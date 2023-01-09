Popular items from this list include:
• The Trtl adjustable neck pillow wraps around your neck to provide a comfy, supportive and ergonomic head rest without having to carry around a bulky circle pillow.
• A sleek and multipurpose travel wallet that has enough slots and compartments to keep passports, vaccine cards, documents and phones organized and within easy reach.
• A trusty pair of athletic compression socks that can help reduce swelling from sitting on a plane for long periods of time.
A stylish and efficient anti-theft backpack
Available in two sizes and 17 styles.
Promising review:
"I recently returned from Italy, and as someone who prefers a small backpack over a purse most of the time, I thought this would be a great purchase, as it would give me some peace of mind as I spent hours wandering around different cities. I'm happy to report that after two weeks of daily use, I'm convinced I'll be bringing it on every trip I take from now on. It's small enough so that it doesn't feel bulky or uncomfortable throughout the day, but has plenty of space for everything you'd need on the go
— I fit my wallet, sunscreen, glasses case, hand sanitizer, water bottle, snacks, and even a small umbrella, with room to spare! And the fact that it opens from the back means someone would literally have to pry it off of you to get to your valuables.
I bought the medium size in black pebbled faux leather, and it's actually quite cute for the price!" –– Britt Ross
, BuzzfeedPromising review:
"I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily.
I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" — Allison
A digital luggage scale
Promising review:
"Buy this if you travel a lot. I travel with scuba dive gear and this saved me from going over the weight limit both going to the island and returning.
I was a hero with my friends. They had no idea how much their bags weighed. I helped them too from going over their weight limit. It's easy to use and worth the money." — Tinadiver
A set of TSA-approved silicone travel bottles
These BPA-free bottles feature a leakproof design so you won't have to worry about messy spills while traveling. You get four bottles, four jars, and two spray bottles. It also comes with two scoopers to use with the jars, a funnel for transferring liquids, a clear travel bag, a set of labels, and a cleaning brush.Promising review
: "This little set is perfect for your travel toiletries.
Instead of paying $3 for those little travel bottles, you can fill your favorite products in these. The taller tubes are silicone and easy to fill. For the circular containers, I used the little scooper to fill them. I didn't use the spray bottles this trip, but I did use everything else, and I'm happy to say nothing leaked. Easy to clean after use as well.
" — Nicole
A set of six compact and magnetized containers with tile labels
Cadence
is an AAPI woman-owned small business that was founded by Steph Hon with the goal of eliminating single-use travel-sized plastics. The containers are made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. Promising review:
"I recently got a set of four of these, and, wow, I love them so much. I used them on a six-day trip recently, and they were perfect. I customized the label so I knew which one was my shampoo vs. conditioner and did a general label for any other things I wanted to bring along. They do hold a surprising amount.
According to the brand, they hold approximately one to two weeks of skincare products, more than two weeks' worth of serum, two to three days' worth of haircare, and more than 15 tablets (for medicine and such). And while two to three days worth of haircare might not seem like enough, I found it held more than that for me, but I also don't wash my hair every single day. They were small enough to slip right into my toiletries bag and go through TSA with no problem. The container was easy to open in the shower (even with wet hands), and I had no leakage from them (like I did from my face wash bottle that will not be making the trip with me next time. SMH).
These are an incredibly useful tool anyone who travels will want in their luggage." –– Abby Kass
, Buzzfeed
An envelope-style jewelry organizer
Available in two sizes and nine styles.
Promising review:
"Great product! First, it’s adorable. I love the color, fabric quilting, and the gold zippers. Second, it is the perfect size for my jewelry when I travel. I don’t usually bring much jewelry, so this is a good size for me. The necklaces stayed tangle-free, and there are enough small zippered compartments for my bracelets and larger earrings.
I was concerned about the organizer only having a snap closure and not zipping up all the way, but everything stayed secure and nothing fell out of place, so there’s that. Overall, a great product, and I would assume the other sizes and varieties are of similar quality." — Emily
A cable and charger organizer
Mister Crafter
is a small business that creates handmade, personalizable travel products, wallets, and accessories made from 100% top-quality genuine cowhide leather.Promising review:
"Absolutely beautiful! The custom lettering came out perfectly, and it can easily hold two battery packs and all the cords we could ever need for traveling with cellphones, iPads, and our Switch
. So pleased with the craftsmanship! Wonderful purchase <3." — Sarah Kavaljian
A collapsible and space-saving water bottle
Promising review:
"Great water bottle for travel. It is durable, compact when not in use, and versatile.
