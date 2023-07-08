Shopping

27 Products That Are Basically Champions At What They Do

And we have the receipts to prove it .
Jasmin Sandal

1
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat, and nuts!

Promising review: "This is the BEST product EVER! I will never use another hair detangler ever again. We use this product daily in my house, my daughter, my son, and I. Both of us girls have long and thick curly hair, and it allows us to brush through our hair with no problems! And my son mostly uses it to style his hair before gel, and because it smells so good! We tried a few products from Walmart, Ulta, and Target, and nothing was good enough. This is now on my subscribe and save every month!" —Tamira McLelland
$9.29 at Amazon
2
A toenail brace kit that'll correct the natural curve of your nail that causes ingrown nails
The kit comes with 10 toenail braces and the materials needed to apply it, including a nail file, solvent, and cotton swabs.

Promising review: "I never realized how curved my toenails were. I thought the pain I had was just normal and a fact of life. Only when I read about the Curve Correct product, did I realize that I had a major problem, and it could be resolved! Now I'm on the way to normal, flat toenails, that DON'T grow curved into my skin!" —Jamie H.
$44.99 at Amazon
3
A Nuvo cabinet paint kit to give your kitchen an upgrade
The kit comes with two cans of cabinet paint, a roller arm, two roller covers, and an angled paint brush.

Promising review: "Amazing! Amazing! Amazing. Did take more than one coat though. My cabinets were bare wood, and I still needed a couple of coats. (Five to be exact, but that was just me being extra.) My kitchen is medium-sized, not too big, and it only took up one can. But I still went over a couple more times just to get a nice coating. I also let it sit for some days and saw the wood was sucking up the paint in some areas, so I went over it again. The project ideally does take one day like the promotion video says, but one day as in 24 hours. This took my kitchen from looking like a cheap rental apartment kitchen to a high-quality kitchen with just this paint and new knobs. The paint is perfect for cabinets — it's not too thick, so you still see the wood grains. It comes with EVERYTHING you need. I didn't have to buy a thing. The project is super easy, paint dries fast, and I did it at first by removing the cabinets, but it wasn't necessary at all. Just make sure you don't leave any dripping because it would make your cabinets look cheap. I would recommend EVERYONE to purchase this and give your cabinets a chance before making a big investment in new cabinets. Wood is wood, and it can be refinished." —Brandon Moronta

Available in nine colors.
$79.95 at Amazon
4
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
Promising review: "My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." —Ashley Steigerwald
$13.79 at Amazon
5
A detangler brush that tells knots and tangles to take a hike
Promising review: "This was the best purchase ever. I had braids and took them down three months later, and if I didn't have this brush to get the knots and tangles out, I don't know what I would have done. I swear by this brush. It's a must-have. I have type 3c coil hair if you are wondering, but I recommend it for all hair types if you deal with knots and tangles." —Monica
$6.99 at Amazon
6
Wet & Forget shower cleaner, which doesn't require you to do any scrubbing
Promising review: "This may be the best thing I have ever bought off of Amazon. And I buy quite a bit. This was something I needed and didn't even know it! Long story short, the tub in my kids' bathroom was atrocious, due to spotty cleaning and hard water. I bought this with a heavy dose of skepticism, even though the reviews were mighty impressive. On the back of the bottle, it says that you may need several daily applications before your tub is clean, and then you can switch to weekly application. I'm on day three, and let me say, even if this stuff worked no further, I AM BLOWN AWAY. The shower looks close to new. A couple more days, and I'll be able to switch to weekly! I won't post pictures because I'm embarrassed of how bad it looked before. But seriously, I am SO happy to have discovered this product, and I plan to keep on using it." —Tee
$20.98 at Amazon
7
A set of 3 adjustable clip strap holders that'll hide your bra straps
Promising review: "My bra straps spent more time off my shoulders than on them. I have bras that fit perfectly, but the straps are too wide-set or something. I'm so glad I bought these little bra strap clip holders because they've solved the problem. I've used them for three days now, and my straps have not fallen off of my shoulders even once in that time. Amazing! I love them! I put a clip holder on my bra and then put the bra on like a T-shirt — over my head, put my arms in, then fasten it as usual in the back — pretty easy. The length of the clip holders are adjustable. I have fully extended them to fit across the back of my 38DD bras. At first it felt a bit odd because it was different, but it doesn't take long to adjust to the feel of it. The strap clip holders do the job, and they are pretty cheap, so give them a try." —Polly Esther

