiss whoever invented them." — Linda Marie Nutter
A spider and insect catcher

"I was skeptical when I ordered this, but I have a husband who makes bug splats on my walls and I needed something to stop that. This thing actually works!! I have always been a catch and release person when it comes to indoor bugs but this makes it so much easier. I love it." — Island Gal
A compact Verilux therapy lamp
It has two brightness levels and two interchangeable lenses (one brighter and one to reduce glare). You can keep it on the detachable stand or mount it on the wall.Promising review:
"I’ve suffered from SAD for a numbers of years now, and have been looking for some sort of relief that I could do on my own. Decided to give this a try although I am a natural sceptic. The Happy Light has been the best purchase I’ve made in years!!
Started using it just after DST ended in November and I have to say that I did notice a difference in how I managed seasonal changes emotionally this year. This product worked so well that I purchased a smaller one to use when I’m at the office." — P. Willis
A flexible neck pillow that twists in multiple positions
It's available in seven colors and four sizes.

"Have wanted a travel pillow forever! Took a chance on this. Oh my gosh it’s amazing! It forms to my neck and no matter which way I turn my head, I can fall asleep instantly
. This is so much better than standard travel pillows. One of my best Amazon purchases to date!" — Lauren Grubb
An indoor s'mores maker with a flameless electric heater
Promising review:
"I love this S'mores maker! I recently bought s'mores supplies at the store, and wanted to make them without a bonfire... I read online about all of the different s'mores machines and I'm SO happy I chose this one! Right out of the box, it started heating quickly. After it was glowing red, we started toasting marshmallows! I was surprised how brown and toasty it was able to get the marshmallows, and so quickly.
After reading some other reviews about the long wait time, I was worried. But in my home, the time to get the marshmallow toasty was just about equivalent to a bonfire (minus the bonfire smell!!). The s'mores do even have that outdoor familiar taste. We love it and will be using it again and again!
Great product." — Ashley Schenkel
Suguru, a self-setting rubber with the power to fix just about anything
You can fix fraying wires, hang pictures without a nail, create ergonomic grips on tools, and so much more. It sets strong because it turns into silicone rubber, permanently bonding to almost any surface. It's waterproof (use it to secure a shower caddy!), heat- and cold-resistant (use it to insulate a pot handle!) and electricity-insulating (fix those constantly fraying smartphone cords!).Promising reviews: "
This stuff is AMAZING! It is so easy to use. I recently used it to repair drawers on my 18 year old daughters dresser. It’s made from pressed cardboard, and the bottoms of the drawers kept popping out from the bottom because she kept overstuffing them with clothes. I put some moldable glue along the edges where the bottom piece attaches to the drawer, and VOILA! No more problems! I also used it in my dishwasher, (I’m renting a condo temporarily) on the top rack. The top rack had and end piece missing, and the rack kept coming out every time I went to load the dishwasher. So I put some of the moldable glue on the end, I let it cure overnight, and used it in the morning.
It’s been great ever since!" — KevinN
"First off I just wanted to say I love this product, and it is so flexible with all the different things that you could make and do with it. I personally used some on my keys to my house, to make them bigger and easier for me to grip with my carpal tunnel. Honestly, I think this product is a fabulous way to increase accessibility for all sorts of different things in every day life. For example, I was thinking about using some to make a more comfortable grip for one of my pens for when I take notes notes." — JJanss
A six-inch personal heater
It's only six inches tall but streams heat up to several feet away!Promising review:
"This mini heater is perfect for keeping my desk warm without tripping any breakers. It's super portable, cute, and can fit back in my desk drawer for storage between cold months. My co-worker's giant metal heater can't claim that!" —Dan
An exfoliating First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser body scrub
It contains 10% glycolic and lactic acids, and has tiny pumice exfoliants to buff away dead skin for smooth arms.Promising review:
"Amazing product! I've suffered with KP on my arms for 15 years and nothing helped. This product didn't just help, it completely cleared it away! I noticed a big difference after just one use and a month later of using it 2 times a week my arms are smooth and I'm no longer embarrassed of them. I'm so excited! This product has changed my life!
