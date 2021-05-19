HuffPost Finds

28 Things To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Home

Little updates that actually make a difference.
By Natalie Brown and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you want to make your home look like it’s straight out of a decor magazine but don’t have the money to completely redo it, there’s a better way. By covering some of the eyesores in your home, you can make it look and feel nicer.

Use concrete paint to give your garage floor new life, snag furniture decals to cover scratches and even put some film on your windows to cover any eyesores at the neighbors’ house. We’ve rounded up these and 25 other inexpensive products to cover, fix, spruce up and even hide all the unsightly things in your home.

1
A CovoBox electronics hider
Covogoods/Etsy
This row of cut-out books will hide your router and other cords for a visual disguise that won't block the all-important Wi-Fi signal.

Basically, the spines of the books are attached, but all the pages and covers are cut out of all but the two on the ends. Choose the color scheme you want and how many inches long you need it to be, and CovoGoods, a Salt Lake City small business, will make it for you.

Promising review: "Wonderful!! We spent the past month remodeling our living room, but we didn't account for how AWFUL the cable boxes and modem were going to look on our beautiful new shelves. Saw this, and had to have it! Covogoods not only communicated quickly with me but were EXTREMELY accommodating in my requests. Turned out exactly how I envisioned it, and the dimensions were spot on! No more ugly cable boxes and wires!" — Lindsey Martinez

Get one from Covogoods on Etsy for $21+ (available in 16 colors and 14 lengths).
2
Stainless-steel-effect contact paper
Amazon
This will update your circa-1990s appliances for less than the cost of dinner for two. Several reviewers said it really helps to use a wallpaper smoothing tool — you can get one for $4.99.

Promising review: "It bothered me that my dishwasher was black and didn't match my stainless steel stove and fridge, so I decided to give this a try. I'm glad I did! It legit looks like my dishwasher is stainless steel now. It's not big enough to cover the whole thing at once so there is a seam, but I put the seam on the lower half of the dishwasher and it's not very noticeable at all. If I didn't know to look for it, I probably wouldn't see it. Just make sure you wash whatever you're applying it to so that it sticks well, and go slowly when applying so you don't get bubbles." — Sharon

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
3
A set of macramé hangings
Amazon
Use these to disguise a hideous buzzer or interior fuse box. You can move them when you need to access whatever's behind.

Promising review: "I bought these wall decors because of the tremendous reviews it had, and let me tell you — it did NOT disappoint. I'm currently supposed to be studying, but I decided to write this review instead to tell y'all that it's worth the investment to decor your office space. I wished they sold them in a bigger size — love it!" — Alex

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two sizes).
4
A finish restorer
Amazon
Rejuvenate your beat-up or water-stained furniture and other wood. This wipes right on and makes an instant difference. Though restoring a finish isn't quite the same as completely refinishing a piece, it takes much less time and can still make furniture (and floors, front doors and kitchen cabinets) look new again.

Promising review: "Very easy to get results. I applied to eight dining room chairs which had scrapes, scuffs and white paint marks. An amazing transformation so quickly. I finished eight chairs in 90 minutes without rushing. I bought two pints but only one was necessary. I used a cotton cloth for most of the application but also used 0000 steel wool for the scrapes and paint removal." — Grumpy Neanderthal

Get it from Amazon for $22.24+ (available in two sizes and nine wood finish).
5
A roll of faux ivy
Amazon
You can use this to solve several problems at once: Conceal an ugly railing or wire fence, create a little extra privacy and block a view you wish you didn't have to see.

Promising review: "These worked wonderfully to give some privacy to my backyard without blocking out everything. I have had them up for about a year now, and they hold up well to weather conditions (snow, rain, freeze, heat). Color has lasted so far. No issues with hanging them. I used green zip ties purchased separately. Easy to cut and adjust the size. Recommended." — Kimi Cee

Get a 94"x39" roll from Amazon for $52.99.
6
A tub-and-tile spray paint
Amazon
Make over your old-school bathtub, shower or sink with this spray paint. It'll hold you over until you have the time, cash and inspiration to shell out the big bucks to replace your fixture.