Available in nine styles.
$6.97 at Amazon
8
Medicated, waterproof bandages lauded by reviewers for removing warts
Promising review: "More than six years with a large, sometimes painful plantar wart on the bottom of my foot. The doctor tried freezing. I tried apple cider vinegar, aspirin, freezing at home, over and over again...nothing worked. Never showing the bottom of my feet, refusing to get a pedicure with the girls, and so, so embarrassed... It felt like I was doomed to have it for forever; it was resistant to everything. Literally six years of fighting it and on a whim tried these because of the good reviews. ONE APPLICATION. I wore the bandage overnight. I didn’t think it did anything, but a few days later the wart just came off. I know it’s silly to be so emotional over a stupid wart, but I’m telling you, I nearly cried. I’ve never been so happy with a product in my life. Highly, highly recommend giving these a try if you’ve got stubborn plantar warts." —Liz Dube

Get a pack of 14.
$6.96+ at Amazon
9
An old faithful carpet cleaner that works so well, you might think it's magic
Promising review: "Better than the best! This stuff cleans grease off of chinos. Yes, we did purchase it to clean the rugs in our motorhome, and it reliably cleans them like new, as I can't convince the spouse to remove his dirty shoes. Beyond rugs, be sure to try it for clothing spots, as it's better than those stocked on grocery store shelves and leaves zero residue, even on chinos. Blot the moisture out, let dry, and it's ready to wear. If you have pets, order the large size, as you'll find it indispensable. Doesn't take much to do the job, just a little spritzing; wait a few moments, and rub with a clean rag or towel for rugs. My order included two bottles; I loaned one to a friend to try and now she won't give it back." —Sharon l. smith
$6.65+ at Amazon
10
A grout pen to whiten the space between tiles
Promising review: "I just bought my first house, and because of COVID I have not had the funds I wanted to fix it up. This was cheap, and the backsplash in my new kitchen was an eyesore. I wasn't expecting much because of the price, and I am absolutely stunned. My kitchen looks so much better! It was easy to use, no odor, and quick! I did two coats because the color was dark brown. Some places I did more, but I didn't mind doing it because it was actually really satisfying. Definitely recommend this product!" —Kim
$8.99 at Amazon
11
A lawn repair formula to restore patches that have been ruined
This formula features a protectant to prevent future damage *and* a salt neutralizer that repairs areas that have been scorched by pet urine.

Promising review: "I have lacrosse players and dogs, and this stuff is amazing. My yard looked like an abandoned lot before this, and it literally 'grew anywhere' just like it said. The bag I planted last year actually came back strong this year, so I put more down, and it is working like a dream!" —chchmom
$15.44+ at Amazon
12
A bottle of Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo to help reverse any sign of itchy, flaky scalps
This shampoo was designed to work for sensitive scalps, color-dyed, and chemically processed hair, as well as for all hair types and textures, with reviewers with 3b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them.

Promising review: "This product is great. My scalp is moist but without all the scaly dry skin. My hair feels nice, not oily or weighed down nor extremely dry like hay. It is soft and manageable. Of all the products I have used for dandruff and dry scalp, this is the best one I have used. I swear by this shampoo. Don't hesitate to order if you are looking for a nonprescription shampoo. My dermatitis is severe, meaning extremely dry scalp and all that goes with it. You will be pleased with this product." —MLB
$15.47 at Amazon
13
A foot file so you can say "buh-bye!" to pricey pedis
Promising review: "AMAZING!!! Seriously beyond impressed with this product. I've never had dry or cracked heels until recently, and I've tried everything I could find to get rid of them. This is all you need!!! I literally opened the box and did this in less than a minute! I'll never use anything else! Even better than professional pedicures!!!" —Kyla Jackson
$9.95
14
A bottle of Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions
Psst! Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun — so don't forget your sunscreen!

