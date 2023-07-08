27 Products That Are Basically Champions At What They Do

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
2
A toenail brace kit that'll correct the natural curve of your nail that causes ingrown nails
3
A Nuvo cabinet paint kit to give your kitchen an upgrade
4
A CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
5
A detangler brush that tells knots and tangles to take a hike
6
Wet & Forget shower cleaner, which doesn't require you to do any scrubbing
7
A set of 3 adjustable clip strap holders that'll hide your bra straps
8
Medicated, waterproof bandages lauded by reviewers for removing warts
9
An old faithful carpet cleaner that works so well, you might think it's magic
10
A grout pen to whiten the space between tiles
11
A lawn repair formula to restore patches that have been ruined
12
A bottle of Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo to help reverse any sign of itchy, flaky scalps
13
A foot file so you can say "buh-bye!" to pricey pedis
14
A bottle of Bio-Oil to gently treat uneven complexions
15
The Pink Stuff all-purpose paste and spray (as seen on TikTok)
16
Essence Lash Princess Mascara to achieve skyscraper, falsie lashes for only $5
17
A dermatologist-tested EcoTools makeup brush cleaner
18
A shirt folder that'll make laundry day a breeze
19
OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream
20
A reusable pet hair remover so you can finally sit on your couch in your all-black outfit
21
A 6-pack of Affresh dishwasher tablets, to clean the appliance that actually cleans your dishes
22
A fireplace cleaner kit in case you've forgotten what color your fireplace is
23
A 6-pack of Keurig cleaning cups, because your machine really needs to be cleaned
24
A tub of Vanicream Moisturizing Cream
25
A set of velvet slip covers to update your drab, worn-in sitting area
26
A screen-cleaning kit that'll keep your TV and computer screens looking their best
27
A jetted tub cleaner, which figures out how to clean the inside of your tub so you don't have to
