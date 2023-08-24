24 Products That’ll Make Camping About 50 Times Easier

Popular items from this list include:
• A portable shower with overhead spout that can be warmed in the sun
• A LifeStraw: a famed personal water-filtering straw that eliminates 99.9% of contaminants from natural bodies of water
• A large instant Coleman tent that can be set up in just 60 seconds
HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A heatable portable shower
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! I have the 3 gallon version. It is perfect for one person. I use it at Assateague National Seashore. It gets very hot sitting out in the sun all day. I actually let my son go first. He uses half the water. I then top it off and still have a nice warm shower. The only negative thing I can find is the velcro because it doesn't hold the hose very securely, but It is not that big of an issue. I would highly recommend you get one. I'm contemplating buying a second one." — Lucas R. Rankin
An instant tent
Available in four sizes.
Promising review:
"This tent is a winner. Took it on a family camping trip this weekend and it took me about two minutes to set up by myself. We were all amazed. I purchased the rain fly as well and although it didn’t rain, it looks nice. It fits a queen size air mattress and cot and I also put down a 9x6 rug. I like the windows on all sides for great airflow. There is one ring at the top of the tent which I used to hang a lantern. Great job Coleman, I’m instant tent for life." — Katie
An ultra large net bug net
Promising review:
"I've used this mosquito net on three different camping trips so far and it's holding up well for outdoor use. I did hang it under a tarp that I already had set, so making it rainproof was no problem for me. As for the screen itself, I find it bug-proof with even the noseeums, but the front and back doors lap so one or two may find their way in during the evening. There's room for three close and comfy, four in a pinch. I have to give it five stars because the cozy size suits my camping style." — Common Thief
A 4-pack of suction cups to secure your tent to a vehicle
Promising review:
"I've used these on my windshield and truck body as tie down spots for tarps and tent awnings. The holding power on these is wonderful, and they are easy to use. So many different applications for these. Looks like Christmas for my camping buds!" — AWaters
A 5-piece mini kitchen tool set
Promising review:
"I got this for the camper and it is great. They all are attached and fit together so they take up less room than buying them separately in parleyed sizes." — Jennifer Chambers
A 27-piece camping kitchen set
Promising review:
"I solely relied on this set for all my cooking utensil needs in a camper, and it has ALL the essentials. I was pleasantly surprised at the knife, scissor, and can opener quality. Dare I say those items perform better than my at home set?! The only minor thing I would/will add is a slotted serving spoon and a small oven type mit. I highly recommend this set! It really is a great deal for the quality. Even the cutting board is nice (washes well and is a good size)." — Beast Tamer by Day
A spray-alternative mosquito repeller
Promising review:
"This unit has made it possible for me to spend time outdoors again. Just don’t forget to turn it off When you go inside. I forgot and used up all my cartridge. One other thing, go ahead and buy a refill kit when you order this so you won’t have to wait for it to come in. You’re going to love it." — Amazon customer
A personal water filtration system
Available in three pack sizes and three colors.Promising review:
"I immediately took it out for a day hike with the dog to give it a test in the field, near the Rattlesnake Creek in Missoula. Filling it was easy with the current, then I screwed the filter onto the bag, tipped it upside down, and water came out with a very effortless squeeze.
When I got home I did the back flush with the syringe twice, and the thing flushed perfectly. This thing was a piece of cake to use, and for $20, you cannot beat it. I would recommend this filter to anyone!" — EJD
Eco Paradise Goods / Etsy
A plastic-free cutlery set
Each set comes with a fork, spoon, serraded knife, and pair of chopsticks. Eco Paradise Goods is a Miami-based small business that carries all kinds of waste-saving goods. Promising review:
"I already have two sets of these travel utensils and now I’m buying more. I love them! The spoons are my favorite and I love that this set comes with chopsticks too. They come with us camping, to picnics, in the car, everywhere basically." — Amber Mulder
A personal water-filtering straw
Note: If you’re immunocompromised, be sure to read all the package instructions to make sure it’s safe for you.Promising review:
"The LifeStraw is indispensable for any interior camper. My buddy purchased these on a whim and have proven themselves numerous times. Very lightweight and conveniently hangs around neck.
