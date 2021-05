Experts Reveal The Products They Swear By For Back Pain

An Adjustable Desk Chair

A year-plus of working from home has wreaked havoc on our bodies. An adjustable, supportive desk chair is key, according to Rahul Shah a board-certified orthopedic spine and neck surgeon in New Jersey. It'll help you maintain proper posture throughout the day, which will take pressure off your back (particularly your lower back)."For someone who has back pain, sitting in a comfortable chair allows one to hold the head comfortably over the pelvis without having the muscles having to do much extra work to bring the head in line over the pelvis," he said. "As such, chairs that have built in adjustable supports for the back and neck would be a good start, as they will work towards alleviating extra muscle work."fits the description of what Shah recommends. It has more than 2,000 five-star reviews, with one user saying "it has helped my posture and no longer wake up in morning with lower back pain." The chair comes with an adjustable head rest, arm rests and back support. (P.S. Right now you can save $30 on it when you apply a digital coupon on Amazon.)