Microwaves are arguably the toughest kitchen appliance to clean. They’re used often, have hard-to-reach nooks and crannies and are magnets for grease and oil stains.
The good news is you don’t need a ton of fancy gadgets or supplies to get the job done. As long as you have common household items like vinegar, lemon juice or baking soda, you’re pretty much good to go. The key to cleaning a microwave is to produce steam inside of it so that the moisture clings to any stains and food residue and loosens them up. That way, you can just wipe the walls down without having to aggressively scrub.
We’ve outlined four cleaning hacks below as well as some multipurpose cleaning products that make the job easier, like microfiber cloths, foaming cleansers and pre-moistened wipes — all available on Amazon. Read on to embark on your journey to headache-free microwave cleaning.
