36 Products That’ll Basically Turn Your Home Into A Fall Paradise

A tobacco and patchouli candle in an amber apothecary jar that's waaay too pretty to be this price

The tobacco and patchouli version of this candle is the staple scent in my home! I bought it for the jar, and because I don't like very sweet, flowery scents. Dang, did this thing deliver! It has a great burn time, the smell is exactly what I wanted, and I've even gotten compliments on the jar when it was in the background of Instagram posts. This is 100% worth gifting, but I'd end up just keeping it for myself."Goldilocks would love this candle because everything is just right. Some candle scents are too strong or fake smelling and some are too weak – this candle is perfect.I'm sensitive to candles with fake chemical smells or wax that burns dirty and these candles are my go-to because they never cause a problem.A little more money than most on here but worth it for 'just right.'" — Sterling