Shopping affordable

29 Products That’ll Bring So Much Joy For So Little Money

A fun mix of practical and fun purchases that won't hurt your wallet.
Melanie Aman

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A stunning 2-pack of claw clips
Promising review: "These hair clips are really good quality. My hair is a couple of inches past my clavicle, about 4 inches past, and medium thickness. The clip holds it very secure. I think these clips could hold thin or thick hair. Thank you for a fabulous product." —Debra DeMattei

Available in 22 designs and in packs of three.
$11.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A shea butter-infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multistic
It will replace your blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow. It'll melt into your skin like an absolute dream, giving you the perfect pop of color.

Promising review: "Never liked blush until now. I’ve tried so hard to wear blush but it always looked wrong on me, no matter what color or brand. I got [Glistening Peach] a pink color that is so subtle it's almost imperceptible but it does something. I can put it on in seconds with no mirror and it will still look good." —Wednesday

Available in six shades.
$4+ at Amazon
3
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." —Ellie
$7.48 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
An ingenious two-sided travel cup
Check it out on TikTok here!

Promising review: "You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" —Megan Huffman

Available in three colors.
$14.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A set of AirPods-compatible hooks to keep them on your ears
Promising review: "The hooks are comfortable and solve the problem of the earbuds falling out over and over again. An unexpected benefit is that the Pods can sit gently on the ear; no need to shove them inside to secure them. I can barely feel the Pods or the hooks. Glad I found these… They solve all problems. And I can wear my glasses while wearing them. Great price too." —TutorMaven

Available in four colors.
$10.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review: "We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes. I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised. We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer

Available in two scents.
$20.52 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "This is the most amazing product for rough feet ever! I have had rough heels for years...no matter what I did I could never truly repair it. I actually had open cracks that hurt so much. I soaked for 10 minutes…applied the gel very sparingly…I didn’t have gloves so I just wrapped a sandwich bag over a couple of fingers to apply…within five minutes I was ready to use the file I got. Oh my word!! The amount of ick that came off...incredible! I cannot recall my feet ever feeling this amazing! I’ll do it again in a couple of days to try and get the little bit that’s left. I cannot recommend this product enough!! Worth every single penny!!" —Famwee
$14.49 at Amazon
8
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
A 4-pack of pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizers
BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly loves hers. In her own words: "I've been using for about a year. As the reviewer down below mentions, it's great to just throw in your purse on the reg for a fragrance re-up throughout the day. As you can see, it's about the size of my thumb and therefore takes up very little room. Plus! It's smaller than most rollerball travel fragrances you can pick up. This first one is working so well, that I just have the other three in storage. But if this one bites the dust this summer during travels, I'll be OK about digging into my stores to use one of the remaining three...especially at this price point."
$8.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of rainbow drip candles
Promising review: "These have to be the coolest things I have ever purchased. I have them in an empty wine bottle. I will be buying many more to cover the entire bottle in wax." —Bre
$6.77 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
Promising review: "This product is amazing. I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing! I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" —JOE D.
$9.90 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A sun milk with SPF 50+ that's like a sunscreen and primer in one
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.

Promising review: "Can I give it 10 stars? This sunblock is amazing! I put this on right before my makeup and don’t have to reapply even when I’m outside all day. I personally like the matte version but have tried the others and they all provide the same great protection." —T Suzuki
$14.65 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A 6-pack of aesthetic highlighters
Promising review: "I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful! It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" —Sung Han

Available in two color combinations.
$7.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An adjustable mister for cooling the surrounding area by up to 20 degrees
Promising review: "I love this so much I bought two more for my kids' animals. Mine if for my Rottweiler when she is outside on the patio. I bought one for my son's huskies while they are at work to cool off in this heat and bought for my other son for his dogs, or they can try for their chickens. I'd give more stars if I could. Ready right out of the box, just need to pull to shape (takes a minute). I love it!!" —Cathleen
$34 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A roll-up straw hat to keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from sun damage
Promising review: "Extra satisfied with this purchase!! I ordered it for a trip to Florida. I wear hair extensions and was worried that it would be too small for my head but it fits perfectly. There is also a ribbon inside of the hat under the band that you can use to tighten/adjust if needed. Soft straw and flexible enough to mold to your head in the humidity and heat. I ordered the khaki color, which is perfect and neutral for any beach our outdoor vacation. I also purchased a few cute broaches to attach to the band to upgrade it a bit. It's easy to flatten out the brim if it gets wrinkled although I haven't had to adjust the top part of the hat yet. I was a little hesitant at first but so happy with this hat. Will def get good use out of it this summer." —Tlikey

Available in 21 colors.
$25.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed
Promising review: "Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed. I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good." —Stephanie
$29.95 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag this summer
Shakalo is a small business based in San Diego.

