Just 38 Random Things That'll Bring You An Exponential Amount Of Joy

• A brightly colored wireless mouse and keyboard set
• A hanging disco ball planter
• A pair of fluffy open-toed house slippers
A sunset projection lamp
Available in three colors.
Promising review
: "This lamp really exceeded my expectations. I bought it on a whim and honestly wasn't expecting that much, but I'm really happy with it. Feels like it's made of durable, quality material and emits a strong light (but it's not too bright. I use it in the evenings when I'm trying to wind down before bed and it's bright enough to light up my room without feeling like it's going to mess up my sleep cycles). Highly recommend — really does feel like you're watching a lovely sunset." — Amazon customer
A shape-dispensing foaming hand soap
This citrus-scented soap is paraben free, cruelty free, and vegan.Promising review:
"I will admit I first saw this soap on TikTok and thought that it would be a nice soap to try since I do seem to be washing my hands all the time these days. I was so excited when I received it to give it a try, really just to see the pretty foam flower. I was very pleasantly surprised when I pushed down (twice) to get the foam to come out and not only is the flower cute but the foam is thick and luxurious and makes your hands feel totally moisturized after you wash them. The smell is very pretty and not overpowering at all. My teenager loves it too and is now finally washing her hands more like she is supposed to.
I bought them for every bathroom in the house as well as the kitchen. I almost don't want to recommend it so they don't run out of stock!" — Audra Williams
A pair of fluffy house slippers
Available in women's sizes S–XL and in 12 colors.
Promising reviews:
"These slippers feel like a hug on my feet.
They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these!" — Cyndi Lundeberg
"I. Love. These. Slippers. One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things.
Literally, I wear them around the house all the time down to stepping out of them and directly into the shower and even walking my dog in them... My nieces loved them so much I ended up getting them each a pair for Christmas. You will not be disappointed if you purchase. Cute, comfortable, versatile." — Beckybrowneyes85
A 6-pack of awareness pins
Sootmegs
is a UK-based small business making a huge difference in people's lives with their originally designed and handmade awareness pins. Their motto "making the invisible visible" says it best!Promising reviews:
"I got all of the pins I needed to communicate my pronouns and disabilities for work!! These pins are so cute, well made, stand up perfectly in a bit of rain (which I sometimes encounter at work) and stand out on my vest with the colors!
!! Absolutely in love!!!" — Tim
"Absolutely love this shop and their colorful, positive way of helping to normalize disability.
This is my third purchase because I just want to gift these pins to everyone I know to make them more seen." — Kay Mem
A soft animal ear spa headband
Available in six other styles.
Promising review:
"This headband keeps my hair out of my face when I am studying or doing skincare/my makeup. It's super soft and cute! Definitely an upgrade from the boring headband I used before." — Michelle Yee
A vibrant wireless keyboard and mouse set
The USB receiver is what helps this keyboard and mouse duo work wirelessly (no Bluetooth needed). Simply insert in your computer to connect. Available in 11 colors.Promising reviews:
"This is ADORABLE!
I love love love everything about this keyboard. It’s satisfying to the touch, and visually appealing. It’s easy to hook up (just some batteries and plug in to your computer)! I love green and it matches well with my room and desk setup." — Seba
"I absolutely love [this keyboard]!... It connects to your Mac/PC laptop with a USB piece and is operated by AA batteries.
The keys really do feel like a typewriter and I get all the nostalgia and fun of typing on a mechanic keyboard
. 10/10." — Katherine Dinh
A daily five-minute happiness journal
Available in four colors.Promising review:
"If you follow the instructions on this journal (don't skip the preface) you will start to change your way of thinking. Along with changing my eating habits and trying to appreciate the little things my life has been less stressful and I see myself being more positive. My resolution/goal this year was to cut out toxic people and toxic things and be more positive. This journal is one of the tools helping me achieve that. Thank you!" — Hb4139
A giant motivational water bottle
Available in two sizes and 13 colors.
Promising review:
"I love this jug! I have a hard time drinking water during the day and I don't think I've ever had a gallon of water in a day. The motivational slogans give me the extra 'oomph' I need to remind myself to stay hydrated
(important in Arizona) and the hourly breakdowns help keep me accountable.
