27 Products That Are Basically Champions At What They Do

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream

It will gift your tresses with a pillowy-soft formula you can comb through towel-dried hair. This = beautifully defined waves and spirals, sans leftover crunch and flyaways.A bonus? This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system. Translation: This is gentle for use on all curl types and textures to help bump up your hair's natural strength.My hair is the ~perfect~ combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy, and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat. Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling."Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this." — Bunco Queen of the Universe "I ended up using this product as more of a daily hair 'moisturizer' because it leaves it so wonderfully hydrated, soft, and manageable. This product has made my natural, 4c hair so much easier to style. I really can't say enough good things about it. It's a great product that I will definitely purchase again. I hope they never stop making this stuff! It's as if it was made just for me!!" — razgirl67