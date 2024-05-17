ShoppinghomeCleaning

These Hard-To-Reach Places Can Be Nightmare To Clean, But Bearable With These Products

Including a dusting sponge perfect for baseboards and a special mop that fit into every nook and cranny.
An extendable tile scrubber, a no-scrub shower cleaner and a microfiber blind duster.
I can’t possibly be the only one haunted by that layer of dust and grime coating that tiny ledge on my baseboards or cringing at the thought of all the dust bunnies that have made a home beneath my oven. If only there were specially designed tools and products out there to make cleaning these hard-to-reach areas throughout your home not just possible, but easier.

Luckily, there’s a whole list’s worth of vacuum attachments that reach behind furniture and clever electric scrubbers that extend and do all the heavy lifting and tons more.

See the list for yourself ahead so you don’t spend another second scaling ladders to clean your ceiling fan or kneeling on the ground scrubbing one more inch of tile grout.

1
Amazon
A telescoping "baseboard buddy"
Adorably dubbed the Baseboard Buddy — a gadget that's earned over 12,300 5-star ratings — this tool allows users to deep clean baseboards and moldings by simply walking and gliding. The handle adjusts up to four feet and the swiveling cleaning head is thoughtfully contoured to accommodate divots and edges and it comes with three reusable pads made of textured fibers for trapping debris.
$19.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A cordless and adjustable electric scrubber
This rechargeable scrubber is powered by a high-speed motor to drive any one of the four interchangeable brush heads, preventing any exhausting manual scrubbing on your end. The thickened aluminum alloy telescoping handle extends to make it easier to clean the tops of shower walls all the way down to the grouted tile on the bathroom floor. Make sure to apply the $15-off coupon on the product page that will reflect at checkout.
$49.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A multi-tasking "blade maid"
Although the Blade Maid is marketed as a ceiling fan cleaner, the flexible brush head that's included can also extend fully and reach underneath fridges or that awkward crevice in between countertops and ovens. The telescoping handle extends up to three feet and the specialized attachment for fan blades is designed for four-sided cleaning or can be laid flat for dusting vents, baseboards and more. It comes in either a three-foot or six-foot handle option and replacement pads are also available for $16.99.
$24.99+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
Dishwasher cleaning tablets
No one wants to get on their hands and knees to clean food residue and stubborn water stains from the deep recesses of their dishwasher. Here is where the Affresh tablets — which have close to 50,600 5-star Amazon ratings and are compatible with most all dishwasher models — could become your best friend. These citrus-scented tablets are meant to eliminate residue, limescale and mineral buildup from not only this dishwasher's tub, but also the racks, valve, drain and recirculation hoses. This pack comes with six tablets.
$8.98 at Amazon$9.43 at Walmart
5
Amazon
An extendable tile scrubber
If you have ever attempted to clean behind the toilet or under bathroom vanities, it can be difficult, especially if you have limited mobility or no desire to get on your hands and knees. This extendable surface scrubber has an abrasive antimicrobial head for an effective clean. The replaceable, angled head also pivots to easily reach different angles and the nonslip pole can extend up to 42 inches.

Get replacement scrubber heads also on Amazon for $7.95 for a pack of two.
$15.99 at Amazon$15.99 at Kohl's$15.99 at Oxo
6
Amazon
A detachable steam cleaner
Using the power of steam, this lightweight and versatile mop by Bissell can naturally sanitize hardwood and tile floors and lift dirt easier than a traditional mop. The detachable arm, which has a targeted brush head for tougher jobs means you can steam virtually any surface of your home, including shower walls and countertops. It uses machine-washable microfiber pads so you can save money on disposable pad replacements.
$102.99 at Amazon102.99 at Target$102.99 at Walmart
7
Amazon
A microfiber blind duster brush
Clean the dusty surfaces of your slat blinds or air condition vents in one fell swoop with this affordable and compact tool. It comes with three machine-washable microfiber covers that snatch up dust and hair and the bottom part of the tool has a hard-bristled brush for targeting window grooves and more.
$6.74 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A dryer vent cleaning kit
This cleaning attachment and long-bristled brush can help remove years' worth of lint buildup from your dryer vent, which is not only unsightly to look at, but can be a potential fire hazard. The flexible hose attaches to most vacuum cleaners and can also be useful for sucking out dust bunnies from deep underneath furniture or appliances.
$7.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A three-in-one wall and floor mop
Tackle grimy walls, dusty crown moldings or tall bay windows with this versatile cleaner that comes on a telescoping handle capable of extending up to 82 inches. The mop head itself features a triangle design for easily getting to tight corners and the edge lifts for getting right up against baseboards and wall edges. It comes six with different microfiber pads that can be used wet or dry.
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A no-scrub spray and forget shower cleaner
This "wet it and forget it" shower cleaner is a well-loved weekly shower spray that can keep walls and glass doors scum-, mildew- and stain-free without any scrubbing or cumbersome reaching on your end. It's formulated without bleach or ammonia, so there are no harsh fumes or chemicals (though it's available in either a fresh or vanilla scented option), and the high efficacy sprayer helps cover a larger surface area faster whether it's up high or down low.
$18.99+ at Amazon$20.98 at Home Depot
11
Amazon
An adjustable and moving head grout brush
Tile grout is arguably one of the trickiest things to clean and often requires a lot of elbow grease to get residue-free. This grout brush which comes on an adjustable handle requires no kneeling and has rows of stiff triangle-shaped bristles and a head that moves 180 degrees.
$19.98 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A groove gap cleaning brush
This multi-purpose brush can clean virtually any tightly grooved area in your home from sliding door tracks, vents or the gaskets that run inside refrigerator doors. The ergonomic handle is dual-sided and can be used for scraping up caked-on grime.
$5.56 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A four-pack of damp clean dust sponges
Use these smart and reusable sponges damp to magically wipe up and trap dust, debris and hair from virtually any surface. The rounded grooved edge can be great for baseboards, while the straight edge can angle into tight crevices along sink basins, around toilets and more.
$9.99 at Amazon