" — Sherrie Ruiz
A pack of four essential oil shower steamers
Promising review: "Purchased this to try as I have a hard time getting a full nights sleep. For me, I felt it working while still in the shower. Was genuinely relaxed and ready for bed by the time I was finished. I actually slept through the night! I will be purchasing more in the future!" — Kori Rachal
A bottle of Chamberlain's Leather Milk conditioner
Promising review:
"Had an old ottoman that the leather was just so dried out. Thought about just tossing it but then I researched leather restoring products this was listed as one of the best. As you can see from the photos, the transformation from dried, discolored leather to what is as close to the original luster that was made with just one application is pretty remarkable. And the feel of the leather is soft and supple. No sticky feeling at all. Very satisfied with the results." — Bonnie
A Clorox toilet wand with disposable scrubby heads kit
A kit comes with one wand and six scrubbers.Promising review:
"You ever look at your toilet brush in disgust and resentment? How's a dirty used up brush sitting in your throne room? You clean your bathroom but then you put that sucker down in its place and it's just like, mocking you. It's never truly immaculate. Never knowing true cleanliness. Fear no more. Now you can shine the porcelain throne and not have to worry about a used up toilet brush mocking your clean sparkling bathroom. Gone are the days of breathing in dirty poop particles from the reusable potty cleaning brush thingy. Clorox Toilet Wand is the answer to your prayers if you want an easy, deep cleaning, toss-away-after-you're-done type contraption for that porcelain throne of yours. Fast, cheap, and easy. Just like.... How we like to clean
." — Juliana
Junipserseed Mercantile / Etsy
A five-pack of natural fizzy toilet cleaning bombs
Juniperseed Mercantile is a woman-owned Etsy shop making not only home cleaning products, but also skincare, baby care and paper-free items so you can cut down on waste. You can use these for sinks, tubs and garbage disposals, too.
Promising review: "This product is amazing! Fifteen minutes later and my toilet is looking brand-new with minimal effort. I would recommend this to everyone!" — shelby rieth
A professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"As many folks have said, have all the things you need (gloves, phone, shower head, etc.) at hand when you apply this freaking miracle. I have heels like a busted can of biscuits, and I don't have much faith in any product. Any trip to the salon is basically worthless for my calluses. So I soaked my feet and dried them. Applied the gel and waited. Rinsed and started using my rasp. I have NEVER seen so much skin come off.
And it just kept coming. I rinsed and put lotion on, then slept in thick socks. My feet are so soft! Game changer.
" — VR
Londontown's illuminating nail concealer
It's available in four shades.
Promising review:
"I’m not a big review writer but I had to write one about this polish! Now, it has only been a few days but so far it has been the best nail polish I have ever used!
I was hesitant because it’s way more than I have ever spent on a nail polish. But it is so worth it. I don’t know why it seems so different but it was easy to apply and looks as good as when I get a manicure. I have never had that when I have done my own nails! So far, I am hooked!" — jenc
A two-pack of mint-flavored, sensitivity-friendly teeth-whitening pens
Just twist the bottom, and paint onto your teeth. Each pen has 20 uses, and you can see how much you've used through the handy transparent tube!Promising review:
"I have used so many products before and this is the best so far! I even got a whitening kit from my dentist which is supposed to be very effective but it only burned my gums and the whitening wasn’t as fast as this product. I bought this just because it was not expensive and had good reviews but didn’t have any hopes it would work because it was a lot more affordable than the Dr’s kit that cost me hundreds of dollars. It is very easy to use. It actually works even after first application.
It doesn’t burn gums. It doesn’t make your teeth sensitive." — Melinda
Two wine-aerating spouts
Promising review:
"I am not a wine specialist, but I know what I like and buy very good wine at very reasonable prices. I did a taste test to see if I could notice a difference. Sipped some wine out of the bottle left to breathe for a couple of minutes; then some wine poured through the aerator and sipped immediately. The difference is VERY NOTABLE, even to my untrained palate. The wine tasted fresher, smoother, less harsh and more flavorful! I no longer drink reds without using these
. And if I forget, I pour the wine back in the bottle and attach the aerator. Another nice feature? There are no wine drops coming down the side of the aerator, so no more risk of dripping onto a tablecloth or a shirt." — J. Long
A 40-pack of Avarelle pimple patches formulated with tea tree and calendula oil
Many reviewers who have also tried Cosrx and Nexcare patches prefer these!Promising review:
"I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a Whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy.
