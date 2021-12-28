Shopping

The Very Best Products And Tips To Help Clean Your Microwave

Including a uniquely designed steam cleaner, microfiber cloths and vinegar.

Product shown: Angry Mama microwave steamer
Microwaves are arguably the toughest kitchen appliance to clean. They’re used often, have hard-to-reach nooks and crannies and are magnets for grease and oil stains.

The good news is you don’t need a ton of fancy gadgets or supplies to get the job done. As long as you have common household items like vinegar, lemon juice or baking soda, you’re pretty much good to go. The key to cleaning a microwave is to produce steam inside of it so that the moisture clings to any stains and food residue and loosens them up. That way, you can just wipe the walls down without having to aggressively scrub.

We’ve outlined four cleaning hacks below as well as some multipurpose cleaning products that make the job easier, like microfiber cloths, foaming cleansers and pre-moistened wipes — all available on Amazon. Read on to embark on your journey to headache-free microwave cleaning.

Hack #1: Lemon juice and water
This is a great use for that lemon you may have lying around: Slice it in half, squeeze the juice into a bowl of water, throw in the lemon halves and microwave for about three minutes. When it's done, the grime in your microwave will be loosened for easy wiping and any nasty odors will be replaced with a lemon scent. If you don't have any lemons on hand, use lemon juice to clean your microwave: simply combine 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup of lemon juice in your microwave-safe bowl instead, and heat for two minutes.

Get it for $10.99.
Hack #2: Baking soda and water
With a just little baking soda, water and a cloth, your microwave will be clean in minutes. Simply place two tablespoons of baking soda in a small microwave-safe bowl and add one cup of water. Then, put the bowl in the microwave for five minutes and wipe the loosened residue with a cloth.

Get it for $0.90.
Hack #3: White vinegar and water
Similar to the lemon juice method, if you combine two teaspoons of white vinegar and two cups of water in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for five minutes, you'll get the same steam cleaning effect for an easier wipe down.

Get it for $7.25.
Hack #4: Apple cider vinegar and water
Another ingredient to have in your kitchen for simple microwave cleaning is apple cider vinegar. It's a great alternative to regular vinegar as it has a less harsh smell, but still has the acidity you need to clean tough stains. Just repeat the same steps as if you were using white vinegar.

Get it for $12.43.
A must-have for all four cleaning methods: A set of microwave safe bowls
The cleaning hacks above all call for a microwave-safe bowl, and this set comes with six so you can have some for actual eating purposes, too.

Get it for $16.85.
And for wiping the microwave walls: A pack of cleaning cloths
This pack comes with 24 microfiber cleaning cloths that are non-abrasive and streak-free, making them perfect for wiping down the inside of your microwave.

Get it for $13.91.
For when you're out of bowls: An Angry Mama microwave cleaner
This unique microwave cleaner has tiny holes on top that let out steam to loosen stains and grime. All you have to do is fill it with any type of vinegar and water and microwave it for seven minutes. It's the perfect little gadget to use when you're low on clean bowls.

Get it for $8.99.
For when you don't have a lot of time: MiracleWipes
If you'd rather skip the steaming methods and do the tough work yourself, then these wipes belong in your cleaning arsenal. The multipurpose cleaning wipes work on glass cooktops, microwave doors and ceramic ranges. They're streak-free and designed to remove oily residue, dirt, splattered food, liquids and spills.

Get it for $14.97.
For when you want a fresh-smelling kitchen: Zep Microwave Miracle cleaner
Leave your kitchen smelling like fresh citrus with this foaming cleanser. Leave it sitting in the microwave for a few minutes and then wipe off the remaining residue.

Get it for $11.82.
Cheap cleaning supplies that aren't toxic