Time or energy is not wasted boiling water or using toxic water treatment chemicals, also no off tastes from using the LifeStraw. The only downside of this I foresee is for interior hiking, as frequent purging of the LifeStraw is required. I primarily canoe camp and thus water is readily available so this is not a problem for me. I do carry a water bottle for portages or for drinking in the tent. If you canoe camp or hike where there is abundant water buy this device!
" — Dane
A portable solar panel battery charger
Promising review:
"This solar battery power bank has been a great convenient power source for all of our camping and outdoor adventures. The solar charger came fully charged and was ready to use right out if the box. The snap closure on the solar screens keeps the unit nice and compact when not charging in the sun. It's the same size as my smartphone and twice as thick. I love the built-in flashlight feature on the backside. The easy-to-read lights on the side of the unit let me know exactly how full my battery stores are. So far I haven't had any issues with this unit and it has charged my cell phone and my son's tablet from about 15% battery life to full-on one solar charge and still has a few indicator lights left of power to go before being completely drained. I like that there are 2 USB ports and a micro USB port on the solar battery to enable simultaneously charging multiple devices at once." — Ardena
A waterproof, self-inflating, bed-height air mattress
Available in sizes twin–king.
Promising review:
"This is by far the BEST air mattress I have ever owned. Took it camping for 3 days. The built in pump is awesome. Takes about two minutes to fully inflate. Didn't have to add any air within three days at all. Super comfortable. It has a deflate knob. Takes maybe 2-3 minutes.
Vacuum sealed in no time. Comes with a nice handled carrying bag. It may be more expensive than other mattresses, but trust me, for a great night's sleep and sturdiness, it's well worth the money in the long run. Highly recommend" — Ronald S.
A 24-piece set of enameled dishes
Promising review:
"Love this camping set! Cups, bowls, and plates are good quality, beautiful blue speckled and a nice size. The silverware is very cheap, but for the price, it was cheaper to buy it this way. We did take it camping, and I loved how easy they were to wash. When you are washing in a bucket, at a campground, it's great when the food comes off easily.
We have a family of six, and I bought two sets. Should buy one more set for camping next year. These are so cute; I want to use them in my kitchen!" — Tessa
A propane camp stove and oven range
Promising review:
"This thing is the BEST! Maybe the greatest camping purchase ever. I bought it and immediately brought it to a campground/festival we were at for eight days of no-hookup camping in Maine, and it was the bomb. I made three fruit pies using the Pillsbury refrigerator crust, puff pastry topped with Newfoundland snow crab, two batches of biscuits, baked haddock, countless pots of pour-over coffee, a giant pot of steamers, reheated clam chowder, popcorn, cookies, you get the idea. We went through 4-5 pounds of propane. Overall, if you're on the fence — just get it. You won't be sorry!" — Buddy
A a tabletop barbecue
It's lightweight and even comes with a strap for easy carrying! The cork lid doubles as a heatproof base that regulates the air flow, and it's easy to use — just fill the main compartment with charcoal, stick the griddle back on, and light it up for some topnotch glampin' BBQ!
A 120-quart Coleman cooler
Promising review:
"The claim that this cooler keeps ice for up to six days is LEGIT. I loaded this cooler up on Thursday morning as we were going camping. Sunday night, when I returned home, the ice had barely melted. The daily temperature during our camping trip was average 75-80 degrees. Cooler was in the sun most of the time. Since Sunday, I've left it in the sun (90 degree average temp) to see how long the ice would last. After six days, still has enough ice to cool food or drinks. I started out with four 10-lb blocks of ice and one 20-lb bag of ice cubes. This morning (Wednesday) was the sixth day, and the ice is still there.
This cooler is well worth the money!" — Laura Pinola
An inflatable lounge chair
Promising review:
"I'm not a small person, and I wasn't sure how it would hold me, but this chair is wonderful. I have used it all over! I took it camping, I took it to the beach, and I even sometimes blow it up and use it in my living room while watching TV.
