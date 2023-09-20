36 Products That’ll Basically Turn Your Home Into A Fall Paradise

Popular items on this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A stainless steel stockpot so genuinely good-looking that reviewers say they feel guilty putting it away!
If you ask me, the clever boil-over safe design gives it a subtle, chic cauldron look that'll make your kitchen look witchy in the best way possible. It's compatible with induction cooktops in addition to other styles and available in three sizes, with or without a lid.
Promising review:
"On top of being very attractive cookware, this cooks very evenly. I made beef barley soup in it and I generally have hot spots that cook quicker than other spots. That was not the case with this pot. Everything cooked at the same temperature, causing no uneven heat problems. Cleanup was very easy too.
I did not put it in the dishwasher but washed it by hand. It looked as nice as it did when I opened the box. It is also a really attractive and a smart design. The feature to protect against boilovers is really a nice one and it has been a long time coming. This is so attractive that I almost hate to hide it away in my cabinet.
I would readily recommend it." — Kathmom
An Ollie Ella mushroom basket you could give to a kid...OR you can give it to YOURSELF and add it to your fall forest floor decor
Promising review:
"This is very cute for decor, solid quality, and my 4-year-old loves to play house with it by using small stuffed animals." — Dredi
A pair of festive slippers for folks who will not be de-feet-ed when it comes to their overzealous love of the holiday
They're available in men's sizes S–XL.
Promising review:
"Honestly a solid pair of slippers. They are more durable than I expected, not just a gag gift." — Amazon Customer
A set of natural wood serving spoons designed to look like different leaves
Promising review:
"This is a great hostess gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." — Linda V. Cassidy
A trio of Hocus Pocus tarot cards to give your holiday home decor a satisfying sense of nostalgia
I have these hanging up in my office right this very moment! The illustrations are so rad. The paper is stiff and the quality of the print is great. Neuer Geist
is a small design firm in Salt Lake City. Their Etsy shop has risograph prints, apparel and tarot cards with their one-of-a-kind artistic style. Promising review:
"These are amazing! I am completely speechless. I really cannot express how awesome these tarot cards are.
Plus the note inside the package thanking me for the order also goes a long way! I will definitely be ordering more things in the future!!" — Tucker Walden
A string of acorn lights that'll be a fresh update on jack-o'-lantern lights — and you can keep them up for months, no problem!
Promising review:
"These were very cute mixed among a string of fake leaves on my mantel. I think they would also work well mixed among filler in a vase. They are not very bright, but they are not supposed to be." — wildebeast
A cotton knit duvet cover in pumpkin so you can make your bedroom look like a chic autumn dream even if you only sloppily make the bed
The duvet cover comes in five sizes and 30 colors. And if you're looking for a great duvet to fill this cover, here's a hypoallergenic option
that reviewers love! Promising review:"I have been looking for a terracotta jersey knit duvet cover forever and took a chance with this one. The color is great, a dark terracotta/rust color.
It’s soft, but if I had to be knit-picky it isn’t as soft as other jersey knit fabrics I have felt. Shipping was surprisingly fast and the size was perfect for my queen bed. Overall I am happy with my purchase." — Amazon Customer
A tobacco and patchouli candle in an amber apothecary jar that's waaay too pretty to be this price
The tobacco and patchouli version of this candle is the staple scent in my home! I bought it for the jar, and because I don't like very sweet, flowery scents. Dang, did this thing deliver! It has a great burn time, the smell is exactly what I wanted, and I've even gotten compliments on the jar when it was in the background of Instagram posts. This is 100% worth gifting, but I'd end up just keeping it for myself. Promising review:
"Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak – this candle is perfect. The subtle, yet alluring scent provides nice background fragrance for any room and burns very clean.
I'm sensitive to candles with fake chemical smells or wax that burns dirty and these candles are my go-to because they never cause a problem. The glass jar gives a nice glow and the candle has a long life.
A little more money than most on here but worth it for 'just right.'" — Sterling
An apple cider bath bomb for folks who love fall so much they want to submerge themselves in hot, steamy water that smells like the season
Cocoa Bath Co.
is a Fort Worth, Texas-based small biz. This particular bath bomb features luxe ingredients like sweet almond oil and moisturizing cocoa butter. Promising review: "My expectations were more than met!
