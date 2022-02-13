22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Popular items from this list
A pack of sink extenders
"Must have for toddlers and small children! LOVE this! My 1- and 3-year-old love washing their hands now, and my back gets a nice break. Adding the faucet extenders and a step stool to our bedtime/morning routine has been a godsend. Great bargain for the price
." —TeaBea21
A no-scrub cleaner for any parent who hates cleaning showers
"This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration
and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" —Amanda Nichols
An inexpensive item finder
"Revolutionized our TV time. Do you have kids? We have three of them.
By the time I get home from a long day at work, sometimes I just need a little Netflix or Amazon Prime. Before I got these, there was this hellish period of 'You've got to be kidding me? What do you mean you don't remember where you put it?!?!' Sure, we had a designated basket where the remotes should go, but they'd be under the couch, under a blanket, in the next room, etc. Now, all I do is click a button on the base remote and the fob chimes away and we have fun finding the cussed little devices.
Sure, they still end up in every conceivable unusual spot, but now we can find them. It works through furniture, at least 20–30 feet away. If there are walls involved, no biggie, I just walk around with the remote clicker and push a few times. Never failed us in about two months of use. If you'd like to use it for keys, I think it would work equally as well. Each fob chime it a simple series of beeps, but each has a different note or tone. So, if you're searching for multiple items at a time, you'll just hear different notes. My only complaint is the form factor doesn't work aesthetically for our current use, but we don't care. Now we can find our remotes in seconds. I'd give it 4–4.5 stars for that, but the positive impact it's had on this small sliver of our lives is fantastic. First-world problem, but now it's solved." —UkuleleJoe
A Whiskware pancake batter mixer with a BlenderBall wire whisk
"Ohhhh, what a lifesaver.
My husband is the pancake maker in our house, it's something special he does with the kids on weekends while he lets me sleep in a bit. However, when I wake up and come downstairs, I always found a huge mess to clean up. He cooks them, but never cleaned up. I never complained (hey, I get to sleep in!!) but offered suggestions on how to cook without making such a mess. We're talking not only mixing bowls not rinsed out with now dried pancake batter caking them, but drips of batter on my stove, on the floor, and in my CLEAN cast-iron skillet that sits next to the stove. I had enough when I came down to find dried pancake batter on THREE of the stoves burners. I had to dismantle the stove to clean it. Making memories with the kids is great, making more work for Mom is NOT! I saw this pancake mixer in passing while browsing Amazon and knew I had to get it. It works. Great. Messes are gone.
The only thing I need to do is rinse out this product when I get up, and then put it in the dishwasher. Thank you, thank you, thank you, Blenderbottle. You took a lot of stress off my shoulders!!" —Dugrace
"LOVE IT! I read through the reviews before buying this and wasn’t sure it was gonna be what I wanted. I was pleasantly surprised! This is perfect! I wanted to make life easier on school days and this really does the trick!Super easy to use. Goes right in the dishwasher
." —Veronica
An Ezpz Happy Bowl aka a no-slip bowl with a built-in placemat
Ezpz is is a woman-owned biz that creates developmentally focused, minimalist tableware for little ones.Promising review:
"These mats are one of the best inventions for moms (not toddlers)! Saves me hours of cleanup.
I love how they are microwave and dishwasher safe as well. My toddler uses her Ezpz mats everyday and loves them." —Cherry Carlos
A pack of spill-proof Munchkin snack catchers your future self will thank you for for
"My son is 20-months-old, and these are awesome! It gives him some independence and helps use fine motor skills and thinking to get his snacks which is great.
But when he inevitably throws his snack, it doesn’t go everywhere! I highly recommend!" —Stephanie
"After having my 18-month-old crush her graham crackers in the bag and then toss it all up in the air covering herself and everyone and everything in graham cracker powder (including the interior of my car), I had enough. These cups are a godsend! They are the perfect size for her hand and she can’t just yank the top off. She likes the independence they grant her
and my husband likes not having to strip her car seat and have the car detailed over cracker crumbs." —Shawny
A nifty car seat buckle release tool so you can make it through school dropoff
P.S. it doesn't attach to the car seat, letting you decide when your kids can safely access the tool.
