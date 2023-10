Owning These 31 Products Will Probably Make You Feel Like A God Among Mortals

A cable tray to keep your cords organized

"As a teacher I needed to find a way to keep my cord clutter off the floor and out of the way. I also wanted something that was going to stand the test of time since it would be in a school. This met many of these qualifications and more. The coated steel frame was thicker than I expected so I knew it could hold some heft. Additionally since I was using this at work I really like how the areas that you use to clamp to install had thoughtful 'padding' nonskid material to not only keep it in place but also protect the surface of the table. The install was easy and my cords were off the floor before the kids arrived. No more little feet on my cords. I also know where my phone charger in now too! Less desk clutter. Finally the janitor will happy when they vacuum! For the price and speed it got to me, I could not be more satisfied." — NJ