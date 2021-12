Hack #1: Lemon juice and water

This is a great use for that lemon you may have lying around: Slice it in half, squeeze the juice into a bowl of water, throw in the lemon halves and microwave for about three minutes. When it's done, the grime in your microwave will be loosened for easy wiping and any nasty odors will be replaced with a lemon scent. If you don't have any lemons on hand, use lemon juice to clean your microwave: simply combine 1/4 cup water and 1/4 cup of lemon juice in your microwave-safe bowl instead, and heat for two minutes.