7 Products That Will Make You More Productive

How to be more productive, whether you work from home or in an office.
By Kristen Adaway
10/31/2018 08:30am ET
More than 40 percent of American employees spend at least some amount of time working from home. Though working from home has several benefits — like no traffic woes and getting in a good mid-day workout— there’s an ugly downside: feeling unproductive.

Though some research has shown that working from home actually promotes productivity, staying productive while working, well, anywhere, can be challenging. It’s especially hard when you can work from the comfort of your pajamas (though we don’t recommend it). Whether you work in an office, or from the comfort of your couch, it can be easy to fall into a habit of routine that makes you feel unproductive.

That’s why we went right to the source and asked people who work from home what their favorite products are to make them more productive. From calendars and fitness trackers, to pillows and planners, there’s a gadget below for every kind of employee and workplace.

Below, check out some of the best products that’ll make you more productive, according to people who work from home:

1
A Fitbit Alta.
“I’m also a stay at home mom, so between two jobs, caring for my son, and doing my fair share of cooking and cleaning, there isn’t a lot of time left for exercise. The Fitbit helps me keep track of my steps while I’m doing other tasks like housework, so I know when and how much I need to get up and move.” Elizabeth Epling,ESL teacher and freelance legal transcriptionist
Get the Fitbit Alta on Amazon.
2
A foam back cushion.
“The cushion helps with being able to sit long hours, as I teach online, and it helps keep [my] back support[ed].” — Kim Whitt, ESL teacher
Get the Everlasting Comfort Pure Memory Foam Back Cushion on Amazon.
3
These Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.
“Listening to podcasts stimulates my brain and helps me stay interested, even when I'm doing routine tasks. Because the headphones are bluetooth (and therefor wireless), I can easily get up and move around while I'm working.” — Gillian Perkins, marketing strategist and author of "Sorted: Freedom Through Structure"
Get the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones on Amazon.
4
A fitness ball as a desk chair.
“Because I'm sitting a lot when I work, I love using a fitness ball to sit on. I can work on improving my posture and core muscles just by sitting!” — Christina Lindgren, blogger and founder of Raising Biracial Babies

Get the Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair on Amazon.
5
A monthly planner from Blue Sky.
"Working from home is all about balancing your home life with your work life. The biggest thing that helps me is a planner. I prefer planners that you can physically write in because they are easy to refer to. I also like to time block my day into different activities and so I will set my phone to make timers for when I need to start the next thing.” — Joanna Stephens, founder of Mom With Cookies
Get the Day Designer from Blue Sky on Amazon.
6
A Fitbit Charge HR.
“My Fitbit is probably the best item that helps keep me active while I work full-time from home. It helps me realize when I need to get up and move a little, because I always want to get to around 10,000 steps each day.” — Michelle Schroeder-Gardner, online freelancer and founder of Making Sense of Cents

Get the Fitbit Charge HR on Amazon.
7
The ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion.
This seat cushion features memory foam and a cool-off gel layer for added support, providing relief for lower back problems so you can stay productive, not distracted by pain. “This cushion really helps me specifically because I have spinal stenosis.” — Kim Whitt, ESL teacher
Get the ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion on Amazon.
8
The Erin Condren Life Planner.
This planner allows me to see what's going for the entire month, as well as hour-to-hour each day. Without this roadmap, I'd be completely lost, and I'd waste a ton of time wondering what to do next.” — Holly Reisem Hanna, founder of The Work at Home Woman

Get the Erin Condren Life Planner on Amazon.

