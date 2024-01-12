If You Want To Get Your Life Together In 2024, Here Are 46 Things To Check Out

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A snazzy weekly pill organizer that puts all other pill organizers to shame
This one features seven portable pods, each one with A.M. and P.M. sides, that can be securely stored on a magnetic base and have super convenient silicone lids that you can pop pills right through! There's even a compatible app to help you remember your meds. It's made by a small business founded by a husband-and-wife team.Promising review
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old-lady pill box...and this one was modern and cool.
The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever.
I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one day's worth of pills, set it on my counter, and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
A set of Bed Bands to keep your precious sheets perfectly in place
Promising review:
"I have a pillow-top and pillow-bottom queen-size bed that is a little too small for king sheets and with queen sheets I have battled to keep the sheets from popping off. I have tried everything! I was about to try to customize some king sheets because it was so frustrating. Then I saw this product advertised on Facebook in one of those posts about the amazing products that people love. So I figured it was worth a try. It works. I was shocked. My sheets have not popped off once.
I ordered this in February and it is May now — and they have not popped off once! They used to pop off EVERY...SINGLE...NIGHT. To say this is life changing is not an exaggeration.
Such a relief to be able to sleep through the night without ending up in rumpled sheets." — TinkerbellAPixie
Museum Gel, aka a residue-free gel designed to secure treasured trinkets like glass and crystal pieces to your shelves
This stuff'll hold your collectibles in place through earthquakes and mischievous cat attacks alike. Plus, people who sell things like jewelry and want to balance them on a surface for photos also swear by this! Promising review
: "Saw this on TikTok and I honestly absolutely love it. I use it to keep my drawer organizers from sliding around.
This stuff is amazing and I wish I had known about it forever ago." — Abby
Wet & Forget shower spray if you wanna revolutionize the way you clean your bathroom this year
True to its name, all you have to do is spray your shower or tub, let it sit overnight, and rinse it the next morning to reveal a cleaning miracle. It works so well, you only need to use it once a week!
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
A daily planning pad of 50 tear-off sheets you can use to map out your day
It's got space for what you're grateful for, priorities you must do today, a to-do list, appointments, achievements, meal planning, logging exercise, and notes and doodles, plus a water intake tracker and a blank clock to fill in if you do better with images than words. They truly thought of everything, and this pretty pad will help you feel so accomplished! It's made by a family-owned Wisconsin-based small stationery biz.Promising review:
"So glad I bought this! This is a great little notepad! Cute, practical, and with just enough writing space to capture the most important things. Well worth the price!" — Nikki Grillo
A set of colorful fine-point pens perfect for bullet journaling, color-coding and giving this year's lists a little more pizzazz
Promising review:
"Love, love these markers. I've been using these for three years and they are still going. Some of my friends have seen me using them and asked how they could get some! Love the fine lines they make — would use them as everyday pens if I wasn't afraid they'd run out." — Tracie
An air purifier featuring a HEPA filter, activated charcoal filter and UV-C sanitizing light
It's got the ability to clean air 1–4.8 times an hour, depending on the size of the room. If you'd like less dust, mold spores, germs, odors, and pet hair in the air you breathe in 2024, treat your space to this baby. Promising review:
"Wow, this air filter really works. I'm truly amazed and can literally breathe easier now. Prior to purchasing this, I was having to use my emergency inhaler three to four times per day and night since allergy season began.
From the moment it was plugged in, I haven't had to use my inhaler at all, and I didn't even realize it until about a week of use. No more running nose, itchy eyes, wheezing, and sneezing 50 times in a row.
I live in a pine forest in high altitude and it works that well. I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers from allergies and asthma — it has made my quality of life improve greatly." — calcrnflakegirl
A trio of power scrubber brushes you can attach your drill and instantly create a super-powered deep-cleaning device
Promising review:
"I've been eyeing these for a few months and finally caved... Man do I regret not picking them up as soon as I saw them! They work GREAT! We rent an apartment that has a 30+-year-old shower/tub. I've used everything from abrasive powders, gels that sit, to most recently the bathroom Magic Erasers and nothing really got the grime out.
These WORK and they work fast. Ten minutes with my handy drill and the shower has never been cleaner.