This bath bomb was absolutely divine! When I opened it, it was beautiful just as pictured, I was almost sad to ruin it when I put it in the bath. The smell was amazing — seriously just like apple cider — and the ingredients made my skin feel so soft
I couldn't believe the luxury I was soaking in. If all your products are this great I WILL buy from you again! Thank you so much for such a lovely experience!" — Betsey Linne-Pack
A harvest bounty loaf pan sure to make all of your pumpkin breads look like absolute perfection
Promising review:
"I was worried that the cake would break when unmolded, but after a 15-minute cooling period I turned it over and it popped out, in perfect shape! Lovely and very impressive. This pan is amazing!" — Edit Purple
And a little treats version to further add to a gorgeous meal or make spiffy, smaller snacks
Promising review:
"This is a super pan! It's heavy and cooks evenly, is easy to clean, and muffins hold the design shape when cooked. Great buy!" — Coders
A pack of 24 retro Halloween postcards that'll give you an excuse to send your loved ones some snail mail
Promising review:
"These are quite beautiful and I almost don't want to send them out because I like them so much.
They are a very classic style so if you're looking for scary cards these may not be what you're looking for. Since they are reprints of old vintage styles, some of them are not as crisp. The photos are mostly drawn in that style to begin with so it's not something that detracts from them in the slightest. Overall they are worth the money and I'd definitely buy them again." — Jama Lama
Cindy's Bath Creations / Etsy
A pair of mini pumpkin soaps in a rustic box so even your bathroom can have a smidgen of festive cheer
Soapmaker Cindy's small business is based out of Holly Ridge, North Carolina. You can find darling decorative soaps for every occasion. One of my personal favorites? These shimmering autumn leaf bars
!Promising review:
"They are beautiful and smell SOO GEWD! The seller was extremely efficient!" —Etsy Shopper
A cheesecloth table runner to transform your dining room with an autumnal touch
It comes in a two-pack and is available in six colors and larger quantities.
Promising review:
"The terracotta color was just as deep and vibrant as I hoped. I love the material and richness in color! Definitely a good buy!" —SM
A Halloween eucalyptus garland
Promising review:
"I love these flowers. They're very realistic. I'm very happy with them and would recommend definitely." — Danielle M.
A machine-washable bath mat in so many festive styles, you're gonna wish you had more bathroom floors
Promising review:
"I am really happy with this product! It's super soft and it fits in my small bathroom perfectly. I can't wait for Halloween so I was happy to order this a little early." — Nakayla
A pair of felted wool pumpkins that look like sweater weather and a pumpkin patch had babies
Promising review:
"These are gorgeous. They are a beautiful felted set of pumpkins. Nicely made. Will be using these years to come." — Shirl
A charming pumpkin Staub cocotte for serving up your favorite soups and stews in style.
This 16-ounce Staub dish comes with a removable lid and carrying handles. It's oven-, broiler- and microwave-safe up to 572 degrees (without the lid) and freezer safe (with the lid). You can also run it through the dishwasher for easy cleanup. It's available in two colors.Promising review
: "I love how adorable this Staub pumpkin cocotte is. I wanted something small for my dips that I could use to bake in the oven but also had a fall feel to it and this is perfect.
The size fits perfectly on a table. When using in the oven, I noticed that my food cooked evenly as well. I mean, it's a Staub piece of cookware so it has to be great right?" — Jennifer Sikora
A really rad skeleton throw to use while snuggling up with your scaredy-cat boo during the horror movie marathon you've tricked them into
This darling Etsy shop, Frankie Print Co.
, started by artist Diane, includes woven throw blankets, printable wall art and pillows. This is a small business you don't want to miss! Promising review:
"I absolutely love this blanket! The quality is amazing! I would definitely buy it again!" —Sarah Hensley
Or a cotton muslin throw with tassels so you can fill your home with autumnal colors
Promising review:
"It’s 6 a.m. and I am sitting outside on my covered patio…it is a lovely cool morning so I am actually covered with the throw as I write this review. It is exactly what I had hoped for. The color is true and compliments all my accents perfectly. Although I have not washed it yet, I have no reason to think it won’t hold up. This is a quality product." — Amazon Customer
A stunning mushroom candle set that'll be beloved this year and turn into a decorative heirloom piece after use
The candle has a lush amber and jasmine scent and the matching mushroom match box is included.
"B is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet," a chillingly charming board book sure to add some silliness to spooky season
I impulse-bought this to use as decor for a Halloween table I put together two years ago. It's perfect! Each letter has a vintage-inspired illustration with diverse characters and clever details. I'm a big fan! Promising review:
"The illustration style immediately grabbed my attention. I bought it for my toddler but could have just as well bought it for myself.