The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." — Caitlyn
A set of three produce-saving containers
Promising review:
"I was skeptical when buying these because I usually prefer glass food storage containers and these are plastic; however, they are a sturdy plastic and work great. I soak my Costco blueberries in white vinegar and water for about 15 minutes, rinse, pat dry, and then store them in these containers. Ten days later, they are still completely fresh — no mold, no smell, no mush. I can finally buy club-size produce without wasting it.
" — E&N Miranda
A pair of grooming gloves
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. I have three German shepherds that shed constantly and they do not sit still very well, but with these gloves they feel as if they are being petted and don't mind at all
. These gloves easily pick up the loose hair and leave my dogs sleek and shiny. Also it is very easy to just shake the hair off the gloves. You don't have to dig the hair out of the grooves like you do with some brushes. I am so happy to have found these." — Margie
A window insulation kit

: "Holy Moly, this stuff is great. It was super easy to apply. You can see right through it like glass. You barely notice it's there on first glance. And I noticed an immediate difference in temperature. I'm in Boston in a drafty triple decker and my last heating Bill was $250. This is going to save me so much money!" — Stephanie Aquino
Fenty Stunna Lip Paint, a 12-hour liquid lipstick
It's available in six shades.
Promising review:
"Wow. My new favorite lip color!! I ate three meals today and it stayed completely on all day. It truly is a great color for all skin tones. It's so lightweight when you wear it and also very matte. Would highly recommend!" — Crystal Cas
A pack of three scent-free biodegradable odor eliminators
Dead mice, run-ins with skunks, pet messes, years of cigarette smoke — reviewers have stopped them ALL with this spray.Promising review:
"I have seen the commercials for others with claims of removing odors (and tried them too) but I have used this for years and will continue too use it. Zero Odor works where all others have failed.
The first time I used it we were clean out an apartment to prepare it for new people and the prior tenants had cats...what a strong, offensive odor they left behind. I thought nothing would work and we would have to completely refinish the entire area and that would have cost a fortune, well Zero Odor was a last ditch effort because we had tried about seven or eight other things already, from chemical cleaners (hours of labor) to every type of spray I could find and none of them even put a dent in it, a few masked it for about an hour but that was all they did. I purchased Zero Odor specifically for this problem area, I sprayed everything, walls, floor, ceiling and the closet too. We came back the next day and it was totally free of any odors at al, it was 100% clear and clean. Keep mind the placed smelled so bad before that we had to keep the windows open
, well Zero Odor became a part of my cleaning kit from that day on and I will never go without it. This one works, plain and simple. I have no idea how but when everything else failed Zero Odor did it and continues to time after time. Let the others claim whatever they want but this product does exactly what it says with no compromise, not even a hint of the old odor is left behind. No way around this one, it's great stuff." — Stonington
A set of six bake-even strips
Just soak them in water while you're mixing up the batter, then wrap around cake pans before you bake for a more level and evenly baked cake.Promising review:
"I first heard about these bake-even strips on a baking blog and just had to try them out. I am so glad I did! My cakes would usually come out looking like a dormant volcano and I'd have to spend quite some time trying to cut them down to be level, usually ending up trimming almost half the cake away! But with these bake-even strips, my cakes came out flat and pretty evenly baked without the darker, slightly over-cooked edges
. I even got compliments on how even my cake levels looked... a definite MUST HAVE for those who do a lot of baking." — Shari Nakano
A Revlon One-Step blow-drying brush
Promising review:
"The best thing I’ve ever bought for my hair and the only thing I’ll use on it!!!
