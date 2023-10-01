Owning These 31 Products Will Probably Make You Feel Like A God Among Mortals

Popular items from this list include:
- A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence for rejuvenating your face, lightening hyperpigmentation and prepping your skin so it’s ready to drink up all the benefits of your moisturizer
- A teeth-whitening pen because it’s a heck of a lot quicker (and tastes a lot better) than those irritating whitening strips that slip and slide all over your teeth
- An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class. It attaches directly to your tray table and offers a cozy resting spot for your feet, keeping them elevated and helping prevent swelling and soreness.
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. I have suffered from minor acne for almost two years and I finally realized the products I was using were far too harsh for my dry, sensitive skin. After using gentle products and eventually moving onto K-beauty, I found this to lighten all the scarring from the years of picking at my breakouts. My scarring is still a bit noticeable but it was gotten tremendously better thanks to this product and this product alone.
" — Marc
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I was hesitant to try a new teeth-whitening product after using harsh whitening strips that caused pain and lingering sensitivity. But, as a coffee and red wine drinker, I wanted to find a solution. This teeth whitening pen is terrific. Easy to use, works well and does not have the downside of either the strips or the $450 option at the dentist.
I also really love this product since whitening my front teeth is the objective. It is a great value as I anticipate the two pens that are included will last one year. I will definitely buy this again and am very happy to recommend it." — Rebecca Shehee
An in-flight foot hammock
Promising review:
"I used this recently on an overnight flight to Europe. Definitely made me more comfortable to have my feet elevated off the floor
(I'm 5'3"). It could have been a little wider (I have small size 7 feet). But it was ample enough and compact to travel with. It did not bother the person in front of me
(I had it attached to my tray table). Glad I made the purchase, definitely felt like it gave my legs some relief." — daydoo72
A pet hair roller
Promising review:
"Where has this been all my cat-loving life? Sticky rollers work fine for clothes, but this is the only product that has ever COMPLETELY removed all the cat hair from my bed.
I have a long-haired 20-pound tabby and if you run your hands up his back a few times and fling the hair everywhere, it looks like it's snowing — he never stops shedding no matter what I do. After using the ChomChom, I can put on a black dress and roll around on my bed and not get a single hair on me. It's absolutely amazing. Everyone is getting one for Christmas, even if they don't have a pet. I don't care, it's THAT good.
" — Stephanie
Some shakers of Bojangle's seasoning
Promising review:
"Can't be without it. My husband uses this on everything...mac ’n’ cheese, eggs, burgers, fries, baked potatoes, everything." — ALF
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" — Amazon customer
A CeraVe eye cream
Promising review:
"I think out of the hundreds of products I've bought, I've written maybe five reviews. Most of those were bad reviews. 😅 THIS review, is like the 10 gold stars of reviews. I LOVE THIS EYE CREAM!
I have a pretty nasty bag under only one of my eyes. Within four days, that bag is GONE! I don't know how, but it is. The area around my eyes is softer than it's ever been. Even makeup looks amazing now. It no longer settles in those pesky fine lines. I wish I could find a cream that made my entire face this soft. I microneedle, I've done TCA peels, I'm obsessed with Korean skincare, but NOTHING has ever given me such results as this eye cream. The area around my eyes feels like silk.
BUY THIS EYE CREAM! You won't be disappointed." — Emily Hunter
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A Vitaclean shower head
An anti-humidity spray
Promising review:
"This stuff is fantastic. I used it at an outdoor wedding in South Florida when the temperature was in the mid 80s and humidity at 92%. My normally super frizzy hair looked great the whole evening, no frizz at all.
Make sure you use enough and blow dry until it is completely dry. Would give it 10 stars if I could!!!
" — victoria e.
A Trtl travel pillow
Promising review:
"Completely satisfied! I have a bulging disc in my neck and related neck/shoulder pain so I can't afford to fall asleep uncomfortably when I travel via car or plane. This neck pillow looks a little goofy (as most do!) but it definitely works. It essentially helped me sleep sitting up on and off during a 10-hour car trip with no discomfort or pain.