Promising review: "We recently moved to a beach area, and we are constantly there. This item has changed our entire lives! It lasts decently long (depending on how much you use it), it smells super good (not at all like baby powder), and it's super effective. It has saved me from vacuuming my car at least 1–2 times a week. And I even use it on my dogs paws and bellies to make sure they're taken care of too. I will definitely be buying the refill & another baggie to have exclusively in the car." —Gabbs Uresti
$24.99 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
Promising review: "I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad i did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." —Shelby

Available in five shades.
$8.59 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A beeswax wood polisher
Promising review: "Amazing difference! My lab puppy scratched up the trim and doors in our house. This stuff works like magic and holds up so well! Will always have this on hand! If I could give more than 5 stars I would!" —Dkn
$8.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
An air fryer basket you can use in the oven
Promising review: "I wanted to simulate air-frying in a countertop or conventional oven. This product does the trick, more so in my conventional oven; it has a 'speed-bake' feature that simulates a confection oven. It’s small enough to fit in my countertop oven. Love that the tray catches drips, and it doubles up nicely as a cookie sheet for small batches of chocolate chips! Cleanup is a dream. I cook-spray it prior to use, then treat it as cast iron while cleaning it (i.e., very hot water and a scrubby sponge — no soap on the baking surface). I use a little soapy water on the rim and 'feet,' so there is no oily buildup there. (I also foil- or parchment paper-line the drip sheet, to make cleanup that much easier, but that’s just me. I’m pretty sure it’s not necessary as the non-stick finish seems pretty danged good so far.)" —Joanna Aislinn

Available in three sizes.
$19.89+ at Amazon
20
Amazon
A headboard light if you like to read late into the night
This is designed to slide over headboards up to 1.5 inches thick but reviewers say it will stretch for larger headboards.

Promising review: "Great little headboard lamps. Make reading before going to sleep a joy. No more trying to find the right light angle. Love them, so I decided to get a couple for my husband." —Gurpreet
$29.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink ASAP
Promising review: "We’ve had a stinky disposal for some time. I’d try running ice through it and cleaning the plastic flap at the top with little success. I ran it this morning with a packet of this cleaner and so much dark grey stuff came up on the disposal side and even more gray stuff from the second sink! I was really surprised with how much gunk came up. I ran a second packet and it all came up as blue foam so I think it got it all. Will run monthly to keep up the maintenance but could not be happier." —Amazon Customer
$3.78 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A tear-proof screen for cat owners
Promising review: "Our delightful kitty, Skittles, will not be contained by ordinary window screens. She's shredded four of them that blocked her favorite escape routes. In about a minute, she can make a cat-sized hole and she's outta here. It's been a nightmare here in South Florida. We can't open our windows on hot nights because every flying and crawling critter comes right in through the giant holes in the screens. In desperation, I bought this to see if it would help. I installed the Pet D-Fence screening about a month ago. Little Skittles has made a couple of runs at it, but so far, it's completely unscathed. I have a good feeling about this. The Pet D-Fence screening is slightly more opaque than regular screening, but that means nothing to me because regular screening won't survive one night. So far, I'm very happy!" —verygooddog

Available in four sizes.
$16.78+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A set of rattle socks and armbands so you can entertain your little one with next to no effort
Promising review: "My 4-month-old loves these! He loves his hands and feet and these are the perfect toy for him!" —michaela
$12.68 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
An anti-soggy cereal bowl
Promising review: "This product is something I didn’t know I needed. It’s like the creator crawled into my soul and found the deepest desire of my heart and then invented it. If you think I’m being dramatic, you should try soggy cereal and then eat cereal from THIS bowl. I’ll take 30 more, please, and hand them out as gifts." —Sarah F.

Available in three colors and in packs of two or three.
$9.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A genius and also really freaking adorable tote bag
Promising review: "This bag is very cute and lightweight. Side note: Yes, the plush is attached to the bag and cannot be removed. The tote itself is not huge but it can hold just enough for whatever you need. The material is thin but nicely made." —Mikayla

Available in 10 prints.
$14 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A device that tracks if you've taken your medication
Promising review: "I love this! I have made it a habit before I take my medicine; I slide the lever over. At the end of the week, I line all of the levers back up on the left. This has worked well for me. I also attached the Take And Slide with a slightly stretchy hair band, so that it can be used over and over from bottle to bottle. Thank you!" —Martha Forness

Get a pack of five.
$19.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A 2-pack Flip It! bottle emptying kit
It comes with two stands/caps and six adapters to fit any size bottle. Just make sure it's a bottle that can actually be squeezed, since it won't work with totally solid bottles.

Promising review: "Life altering. I will never fight with a pump bottle again. As soon as it gets difficult to pump anything out of any bottle, I will waste no time in 'flipping it.' I'm so glad someone created this. Upside-down bottles are such a small annoyance in life, but this simple solution really means a lot. 100% worth the price." —Amazon Customer

Get a pack of two stands and six adapters.
$16 at Amazon
28
Amazon
An Orly Bonder base coat to make manicures last longer
BuzzFeed editor Katy Herman swears by this stuff:

"I personally am an Orly devotee as well — I love pretty much all their products that I've tried, and their polish bottles have an excellent grippy handle. After seeing the amazing reviews for the base coat, I tried it too, and I'm blown away. The product calls itself "rubberized," which is a great way to describe the not unpleasantly sticky way it leaves your nails ready to better stick to polish. The major bonus is that with this, my clumsy self is able to do a better job of painting my nails to begin with. Because of said rubbery stickiness, my polish brush doesn't slip all over the place or over the edges of my super-short nails. I'm able to do a way cleaner, more precise job, which then lasts longer too. With this and the brand's top coat, I'm now able to take it for granted that my nails will stay looking pretty good for close to a week. That's way longer than usual for me, so TL;DR: This is an all-around win-win and a *must* buy."
$9.99 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A set of stackable suction cup bath toys reviewers say kids love
Promising review: "I bought these for my daughter when she was about a year old. She is now almost 3 and still uses them during bath time. So does my 9-month-old. No mold, still suctions well, easy to clean and dry. I just suction them on the border of the tub so the water can drip into the tub. No mold or mildew!" —Nikki

Get a set of nine.
$12.93 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

An airplane seat back organizer

22 Things That’ll Make A Long Flight Far More Bearable

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE