36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

• The Pink Stuff: a universal cleaning paste that can instantly magic away nearly any kind of mess or stain on a variety of surfaces, including permanent marker.
• A pack of performance-improving dishwasher cleaning tablets that remove stubborn limescale and mineral buildup in just one wash cycle.
• Healing Aquaphor ointment which can help heal cracked, sensitive skin or lips and trap in moisture.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A universal cleaning paste that can remove nearly any stain
Promising review:
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
An eight-second rinse-out treatment for silkier, healthier hair
Use this two to three times per week after shampooing your hair, and remember not to use it on your scalp. This treatment is just for the length of your hair.Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this.
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! " — Theressa Hailey
Two Downy Wrinkle Releaser fabric sprays
Promising review:
“How do people not know about this? I can’t believe I lived so long without it.
Works extremely well, and makes leaving for work in the morning drastically easier. No more steaming my tops in the a.m. I can finally pack clothes that wrinkle in a suitcase and not stress about it.” — Amazon customer
A skin-repairing body oil chock-full of natural oils and botanical extracts
Promising review:
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow.
A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." — Amazon customer
A bottle of bleach-free spray and rinse shower spray
Promising review:
“I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!!
This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” — Amazon customer
A pack of four foaming garbage disposal tablets
Promising review:
"It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch. I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true.
" — KS
A grape cutter that'll quickly slice grapes into quarters
Promising review:
"LOVE it. It took three minutes to cut grapes that would have taken me at least 10. As a mom of a toddler, those minutes are precious. It was also fun and easy to use." — JacquelinePromising review:
"I wish I would’ve had this a LONG time ago. This little gadget has come in so handy. If you have a toddler or small child, you NEED this. It quarters grapes, cherry tomatoes, olives, etc. so they aren’t choking hazards for little ones. So much faster than slicing every tiny grape up yourself. 10/10 would recommend." — Sara Waits
A 6-pack of dishwasher cleaner tablets that remove limescale
Promising review:
“I started getting white streaks all over my dishes; that never happened before. I thought it was my detergent and changed it, but no difference. Clean dishes with this weird white film on them. I'd wash them by hand, then put them back in the dishwasher, and white film again! Then I did an internet search to figure out what was going on (a dishwasher is an incredibly simple piece of machinery) and found this! Bought it. Used it. Dishes are clean again!” — Carey Holzman
An Oral-B rechargeable electric toothbrush
Promising review:
“I have always used a manual toothbrush but my dentist recommended this so I gave it a try. I have been using it for a few months now and my teeth are whiter and cleaner.” — claudia
A leather vaccination card and passport holder
Henney's Boutique
is a small Etsy shop based in Los Angeles making card holders and wallets that'll make your life just a little bit more organized.Promising review:
"Just came back from travels with it and got compliments because it looked classy and official!" — Melissa Mak
A skin-smoothing body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides
Promising review:
"Excellent for KP or other dry, rough skin issues. A must for me especially during the winter." — AbbyPromising review:
"This stuff is AMAZING! I have had bumps on the back of my arms and top of my thighs for as long as I can remember. I've used this with an exfoliating sponge TWICE and they are noticeably smaller and my arms actually feel smooth!! I'm sure as I continue to use it they will be gone completely. I rarely write reviews but had to come tell you all how awesome this stuff is if you are dealing with the same problems.
NO MORE CHICKEN SKIN!! YAYY." — Taymcg
A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners
Promising review:
"I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out!It was very simple to use and it really works!
I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." — Shari Schmidt
A chew-resistant plush toy with a squeaker only your dog can hear
Promising review:
"I have an auditory processing disorder and that makes squeak toys very difficult for me. I always had to be very careful as to what toys my good girl could have. This has solved all the problems! The only sound I can hear is the air being pushed out and she goes nuts for it! Best of both worlds! If only all dog toys were like this!" — V. F.
