16 Items That’ll Help Warm Up A Drafty House

An easy-to-use insulator kit

Each kit comes with enough clear film to insulate 10 standard windows. To apply it, you first attach the included double-sided tape to your window frame, measure your window and cut the film to size, press it onto the tape, and then shrink it with a blow-dryer so it adheres to your window. Some reviewers say they improved the process by working out bubbles with a credit card as they went.: "This product kept my apartment warm and toasty last winter! I live in an older (but charming) apartment and the windows are not only large, they're not updated to be efficient. There was draft pretty much on all the windows in the apartment so the heater just keeps kicking in to warm the place. Of course, this means enormous heating bill.It takes some time to install it especially because we have several windows in our apartment but it's absolutely worth it! I am buying another box for this coming winter!" — D Dacera