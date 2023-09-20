36 Products That’ll Basically Turn Your Home Into A Fall Paradise

Mallory Mower / BuzzFeed

A pumpkin carving Mason jar candle that'll smell like the epitome of fall paradise (I have it lit by my computer at this very moment!)

I love this candle! I had to get it in both sizes so that my husband and I could smell it at the same time, despite working in different parts of the house. We were fighting over who got to use it during work. It's that delicious. The style of the Mason jar version is so classically creepy and a great match with traditional Halloween decor!