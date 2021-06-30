22 Kitchen Products Reviewers Say Made Their Food Taste Better

Most struggling home cooks are willing to try just about anything that can enhance the flavor of their favorite dishes. If you’re here reading this right now, let’s make a fair assumption that you feel the same way. We rounded up some wonderful items that reviewers have said made their food taste better. From delicious seasonings to kitchen gadgets (like the air fryer, of course), you’re going to want to try these flavor-enhancing products ASAP.
1
A Dash air fryer
2
Za'atar
3
A sous vide cooker
4
Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
5
A 3-in-1 burger press
6
Sir Kensington's Chipotle Mayo
7
A garlic press
8
A milk frother
9
Baker's Edge
10
Cheese storage paper
11
An Instant Pot
12
An infusion water bottle
13
A seasoning blend
14
A citrus juice squeezer
15
An apple slicer/corer
16
Truffle hot sauce
17
Mike's Hot Honey
18
A wine aerator
19
An automatic bread maker
20
A microwave bacon cooker
21
An organic date syrup
22
A sushi-making kit