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
A natural all-purpose cleaning paste
Humble Suds
is a woman-owned small business based in Colorado whose all-natural and effective cleaning products will help you keep your home in tip-top shape.Promising review:
“I used the surface scrub today on my bathtub and bathroom sink, and it works WONDERS! I love that the ingredients are minimal and natural, but get the job done. I love this product!” — hinako jefferson
A reusable pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I am allergic to cats so here I am with two cats that shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush.
It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works!
I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." — Dondi
A healing and moisturizing ointment for dry, cracked skin
Promising review:
"This stuff is a bit pricey, but you are paying for a quality solution for dry skin. Every time I try to use something cheaper, it doesn't work and I always come back to this.
Nothing works like Aquaphor." — MCMXCVIPromising review:
"My son experienced some unbelievably wretched diaper rash and none of the usual products I had been using were making the rash better and the application of the zinc-based creams were painful. Someone recommended I try this, and I have never turned back!
Every time there is a reoccurrence of diaper rash, after a day or so of applying Aquaphor, the rash clears up. Now and again I try other diaper creams, but when there is actual irritation, nothing comes close." — Incoherent Threads
A stainless-steel foot file and callus remover
Promising review:
"After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could maintain my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet.
The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further!
The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." — Amy
A pack of five heel protectors for plantar fasciitis sufferers
Promising review:
“I got these because my heels are tough and callused. I hate wearing shoes, so my feet end up in need of extra help. Heel cups do a really good job of softening the tough skin on my heels. They're extremely easy to put on and take off. The best part is that they don't pick up dust, dirt, dog hair, lint, etc. These make my heels feel pampered.” —The OG Elf
Promising review
: These foot pads have been wonderful for my feet. A few years ago I was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis and definitely needed a bunch more padding around my heel and arch!!!! I wear these pads with shoes and socks during the day and it really provides extra comfort for my heel especially when they're throbbing!!! The extra softness and cushion has made a huge difference in my heels!" — Jenn Butterfield
A versatile and easy chopping device and grater
Promising review:
"Didn’t even have to read the instructions on how to use it; it's super straightforward! I just put everything back into the box to store it. I will be using this ALL of the time in the kitchen now. Used it tonight for potato soup- it diced 10 potatoes and an onion in two minutes, I timed it! Me dicing those potatoes would’ve easily taken 10 minutes. Don’t question it, just buy it. Worth every penny!!" — Lauren Jones
Red Barn Candle Company / Etsy
A soy hand-poured pet odor-eliminating candle
Red Barn Candle Company
is a Dallas-based small Etsy shop hand-making all-natural candles for your home. Available in three sizes and lots of fragrances.Promising review:
"Smelled great! The smell lasted longer than other candles I've bought." — Ella Hubbard
A dandruff shampoo formulated with ketoconazole
Promising review:
"MIRACLE PRODUCT! If you have a flaky scalp from dandruff, BUY THIS. I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four of five times (over a month) and it cleared my scalp almost completely.
One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it.
" — chris
Three eucalyptus and lavender shower pouches
Over in Charlotte, North Carolina, small business Eucalyptus Blooms
creates home goods out of eucalyptus and lavender. So get your bundles, sachets, and bath soaks from here. Promising review:
"I am using mine in the shower, and the first time I had it in there, it just made the shower feel so much better. I've been dealing with a cold/cough for a week or so and this helped clear me up a bit. Also, as someone who gets migraines when scents are too strong or artificial, this one did the exact opposite. It was soothing and helped me relax before bed." — KellyFBrown
A heating and vibrating lactation massager to help improve milk circulation
Promising review:
"Game changer for my pumping journey. I was SO on the fence about but these as they are some of the pricier options for heated massagers and I didn’t know if it would help enough to justify the price. Let me tell you it does! Even if you don’t pump more milk with these, they make the pumping more comfortable!