Once your head starts to fall to the side just a little, it will hold you up. I didn't feel it was as comfortable or natural putting the support under my chin but it could definitely work that way if your head tips forward when you fall asleep. I will definitely take this on any and all long trips where I want to sleep and ensure I have proper neck support!" — Kris
An odor-eliminating spray
Rocco & Roxie is a family-owned small business named after the Magleby family's pets. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories and toys.Promising review:
"I have six elderly cats, and a few of them oftentimes leave smelly pee puddles to register their disdain at whatever cats get 'peed off' about. It's not a litter box problem and, although I've caught one or two of them doing it, I can't blame them all. This product works great on fresh messes as well as dried ones.
After blotting up fresh pee pods, I saturate the area with Rocco & Roxie's odor remover and let dry. For dried stinky stuff, I just saturate the area and let it dry. It has a pleasant odor and completely eliminates the ammonia odor.
Believe me, I've tried all kinds of products, and this one works the best. I buy gallons now just to have on hand. It's better than smelling that awful pee!
" — mona mia
A beverage chiller because overnight — or even 30 minutes in the freezer — is too long to wait for your hot coffee to be cold enough for a chilled cup of iced coffee. This pitcher cools two hot drinks or six room temperature drinks in just 90 seconds, which is so handy if you have single-serving beverage chillers and more than one person in the house who wants iced coffee...now...
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first, but this is a dream solution to making any beverage at home ICE cold
. As of yet, I have used this for making ice coffee and chilling spirits. It works in under a minute. There is no need for additional ice, and NO dilution
. No one enjoys watered down ice coffee, and this pitcher ensures you never have to deal with that again. This is akin to any device you didn't know you needed, until you have it, and then can't live without it.
I will absolutely be purchasing several more as gifts for friends and family. WONDERFUL!" — Amazon Customer
A microwave brownie maker
Promising review:
"Brownies are my favorite dessert, but I have difficulty using the oven. So when I randomly came across this, I was excited to try it! With high hopes but low expectations, I gave it a shot. The compartments are clearly marked, so it's easy to see where to put each ingredient and in what amount. Emptying into the cooker and mixing the batter was just as effortless. The entire process was quick and clean.
The 3:30 cook time worked out perfectly and the brownies look as if they could have come from the oven. The cooker is nonstick and they slipped right out. All-in-all, I don't think it could have gone any better. I like my brownies more fudgy than cake-like and this worked out great for me. I'm sure the amounts can be played with a little if a different density/texture is preferred. If there's a difference between these brownies and oven-baked, I can't taste it.
The brownies were delicious, it was a perfect amount for my family, and I finally get to make brownies whenever I want!" — LD
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough-looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
A cuticle oil
Promising review:
"This product is amazing.
I've always had acrylic or dipped nails because my real nails have always been brittle and always break and peel. I decided to give my nails a break and wanted to try and grow them out. I can't even believe the outcome! They are stronger than ever and growing!
I really wish I had taken a before pic to show the difference!" — JOE D.
A smudge-correcting clear nail polish
Promising review:
"This refreshes my worn-out manicure very well. I apply this as a topcoat over my old manicure. It respreads and smooths out the polish and leaves it fresh and shiny. It's a bit pricey, but it does save me a lot of time and trouble not having to repolish my nails.
" — SoniaSophia
A pair of moisture-wicking cushioned socks
Thorlo is a family-owned company based in North Carolina.Promising review:
"I have been a satisfied Thorlos customer for years and a dedicated walker. I walk for an hour, six days a week. This is the first time that I have tried these particular socks and my feet are very comfortable in them
. I will buy them again." — Mindy R.
A magnetic towel
Promising review:
"Easier to attach/remove from a cart or bag. Magnet is removable for machine washing. Cleans balls/clubs well." — Kent Watase
A mascara remover
Promising review:
"I was skeptical because I have always struggled with removing waterproof mascara 100% on the first wash/wipe. I applied it to both my lashes and then immediately washed my face with my normal cleanser and I felt nothing on my lashes! Like I never applied anything to them. I am amazed and in shock still from this magical formula and invention! Best creation ever!
