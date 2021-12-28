The good news is you don’t need a ton of fancy gadgets or supplies to get the job done. As long as you have common household items like vinegar, lemon juice or baking soda, you’re pretty much good to go. The key to cleaning a microwave is to produce steam inside of it so that the moisture clings to any stains and food residue and loosens them up. That way, you can just wipe the walls down without having to aggressively scrub.