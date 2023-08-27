32 Products To Help You Deal With The Things You Probably Wish You Didn't Have To Deal With

Home Chef

A Home Chef subscription

Home Chef's selection of recipes and ready-made meals changes weekly so your tastebuds can take a break from eating takeout five out of seven nights. It also offers custom express meal kits (ingredients come pre-prepped so you can get dinner on the table in 15 minutes), oven-ready meals (just pop the tin in the oven!), "Fast & Fresh" recipes that can be zapped in the microwave and more, so dinner is always easy. You can customize your recipes, substitute proteins if you don't like the meat in the picture, or double the protein if you know that one serving isn't enough.



Home Chef currently ships to 98% of the US. Enter your zip code during sign-up and Home Chef will alert you if you are outside of its delivery range.