And let’s face it we are giving up hours and hours of our days to pump milk for our babies, shouldn’t we be able to do it without being in pain or discomfort?" — Jennifer
A 7-in-1 Instant Pot
It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker, and food warmer all in one.Promising review:
"This is quite possibly the coolest, most versatile kitchen gadget I’ve ever owned. I love it so much that I’ve purchased two more for friends and relatives. What can it do? I think the real question is 'What can’t it do?' I truly believe you could replace every cooking appliance (including your oven and stove top) and do EVERYTHING in the Instant Pot.
I purchased two sizes for my own use: the 3-quart (which is my almost-every-day workhorse for two person dishes) and the 8-quart (which I bring out to handle my dinner party dishes). Everything I’ve tried has been fabulous. In the realm of kitchen appliances, there is no better investment than the Instant Pot. Highly recommended!!!" — Stereoman
A pack of two in-dryer bedsheet detanglers
Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.Promising review:
"How have I livedwithoutthis invention?
Washing sheets has always taken much longer than it should because the sheets get tangled together in a ball, or the pillow cases get lost inside the fitted sheet. Never mind washing other items with the sheets! Either way, it is rare not to have to put a few items back into the dryer because they are still completely damp. Putting the Wad-Free device on the sheets takes a bit of extra time, but I was amazed at how everything remained separate in both the wash and the dryer!
Well worth the time to apply it and not have to waste time and energy to do additional drying. I am a fan and will be giving this as a gift to all my friends and family!!" —Aimee WW
A stainless-steel TubShroom famous for catching hair and grime
Promising review:
"This is my second one, and I will keep buying these for my tubs and sinks as needed.
They catch much more hair than one might think, and have prevented drain clogs in my house for years! HIGHLY recommended!" — Mr86GT
A handheld mattress vacuum to suck up all the dust, dirt, and lint that's hiding
Promising review:
"I recently went to my allergist as i was having major allergies and itching at night. Turns out I'm allergic to dust mites! That explains so much. So I took the next step and purchased this vacuum. Not only does it vacuum up all the dust, but it has a built in UV sterilization which also kills off those bad allergens, dust mites, etc. Ever since I started using this on my mattress and my sheets before bed, I sleep so much better. This vacuum is a life changer for me." — THEONLY1
A 72- pack of hydrocolloid acne patches that draw out impurities
Promising review:
“These patches are the only reliable way to shrink an existing pimple. I always get pimples that swell up but won’t come to a head. I’ve tried all the lotions, creams, salves, hot compresses, etc. Nothing worked on existing pimples. But these patches take the swelling right down. For really bad ones, it sometimes takes a couple days of wearing the patches. But it will go away (much faster than the one to two weeks it always takes if I just do nothing). Plus the patch keeps you from touching or picking at it.” — snowmentality
A minimalist yet luxurious Tushy spa bidet
Founded in 2015, Tushy
is a small biz working to decrease the amount of water and toilet paper wasted when using the bathroom. And a portion of their profits go towards building community toilets in India.Promising review:
"I can't imagine not having this now. I just feel so much fresher after using it. It looks nice and is well worth the money. I would absolutely recommend it to anyone." — Sharon L
A personalized daily notepad
Curio Press
is a woman-owned small business creating beautiful stationery with a personal touch.Promising review:
“This notepad is really cute and perfect for type A personalities like me who like to organize their to-do lists by priority. What a great idea!” — daniellekithompson
A box of 72 Color Catcher sheets to preserve your clothes
Promising review:
“I’ve used Color Catchers for many years, so I can wash darks and lights together. They save time and money. (I’ve given boxes to each of my children as they headed off to college.) You can tell they work because you see the color they soak up. Recently, a new purple shirt took me by surprise and ran profusely. I had two color catchers in that load, and they both turned deep violet.” — Go Steelers
Marquaysa Battle / BuzzFeed
20 herbal-infused pads for helping with any period discomfort
Promising review:
"I actually factually DO NOT know what life was before I stumbled upon these pads????