I also love that it has a strap that I can use to carry it (because it's definitely heavy when it's full). Overall, it's well worth the money spent! My husband got jealous when he saw it and now he wants one for himself and we're going to have water drinking challenges." — Drea Crymes
A compact under-desk bike
It works with desks as low as 27 inches. If you're tall or you have long legs, you can still use it while working from the couch.Promising review:
"I've been using my DeskCycle for almost three years and I can't rave enough about it. I've become so accustomed to pedaling while I work that I find it difficult to sit still in situations where I don't have access to it (like meetings, for example.) It takes some getting used to in the beginning, but once it becomes habit you'll find yourself pedaling while creating spreadsheets without even thinking about it. I typically get anywhere between 50–70 miles in per day and have even inspired several people I know to get one of their own (one of my colleagues included.) I have one at home and one at the office — the one at home going on three years of use and it's still as quiet as the day I bought it
(with daily use) and I haven't even had to change the batteries on the digital display yet...In short, highly recommended." — Jennifer Lankenau
A customizable doormat
To personalize your doormat, just select "add your personalization" underneath the size and style options. If wine and/or dogs aren't your thing, something that says "Dog Treats & Good Vibes" or "Beer & Tacos" would look just as cute! Available in four sizes and four font styles.Hamlin Row Shop
is a small business based in Rock Hill, South Carolina making tons of custom and clever doormats.Promising reviews:
"Love it! Makes me smile every time I walk through the front door.
So far visitors haven't taken the hint, but it's still new. Arrived quickly, and looks durable." — Teri W
"Absolutely love my new doormat. I looked long and hard for the perfect one and it did not disappoint. This excitement i feel when I was up to my doorstep is unimaginable.
Would buy again." — Lauren Ferrel
A set of 10 crystal-inspired makeup brushes
Promising review:
"The quality of these brushes is great. No shedding and they are soft and firm where they need to be. They’re pleasant to hold and overall just beautiful brushes. You can’t beat this quality for the price! I highly recommend to anyone who likes make up. Would make a great gift!!" — Erika
A popular and ultra-pigmented liquid blush
This Latinx-owned business (from founder Selena Gomez, to be more specific) was launched in 2020 with the goal of helping people celebrate their individuality and their own beauty, nixing the world's impossible beauty standards in the process. All Rare Beauty products are vegan and cruelty-free. Available in 10 shades.Promising review:
"This product obviously deserves any hype it gets
. Because this celebrity wasn’t playing around when she created this blush! I’ve tried all the popular lines [and] from an unbiased point of view Selena [Gomez] takes the cake. This blush is a godsend and really anyone could use it. This blush doesn’t feel heavy, never ever clogs my pores in the three month time span I’ve been using it
... And it is just so affordable for such high end makeup. It feels so luxurious to have in my kit...I would recommend this to my mom, sisters, and future kin. I’m in love." — Vickic163
A heart-shaped mini waffle maker
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE my new waffle maker. I'll be honest — it is much smaller than I expected. You can carry it in one hand with ease. (It's about the size of one hand.) But I really do love it. They turn out pretty fluffy so even though they're small, they have substance to them. Plus, how can you beat a heart waffle???" — Rachel
A foot spa with features like bubbles and raised massage nodes
Promising reviews:
"I got this for my mom for her birthday and she loves it. Super easy to clean and puts out some serious bubbles without being too loud
. The pumice stone is also great and makes it easy to scrub those tougher areas as well as the massaging nodes on the bottom. If you want a warm foot bath just fill it with warm water and it will stay warm.
