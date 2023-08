24 Products That’ll Make Camping About 50 Times Easier

A portable solar panel battery charger

"This solar battery power bank has been a great convenient power source for all of our camping and outdoor adventures. The solar charger came fully charged and was ready to use right out if the box. The snap closure on the solar screens keeps the unit nice and compact when not charging in the sun. It's the same size as my smartphone and twice as thick. I love the built-in flashlight feature on the backside. The easy-to-read lights on the side of the unit let me know exactly how full my battery stores are. So far I haven't had any issues with this unit and it has charged my cell phone and my son's tablet from about 15% battery life to full-on one solar charge and still has a few indicator lights left of power to go before being completely drained. I like that there are 2 USB ports and a micro USB port on the solar battery to enable simultaneously charging multiple devices at once." — Ardena