Promising review: "I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face, and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April, and it's August now. It works. Check the before and after pics. Scars are now gone." —twitch
$10.14 at Amazon
15
The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray (as seen on TikTok)
It'll magically clean practically anything and everything in your home — and even in your closet! This potion in a paste reverses wall markings, cooked-on grease, soap scum, shoe scuffs, and whatever else that could use a little abracadabra alakazam.

Promising review: "WOW!!!! This stuff is amazing. I literally just have to spray it, let it sit for a few minutes, come back, and depending on what I’m using it for, I either wipe it and it comes right off, or I just use a scrubbing pad and it comes off. There’s nothing out there that is anywhere in comparison to this product!!!! This stuff is the absolute best. I highly recommend purchasing this. I can tell you that half of my cleaning products are now going to be thrown out because all I need is The Pink Stuff. Whoever invented this stuff is an absolute genius; if you’re a clean freak like me, this really is the way to go. Also it doesn’t have that nasty chemical smell; it smells great. Just buy it; you won’t regret it." —Twin33
$19.99 at Amazon
16
Essence Lash Princess Mascara to achieve skyscraper, falsie lashes for only $5
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Kayla Boyd tried this out and raves: "As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes, and I'm terrible at applying them), this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes. After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort."

Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect, and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like wild...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Weikert
$4.99 at Amazon
17
A dermatologist-tested EcoTools makeup brush cleaner
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I purchased two bottles. I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I had never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint 'shampoo scent' but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. They got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush), and I was worried it was going to frizz out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job of getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Katastrophe
$6.99 at Amazon
18
A shirt folder that'll make laundry day a breeze
Promising review: "My first reaction was 'Why did I buy this?' because when I opened the box I wasn't too convinced by the way it looked. Then I gave it a try with a couple of shirts I had just washed, and next thing you know I simply had to do my entire drawer! Everything folds so pretty, neatly, and easily. I still couldn't believe it, so I ended up organizing our bedsheets and towels. I am amazed at how much of a game changer this is. It's a must-try! I am in love with how beautiful it leaves my clothes." —Jesus Antonio Vedia
$16.99 at Amazon
19
OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream
It will gift your tresses with a pillowy-soft formula you can comb through towel-dried hair. This = beautifully defined waves and spirals, sans leftover crunch and flyaways.A bonus? This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system. Translation: This is gentle for use on all curl types and textures to help bump up your hair's natural strength.

My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy, and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling.

Promising reviews: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly hair over the years and have loved this on all hairstyles." —Bunco Queen of the Universe

"I ended up using this product as more of a daily hair 'moisturizer' because it leaves it so wonderfully hydrated, soft, and manageable. This product has made my natural, 4c hair so much easier to style. I really can't say enough good things about it. It's a great product that I will definitely purchase again. I hope they never stop making this stuff! It's as if it was made just for me!!" —razgirl67
$7.97 at Amazon
20
A reusable pet hair remover so you can finally sit on your couch in your all-black outfit
Promising review: "I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand-new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion, and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." —Ian K.
$24.99 at Amazon
21
A 6-pack of Affresh dishwasher tablets, to clean the appliance that actually cleans your dishes
Promising review: "I’ve been using this product for a while, and I’ve started to rely on it. I first used this out of desperation. My dishwasher was broken from a fried control panel. I eventually replaced the panel. I opened the dishwasher, and it was fairly gross. A little stagnant water gave way to some mold. I found this product and figured I’d give it a shot. I did need to use this two or three times before the dishwasher was cleaned and usable. But I find that a major win considering the shape it was in beforehand. Now I use it every month or two, and I have to say way it's easier than cleaning by hand. Definitely worth the price I paid." —Justin
$8.99 at Amazon
22
A fireplace cleaner kit in case you've forgotten what color your fireplace is
And by kit, I mean a brush and 16-ounce bottle of nontoxic fireplace cleaning formula.