Overall a great little machine and would highly recommend!" — Kim
"After a long day of hard work, this foot spa is the perfect remedy. It’s is very relaxing and spacious for my feet. I like to include my favorite great-smelling foot bath salts that leave my feet feeling refreshed and smooth... [It's] easy to clean and anyone will appreciate this as a gift! It’s a must-have!" — TheGorgeousShopper
A reusable gel eye mask
By the way, you can microwave this eye mask too! Just pop it in for 20 seconds for a different kind of soothing sesh. Promising reviews:
"If my allergies are bothering me these are a godsend." — Jessica
"I have extreme issues with dry eye and allergies. During tree season, I literally want to scratch my eyes out, and cold (or ice packs) is the only thing that gives me relief. This is so much more comfortable and manageable than a bag of cubes or one of those ice gel packs
from the chiropractor. I literally fell asleep with it on! And woke up with it still on. My eyes feel back to normal, and the dark circles actually look less than last night. " — Susan R. Ventura
A puzzle table and piece organizer
Promising reviews:
"It is a big board, but I wanted something big enough for my 1,000 piece puzzles. This is it! Love the slide-out drawers to hold my pieces. Very efficient!" — D.T.
"Have used this numerous times and it work so well. We start a puzzle and are able to pack it up for another day to complete.
The drawers on the side slide out. A great way to sort the pieces
. We just lay a cloth over the pieces on the main board and put it underneath the couch." — Cartoongirl
A hanging disco ball planter
Lunar Sol
is a small business that specializes in tranquil and functional home decor pieces like cozy pillows, moon-shaped shelves, and more.Promising review
: "This planter brings me so much joy every day!
It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
A Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
Available in five colors.Promising review:
"It’s the PERFECT size for my dorm room. Super pretty color and super cute. Nothing bad to say about this product. Shipped quickly and works great. Can’t wait for my 2 a.m. essay coffees with this bad boy!" — Mary
A HyperChiller instant beverage cooler
The dishwasher-safe container can also be used to cool chill tea, juice, wine
, or whatever else you feel like drinking. No water comes into contact with your beverage, so you don't have to worry about dilution, either. Promising reviews
: "Wow. Believe the hype.
It really works and is easy to use. So much better than just waiting for your coffee to cool or putting it in the freezer. Great item. Had to wait months for it to be in stock." — Mary E. Burnett
"I saw this on BuzzFeed constantly and finally caved and bought it, and I'm so glad I did.
It does what it says it will; it lets you have homemade iced coffee that isn't watered down, very quickly. I typically don't swirl it around, I just leave the coffee in while I do something else for a bit and come back and it's cold enough. It really is super easy to clean, I usually swirl some water in it and pour it out until it runs clean after every use, and take it apart and wash it every once in a while... Overall really good product and totally worth the hype
."— Emma Scott
A pair of farfalle pasta earrings
Lisa Says Gah
is a woman-owned small business that has earned Insta fame and is known for their quirky, colorful, and retro-printed clothes. They work with female designers to produce sustainable and ethically sourced clothing. Available in silver and gold.Promising review:
"My favorite earrings. These earrings are KILLER! They are so cute, dressed up or down. I love throwing them on! They're super lightweight too. :)" — Anonymous
A retro-inspired Bluetooth speaker
Available in five colors.
Promising reviews:
"This speaker really does add more fun & joy into my life.
I previously owned an Anker brand speaker that stopped working. The Muzen button isn’t as loud as the Anker speaker but still holds a clear sound. I absolutely love the design and color!" — Onika Donnay Incorporated
"Got this speaker as a gift for my super trendy & fashionable sister, quite honestly wasn't expecting it to be more than a cute fashion accessory. To say I was shocked at the quality of sound is an understatement.
It's louder than my regular speaker - and it's less than a fifth of the size. Not to mention, it's soooo pretty and everyone always comments about how tiny it is. Surprisingly heavy and durable metal, not cheap plastic
, which was a relief. My sister is obsessed with it and it's already her new favorite (and frequently Instagrammed) accessory. She has found a way to wear it with her outfits and brings it with her everywhere...10/10 would recommend as a gift for any fashionista/music lover or even if you just want to treat yourself."
