10 Products Therapists Personally Use For Stress Or Anxiety

A meditation app

svetikd via Getty Images

In an attempt to eliminate her anxiety, Endale reaches for the Headspace App, which was initially recommended by her own therapist during the heights of the pandemic.“Headspace has great courses on meditation in general as well as special training on using meditation to manage different things like stress, anxiety, chronic pain, anger, staying balanced and many more,” she said. “They also have all kinds of meditations, wind downs and stories designed to help you fall and stay asleep.”“I usually will use a wind-down or one of their Sleepcasts (45-minute gentle stories to fall asleep to) when I first climb into bed," she continued. "During peak anxiety times I use the Nighttime SOS options to help quiet my mind and fall back asleep quickly if I wake up in the middle of the night. I have yet to find anything as effective as the Nighttime SOS meditations to help with my night wakings.”Alexa Pinsker, an art therapist and licensed counselor in Colorado, also relies on meditation apps. Pinsker said Ten Percent Happier is usually her go-to “because they have specific guided meditations on stress as well as a section for guided sleep meditations. They also have many free talks, courses and guided meditations. During the pandemic, they offered free subscriptions to health care providers, which was awesome."