One of the main reasons I like this collapsible bottle over others is the sliding band on it. It allows you to hold it firmly without squeezing the bottle and squirting the contents out of the top and all over the place. I bought mine, and a friend liked it so much that she bought one." — Vivian
A luggage-mounted cup holder
Available in 22 colors/patterns.
Promising review
: "This cup holder is perfect! It helps me a lot! Last time I took a plane with a suitcase and a cup of coffee, I dropped and spilled my drink everywhere when it was my turn to check my passport and ticket. It was a nightmare! This time, I bought this cup holder to do me a favor! I don't have to worry about where my cup and phone are! I can free my hands to do other things. I love it so much!
Hope you love it too." — Philip
A set of four packing cubes
Promising review:
"I travel frequently and travel light. My luggage is usually limited to a backpack that slides under the airline seat. For a two-week European cruise, I added a carry-on rolling suitcase. I've used these packing cubes twice so far, and I am hooked. One cube holds everything (including clothing) I take on a three-night trip
. The cube slides into my pack, saving massive amounts of room, and everything is easy to find during travel and at the hotel. Taking out one cube and unzipping is much better than digging through a pack!
I will never leave home without these!" — Gura
A hanging packing cube to neatly store outfits without getting wrinkled
It also has a zipper compartment at the bottom you can put all your dirty clothes in, so they don't get mixed together and you end up just washing everything when you get home. Promising review:
"I just love it. I travel a lot. Now I don’t have to hang anything up but my organizer. I can see what I pack and where everything is. Just love it. I can fit easy seven days' worth of outfits and three pairs of shoes in a carry-on suitcase.
Just great." — Amazon customer
A TSA-approved toiletry bag
Promising review:
"The full zipper that allows you to open the whole bag to utilize all the space is a game changer. I was able to pack all of my toiletries and liquids for a 5-day trip easily and while away I was able to easily access everything in the bag.
By far the best liquid carry-on bag I've had." — Linda C Sughrue
A waterproof toiletry bag with four storage compartments
Available in two sizes and nine colors.
Promising review:
"I. Love. This. Bag. Seriously, I had a cheap toiletry bag from Target that essentially did the same thing, only way worse. It was too small; the hook didn't rotate so you could only hang it at an angle, if anything ever leaked; it would seep right through the bag, etc. But THIS bag has NONE of those issues! It fits everything I need and then some, meaning I don't have to skimp on my 10-step Korean skincare routine when I travel anymore. It never leaks.And I love that the hook swivels so you can hang it anywhere, and your stuff hangs perfectly.
I also love the handle and the overall flatter shape. It makes it so easy to travel with! Cannot recommend this bag enough." — KaiEli
A discreet acrylic luggage tag
You can personalize your luggage tag to include a name, address, and phone number or email. The shop also allows you to request a proof before the tag is made to confirm everything looks good. You'll also be able to decide whether you want a plastic loop or metal wire for hanging the tag from your luggage. Available in five colors and two loop options/sizes. Evy Little Design
is small biz in California that makes a variety of personalized products.Promising review
: "These are so well made. I love them and how well constructed they are and I will be purchasing these as Christmas gifts for several people." — Rosemary Rotondi
A 3-pack of space-saving vacuum storage bags with included travel pump
Promising review:
"I swear by these bad boys not only for general storage purposes, but also if I know I'm going to be traveling for an extended period of time. As someone who tends to pack for every eventuality (who doesn't like to be prepared?!), I have learned that it's better to travel with them than without — especially since it's more or less a guarantee that my clothes are gonna take up a ~substantial~ amount of room in my suitcase.