— Nina
A floating bookshelf
Each shelf holds up to 15 pounds, and reviewers recommend putting your largest, heaviest books at the bottom of each shelf for more support. Available in two sizes, two colors, and in sets of three.Promising reviews:
"These are so much fun! We ordered the small size, which fits standard hardback books (approximately five to seven hardbacks in my experience). They're a great way to add some extra storage to our very small home
, and we've placed them in our hallway so people ask us about them all the time. I'd highly recommend!" — LaBuenaVidaMere
"I bought two of these in 2010 and in the last 10 years I've used them in three different apartments. I just put them up in apartment number three and was once again blown away with how awesome they look. Every time I put them up it's like 'WOW WOW WOW these are AMAAAZZINNGGG!!' If you love decorating with books, this is a must-buy!
" — Jlands
A thumb book page holder
Created by Crea
is a Black woman-owned small business that makes beautifully handmade trinkets such as keychains, barrettes, catch-all dishes, and more.Promising review:
"This is perfect!! I was trying to find a book holder that had like night court vibes (iykyk), and this is perfect. It gets so tiring holding the book open especially when you are laying in bed, and this make it so much easier.
The packaging was soooo cute and came with some little freebies which I love. It’s the perfect little holder, so now, I can lie in bed and stay up way too late reading without hurting my thumbs.
Thank you!!!" — caey1998
A wearable blanket
Available in kid and adult sizes, 16 colors/prints, and in quarter zip.
Promising reviews:
"This is the softest thing I have ever put on!
It is perfect for lazy nights in eating ice cream in bed or even sitting on your porch on a cool morning drinking coffee! I am in college and you bet your butt I’m wearing this to class in the winter! I’m obsessed and will be gifting these to all my friends this Christmas! Amazing for the price too, totally worth it!" — Caroline Dudley
"Are you a large person who’s always cold? LOOK NO FURTHER, my fellow giants. I am 6' and this blessed cloth of heavenly fluff nearly hits my knees!!
Just thinking about The Comfy will make you feel warm and cozy. I’m throwing myself a house warming party because I now live inside of this thing.
BUY IT!" — Joshua Slaughter
A nail polish organizer
Available in three sizes and two colors.Promising review:
"I was looking for something to organize my poly-gel and gel polish supplies and tools, and stumbled across this portable Makartt organizer. Based on the positive reviews, I decided to give it a try, and the reviews weren't wrong! This organizer is sturdy, and I'm amazed at how much it holds! If necessary, you can actually put two mini bottles of gel polish in each slot. The side compartment for tools is perfect for my drill, bits, files, alcohol wipes, cuticle pushers, clippers, etc. I love the easy-carry handle and the fact that it's transparent so I can see all my products at a glance. Also, a big plus is that it opens on both sides, with storage on each side for your polishes.
" — chanteleigh
An adorable silicone AirPod case
Available in 11 styles.
Promising review:
"Love this case! It is super cute and very sturdy. The top flips open easily but doesn’t come open by itself
even though I just toss it in my purse... It is just a good quality and super cute too!" — LizTX
A money-saving portable sparkling water maker
This sparkling water maker from Ote comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges used to make the seltzer.Promising reviews:
"Love this bottle/ soda maker. I am obsessed to fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go.
I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! — Zeusboomer911
"This is super fancy with a modern look. Probably one of the fanciest mini soda makers you can get.
This product works great. Does the job of making soda water within seconds.
I used it a couple of times and am satisfied with the product. We tend to buy bottled plain soda very frequently from supermarkets and this machine will save a lot of money over the long run.
I would recommend this product if you are into carbonated water." — LiveWithTech
A pair of mushroom-shaped drinking glasses
Each glass holds 8.5oz of liquid.Promising reviews:
"These cups are absolutely adorable. I couldn’t be happier with them...These are great and I get most of my enjoyment from just watching the mushroom take its form with the color of whatever liquid (combo) I use." — Payton Griswold
A set of two mushroom sun catcher window decals
Astral Weekend
is a small biz based in Grass Valley, California. Here you can find T-shirts, stickers, pillows, and more — all with groovy designs. 15% of the profits of this Etsy shop goes to CoFed
(an org that partners with young folks of color to build food and land co-ops) and the Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program
with the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan tribe.Promising reviews:
"Omg. Super cute. I’m in love. So worth the purchase...I feel like they’re perfect and they catch the light so well
, even not being on a window where the sun is coming in directly." — Abby
"These are so cool! Right now it's rainy where I live and I put them on my window not expecting them to light up for a while and one day I got home and saw rainbows in my room I was so happy! Also not to mention the seller is really nice and supports some great causes. 1000% recommend." — leah stygar
A knit weighted blanket
Available in six sizes/weights and 16 colors.