"Love that my kindergartner can unbuckle himself. It makes morning school drop-off SO MUCH EASIER! And he likes the independence of being able to do it himself!" —Lauren
A two-pack of stroller hooks with foam handles
These work great! I walk my daughter and dog daily in our wagon and I use one to hang my jujube backpack and another to hook the dogs leash to. They work great just don’t get your finger in the way when closing them. LOL, it hurts." —Lee
"One of the best purchases thus far!! Got them for my daughter and she uses them daily. With two small ones (and one in a stroller) she never has enough hands and these hold way more than she could with both her hands. Highly recommend these." —Miasha Blair
A pack of colorful Puj hanging cups
"These things are amazing. We attached these to our water dispenser and the kids are 100% independent now with getting their own drinks of water and returning the cup. Saves me time and dishes daily!
Sticker for the hooks are really sturdy, my 2-year-old tried to hang on them and they didn’t budge." —Melissa S
A viral TikTok toothbrush holder and dispenser
This bad boy includes a toothpaste dispenser (that'll squeeze out every last ounce!), four cups and holders, and a place to store your toothbrushes.
"So glad we found this! With a 4- and 5-year-old I was constantly cleaning toothpaste off everything in the bathroom! This is great, they basically need zero help from me now.
And it keeps my counter less cluttered with everything in one handy place. Highly recommend especially if you have kids!" —Maggie Byers
Promising review:
"Love this! Makes brushing teeth with kids much easier. No more messes
and don’t have to worry about them putting too much on their toothbrush it does get messy inside where the toothpaste comes out but it’s easy to clean just pop top off and rinse off. Makes life easier." —Danielle
A grossly adorable Shrek-shaped toothpaste cap
Casual Chicken is a small business based in Irvine, California, that sells an array of unique 3D-printed items.
"My kids went from dreading getting their teeth brushed to looking forward to their 'Shrek poops' on their toothbrush. Thank you!." —Kate DeJuliisGet it from Casual Chicken on Etsy for $6.99.
A leave-in conditioning spray for curly hair
Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy.
"This stuff is fantastic for curly girls!
I spray it in my daughter's dry hair in the morning, run my fingers through her ringlets (never ever comb or brush curly hair dry), then clip the top back. It smells amazing, and the price on Amazon is better than other national retailers I've found it at. The price is worth it. Minimizes frizz and keeps curls soft and natural looking. My daughter has soft/fine thick hair." —Carolyn Smith
Promising review:
"Whoever made this product is a genius and also my new hero. I spend hours every morning trying to pick my 3-year-old son's afro. This had it picked out in 30 minutes.
Normally he yells the entire time I do it, but with this product he only said 'ouch' one time and his hair was the softest it’s ever been. My son and I thank you." —Erica
A detangling brush for gliding through knots
Reviewers swear this brush works on all hair types: straight, wavy, or curly (from 3a–4c hair).
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair.
This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." —Nguyen P.
Promising review:
"Best detangling brush I've ever used! My daughter has really curly hair and puts up a fight every time I have to brush it! This brush has made bath time a much more enjoyable experience for both of us! 😅 If you have thick, curly hair this brush is a must-have!
" —Tiffany Marie
A Melissa and Doug magnetic calendar to help you set up a daily routine
Promising review:
"I bought this for my 3-year-old since we are staying home due to COVID-19. I wanted to give him a sense of structure like he had at preschool/ daycare.
We do it every morning and in a matter of days he was able to learn his days of the week and months. I believe it was this great addition to his daily routine that made it possible. I wasn't intending or expecting him to learn them from this BUT so happy he did!!!!" —brendaPromising review:
"My 3-year-old son loves updating this calendar each morning. It's a great daily activity and helps with planning what activities are on the schedule for that day.