And if I can use something that's gonna shrink the size of my bulky hoodies and/or big tees in order for me to create more space, I'm sure as heck gonna do it. Plus, the satisfaction is indeed guaranteed because when you see those chunky layers flatten into a pancake...it's just *chef's kiss*
." –– Jasmin Sandal
, BuzzfeedPromising review: "
I've used these bags before, and they are so helpful. Even used the medium one for travel, and I have tons of extra suitcase room.The clothes don't come out wrinkled at all as long as you fold them nicely before placing in the bag
, then the air sucks out, keeping them safe and sound and very compact. Arrived on time, would use this seller again." — Susie Kochsmeier
A pack of three storage scrunchies
Promising review:
"I bought this because of someone on TikTok who had purchased this. Extremely convenient and cute! They’re very soft, and I’ve been using mine to hold cash and lip balm. I wish there were more colors!" — Michaela
A travel wallet with organizational compartments for all your important items
This RFID-blocking wallet has a passport pocket, boarding pass compartment, three credit card slots, an ID slot, a slim card pouch, a slim pocket, a ticket slot, a cellphone pouch, a zippered coin pocket, a key holder, and a pen holder. It's available in 42 colors.Promising review:
"This wallet is durable, chic, and spacious. The lining is very soft and feels expensive. From the design to the material to the zippers and snaps, it's well made. I ordered it in rose gold, and it's a beautiful color. I travel frequently and love the boarding pass pocket.
I recommended it to my sister and mom, who also love theirs! They ordered in yellow and bronze and were also happy with the color." — Brianna graham
A travel belt so you can attach your bag to your rolling suitcase
The travel belt is adjustable to 45 inches so it will fit most bags. It's available in 17 colors and designs; can be monogrammed for an additional $17.Cincha Travel
is a Cali-based small biz started by a BIPOC couple that makes these adjustable straps from vegan leather. The brand also donates 100 airline miles for each purchase, which are used to reconnect separated migrant families.Promising review:
"This travel belt is a game changer! Stylish, high quality, and quick to put on. I will be giving them as gifts this Christmas! I use them every time I travel." — Michelle
A shoe bag that'll store at least three pairs of shoes in your luggage
Available in nine colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"You can totally fit three pairs of shoes in this! (Size 6.5 female shoe, fit heels, wedges, and sandals.) I bought two and will absolutely be buying more for my husband. 10/10 would recommend! I travel frequently, and I always overpack; this helped cut down space and stress immensely!
" —Taylor
A supportive and ergonomic neck pillow
The Trtl pillow is adjustable — you wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! I've truly never slept better on a plane than with this pillow.Promising review
: "WOW! Literally life changing; used it on my 11-hour flight to and from Norway to SF and I usually can never sleep on planes, but this did the trick! It’s also super packable and doesn’t take up too much space!
" — Julie Cox
A compact travel umbrella
Available in two sizes and 32 colors.
Promising review
: "This is the best travel umbrella I’ve ever owned! It’s very easy to open and close one-handed with the push button. It’s very sturdy and fits nicely in a carry-on or backpack." — C.J.
A pair of knee high compression socks to reduce in-flight swelling
Available in sizes S–XXL and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"With three weeks of international travel coming up, I purchased these to combat swelling in my feet during the flights. I had noticed swelling after three-hour domestic flights, so I was worried about what almost 30k miles would do! I wore these on every leg of the trip and never noticed any swelling — even after the 10–15-hour flights.
They are very comfortable, too!" — J. Beaty
A wireless pair of headband headphones
The headband has a breathable mesh lining on the inside with hypoallergenic, moisture-wicking material to keep you comfortable while you wear them. The soft, stretchy material is designed to fit most head sizes. The headband is machine washable, too! Simply remove the control pod before putting it in the washing machine. Promising review
: "My husband and I travel a lot! I bought each of us one for our last cruise. They were a Godsend! The headband is easy to use and holds a charge for days
. We were able to Bluetooth to our own devices. They are comfortable enough to sleep in, we slept with ours on every night for the seven-day cruise.
We find ourselves using them a lot here at home as well. The material is comfortable and breathable. I don't think it would keep your ears very warm in the cold but I also don't think the material is thick enough for you to sweat in either. Overall we are both very pleased and plan to purchase some for Christmas and birthday gifts." — Jenn S.
