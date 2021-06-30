HuffPost Finds

22 Kitchen Products Reviewers Say Made Their Food Taste Better

*Applies everything bagel seasoning to...literally everything.*
By Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Most struggling home cooks are willing to try just about anything that can enhance the flavor of their favorite dishes. If you’re here reading this right now, let’s make a fair assumption that you feel the same way. We rounded up some wonderful items that reviewers have said made their food taste better. From delicious seasonings to kitchen gadgets (like the air fryer, of course), you’re going to want to try these flavor-enhancing products ASAP.

1
A Dash air fryer
Amazon
It'll have you enjoying "fried" (aka, extra crispy) versions of all your favorite foods, minus all the yucky oils. Features a 6-quart capacity fryer basket and an auto-shutoff function to prevent overcooking. All non-electric parts are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "This is a game-changer — no more deep frying in oil to get food that tastes great. Cooking made simple, and our whole family can use this device to make snacks and meals. french fries and wings taste better than in a restaurant, vegetables cooked crisp and hold more flavor, and pork and fish never tasted better. Cleaning the device is quick and easy. We couldn't be happier with this purchase." — Jonathan D Riley

Get it from Amazon for $79.99+ (available in five colors).
2
Za'atar
Amazon
It's an aromatic Middle Eastern spice mix combining flavors like thyme, oregano, marjoram, toasted sesame seeds and salt. It'll instantly add the mouthwatering flavors of the Mediterranean to an array of foods.

Promising review: "This za'atar is the best quality I have found. I've also found that the balance of sumac and thyme to be just right. This instantly spices up my boring meal prep food and I put it on my chicken, meats, salads, yogurt, or just in olive oil — basically it makes everything taste so much better. I highly recommend it!" — TC

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
3
A sous vide cooker
Amazon
It'll help you make restaurant-worthy meals with minimal effort. So minimal you don't even have to be in the kitchen while your food is cooking. I'm not kidding. The temperature range is 32–197 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooker can be controlled right from your phone, so you don't even have to stay in the kitchen while cooking. It also provides cooking notifications, and stays connected through Bluetooth from up to 30 feet away. Plus, you get access to over 1,000 recipes, so you'll have inspiration for yummy meals! Get the Anova app here.

Promising review: "It really is a product that can change your life. I've always liked to cook, but never really did it consistently. Cooking with this has made it much easier to cook challenging proteins. Cheap cuts of meat now taste amazing and are really tender. 100% recommend!" — andres

Get it from Amazon for $99.
4
Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
Samantha Wieder / BuzzFeed
My Trader Joe's obsession started a couple years ago and with that obsession came finding out products that I will be a lifelong customer to and this seasoning is at the top of the list. I'm not a big fan of actual everything bagels, because of how messy they are, but I LOVE the everything flavor. This seasoning makes it possible to take that great everything bagel taste and apply it to other foods. (Plus, it's less messy than an actual everything bagel.) It's AMAZING, and it really does make things like avocado toast, bagels and eggs taste a million times better. I love this stuff so much, I wrote about it.

Get it from Amazon for $6.19.
5
A 3-in-1 burger press
Amazon
Perfect for preparing delicious stuffed burgers and veggie burgers, sliders and regular burgers. So many stuffed burgers to try, so little time. Made with nonstick coating! Plus, it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Really well-made product. It is sturdy and works great, I foresee this lasting for quite some time. It is very easy to use and can make stuffed burgers as well as regular burgers. I also bought the paper sheets recommended because then I can buy ground beef on sale and shape and freeze my own hamburger patties. It saves quite a bit of money to do it this way as opposed to buying already made ground beef patties, not to mention the taste is sooooo much better!" — deborah

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
6
Sir Kensington's Chipotle Mayo
@sirkensingtons / https://www.instagram.com/p/BsJhsWwnoko/ / https://www.instagram.com/p/BdBZ_LehsHK/
I can personally tell you that this stuff is INCREDIBLY DELICIOUS. As an avid chipotle mayo fan, I have tried tons of them, heard great things about this one and now I'll never go back. It can be mixed into rice, eggs and meat. You can add it tacos, sandwiches and wraps. Plus, it makes for a great dip for veggies and chips!

So as I mentioned above, I'm a big fan of chipotle mayo, and an especially big fan of this brand. I could seriously add this stuff to everything. It just makes everything taste more flavorful and delicious. It's creamy and a has a kick without being too spicy. Sir Kensington's also makes a VEGAN version of their chipotle mayo, and can personally attest that it is just as good as the regular version. Is there is anything Sir Kensington can't do?!