100000000000/10 recommend this. Cuts drying/styling time down to 15 minutes. Leaves my hair shiny without any frizz as if I just straightened it. Make sure you use a heat protectant as always. Buy it!" — Tuesday Henry
A red wine stain remover
It's non-toxic and bleach-free, working at the molecular level to break up stains for easy removal.Promising review:
"It did pass my first test! I did not expect to use this product a couple of days after I received it. Had a spill of red over one of my favorite shirts. I did try to remove the most dramatic area with water and soap right away; then I let this product sink in for half hour before washing and voilà it was all gone!" — Gerson Melgar
A pair of musical wine glasses
Promising review:
"It really does play individual notes, on correct pitches. It was fun to play around with. If you're a dorky musician (like me), this is definitely a fun way to enjoy music and wine!" — Gabe
A one-handed bottle opener
Promising review:
"My husband says this is the greatest beer bottle opener ever. Hate struggling to crack open your beer, well now you don't have to! In one quick squeeze, it's all over with and you're enjoying your beer. And it's a magnet, so it will never get lost in the drawer." — 4eva
A bentonite clay acne-clearing mask
It's recommended to mix it with apple cider vinegar
for the best results.Promising review:
"If you’re looking for raw honesty, here it is. I have had cystic acne on and off for years. I’ve spent hundreds of dollars getting facials, on various acne medication, you name it — I have probably tried it.
Benzyl peroxide does a good job at killing acne causing bacteria and reducing stubborn blemishes, but nothing has helped to shrink my pores (not even Clinique’s fancy pore scrub) until this! Let me warn you. It will not cure your skin over night. It’s going to take 2-3 times to really see improvement. Your skin will feel tight and be red for 30 minutes- 1 hour afterwards. It’s not always comfortable. I apply moisturIzer soon after and that helps. I wish I had found this sooner. It has even taken away those stubborn little bumps that are superficial (they never come to a head, just pus trapped under the skin). NOTHING has been able to do that until now.
Don’t waste your time and money - buy this!! You won’t regret it!" — Brendon Jelenc
An easy-to-use jewelry cleaning brush
It's filled with a cleansing + polishing solution to rid stones of clouding dirt and oil and ensure every facet shines. Just twist the bottom of the pen to dispense the fluid and brush on!Promising review:
"Don't get me wrong — my wedding ring was gorgeous before. It did sparkle and still made me smile every day. However...after using this..*oh my goodness*! After one use of the Diamond Dazzle Stik..my ring is absolutely breathtaking! I knew my ring got dirty now and then, simply from sweating and being outside in the elements. However, I never realized just how much dinge and schmutz marred my beautiful diamond until I cleaned it. It literally took my breath away with its fiery, dazzling brilliance!
My wedding ring is something that always makes my heart beat a little faster: for its beauty, for what it represents...and now, my smile is even bigger and my heart skips a beat a little more as I gaze upon this amazing clarity. It is an amazing value with mind-blowing, beautiful results!" — liltreeclimber
A seven-in-one Instant Pot
Promising review:
"I cannot believe how amazing this product is, I've been writing all over FB about it and encouraged get my friends to invest in one. We live in a small apartment that heats up quick with use of the oven, this baby saves us energy on and time! I cooked a pretty good size roast in about 45 minutes. Which would usually take 4-5 hours in the oven
. Yeah, I'm in love. I really didn't think it was possibly for this machine to be as great as it claims, but it really is! It's WORTH IT. Don't hesitate, take the step forward this awesome investment." — Amanda D.
A rose gold weighted razor
Promising reviews: "Best purchase I've made in a looonnng time! So happy!" —Brianna Shea
"My first time using the Oui Razor, I got the closest shave I’ve ever experienced. I have super sensitive skin, and am very prone to razor burn, but this razor, paired with the shave gel, made my legs feel like they had been waxed, and I got NO razor burn! I love this razor!" — Jamie
A game-changing hair catcher for the drain
Promising review:
"Can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four and would frequently have to snake our shower drain, it appears I won't be having that problem ever again
. I even give my dog baths and this collects the hair. It does not seem to slow down the flow of water down the drain significantly. I'm very impressed having been using around a month. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" — Aaron Morlock
A wine saving aerator and stopper kit
Promising review:
"I'll admit i was a little skeptical about this but bought it due to all of the good reviews and research I did. It seemed almost too simple, if that makes sense. But yes, it really is that easy to work it and you definitely hear the clicks when you're got it sealed up
. It is very easy to take the stopper back out as well. I highly recommend this. I also don't think it would be too hard for someone with arthritis, since you can grip the handle on the unit well and even the last pump or two it doesn't take too much force." — Celinenme
A bottle of No Pore-Blem primer
Promising review:
"I wanted to give this product 10 stars.. But was only limited to 5. This stuff is AMAZING!!!! I'm almost 30, and my face has become super oily... Like I can fry chicken on it by the end of the day. So for months I've neglected wearing any kind of foundation or makeup in general. After reading reviews I figured I would give this a try. The glow it gives you is AWESOME!!!
it makes my skin so soft.... I'm probably going to wear just this and no foundation 50% of the time. I went for it and did my whole face and ladies.. You know that could mean several steps of products...After the Ttexas heat...And the sun..And amounts of sweat. My face was PERFECT......STILL! No oil... No smears... No pores... This is literally sent from heaven!!!! My ONLY dislike is the fact that you cant purchase this in five-gallon buckets!