An international travel adapter and voltage converter
There are also four USB ports, and it converts 220/240 V to 110/120 V.Promising review:
"Worked perfectly on a recent trip to England and France. I used it to power a MacBook Air, a Windows laptop, two iPhones, and two portable chargers. I like the design of the case. The form factor is so much sleeker than most of the other travel transformers available. One thing I didn't realize when I ordered it (because I was in a hurry and didn't read the specs thoroughly) is that this device has a fan to dissipate heat from stepping down the voltage. While the fan is not extremely loud, neither is it silent. I found it a pleasant source of white noise that actually helped me sleep at night, but you might not." — Lake Mist
A set of dry-erase travel games
Based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jonley Gifts
is a small biz you should check out for home decor, personalized items, and cheeky T-shirts. Promising review:
"My kids enjoyed this so much. It was a great distraction during our layovers! Very well made and will be enjoyed for quite some time!" — Johanna Manbeck
A 24-pack of disposable toilet covers
Available in two cover sizes and two pack sizes.
Promising review
: "I will definitely be using these anytime we travel. It’s super helpful for young toddlers who tend to hold on to the potty. The entire toilet seat is covered and it’s taped under so it doesn’t move, which is perfect and takes the pressure off of having to hold a child over public toilets. Will buy again!" — roberto lebron
A travel-size bottle of Poo-Pourri toilet spray
Instead of trying to mask bathroom odors after
the fact, spray this in the toilet bowl before
you go and prevent odors from the start. You won't have to worry about odors when using public bathrooms while traveling thanks to this handy spray!Promising review
: "Love this. Small enough for my pocket, I can use it while traveling on vacation. Have to stop frequently with kids. Works like a charm in public restrooms!" — utz48
A portable white-noise machine
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night. For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon customer
An adorable and efficient portable charger
Promising review:
"This was perfect for when I went to Disney since you have to use the app for most things, even the tickets are on your phone. It really sucks if your phone dies so this was perfect and gave me peace of mind to take all the pics I wanted without having to conserve battery. It is also the perfect size for travel and no cord needed when you use it.
" — Barbara
An Apple Watch and phone charger for simultaneous charging
Promising review
: "This works well. I bought it for charging my iPhone and Apple Watch while traveling. I use this on my boat and in hotels. It charges fast, too. I love that it also serves as a battery backup." — acms702
A pair of silicone makeup brush covers
Available in two sizes and four colors.
Promising review:
"Perfectly protects brushes within my makeup bag during travel. Easy to slide on and off, and will be easy to wash or wipe clean. I fit both a larger and a smaller brush within one cover. Would recommend!" — Kelley
A 4-in-1 Alleyoop makeup pen that has eyeliner a brow pencil and more
It's cruelty- and paraben-free and available in three shades. Alleyoop
is a woman-owned small biz that is focused on redefining beauty efficiency. Many of their products are compact and have multiple uses. Promising review:
"I didn't realize I'd ever use a makeup product in my 20s that had the ability to transport me back to something I used in sixth grade, but here we are; and here I am using a multitool pen...for my face. I gotta say, I love the concept of the Pen Pal from Alleyoop
! After using all of the functions (eyeliner, highlighter, lip liner, eyebrow pencil) and as someone who LOVES makeup but was applying as little as humanly possible during lockdown, I think it’s a great tool for anyone looking to streamline their routine. It's ideal to use for touch-ups come the end of the work day, or a subtle, minimalist way to apply makeup in the a.m.
The brow pencil is particularly soft and pigmented, and filled in my eyebrows quickly. I just adore the ease of application of each product, and appreciate the universal, does-it-all-for-you concept. Plus, it saves me so much room in my already overflowing makeup bag!" – Jasmin Sandal
, BuzzfeedPromising review
: "This is genius. I’ve been doing a lot of traveling and I like to keep my packing to a minimum. Not only is this convenient and travel friendly, but the color payoff is fantastic
!" — Stefanie S.
A travel pill organizer
Promising review
: "I take a daily medication and I like to keep vitamins, supplements, and emergency meds like fever reducer and upset stomach relief with me when I travel. This is compact, feels sturdy, and holds more than I anticipated
." — hw65