I love that I don't have to throw money out on cleaning products anymore and that I can be a little more environmentally friendly with no waste and no chemical cleaners! Just a little dish soap, baking soda, and a spin of the brush. If you're on the fence, just buy them!" — Becky Adie
A set of stackable, airtight glass meal prep containers that are safe for the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and freezer
Promising review:
"These are spectacular!!! They are airtight so the week's food I do for lunches and such stay fresh for the whole week. They are strong and very durable.
The four-part latching system ensures your food is completely sealed. The seal ring is removable for easy cleaning. The nice pop-top vent allows food to cool if packed in hot. Once cool, close pop-top and stick in the fridge. Husband is rough on things including his lunch box and so far these are holding up so nice!! Many others I have tried have been broken in a matter of days. I love these!!!" — Deborah
The Pink Stuff, aka an all-purpose paste you can use to scrub just about anything
Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ... This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" — Rachel in CLT
Super-comfy period-proof undies that can hold up to two tampon's worth of fluid (they're also good for bladder leaks!)
They can just be rinsed with water, then popped in the washer with the rest of your laundry. Sooo much less of a pain in the you-know-where — and more environmentally friendly — than your usual period products. Reviewers suggest sizing up! Promising review:
"I didn’t think period undies could really work, but these proved me wrong. These changed my life completely. They are absorbent enough to use overnight, and wear throughout the day and not have to worry about leaks. They are so soft and comfortable that you won’t even notice you are on your period.
They have a nice thick compression feel too, which is nice." — Shelley
A four-pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaners that'll not only stop your disposal from smelling like something died down there, but also look dang cool doing it
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A set of sleek shallow pasta bowls that are somewhere between a bowl and a plate
Plus, these are microwave- and dishwasher-safe!Promising review
: "These bowls are great. I lived my entire life until now without owning shallow bowls. I’ve been eating spaghetti off of a plate like some kind of wild animal. My life is forever changed." — JessieMo
A bottle of a beeswax and orange oil formula that's basically like a spa treatment for your wood surfaces
In addition to polishing, it adds a protective layer and helps prevent the wood from drying out or fading.
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who jumped up and scratched places; we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. Take a look at the pictures to see the before-and-afters. This stuff was like a Magic Eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish.
We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new.
I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." — Kris
An instantly downloadable and printable "Life Binder" so you can organize your life
This is essentially your wish come true. This has 67 pages (!!!) to make keeping together and planning so many of life's administrative things — like vehicle records, insurance, meals, personal documents, finances, chores, medical information, exercise, accounts and so much more — actually feel less overwhelming. Life's Lists
is a Connecticut-based small business founded by a professional organizer that stocks tons of templates to help you get your whole dang life together.Promising review:
"I haven't found a set as complete and beautifully designed nor as large as I need it. This is invaluable and will be used for years to come." — Renee J.
A sliding dishwasher magnet that's so simple yet game-changing
It also comes with adhesive in case your dishwasher isn't magnetic.Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." — D. Washington
An endlessly reusable, nonadhesive ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Just glide it over your furniture to suck up the seemingly impossible amounts of fuzz your beloved fur baby deposits on a daily basis. Yes, you can now wear black pants and have company over — maybe even both at the same time! — without having to break out the pain-in-the-butt sticky lint roller.
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However, I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods
They will keep your homemade brews tasting their best, eliminating any residue from old batches that's been making them taste less-than-stellar. Who knew how much gunk could be in there?!
