22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

An inexpensive item finder

By the time I get home from a long day at work, sometimes I just need a little Netflix or Amazon Prime. Before I got these, there was this hellish period of 'You've got to be kidding me? What do you mean you don't remember where you put it?!?!'Sure, they still end up in every conceivable unusual spot, but now we can find them. It works through furniture, at least 20–30 feet away. If there are walls involved, no biggie, I just walk around with the remote clicker and push a few times. Never failed us in about two months of use. If you'd like to use it for keys, I think it would work equally as well. Each fob chime it a simple series of beeps, but each has a different note or tone. So, if you're searching for multiple items at a time, you'll just hear different notes. My only complaint is the form factor doesn't work aesthetically for our current use, but we don't care. Now we can find our remotes in seconds. I'd give it 4–4.5 stars for that, but the positive impact it's had on this small sliver of our lives is fantastic. First-world problem, but now it's solved." — UkuleleJoe