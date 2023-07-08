27 Products That Are Basically Champions At What They Do

An old faithful carpet cleaner that works so well, you might think it's magic

Promising review: "Better than the best! This stuff cleans grease off of chinos. Yes, we did purchase it to clean the rugs in our motorhome, and it reliably cleans them like new, as I can't convince the spouse to remove his dirty shoes. Beyond rugs, be sure to try it for clothing spots, as it's better than those stocked on grocery store shelves and leaves zero residue, even on chinos. Blot the moisture out, let dry, and it's ready to wear. If you have pets, order the large size, as you'll find it indispensable. Doesn't take much to do the job, just a little spritzing; wait a few moments, and rub with a clean rag or towel for rugs. My order included two bottles; I loaned one to a friend to try and now she won't give it back." — "Better than the best! This stuff cleans grease off of chinos.and leaves zero residue, even on chinos. Blot the moisture out, let dry, and it's ready to wear. If you have pets, order the large size, as you'll find it indispensable. Doesn't take much to do the job, just a little spritzing; wait a few moments, and rub with a clean rag or towel for rugs. My order included two bottles; I loaned one to a friend to try and now she won't give it back." — Sharon l. smith