The hardest part is getting out of it gracefully!" — Limoncello
Duck Island Designs / Etsy
A 5-pack of wax-based fire starters
Duck Island Designs
is a small business based out of Westbrook, Connecticut that sells hand-poured soy candles made in small batches.Promising review:
"Works well for outdoor fire! They are very pretty, so feels special and relaxing to use them for family fire pit night. Works well if you start your fire with smaller kindling. A nice treat!" — Amelia Bowen
A cot and air mattress set
Promising review:
"This is the most AMAZING camping bed I've ever used, and I've camped my entire life. Not only is it up off of the ground, so my 36-year-old disabled ass doesn't have to cry every time I get in and out of my sleeping bag, my suitcase FITS UNDERNEATH THE BED. Then, there's the cot itself. Mmm...comfy. There's an included air mattress! But won't that just fall off of the cot? That's where the genius of Coleman comes in, kids. They added a pocket made out of super soft microfiber material that feels like your favorite Grandmammy's sheets and zippers open to slide the Premium Coleman Air Mattress with Double Air Lock Magicalness inside, and then you zipper it shut again.
But wait. There's more. HOW CAN THERE POSSIBLY BE MORE?! YOU'VE ALREADY GIVEN US SO MUCH, COLEMAN! MotherLoving Side Tables, Batman. They snap on right where you want them. With holes for all of your beverage-holding needs.
And just enough room for a Kindle, a phone, and an adult beverage." — LieslGeneva
A lantern fan combo
The brushless motor supplies a whisper-quiet breeze, and it has a max wind speed of 10 ft. per second and two setting speeds. The light works for up to 37 hours of regular, continuous use. The fan works for 5 hours in high speed mode, and 15 hours in low speed mode! Batteries
are not included, so don't forget to get some before checking out!Promising review:
"I went camping this week, and I just hate when it's sooooo darn hot in the tent, and of course, there's no place to put a fan AND a light. This one worked perfectly. It hung by its built-in hook to the top of the tent, the light was just right, and the fan was quiet and effective for a two-person tent.
Happy I bought it." — Kevin Gaither
A portable campfire that's water- and wind-proof
Once you light it, it'll stay lit with no maintenance — until you're ready to put it out, of course, by snuffing it with the tin's lid. It's made from 100% recycled soy wax and paper briquettes. One reviewer also mentions they add more soy wax
every time it gets low to extend its life. Promising review:
"This is amazing! I cannot start a fire for my life and really missed the campfire experience. When I saw the Radiate portable campfire, I was a little skeptical, but curious enough to buy one. This is the coolest campfire I've ever seen, and it burns just as bright and lasts longer than a wood fire. The packaging is earth friendly, too." — ChiDeb
A camping chair recliner
Promising review:
"A couple of my friends have this chair, and it is always a race to who gets this chair first around the campfire. The most comfortable and relaxing chair we have ever sat in. The option to sit up, recline, and/or rock at any given moment is one of the best features." — Jrseek
A stainless-steel Stanley pour-over
Promising review:
"Works great for us. Such a space saver in our RV. If you use an expression grinder, you will find some fines at the bottom of your cup, but that doesn’t bother me at all. I’m surprised at how well it makes coffee." — CParas
A portable solar generator
This bad boy is equipped with a 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack, weighing only 6.6 pounds! The power station can be recharged by the solar panel or through a wall outlet or car charger.Promising review:
"My wife and I do a lot of remote car camping and lug a multitude of electronics including several GoPro’s, cell phones, rechargeable batteries, a laptop, and our portable air compressor pump/tire inflator. To keep all these devices running, we use the Jackery 240 because it has a large capacity and can also be recharged or topped off from the vehicle’s cigarette lighter port while driving.
It can also be recharged from an outlet when you have access to power. The unit has two USB ports, but you can add a USB hub if you need to plug in more than two USB devices. The Jackery 240 supports a maximum continuous load of 200W, so you need to be mindful of the types of items you plug in. The illuminated display will inform you of the total watts being used. The Jackery is also useful to have around the house in the event of a power failure." — Rick_C