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.96.
7
A garlic press
Amazon
It features a soft-grip handle and a large chamber so you can effortlessly chop up several cloves of fresh garlic at once. Fresh garlic is a million times better than pre-minced garlic and garlic powder. This is dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Fresh garlic tastes so much better than powdered garlic. Garlic press works great. It has a high quality design and is easy to clean up." — Truebeliever

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
8
A milk frother
Amazon
It'll allow you to enjoy a homemade latte or cappuccino with just the push of a button. It's a heck of a lot better than getting in your car and waiting in line at Starbucks where they use some fancy schmancy giant machine to whip up your (approximately) million-dollar concoction.

I bought this milk frother on a whim on Prime Day in 2019. When it first arrived at my house, my family thought it was a bit of a silly purchase. However, almost two years later, I'm here to tell you that my family LOVES this little gadget and uses it all the time. It takes a good cup of coffee and practically transform it into a latte all by making it nice and frothy. It's especially nice on weekends and even weekdays with WFH where we have more time to actually sit and enjoy our coffee-turned-lattes.

Get it from Amazon for $14.95 (available in 31 colors).
9
Baker's Edge
Amazon
It's a brownie pan that'll ensure each piece has at least two chewy edges, so fighting over the coveted end piece will become a thing of the past. This fits most standard box mixes and has a continuous chamber design so batter can be easily spread. Plus, it features nonstick coating and heavy-gauge cast aluminum construction. It includes a nylon spatula and brownie recipes for inspo.

Promising review: "I love this pan. Well worth the money. I researched these types of pans before I bought it and this one had the best reviews so I decided to try it. The brownies also cut better when they have edges, and of course taste better." — Jenn

Get it from Amazon for $36.95.
10
Cheese storage paper
Amazon
So you can preserve the freshness of your cheesy goodness. There is nothing more disappointing than pouring yourself a glass of wine, opening the fridge to take out the cheese that'll accompany said wine and realizing it's moldy. Even though? You just bought it? This week?

Promising review: "Tried with Swiss cheese and it kept it fresh and moist. So much better than the factory plastic wrap. Expensive, but if you are a cheese lover, well worth it." — Bob Johnson

Get a pack of 15 from Amazon for $14.
11
An Instant Pot
Amazon
It'll pretty much become your new favorite gadget — this thing is a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a sauté-r, a yogurt maker and a warmer all in ONE. It can prepare food up to 70% faster than other methods. It can keep food warm automatically for up to 10 hours and there are three temperatures for sautéing and slow-cooking. The inner cooking pot, lid and steam-rack are dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Love, love, love my Instant Pot! I've had it for about four weeks and I use it about four to five times a week. I look online for different recipes and ideas how to use it. A lot of people say that it seems very overwhelming, but it's not bad at all. Just read the manual, look up recipes and ideas online, and try something simple like beans or rice for your first try. You'll get use to how it works. It's an awesome toy! I've made beans, rice, soups, roasts, whole chickens, cheese cakes, chili, homemade mac 'n' cheese, bone broth, etc. Everything tastes so much better in the Instant Pot!" — honeybee08

Get it from Amazon for $63.94+ (available in three sizes).
12
An infusion water bottle
Amazon
It'll allow you to add your favorite fruits, veggies and herbs to the infuser and make your water more flavorful and delicious.

Promising review: "Easy, stylish, and makes water taste better!" — LRP

Get it from Amazon for $27.99+ (available in two colors).
13
A seasoning blend
Trader Joe's
You're bound to want to put this on everything the first time you try it — we're talking buttered corn (even canned corn!), popcorn, veggies, meat, seafood, tacos and potatoes.

This is another favorite of mine from Trader Joe's! Although I don't use this one nearly as much as I use the everything bagel seasoning, I will say that I always put this on corn on the cob. This is also really delicious mixed in with some rice, on popcorn, poultry, and veggies. It adds a smoky, cheesy kick to your food, and IMO anything that involves cheese flavor makes food taste better.

Get it from Amazon for $5.95.
14
A citrus juice squeezer
Amazon
So you can get fresh juice from lemons, limes and even oranges to enhance your meals and even your cocktails! This useful gadget is dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning.

