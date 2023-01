A wireless pair of headband headphones

The headband has a breathable mesh lining on the inside with hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable while you wear them. The soft, stretchy material is designed to fit most head sizes. The headband is machine washable, too! Simply remove the control pod before putting it in the washing machine.: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a Godsend!. We were able to Bluetooth to our own devices.We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." — Jenn S.