" — Jessica
A Feed n Wax Wood conditioner
All you have to do is apply with a cloth, wait 20 minutes (perfect time for a mid-cleaning snack!) and wipe off the excess.Promising review:
"OMG! This is the most AMAZING product! We inherited some antique furniture from the '30s that had been in storage forever... it was dry and dirty and not much to look at. I used this product on it and the oak wood literally came alive showing the beautiful grain and texture of the wood. I have since used it on my oak kitchen cabinets and they look AMAZING! I will never use anything else other than this product on my wood surfaces! No greasy feel... fantastic smell!" — Tiffany Sadowski
A sheet of over 100 LED light-dimming stickers
They dim 50-80% of the light, so you can still tell that your devices are still actually on and functioning. You can always double them up to completely block out the light source if you'd like (many reviewers do this) or buy the stronger full black-out edition
.Promising review:
"This is the best thing you never knew you needed. I own a digital clock with the numbers displayed in red LED light, and every night I've blocked the light with a cover so it doesn't shine in my eyes as I sleep. Silly I know, but I like my room pitch black and cave-like. On a whim I bought this product. OH MY GOD! Game changer!! For the first night EVER I didn't have to cover the clock display before I went to bed!!
I had no idea how big a difference this little dimmer could make, but I'm more than pleased with the result. I can still see the time display just fine, but now my room is a happy cave! Some commenters argue you could get the same effect using electrical tape, regular tape covered in sharpie, etc, but true to the name of these products if you're looking for something to DIM, then this is for you. Also the product is easy to remove and doesn't leave a sticky residue at all
, which can't be said for most tapes. I did notice a slight lag in response when I covered my TV LED sensor, so if you're trying to block something that actually senses inputs I would maybe not suggest this. Other than that, excellent product!" — Amazon customer
A French mascara reviewers swear majorly lengthens and thickens lashes
It's cruelty-free, smudge-proof, and removes easily at the end of the day with water. Available in brown and black.Promising review:
"I never write reviews for things, but this mascara was just so great I felt like I had to! I love lashes, and my friends are used to me wearing thick coats of mascara at all times. Despite this, I got complimented on my lashes basically every time I wore this mascara this week. Multiple people even asked if I had extensions!
This mascara isn't clumpy at all, and makes your lashes super long and defined without sticking them together. I've never had any problems with flaking, and although it isn't waterproof, I've definitely used eyedrops, shed a tear, and gotten stuck in rain without them smudging or running down my face. All in all this is my new holy grail mascara, and I'm thrilled!!" — Sophie Johnson
A cleaning putty
Promising review:
"If you like it not just clean but super clean, get this.
I got this to detail my car. There are a lot of corners inside the car that are hard to clean. This is fun and definitely will give you a lot of satisfaction after you are done. You cannot wash this so instead of using the whole pod, I just pinch and use part of it. I did not put the used one back since I do not want to contaminate the pure clean ones. I used the portion till it is too dirty and then I just threw it away. It will clean the tiniest place for you. Very satisfying." — Lovelearn
A no-scrub mold and mildew removing gel
Promising review:
"I CANNOT emphasize enough that this stuff works MAGIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I wish I had taken before photos, because when I say magic, I mean UTTER WITCHCRAFT. The caulking around my tub was staining moldy, but a little hit of this and it was GLOWING WHITE like we had just recaulked
. I recommended it to my aunt, whose house was built in the 1970s so her tub caulking stains were over 40 years in the making
, and she was going to pay someone to come in to strip the caulk and do it over new. I told her no need — just use some of this stuff! Worked like witchcraft AGAIN!!!! Her caulking is also glowing white now, and she's recommending it to HER friends now!!! This stuff is so good, you'll recommend it to everyone you know. No caulking stains are too deep for this!!!!!!