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
And a clever and discreet little K-Cup storage drawer
Each of these holds up to 36 standard-sized K-Cups.Promising review:
"I am so glad I got this. It makes for such great streamlined storage. Keeps things tidy and neat, and also helps me keep track of how many cups I have left to determine whether or not I need to add to my grocery list. It is very sturdy and I fit my machine on top. The top is very durable, hard plastic and does not buckle with the weight of the machine filled with water on top." — tunisianswife
A four-piece drawer organizer set that'll basically FORCE you to fold your socks and underwear
This set includes four organizers: one with six long pockets, one with eight square pockets, one with seven pockets big enough for bras, and one with 24 small sock pocketsPromising review:
"I LOVE LOVE LOVE these organizers!! At just $15 for four organizers I took my chances and ordered two sets of four. I wear a 32DD and the bras fit beautifully in the organizers. I ordered another set for tank tops and other extras I did not think of before. I will also order my boyfriend the brown ones for his drawers. Great product for a great price!" — Elizabeth L. Blackwell
An adjustable workout bike with a desktop
Your super sedentary work-from-home days will be a thing of the past. The pedals are quiet so it'll be discreet during meetings, and the flat desk has a built-in wrist rest and plenty of room for your laptop and other essentials. Your kitchen table is gonna get jealous — it will be officially retired as your workspace! This wheels so you can easily move it out of the way when not in use! Check it out in this TikTok
that has 2.5 million (!!!!) views!Promising review:
"I saw this in TikTok and I bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before. The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t original like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. Ten out of ten recommended for some one who looking to move more!!" — Amazon Customer
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that comes with four blades for all your slicin' and dicin' needs
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper
in action. It comes with fine and medium dicers, a julienne blade, and a ribbon spiralizer. It'll not only save you a ton of prep time, but also allow you to smoothly and easily pour out the cut vegetables when you're done. Ahh, cooking will be a breeze in 2024.Promising review:
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon Customer
A mini trash can ideal for the cupholder or seatback pockets in your car
Promising review
: "Fits perfect in the cup holder on the side of my door which is where I tend to hoard the most trash. If it ever gets dirty it washes easily. The lid comes on and off easily making it easy to just dump it every time I'm at the gas station. I saw this on TikTok and it turned out to be a great impulse buy." — Jacqueline Todd
A six-outlet wall charger that truly has everything
It's got ports that work for larger chargers, two USB ports and an LED light around the side that automatically turns on when the room gets dark, but also has a touch sensor and three brightness settings. It'll make charging your endless devices a breeze day or night and save you from the daily dance of unplugging your computer to plug in your phone next to the couch, and so on and so forth.
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
The 2.0 version of Our Place's cult-fave nonstick ceramic Always Pan
This version is oven-save up to 450 degrees! The brand describes it as "deep enough to roast a chicken, shallow enough to flip an egg" — the best of both worlds. It comes with a built-in steamer and colander basket and a spatula that rests right on the handle. It's designed to be able to sear, braise, sauté, boil, fry, and serve all in one, so you'll get a ton of use out of this wonder and save space in your kitchen. And even with all that practical stuff aside... it's sooooooo pretty.Promising review:
"My Always Pan is going to be my new favorite cooking ware. Super versatile and absolutely beautiful. Love the functionality that it possesses and the versatility range, someone really thought about all the best way to cook with this! Safe, easy to clean, and beautiful to look at! Makes you want to cook more delicious meals all day long! Shipping took a while because I preordered, but I was happy to wait!" — Celyn V.
A 60-pack of extra-large sticky note divider tabs to organize notebooks, planners, or even textbook pages
You'll always be able to find and reference exactly what you're looking for. Seriously, where were these when I was in college?
Promising review:
"These babies are pretty sturdy and they make putting notes in a book, or planner, or magazine, or whatever a complete breeze
. I really like the ease of these and if you are creative you can make these work for any project. I use them in my textbooks to summarize my notes on a chapter.
I also have short term memory loss after a car accident, I like reading novels, but can't remember things. So I use one of these as a bookmark, and take a few minutes to jot down key things from the book.
I really, really, really like these and I am glad they exist." — Delaney
A set of four nonstick heat-safe sheet pan dividers
Check out a TikTok of the nonstick sheet pan dividers
. You can easily pop foods with different cook times on one pan and take 'em out quickly when they're ready. Plus, no more need to scrub your sheet pan after or use a disposable liner! You can also get lids for 'em here
!Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100,000% recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these Cheat Sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" —yule
An affordable sunrise alarm clock to make emerging from your slumber be a little less painful
It can be programmed with seven different light settings and seven different calming "wake up" noises, plus be used as a bedside light and an FM radio. It'll be an especially big help on dreary winter days when you often have to get up before the sun has bothered to do so.Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon Customer
A set of minimalist hooks that can each hold up to 35 pounds and will look super chic
Promising review:
"I am chronically cold and have a bunch of very nice knit cardigans. I usually end up leaving them laying over chair backs or recliners and cluttering things up, so I bought these to have a good place to hang them.
The thick wood prevents stretching damage from the weight of the sweaters, and not using a hook prevents damage and holes in the knit. Definitely worth the upgrade." — Amazon Customer
An electric pressure washer to give your outdoor surfaces the "Princess Diaries"-level glow-up they so deserve.