Promising review: "Love this gadget and I use it often. Squeezes juice effortlessly. Super easy clean-up, and sturdy. Fresh juice tastes way better than bottled." — Jenny K

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in nine colors).
15
An apple slicer/corer
Amazon
Great for those who know the superior way to eat an apple is when it's cut up... and with some peanut butter on the side. This baby will turn your fruit into 8 (or 16) even slices, while also removing the core. The cover that comes with it protects your precious hands from the blades, so that they can be used for other things, like eating your snack! Slicer is dishwasher-safe.

Promising review: "Thin slices taste better! Makes my life so much easier! Great for pies and snacking — I truly love this and everyone who sees mine wants it.

My first one broke after THREE YEARS of heavy use. At $10 a pop, who cares? I still got tremendous value from it at less than the cost of a penny per day. Bought a new one and have bought several as gifts. Hope they never stop making this." — ModernEsther

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three colors).
16
Truffle hot sauce
Amazon
It'll basically be the most fancy hot sauce you've ever tried. It has the spiciness you love in hot sauce, of course, infused with a rich truffle taste. It's like eating at a 5-star restaurant, even if you're drizzling it onto a microwaved meal.

Promising review: "Purchased this because it was one of Oprah’s favorite things. As a truffle and Sriracha lover, this is what you get if they had a baby, but 10 times better. I highly recommend because it helps my food taste better." — Linzy nguyen

Get it from Amazon for $17.98.
17
Mike's Hot Honey
Amazon
It may just become your new go-to condiment. It's delicious on spicy foods, savory foods, sweet foods, heck, you may even be tempted to just hold the bottle over your mouth and just eat it directly from the bottle. You do you.

Promising review: I absolutely love this honey! I drizzle this over my fried chicken, and it just makes my already perfect chicken even better! It’s spicy and sweet. When you first taste it you're like 'where’s the heat?,' and then it hits you, and then fades away making you want another bite right away. Best thing I’ve bought in a while. Definitely worth it!" — angela

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
18
A wine aerator
Amazon
Just stick it into the bottle of your favorite vino to make your next glass taste better just by simply...pouring it.

I bought this for my mom as part of a Mother's Day gift, and I'll be honest, I've gotten a lot more use out of it. It's so easy to use, I didn't even have to glance at the instructions, and I mean come on, when you're in the mood to kick back and sip a glass of pinot at the end of a long day, who feels like reading a manual? Not I! You literally just twist the pourer onto the decanter, stick the decanter spout into the bottle and then pour into your glass. It's cool because you can literally see the bubbles forming at the top from it being aerated. And I did a taste test to see if I could actually tell the difference, or if this was just a phony claim...and it works. It really, actually works. It uses an air intake system to ensure an optimal amount of oxygen!

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
19
An automatic bread maker
Amazon
It'll churn out delectable breads, cakes and jams so yummy, your kitchen will feel like the cutest bakery in town. This machine has 12 settings: French, quick bread (no yeast), sweet, 1.5-pound express, 2-pound express, dough, jam, cake, whole grain and bake. It allows you to select your loaf size and between a light, medium or dark crust setting. Includes an interior pan and two kneading paddles that are all dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "Wow, what a great bread maker! We use this ALL the time. Bread is consistently awesome and tastes so much better than store-bought!! We just experiment with recipes online. Fun for kids to do, too!" — KristySchmisty

Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
20
A microwave bacon cooker
Amazon
This will make it so simple to whip up that salty goodness. When you wake up in the morning, do you really feel taking a pan out, putting bacon into it, having to remember to flip the bacon and draining the pan? Yeah, no, forget that. Microwave time is just one minute per slice! The tray catches all the grease and it's dishwasher-safe!

Promising review: "This will pay for itself in weeks for me. I used to buy pre-cooked bacon, but with this I save money by buying uncooked bacon. Also, there's less fat, and the taste is better." — William J Sheffield

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
21
An organic date syrup
Amazon
It contains less sugar than honey and has a caramel taste, making it great to add to coffee, yogurt, tea, oatmeal, baked treats and salad dressing recipes!

Promising review: "Great flavor and makes my coffee taste so much better these days. I'm a fan and have been telling others about this syrup. Will continue ordering." — Liza

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $18.98.
22
A sushi-making kit
Amazon
Perfect making your own fresh sushi! If you want to throw together a strange combination of ingredients, you can! This set includes a training frame, nonstick paddle and the SushiQuik Roll cutter. It can make all roll sizes including rolls with rice on the outside. Plus, the sushi mat is detachable so it can be put in the dishwasher.

Promising review: "Bought this for my husband, but I quickly took it over! Tastes so much better than grocery store sushi, and will save lots of money over the long term. Try it!" — Linda

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
The Best Kosher Cookbooks