" — Amazon customer
An odor-eliminating candle
They're made with soy wax that burns for up to 70 hours, plus the 38 scents are allergy friendly.Promising review:
"I have multiple dogs in the house and am always concerned that it smells like that to visitors even cleaning everyday. I have use other candles and melts that add a pleasant smell to the underlying odor, but One Fur All Pet House Candles do better. I have been able to leave the house for hours and when I first open the door, on my return, I don't smell dog. We recently had a house full of people (many of them pet parents) over for Christmas dinner and it was actually commented "Your house smells really nice. How do you keep the dog smell out?" I laughed and told them I was just wondering if the candles were working. I guess I got the BEST answer." — LLL Texas
A pair of silicone egg poachers
Promising review:
"FINALLY! My long search is over for a solution that really works! The eggs poach perfectly! The process involves simply dropping an egg into the poacher and waiting a few minutes for the desired level of firmness — no stirring the water to create a vortex or messing with the egg during cooking!
This means that when you need to cook for several guests, multiple poachers can be used to prepare as many eggs as needed at the same time!
There was even a handy chart with suggested poaching times which is dead-on accurate. Cleanup is a breeze! I am ordering another set and won't poach any other way than with Good Grips. My only negative comment is that I will probably eat way more Eggs Benedict than I should now that it is so easy to prepare the eggs!" — JoeBT
A blister-preventing balm
Promising review:
"I thought this stuff was a bunch of BS, I was like pssh what a waste of $8 ON AMAZON FOR THIS LITTLE THING. Well, I put it on today on spots where my flats rub off the skin. My feet survived an entire day, INTACT! Highly recommend. This product made wearing shoes that rub on your ankles/backs of your feet doable!!!!" — Jamie
A drain clearing tool with a rotating handle and five replacement snakes
Promising review:
"I don’t write many reviews, but when something blows my mind like this, I have to! Not only did this remove an enormous amount of hair from my drain, it took less than 30 seconds to do so!
I didn’t really read the instructions, but it’s pretty straightforward. Stuck it in the drain, cranked the handle, pulled it out. Voila, no more hair! Buy it! You won’t be disappointed." — Linsey Barbieri
A pair of TikTok-famous Cushionaire cloud sandals
I bought these myself and they're all
I wear at home. Especially when cooking or baking, these babies help cushion my feet on hard floors so they don't ache! They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and 21 colors.Promising reviews:
"Wow!!! Best slides I’ve ever had.
I have designer slides and these surpass. True to size.They are super light but sturdy
to walk, even on grass and on uneven side walk. Used them to walk my dogs and don’t get my feet dirty because of the wedge height. I’ve put them to the test and I’m Ordering in more colors and a back up pair. They are also stylish so they look cute to wear out. Ordered the orange which is like a camel color. Highly recommend!!!" — Krizia
"Best Amazon purchase I’ve made! I have spondylilothesis and spinal stenosis, so I get horrible back, leg and foot pains. This literally helps relieve my pain while I’m working standing on my feet. They are super cute I get tons of compliments on them and they are breathable, lightweight and easy to keep clean
. Perfect for Hawaii weather! There are other brands that look like this but don’t be fooled THIS is the brand that is the most comfortable I have other brands and they don’t cut it!" — Chelsea Proenza
An LED lighting strip you can affix to the back of your TV for a backlighting effect
It's available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"I’ve tried other (and cheaper) bias lighting options, and by far this one is the best. I have a 27” monitor and bought the 30” to 40” version of the Luminoodle and used every inch of it on the back of my monitor. I probably didn’t need to, but I enjoy have bright bias lighting, and if it gets too bright I can always dim it. Set up was easy 'plug and play,' and the adhesive is very strong, the other bias lighting options I tried kept falling off when my monitor got warm, but this stuff sticks very well and hasn’t fallen off. Best bias lighting option I've tried!" — Angel Eyes
A weighted blanket
It's available in three sizes and and 10 weights, so whether you're looking for one for a kid, for yourself, or to use in a king or queen-sized bed with your partner, there's an option for you. It's also available in six colors and prints.Promising review:
"This is the BEST purchase I have ever made.
