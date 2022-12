36 Things You Won't Believe You've Survived This Long Without

20 herbal-infused pads for helping with any period discomfort

Listen, when my menstrual cycle comes around, it's typically brutal and never in my life did I ever think any pad would help me with that in any way. I didn't even buy these Honey Pot Co. pads to do that; they were just available on a cash-back offer on my fave couponing app so I grabbed 'em (I've never been loyal to any period product brand bc they all typically suck for me and so do periods LOL). But these pads!!! They're infused with natural lavender, mint, and aloe meant to soothe you and guess what?! THEY REALLY EASED MY PAIN DOWN THERE! I low-key thought the 'infused with [insert fancy ingredient here]' was really just cute marketing, kinda like how every beauty brand puts 'clean' on their labels now. But I genuinely felt the mint and lavender soothing my soreness/discomfort. It felt like a cooling sensation; it's kinda strong at first but then simmers down. The pads are 100% organic and I had no leakage issues with these during the day or with the overnight versions that I also bought. I also have a fragrance allergy and thankfully these pads didn't break me out. High school and college me? Mad jelly right now. Never using another pad brand again. Period. Also?! The Honey Pot Co. is a Black-owned and woman-owned brand." –– Marquaysa Battle , Buzzfeed"I LOOOOVVVVEEEEE these. At first, the sensation was a little intense but by the second or third wear it was sensational!!! They smell amazing and the mint soothes my cramps and tenderness. I highly recommend if you are into cooling sensations for pain." — 4C Natural Hair