Promising review: "This stuff works great! 5 full stars!! I have read a lot of reviews about peeling, but that's because of bad prep work. Mine has not peeled after eight months. You can't just spray, you have to put in the time preparing correctly for the paint. Also, one can doesn't go very far; in my small stall shower, I used two cans and could have used three. Be very careful about ventilation... the fumes are nasty you really need to wear a respirator — a reusable Covid mask will not work." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $15.78.
7
An under-cabinet organizer
Amazon
Empty an entire drawer with this organizer that allows hot tools to cool safely. Then repurpose that drawer to store all of the skin care products that have been slowly taking over your counter.

Promising review: "This is a very handy item. Helped clear off counter space and hide the clutter. My son and daughter share a small bathroom. The complaint was always HER hair items left on the counter taking up space. Not anymore. Even a hot flat iron or curling iron can be put away to free up space and cut down on the complaints I have to hear." — Julie Grant

Get it from Amazon for $18.99+ (available in eight colors).
8
A countertop paint kit
Amazon
Overhaul that outdated Formica in your kitchen with this granite-look countertop paint kit for an inexpensive upgrade that'll last for years. It's a three-step process that goes right over your old countertops. It has automotive-grade durability and is made of safe water-based materials. One kit covers the typical kitchen's 35 square feet or 16 running feet of standard 2-foot-wide countertop.

Promising review: "I couldn't be happier. This stuff is easy to work with. The finished product is unbelievably beautiful. My neighbor thought we had new counters installed. If you take your time and follow the directions without trying to create shortcuts, you will be pleased with the results. My best advice is to take your time and use a good brand of painter's tape and tape everything. There is a black piece of cardboard to practice on. I would also advise doing this to get comfortable with the process. Watch the DVD." — SC

Get it from Amazon for $79+ (available in four finishes).
9
A glass decanter
Amazon
Simply pour your off-brand liquor into this because nobody needs to know you get your whiskey on the bottom shelf.

Promising review: "I love this decanter. It looks great. It has a very tight seal when you cap it. It holds a full 750ml and a no-drip pour. Also, the price is reasonable for such a great quality decanter. I'm very happy and satisfied with my purchase." — Guglielmo Goodman

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
10
A gallon of concrete paint
Amazon
You can easily cover up your gross-looking concrete with garage floor paint for a clean visual slate in a space you use every day.

Promising review: "I have just used this paint on my garage floor, so cannot speak really to durability or cleanability. But I have been painting that floor for years, and this was the best paint I've used. It flowed on easily, covered well and leaves a clear, polished surface." —Margaret King

Get it from Amazon for $30.18+ (available in two colors).
11
A set of chenille shams
Amazon
Cover those old throw pillows you're not in love with anymore with these shams. They cost significantly less than buying a bunch of new cushions.

Pro tip: If you can't find shams with the exact same measurements as your throw pillows, go for covers an inch or two smaller for an overstuffed look.

Get this set of two 16"x16" covers from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in 10 colors and five sizes).
12
Foaming dispensers
Amazon
Toss the branded hand soap pump you've been refilling for who even knows how long. These use less soap per pump than regular bottles, so you'll save money on refills, too. And you can totally use the rest of your regular liquid soap refill with these. Just combine one part liquid soap with five parts water.

Promising review: "These arrived today and they are actually nicer/bigger than expected (even with measurements, sometimes it's hard to picture the size of something). The glass is heavy/sturdy; the 'chrome' part is not actually metal, but it's really, really hard to tell that. It looks/feels like chrome. I've had metal ones corrode, so plastic is better, to me. I'm very happy with them, would recommend them, and would buy again." — RDP9201

Get a pack of two dispensers from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine color/finish combos).
13
White primer paint
Amazon
Slap on a coat of this simple primer to brighten up a dingy brick garage over the course of a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Read the full how-to on Hawthorne and Main.

