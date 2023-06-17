29 Products That’ll Bring So Much Joy For So Little Money

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A stunning 2-pack of claw clips
2
A shea butter-infused cream-to-powder E.l.f. multistic
3
A collagen-coating hair treatment
4
An ingenious two-sided travel cup
5
A set of AirPods-compatible hooks to keep them on your ears
6
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
7
A bottle of professional grade callus-removing gel
8
A 4-pack of pocket-sized, refillable travel perfume atomizers
9
A pair of rainbow drip candles
10
A cuticle oil that'll restore your shredded nails after a gel mani
11
A sun milk with SPF 50+ that's like a sunscreen and primer in one
12
A 6-pack of aesthetic highlighters
13
An adjustable mister for cooling the surrounding area by up to 20 degrees
14
A roll-up straw hat to keep the sun out of your eyes and protect your face from sun damage
15
A pet hair roller if you love your fur babies but hate how much they shed
16
A sand-removal bag that'll be a must-have in your beach bag this summer
17
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
18
A beeswax wood polisher
19
An air fryer basket you can use in the oven
20
A headboard light if you like to read late into the night
21
A pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll deodorize your sink ASAP
22
A tear-proof screen for cat owners
23
A set of rattle socks and armbands so you can entertain your little one with next to no effort
24
An anti-soggy cereal bowl
25
A genius and also really freaking adorable tote bag
26
A device that tracks if you've taken your medication
27
A 2-pack Flip It! bottle emptying kit
28
An Orly Bonder base coat to make manicures last longer
29
A set of stackable suction cup bath toys reviewers say kids love