Listen, when my menstrual cycle comes around, it's typically brutal and never in my life did I ever think any pad would help me with that in any way. I didn't even buy these Honey Pot Co.
pads to do that; they were just available on a cash-back offer on my fave couponing app so I grabbed 'em (I've never been loyal to any period product brand bc they all typically suck for me and so do periods LOL). But these pads!!! They're infused with natural lavender, mint, and aloe meant to soothe you and guess what?! THEY REALLY EASED MY PAIN DOWN THERE! I low-key thought the 'infused with [insert fancy ingredient here]' was really just cute marketing, kinda like how every beauty brand puts 'clean' on their labels now. But I genuinely felt the mint and lavender soothing my soreness/discomfort. It felt like a cooling sensation; it's kinda strong at first but then simmers down. The pads are 100% organic and I had no leakage issues with these during the day or with the overnight versions that I also bought. I also have a fragrance allergy and thankfully these pads didn't break me out. High school and college me? Mad jelly right now. Never using another pad brand again. Period. Also?! The Honey Pot Co. is a Black-owned and woman-owned brand." –– Marquaysa Battle
, Buzzfeed Promising review:
"I LOOOOVVVVEEEEE these. At first, the sensation was a little intense but by the second or third wear it was sensational!!! They smell amazing and the mint soothes my cramps and tenderness. I highly recommend if you are into cooling sensations for pain." — 4C Natural Hair
A pack of 120 dryer sheets that repel pet hair and lint
Promising review:
“We have two dogs, and they shed all the time. These are truly a game changer!! No more dog hair coming out of the dryer stuck on our clothes!” —Michelle Cifuentes
A car seat buckle release tool
UnbuckleMe
is a small biz making it easier for tots to get out of car seats, strollers and more. Got a manicure? This will make sure you don't break your nails trying to get your kid out of their stroller.Promising review:
“My wife has arthritis and it is very difficult for her to unbuckle our granddaughter's car seat. She saw this item on Shark Tank
and said, 'Order this for me.' So I did and when it came we happened to be babysitting our granddaughter and we had to run errands. When we reached our destination my wife used the UnbuckleMe and in seconds the car seat was unlatched, whereas she would have struggled with it for minutes at a time. GREAT IDEA and GREAT PRODUCT.” — MJB
A no-pull dog harness
Available in four sizes and 14 colors.
Promising review:
"When I put this harness on my dog I could not believe the difference! I couldn't believe it was the same dog! We went on a 3-mile walk and it was pleasurable!
We met other dogs all along the walk as well as kids. There was minor pulling initially, but once he felt the tension he stopped. I was sold immediately!!! I wish that I had bought this thing a few months ago! I do not have any negative things to say about it whatsoever and would gladly buy this product again! If you have a dog that loves to pull, then this is what you need! My dog would lunge and pull and sometimes make me feel as if he was going to pull my arm out of its socket when he would see something that he wanted. This has solved almost all issues I had with walking him!" — Michael P
A three-way brush-cleaning tool
Promising review:
“I cannot believe I have lived my whole life and never had such a unique tool
to clean long thick hair out of my brushes! It is inexpensive yet well made. I will mostly buy a few more as gifts for my long-hair friends. Highly recommend this product.” — Piper
A pack of four Bed Bands to keep your sheets in place
Promising review:
“I love these so much, that when we moved and I lost one of the ones we previously had, I purchased more! These are the best things since sliced bread...seriously! The bungee cord that is attached to them is really great, and very durable. The clips are made of strong metal, and sort of like 'alligator clips,' if anyone knows what those are. They open up, and then you can clamp them closed so that they don't open and release the sheet. The black plastic piece in the middle is so that you can either tighten or release the cord and make it tighter or looser. They hold fairly well, and it allows for a custom fit every time you put the sheets on.” — aret21