Promising review:
"First off, this is a well-made knitted blanket that breathes. I have both this one as well as a regular weighted blanket
using glass beads for weight...Comparing the two, the knitted version provides a more uniform weight distribution than the beaded version. The knitted version is also cooler than my other... [and] is texturally pleasing, breathes far better, has more uniform weight distribution
without 'pressure' points." — PFShelly
A taco-shaped heating pad
Simply microwave the pouch inside for one minute to keep you warm — that's it!Promising reviews:
"Great for muscle pains and for those who menstruate. Plus it's cute and super soft! My partner even loves to use it for their athletic pains, too
!" — Percyx
"This is a lifesaver!
I also have PCOS and this is so nice to carry around with me while I lounge! I love this!" — imhotleavemealone
A set of two hanging acrylic window shelves
Available in six sizes.
Promising review
: "Shelves came with very detailed and nicely written instructions. Shelves are made from durable materials [and] I think the design is genius. I use the shelves for getting sunshine to my baby orchids since they are still gro
wing. The best part is that the shelves are transparent so they do not block out any sunshine at all!
...Overall I AM IN LOVE WITH THIS PRODUCT. I'm going to buy couple more for my other windows and for friends and family who love plants!" — Anna Hendricks
A pleated skirt
Available in women's sizes XS–XXL and in 31 colors and lengths.
Promising review:
"This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black.
I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" — Amazon customer
An adorable cat spoon
Promising review:
"Love this little spoon! It fits perfectly on the edge of my coffee mug. Now I no longer have to go searching for spoon to stir my morning coffee! Since it sits on the edge of the cup my fingers don't get sticky from a wet handle. Plus, it's absolutely adorable and makes me think of my own kitty while I'm away at work. This spoon has become an essential part of my morning routine." — Brianna S
An Gameboy Apple Watch stand
Available in four colors.
Promising review:
"My absolute favorite purchase of the year. My watch fits perfectly, no matter the band that I’m using.
Plus, look at it, it’s ADORABLE. The '90s kid in me is so happy
when I put my phone to charge every night. Excellent purchase." — Reviewer of Things
A mini projector
Promising review:
"It's small and light! Easily carried in a backpack for those hike-in overnighters...The projector has a little speaker on the back that can get really loud, in a good way.
Obviously not a Bose stereo system, but does the job well without needing an external speaker (although there is a headphone jack for just such a use-case, but no bluetooth connection). Use the included remote control to adjust the volume...The remote control is very responsive (you'll need two AAA batteries
for the remote)... I got my Roku Stick, Chromecast, and Apple TV all to work through the HDMI port
[USB-C-to-HDMI
] without issue.
Again, just plugged them in and switched the source to HDMI. Looks and sounds fantastic. And from either the Chromecast or the Apple TV I was able to wirelessly cast my iPhone and iPad screens to the projector.
Super convenient!...All in all, you can't beat the value and features on this little projector...I highly recommend!" — Jesh
A stainless-steel rainfall showerhead
Available in five sizes and four finishes.
Promising review:
"This is a beautiful showerhead, very thin, but feels quite sturdy and heavy. Installation took no more than five minutes. The shower head has a very smooth, highly polished, mirror-like chrome finish. It gives a satisfying showering experience without wasting too much water. Absolutely no leaks whatsoever.
Everybody in our family said they liked it. What else is there to say about a showerhead?" — Sadda Reddy
A string light curtain
Available in seven colors. Promising review:
"These are so stunning I may just leave them up all year! I bought three strands and would honestly buy more if I needed them. I tested the waterproofing and they are definitely waterproof! I love all the different settings and the way they make my patio look... Both my mom and sister asked where I bought these lights so YES I would definitely refer these to others. You won’t be disappointed." — Brooklyn