22 Kitchen Products Reviewers Say Made Their Food Taste Better

An Instant Pot

It'll pretty much become your new favorite gadget — this thing is a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a sauté-r, a yogurt maker and a warmer all in ONE. It can prepare food up to 70% faster than other methods. It can keep food warm automatically for up to 10 hours and there are three temperatures for sautéing and slow-cooking. The inner cooking pot, lid and steam-rack are dishwasher-safe!"Love, love, love my Instant Pot! I've had it for about four weeks and I use it about four to five times a week. I look online for different recipes and ideas how to use it. A lot of people say that it seems very overwhelming, but it's not bad at all. Just read the manual, look up recipes and ideas online, and try something simple like beans or rice for your first try. You'll get use to how it works. It's an awesome toy! I've made beans, rice, soups, roasts, whole chickens, cheese cakes, chili, homemade mac 'n' cheese, bone broth, etc." — honeybee08