Get it from Amazon for $13.17.
14
A cable raceway kit
Amazon
Consolidate your TV cords in this because there's no reason your grown-up living room needs to remind you of your college dorm years one little bit. The kit includes six cable covers that total 150 inches, self-adhesive tape and 12 connector pieces.

Promising review: "This product worked great for cleaning up my mess of cables/power cords going to my wall-mounted TV. The plastic is sturdy, yet easily cut to the proper length, I did, however, use a "T" type of expandable wall anchor because I was attaching it to the exterior stucco wall. The channels are large enough to accommodate numerous cords, and the covers snap firmly in place." — TheoLogic1

Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in five colors and two styles).
15
A self-adhesive window film
Amazon
Put this on your window to mask an eyesore of a view — besides looking jaw-droppingly beautiful, it'll also provide a little extra privacy.

Promising review: "My kitchen window is on the sidewalk near the community mailboxes. Lots of people walking by. I loathe mini blinds which collect dust and grease. Especially since the stove is next to the window. Curtains are better, but still, collect cooking smells and grease particles. I installed this in about ten minutes. It lets in light, but hides me from nosy people." — Gayle Smith

Get it from Amazon for $6.78+ (available in seven sizes).
16
A slide-out trash can
Amazon
Toss your stinkiest refuse in this trash can that's simple to install in pretty much any lower cabinet (as long as you're semi-proficient with a drill, or willing to learn). The 35-quart container comes with all the mounting hardware you'll need.

Promising review: "I hesitated to trade existing storage space for a trashcan but I am so glad I did. The Rev-A-Shelf was easy to install and worked exactly as I expected. The instructions were a bit lacking but a quick check on YouTube is all you need. Just four easily placed screws to your cupboard bottom and project complete. The fact that the kitchen trash is not the first thing guests see when they enter my house is awesome. I should have done this upgrade years ago!" — Daisy

Get it from Amazon for $61.99+ (available in three colors).
17
A water stain-erasing cloth
Amazon
Watch obvious damage to your wood furniture vanish with the help of this cloth.

Promising review: "Yes, it smells gross. Yes, it took me about half an hour of scrubbing at three spots on my table before they disappeared....but they did disappear, so I'm happy! I think the older the marks are, the longer you have to scrub at them. One mark was only a few days old and vanished in about five minutes. The other mark was much larger and was a couple of months old. That one took forever, and I almost gave up. So glad I kept going! My table looks brand new now." — Dove

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
18
A checked table runner
Amazon
Cover a stain that's a little too big to fix. Plus, you can switch this out every season for a new look.

Promising review: "I love this buffalo check table runner! The quality is amazing, it will be such a transitional piece. I can use it for about any season. It fits my table just perfectly. I love it!" — Eric A.

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in two lengths and 10 colors).
19
Some furniture decals
Maika Daughters / Etsy
You can use these to cover up scratches, scrapes and chips on that old chest of drawers and turn it into its very own unique work of art. Just rub them onto your piece with a wooden stick -- it's the perfect project for a Sunday afternoon. They work on walls, furniture, wood, doors and many more surfaces.

Maika Daughters is a small business in Austin, Texas, that sells all kinds of materials for up-cycling projects. If you like the idea of furniture decals but these aren't quite up your alley, they have 96 designs available, although many of them are floral or vintage-y.

Promising review: "These poppy decals are the best! Not as much work as I feared and they look sensational!" — ElizabethMeredith

Get them from MaikaDaughters on Etsy for $26.99.
20
An indoor/outdoor rug
Amazon
Dress up a less-than-lovely patio or porch, or protect a high-traffic area so it doesn't deteriorate, with this rug that'll seem like it's there just because it looks good.