Promising Review: "Unbelievable! My daughter just moved into her first home. She thought she would have to paint her brick fireplace because of the heavy soot stains that had been there for years. We applied the product twice and put in a whole lot of elbow grease, but what a difference!! It’s a messy process, but well worth the time and energy." —MM
$16.11+ at Amazon
23
A 6-pack of Keurig cleaning cups, because your machine really needs to be cleaned
Promising review: "This is an excellent product that I cannot say enough good things about. I had thrown away my current Keurig machine thinking it was broken. I decided to try to resurrect it using these cleaners, and I am glad I did! One cup took care of years of neglect on my part (lesson learned). Because there was so much cleaning needed, I used two cups, and now the machine works perfectly. So glad I discovered this product and highly recommend. I am thinking a three-month interval to keep the machine in good condition. Thank you so much!" —Susan
$9.95 at Amazon
24
A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
Promising reviews: "Swear by this stuff for sensitive skin. I have sensitive skin due to rosacea and skin allergies. My dermatologist recommended Vanicream Lite Lotion for my face. It was OK, but then I discovered this stuff — the moisturizing cream in the pump. The Vanicream Moisturizing Cream is fantastic — my rosacea is so much better since switching to this stuff. It keeps my sensitive skin happy and protected. I even use it during the summer months with no problems. Vanicream made a fantastic product!" —S

"Finally a moisturizer that doesn’t burn, sting, or irritate my skin. I’ve had super-sensitive skin all my life, especially on my face, and I am 46 years old. I have finally found the one lotion that doesn’t irritate my face. I am day two into using the cleanser and the moisturizer, and you have no idea how great it is for my face not to burn and turn bright red — just fantastic!!!! The moisturizer is a bit thick so you don’t need a lot; even though it’s a little higher priced it’ll last forever, and it’s worth it when you have super-sensitive skin. FAN FOR LIFE!!!" —Alisa Griffey
$13.56 at Amazon
25
A set of velvet slip covers to update your drab, worn-in sitting area
The four-piece set comes with a base cover and three individual cushion covers. AND these covers are also available in a smaller version for armchairs!

Promising review: "I have never been so excited about a slip cover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz

Available in five sizes and 10 colors.
$37.95+ at Amazon
26
A screen-cleaning kit that'll keep your TV and computer screens looking their best
This kit includes: a microfiber cleaning cloth plus the cleaning solution!

Promising review: "I know that at this point it is a bit redundant to write a gushing review (in light of all of the others on here), but I really cannot say enough good things about this stuff! I never thought that I would find a product that would bring my beloved Samsung TVs back to their original luster. I have tried multiple cleaners, but they all left annoying streak marks that really made things worse than better. One day, when the sun was shining particularly brightly on my living room TV, exposing all of the circular streaks and smudges, I decided that I had enough, and was going to try something else. I went on Amazon and almost immediately found this stuff. After reading some of the glowing reviews, I decided that I would try it out, and I am so glad that I did. The sun was shining in on the TV again today, and the stunning clarity of the screen led me back to my laptop to order some extra cloths to use to wipe down the black glass TV stand separately, haha. I figured I would leave a review as well, while I was still basking in the newness of it all. Say it with me: 'NO MORE STREAKS, NO MORE SMEARS, NO MORE SMUDGES, NO MORE TEARS!'" —Sarah
$19.97 at Amazon
27
A jetted tub cleaner, which figures out how to clean the inside of your tub so you don't have to
Promising review: "Thanks for making my life easier! I used this product according to the directions and wowza!! I’m now completely satisfied that I’ve got the yuck out of my lines, and ports are clean. It’s safe to take a bath once again." —Prajana
$17.84