I have been an insomniac for years and have never successfully been treated. Even with many doctors' appointments and medications — NOTHING worked! On top of that I have RLS (Restless Leg Syndrome). I thought I would give this blanket a try. This product is not advertised for RLS but it absolutely should be! I have had my blanket for three days and I have been basically sleeping in a coma-like state!!! It is the soundest and best sleep I have ever had in my life.
And the comforting weight on my legs and boy just eases those RLS symptoms and drifts me off to a sound sleep!!! It is so hard to describe the feeling of peace and comfort the minute you lay it on your body.
I actually ordered the 15-pound blanket for my weight and height because I wanted the extra weight just in case. I decided to go ahead an order a second one if I have an emergency situation and need even more weight on my legs. This product is phenomenal to say the least!!!" — DeAnn Barksdale
A pair of arch supports with compression
Read more about how a lack of arch support can aggravate plantar fasciitis at the American Podiatric Medical Association
. Promising review:
"When it comes to products like this I am usually skeptical. However, I have had a bad case of plantar fasciitis for a couple of months now and it has gotten pretty bad in the last two weeks. I was looking for more support I could have in the summer as I like to wear my Chacos. I put this product on as soon as it arrived and immediately the pressure was alleviating some of the pain. Through the course of the day my pain has lessened considerably. Of course, I have a long while to go with healing as all my weight was put on my left side which also recently began to be uncomfortable. I am excited to see how this product continues to work in the next couple of days as I will be going to Universal Studios next week and need my walking feet. I would recommend this to anyone who is suffering from chronic plantar fasciitis, I was able to walk around normally today with the product on. I am truly impressed, thank you!
" — Monica Idec
A set of sheet attachments to prevent them from wadding up
Just tuck the corners of your flat or fitted sheet into the holes to prevent tangling and twisting and (according to the manufacturer, and backed up by reviewers) improve dry time by 75%.Promising review
: "Best purchase! You wouldn't think a small product like this could make a difference, but it makes a world of difference!
I am amazed and so glad I found these. Gone are the days of wet clothes being wrapped up in sheets, or having to continuously check the dryer to untangle sheets. I will be purchasing more of these for myself and buying some as gifts!" — Becca
A six-pack of extra large wool dryer balls
Woolzies is a small business, and these dryer balls are made in New Zealand from 100% wool. They're hypoallergenic and safe for people with wool allergies! For an extra boost of scent, you can add your favorite essential oil to the balls too!
Promising review:
"I was excited but skeptical about this product but I just used them for 4 loads of laundry and they are awesome! I would normally have used about 20 dryer sheets but I just used the dryer balls instead. My clothing, towels and sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle free, soft and no static cling. I am buying the lavender essential oil to try. I used to spend quite a bit of money on fabric softeners and fragrance boosters. I am thrilled not to have to add a bunch of chemicals. The scent is lovely and clean even without adding the oil. Best purchase of the year.
" — mskrippers
A foaming carpet shampoo
Promising review:
"This stuff is ABSOLUTELY AWESOME! I posted before-and-after photos (above) for you to see for yourself! My 1996 Toyota Camry is 23 years old — this is the original carpet! It took me exactly three hours to clean this carpet and I will tell you this: IT WAS WORTH IT!" — treylee
A stainless steel dishwasher-safe ice cream scoop with a chiseled edge
Promising review:
"After hours of searching and comparing ice cream scoops I chose this one. I am VERY HAPPY with this purchase. It was delivered exactly on time and we immediately washed it so we could try it out. Wish we would've bought it sooner and saved the lives of our spoons. We tried it on four different ice creams and it was like scooping whipped cream!
This scoop is awesome!! Very heavy duty but not too heavy. It has a nice covering that makes it easy to grip especially since I have small hands. Its dishwasher safe and comes with a lifetime warranty!!! This is the only scoop you'll ever need to buy!" — Jackie R.
A brightening and depuffing eye cream
Promising review:
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less.
I recently had precancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely.
I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
A plant-based solidifying powder capable of turning leftover cooking oil into a solid
Just sprinkle a packet of the power into your leftover hot oil, wait for it to cool down... and toss it! FryAway is available in two sizes: Pan Fry (which comes with four packets each capable of solidifying two cups of oil each) or Deep Fry (which comes with two packets, each capable of solidifying eight cups of oil each). Promising review:
"Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." —Emma