25 Products That’ll Teach You Something New

"We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary card game to strengthen your bond with those in your life

It's designed to help you open up and learn more about your friends, family or significant others and form stronger bonds with them. It involves three levels of cards with questions you use to get to know each other, with each level a little deeper than the last, plus "wild cards" and "dig deeper" cards to really break the surface. There are also two modes — "play safe" and "play to grow" — depending on how deep you want to dig with certain people or groups.Check out all the other editions of the game on their Amazon storefront , and check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers" in action."If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another." — Khoa Tran