A planner that fits in your bag

Engaging in a set routine or ritual adds structure to your schedule, which may help alleviate anxiety that comes with unpredictability. Kristin Meekhof, a therapist and author of “ A Widow’s Guide to Healing ,” always writes in her planner during travel.“Writing in my planner lets me see my life through the lens of creativity. Recording my wellness, professional and personal activities before reaching my destination is very therapeutic,” she said.This planner from Target is sleek, neutral and can easily slide into your personal bag or carry-on.