Promising review: "It's perfect for pool areas.It wasn't what I expected but I actually like it better. If I had to describe it...I'd describe very soft straws (like drinking straws) woven into a carpet. It doesn't stay wet and it doesn't get hot so it is perfect for our pool patio. It is lightweight though, so if you don't have something set on it or put it away during a storm it will blow around." — Andrea Malcolm

Get it from Amazon for $55 (available in five sizes and four designs).
21
An odor-locking compost bin
Amazon
Temporarily store used coffee grounds, banana peels and apple cores in this bin you won't mind keeping out on the counter. The lid comes off completely, so it's easy to empty, and it has smooth interior walls so you never have to deal with gross buildup in a corner or next to a plastic seam.

Promising review: "We are heavy composters — lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, 1/2 pound of coffee grounds per week, lots of tea bags — all scrap goes in this composter. We have a ton of plants and use our compost. What clinches the deal on this product is that surprisingly, we have not once smelled any odors whatsoever with the lid closed. Also, none of our friends have picked up a see-through container off our countertop and said, 'Oh, what's in here?' so no more embarrassing explanations of how we kept garbage in a bowl on top of our counter!" — Laura B

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two sizes and four colors).
22
A standout print rug
Amazon
This rug brings to any neglected area the wow factor it deserves.

Promising review: "Purchased this for a nursery (space theme!) and found the color and print to be very true to the photos. Absolutely love it! It's also extremely soft (good for a baby to play on) and seems to be very well made." — Kat D.

Get it from Amazon for $34.52+ (available in five colors and various sizes).
23
A countertop basket
The Jolie Market / Etsy
Stash the little things you use in your kitchen every day — your favorite box of tea, the daily vitamins you'll forget unless they're in front of your face — in this basket that'll hide them but still leave them accessible.

The Jolie Market is a California-based small business specializing in several types of baskets that'll help you get organized.

Promising review: "These baskets are really well made and a great size for storing items in the kitchen or wherever you need some organization — they look great too!" —

Get it from The Jolie Market on Etsy for $31.99.
24
A tidy wall shelf
Amazon
Create a drop zone for your mail, keys, dog leashes, scarves and other things. It'll be much nicer than unceremoniously piling all of that stuff on your countertop when you get home.

Promising review: "Great little shelf that comes fully assembled and you just have to attach it to the wall. Sturdy enough to hold jackets and purses. Excellent choice for small spaces. Would buy this again!" — Chris

Get it from Amazon for $41.12.
25
A collapsible storage ottoman
Amazon
Tuck away toys (and all the other random stuff your kids left lying around) in this ottoman to reclaim your living room as a place for grown-ups.

Promising review: "Great storage bin. I didn't believe you can sit on it and still be sturdy but it really is. It doesn't feel like it's going to break. The kids' slime jars and other stuff fit to hide it out of view. Fit under a desk and we pull it out as needed for extra seating when their friends come over." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in three sizes).
26
A decorative cover
Amazon
Swap out your standard air vent wall registers with this one worthy of Gatsby himself.

Promising review: "I bought these to replace the ugly, plain registers that were on my ceiling. Installed in less than 10 minutes and they look beautiful. I ordered white and spray-painted them nickel to match my ceiling fan. I couldn't be happier." — AsMeow

Get it from Amazon for $12.32+ (available in three sizes).
27
A set of carriage-style magnets
Amazon
Instantly update your garage door with these magnet handles and hinges to create a focal point that draws everyone's eyes away from any other unsightly details you're not gonna fix anytime soon.

Promising review: "If you're looking for instant curb appeal with little effort, you need to get these. These haven't moved in large rainstorms or excessive wind and hopefully won't rust out like the more expensive drilled sets like my neighbors have since there are no exposed screws or hardware." — SG

(They won't rust out at all because they're made of a super durable UV- and weather-resistant plastic.)

Get the set of four hinges and two handles from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five styles).
28
A shoe cabinet
Amazon
If you're not lucky enough to have a mudroom, this is a good start — it'll at least be better than the ever-growing pile of shoes threatening to trip you every time you walk past the back door.

Promising review: "I got this to get my shoes out of sight for company and also so our puppy could not just pull the shoes off the rack and chew them. It was easy to assemble, fits lots of shoes in it and looks good." — Kish Chick

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