It also helps him learn the days of the week and what day of the month it is." —familyof3
An air fryer for cooking fries, tots, veggies, wings, nuggets and more kid-approved foods
Promising review:
"Best investment you can make for your kitchen!I purchased this after reading several blogs about the benefits of air frying.
Was a little skeptical but it turns out I cannot stop using it.
Easy to use, easy to clean, my children cannot tell the difference, and I LOVE IT! I've made simple things like fried chicken, fries, salmon just to name a few. Delicious." —Mrs
And a set of magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
"This air fryer time sheet goes great with my air fryer that came with limited cooking information. I love that my teenage daughter who is learning to cook can use this cheat sheet also!
My air fryer gets really hot on the sides so I didn’t stick it directly on there; just to be safe I put it on my fridge." —Amazon Customer
A waterproof trash can
Promising review:
"By far, this is the best trash can for a car I’ve had in my life! And yes, I have tried others! I have a small SUV, and this is large enough to collect the trash from receipts, napkins, and apple sauce pouches from my kid, and straps to the back of my console so it’s in easy reach!
The snaps on the side keep a trash bag in place, but if there is a spill it’s very easy to clean! And the lid keeps everything inside if it happens to get kicked! I definitely recommend!" —Kristi
A pair of kick mats because you're fed up with constantly cleaning car seats
It fits most sedan, SUV, and minivan seats. They buckle on using two elastic straps.
"They installed in seconds in my 2016 Hyundai Sonata. I was worried about the light interior color and messy children, so these mats are a perfect solution.
Went back and forth on whether or not to buy these particular kick mats because I was worried about the strap visibility. Even though it is visible, it is not unsightly and could possibly even be shoved into the crack of the seat little farther depending upon the type of seat you have. So far so good." —Annie D
A 3-in-1 night-light, sound machine, and time-to-rise device
You'll be eternally grateful to catch a few extra ZZZs in the morning.
"This clock is great because it gives my son the ability to know (generally) what time it is. He will still wake up in the night or early in the morning, but he looks at the light and sees that it is the sleeping color and is able to go back to sleep independently!! He is so proud when he comes out of his room because the light turned yellow and 'it’s morning time!'
I love that it can grow with him too- it will be a lovely alarm clock when he is school aged." —SD
A sunrise simulation alarm clock
Promising review:
"My daughter is a very deep sleeper, which makes waking her for school an absolute chore. We have tried many alarms in the past. They would just go off until I went up to turn them off. I began to think nothing would ever wake her! I decided to try this alarm clock in the hopes that I would no longer have to allot 30 minutes every morning to trying to wake her. We have had this clock for about two weeks now and I have not needed to go up to wake her
since its arrival!! I cannot tell you how shocked I am at how quickly it worked. This is an amazing product!! Thank you so much for helping my 8-year-old become more independent.
" —Katelyn Whittier
A clever faucet splash catcher
Hustle Sew Shop is a small biz based in Saint Helens, Oregon that specializes in quality handmade goods with personalized options.
"This product is awesome! I have four kids who take care of the dishes after dinner each night and to say they are messy would be an understatement! This little water catcher has solved the puddle
that used to surround my faucet at the end of each night. Thank you!!" —cadencewilliams2Get it from Hustle Sew Shop on Etsy for $13.50+ (available in six colors and four sizes).
An ingenious sandwich cutter and sealer
Promising review:
"These have been a GAME-CHANGER in this house!! My son has always begged me for Uncrustables but my wallet didn’t agree with them.
I LOVE being able to make them at home and customize them to exactly what they would like them filled with! I make two weeks' worth of sandwiches at a time and store them in sandwich bags in the freezer so in the morning during the school year we can just grab and go! Love them!" —Katherine Smaczniak