" — Chrisy
A dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I've always needed dry shampoo for my top roots, which get oily far before the rest of my hair. THIS is by FAR the best I've ever used.
The applicator is genius — it goes on so easily. And I've NEVER had a dry shampoo last like this for DAYS! It's easy to work in with my fingers and it is a wonderful volumizer.
The size is great for travel. I hope they never change the formula — it is just wonderful — even the very light, delicate fragrance is perfect. I give it 100 STARS for its safety, convenience, design AND for all the time it saves me.
" — Lexi Jean
A moisturizing saline gel
Promising review:
"So thankful for this gel. Was having nosebleeds daily with the dry air and this stopped them! It doesn’t make your nose feel sticky, and it’s not really smelly. Easy to use. It was everything I needed." — Danica
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
!Promising review:
"If this stuff isn’t in your arsenal yet, you need it. I accidentally got GREEN hair dye all over my white sink. Bleach, CLR, Magic Erasers — nothing touched it. The Pink Stuff was my Hail Mary while I was panicking about what I would tell my landlord. The stains are completely gone and I have a white sink again!
" — Courtney Foltz
A Persian violet
Bloomify Tech is a small business based in North Carolina that sells maintenance-free terrariums.Promising review:
"I purchased this as a gift for my grandmother. She use to have several plants, including a violet. Her violet passed away due to some complications of life. So I got her the Bloomify Tech: Persian Violet as a replacement. That way, if she ever has to leave home for prolonged periods of time, her violet will be at waiting, happily waiting to see her. I chose the variety with sundew moss, because I have a sundew. So it's a perfect combination and our favorite plants. She loves it very much and has sent me three separate pictures that show several new blooms opening." — Jordan Childs
A Mac keyboard shortcut sticker
Promising review:
"Literally for any new or old Mac user, or even an user that’s used to any type of device other than Apple! Super helpful for how to copy and paste and do other minor tasks!
I mainly use the mouse pad on the laptop so as my hands rub or grace over the sticker, it has never came off or never ripped off at any point in time.
It is perfectly still down to the computer part, and I’ve had this for over a year now!! 10/10 recommend!" — Reyn
A cable tray to keep your cords organized
Promising review:
"As a teacher I needed to find a way to keep my cord clutter off the floor and out of the way. I also wanted something that was going to stand the test of time since it would be in a school. This met many of these qualifications and more. The coated steel frame was thicker than I expected so I knew it could hold some heft. Additionally since I was using this at work I really like how the areas that you use to clamp to install had thoughtful 'padding' nonskid material to not only keep it in place but also protect the surface of the table. The install was easy and my cords were off the floor before the kids arrived. No more little feet on my cords. I also know where my phone charger in now too! Less desk clutter. Finally the janitor will happy when they vacuum! For the price and speed it got to me, I could not be more satisfied." — NJ
A breath-freshening oral gel
Promising review:
"I have a picky little Shih Tzu who hates having his teeth brushed and has also hated every single brushless toothpaste treat I've tried. I was very skeptical of this one because it definitely looks like a deodorant bottle haha but he's a huge fan. His breath has greatly improved, and now I don't have to fight with him nearly as often with the brush.
Definitely recommend" — jenniy
Some bed sheet tags
Bed Corner Labels is a woman-owned small business based in Hermosa Beach, California. These labels can be left on sheets while they're in the washer and dryer. They can also be detached and reattached a limited number of times.Promising review:
"They're easy to attach to sheets and look better than the safety pin I was using to designate the long side of my king-sized sheets." — ESimms5555
A shaker of edible cocktail glitter
Bakel
is a small business established in 2016 that specializes in edible glitters for food and drink. Promising review:
"Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" — gigi
Some nesting travel bottles
Promising review:
"These are worth the price. I’ve used them on dozens of trips over the past few years and they hold up really well. They don’t leak like other travel sets I’ve used in the past. These were the second set I’ve purchased because I needed at least three." — RBF