damircudic via Getty Images

More than 40 percent of American employees spend at least some amount of time working from home. Though working from home has several benefits — like no traffic woes and getting in a good mid-day workout— there’s an ugly downside: feeling unproductive.

Though some research has shown that working from home actually promotes productivity, staying productive while working, well, anywhere, can be challenging. It’s especially hard when you can work from the comfort of your pajamas (though we don’t recommend it). Whether you work in an office, or from the comfort of your couch, it can be easy to fall into a habit of routine that makes you feel unproductive.

That’s why we went right to the source and asked people who work from home what their favorite products are to make them more productive. From calendars and fitness trackers, to pillows and planners, there’s a gadget below for every kind of employee and workplace.

Below, check out some of the best products that’ll make you more productive, according to people who work from home: