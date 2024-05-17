Amazon

Dishwasher cleaning tablets

No one wants to get on their hands and knees to clean food residue and stubborn water stains from the deep recesses of their dishwasher. Here is where the Affresh tablets — which have close to 50,600 5-star Amazon ratings and are compatible with most all dishwasher models — could become your best friend. These citrus-scented tablets are meant to eliminate residue, limescale and mineral buildup from not only this dishwasher's tub, but also the racks, valve, drain and recirculation hoses. This pack comes with six tablets.