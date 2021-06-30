22 Kitchen Products Reviewers Say Made Their Food Taste Better

A wine aerator

Just stick it into the bottle of your favorite vino to make your next glass taste better just by simply...pouring it.I bought this for my mom as part of a Mother's Day gift, and I'll be honest, I've gotten a lot more use out of it. It's so easy to use, I didn't even have to glance at the instructions, and I mean come on, when you're in the mood to kick back and sip a glass of pinot at the end of a long day, who feels like reading a manual? Not I! You literally just twist the pourer onto the decanter, stick the decanter spout into the bottle and then pour into your glass. It's cool because you can literally see the bubbles forming at the top from it being aerated.It uses an air intake system to ensure an optimal amount of oxygen!