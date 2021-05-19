28 Things To Hide All The Eyesores In Your Home

If you want to make your home look like it’s straight out of a decor magazine but don’t have the money to completely redo it, there’s a better way. By covering some of the eyesores in your home, you can make it look and feel nicer.
Use concrete paint to give your garage floor new life, snag furniture decals to cover scratches and even put some film on your windows to cover any eyesores at the neighbors’ house. We’ve rounded up these and 25 other inexpensive products to cover, fix, spruce up and even hide all the unsightly things in your home.
1
A CovoBox electronics hider
2
Stainless-steel-effect contact paper
3
A set of macramé hangings
4
A finish restorer
5
A roll of faux ivy
6
A tub-and-tile spray paint
7
An under-cabinet organizer
8
A countertop paint kit
9
A glass decanter
10
A gallon of concrete paint
11
A set of chenille shams
12
Foaming dispensers
13
White primer paint
14
A cable raceway kit
15
A self-adhesive window film
16
A slide-out trash can
17
A water stain-erasing cloth
18
A checked table runner
19
Some furniture decals
20
An indoor/outdoor rug
21
An odor-locking compost bin
22
A standout print rug
23
A countertop basket
24
A tidy wall shelf
25
A collapsible storage ottoman
26
A decorative cover
27
A set of carriage-style magnets
28
A shoe cabinet