My son loves the book even though I got it after Halloween. He seems to like Halloween imagery and we've read it frequently this December. His favorite letter is B for boo as he likes to scare us all the time." — BlueCactus31
A set of four beaded leaf coasters your guests will think are the beads knees
Promising review:
"These are exactly what I’d hoped for. The colors are perfect and the bead work is well done. So pleased with the purchase. They're beautiful." — Kelly
A vampire bat door knocker to let solicitors know exactly what they're getting themselves into
Promising review:
"I love this, it's very understated and sophisticated — the perfect accent to a door. It's a very detailed and heavy piece.
It looks like an antique." — Alexis
A burgundy berry wreath that'll look berry lovely on your door
Promising review:
"This wreath is an eye-catching combination of fall elements. It fits my door and you can spread the branches out even further for bigger doors. It’s a perfect decoration piece for front door, wall, or even windows. It doesn’t come with a hook
so I used my previous hook to hang it. Not a deal breaker for me but that’s something to keep in mind. Hanging it on a hook is easy. Highly recommended!" — Eileen Ulick
A set of self-watering terra-cotta mushroom bulbs
Promising review:
"I purchased these as a gift for my sister who has over 70 plants in her possession (I know...she's obsessed) and she loves them. They help her cut down on the amount of time spent watering all her plants. She uses them in the heavy drinkers that require frequent watering.
I am going to purchase some for myself because I think they are so cute and useful! I really like that they are terra-cotta and can be refilled by simply adding more water — no need to take them out, clean the stem of dirt, etc. like the typical self-watering glass bulbs. In addition, they were actually larger than I had expected. Great product!" — Beetle
A pumpkin carving Mason jar candle that'll smell like the epitome of fall paradise (I have it lit by my computer at this very moment!)
I love this candle! I had to get it in both sizes so that my husband and I could smell it at the same time, despite working in different parts of the house. We were fighting over who got to use it during work. It's that delicious. The style of the Mason jar version is so classically creepy and a great match with traditional Halloween decor!
Or an autumn-scented candle from Wax Buffalo, sure to be the perfect seasonal touch if you love decor you can sniff
Wax Buffalo is a Lincoln, Nebraska-based small business founded in 2014 offering hand-poured soy candles. I am a not-so-casual candle collector and even though I tried to wait until it was cold outside to get my candles out, I couldn't. This was one of my first candles of the season and I've gotta say, it's a winner! If you love the fall like I do, you'll love having this candle in your home.
A trinket dish that's gonna be quite a delight if you're a fan of squirreling away tiny treasures
Promising review:
"I thought it was kind of expensive for what it is, but it was so cute that I decided to buy it. I don't regret it and smile every time I see it! It's such a cutie!" — Kitten
A freestanding electric fireplace stove to keep your home extra cozy
Promising review:
"This electric fireplace stove shipped fast, and just in time for the cold weather! Having a nonworking fireplace in our rental home is never ideal for the winter months, this freestanding stove is not only go to keep us warm but adds a cozy aesthetic to our living room.
We especially love the remote that comes with it. It allows us to change the flame colors, brightness, and temperature with ease without leaving the comfort of our couch." —Tyler Caton
A bat suncatcher, the dreadfully darling decor your haunted house can't live without
Promising review:
"I love it! My house is spooky all year around and this looks perfect! It comes with a hanger like shown. It has stayed on my door for a month now."— Eddie Trevino
A pumpkin couple you can keep out all football season long!
Promising review:
"I love these pumpkins! They are top quality with detailed features. Absolutely adorable! All of Olive and Cocoa products are excellent. They are worth their prices. And the packaging/shipping is is great. Comes in sturdy boxes...impeccably wrapped/packaged." — Deb C.
A small ceramic ghost with an LED light that'll look ghoulishly good on a bookshelf or side table
Promising review:
"I am in love with this ghost. Despite their own lack of souls, these little specters filled my own with joy. Although their gaping mouths suggest that they will require constant dark offerings to keep them satiated, so far they have been very well behaved, emitting a warm, pleasant light on my mantle." — Amandam9192
A set of maple leaf appetizer plates you can use during dinner parties and keep out as trinket dishes all season long
They come in a set of four.
A fairy garden decor set with a door, two windows and a little ladder for making your own pumpkin patch especially inviting
MyFairyTaleDoors
is a small business that creates magical fairy-like accessories for the garden.Promising review:
"The quality of the windows and door is so good. It looked great with my pumpkin!" —Darina Anderson
And finally, a gorgeous hardback copy of Frankenstein
Promising review:
"I'm so glad that I finally got this. It was the perfect Halloween season read in the classic genre. It's far more existential and philosophical – science fiction that is horror. It makes you question your own creation. Beautiful, honestly, and I think this is a great starter for those wanting to read other classic novels from this period." —Delta DeAnne
Reviews in this post have been edited for length and clarity.