It comes with five different-sized spray tips for different tasks, boasts over 39,000 (!!!) 5-star ratings, and can even be used for washing cars!
Promising review:
"I love this washer. It competes with my 2,200-psi gas-powered pressure washer, which in fact I sold to keep this. But doesn't have the noisy gas engine or the heavy weight.
Easy to move around lightweight and has great power. Very quiet. I love all the attachments and the different stream types. The soap dispenser works well. I'm cleaning everything, my deck, my house, the garage doors, the concrete slab. It takes off all the dirt and mold from the old concrete stairs and sidewalk." — Tim S.
A cutlery drawer organizer that'll help you maximize precious drawer space
Promising review
: "This was a quarantine impulse buy for me: I suddenly want everything in my home perfectly organized.
This was great, The top row fits my set of steak knives and the bottom row holds miscellaneous knives for chopping." — MKB from CT
Archer's Design Shop/Etsy
A 3D-printed face mask air vent hook so you're not scrambling to find your mask every time you get out of the car
It's made by an Indiana-based small biz that specializes in 3D-printed goodies.Promising review:
"I purchased mask holders for the car vent. They are excellent. Work so well and keep my mask organized in the car. I gifted them to my family and they love them as well. I highly recommend it." — racquelt127
A wall-mounted mop and broom holder, because you must have your life together if even your cleaning tools are organized
This organizer has five clamps for holding longer items (mops, brooms, or rakes and other gardening tools) plus six collapsible hooks, and is made by a small business! Promising review:
"Repeat customer! I purchased one to organize the garden tools (rake, hoe, cultivator, shovel, etc.) in our garage and by alternating the tops of the tools up/down, was able to fit them neatly in the holder. Liked it so much, going to install another next to it for the other items.
The hooks are a nice feature to hold our gloves and a simple plastic bag to hold things when needed." — Rob C.
A set of clear fridge drawers so there'll be a place for everything, with everything in its place
It comes with two wide bins, two narrow bins, an egg holder with lid and a drink organizer that can hold nine cans.Promising review:
"Excellent organization system! I once opened the fridge often, always looking for something I hadn't seen the last time I checked. The thing is — I often found something new because it just wasn't organized in a functional way. Now, with this system, I find what I'm looking for the first time. And when a bin is empty, I know I need to buy more of that product
and just ask my smart home to add that item to my shopping list. Very grateful for the sense of calm and control that this fridge organization system has given me
, and for all of the food that is no longer going bad in the back of the fridge!" —Chelsea T.
An over-the-door hanging purse organizer in case your collection has gotten... rather large
This baby has 12 hooks and can hold up to 50 pounds of arm candy, and you can also forgo the included over-the-door hook and just hang it from a closet rod.
Promising review:
"This has been a lifesaver for me! My purses are no longer all over the floor in my closet.
They all fit nicely on here. I love this so much. The packaging was nice and everything came in perfect condition. I have about 10 purses on it right now and it's really nice and strong.
It fits on my door perfectly but you do have to push on the door a bit in order for it to fully close and open. However, that is not a problem for me at all. It's very easy for me to see all my purses now and my closet is no longer a mess.
From other reviews I've seen, I know this can definitely hold a lot of weight and way more bags then I have on it. I love the way it looks!" — Jennifer
Drop It wine drops, which you just swirl in your glass for 20 seconds to reduce the sulfites and tannins to help prevent you from waking up with a headache the next day
The brand recommends one to two drops for each glass of white wine, two to three for a glass of red, and seven to nine if you're treating a whole bottle at once.
Promising review:
"For many years, I have been that friend who always says 'no thanks, I can't drink wine.' Even one small small glass would give me the worst migraine. So I gave up
. Several weeks ago, I happened across an ad for Drop It and thought I might as well give it a shot. I took a big risk the day it arrived and had two huge glasses of red wine that I knew would give me a massive migraine the next day. It just so happened I had a midterm that next morning, too — so the stakes were high. I woke up feeling fantastic. Since then I have repeated the experiment (to make sure it wasn't a fluke) and found that no matter how much wine I drink, as long as I use the drops, I don't have a migraine the next day.
I'm so pleased to have found something that makes wine drinking possible and enjoyable again! I have nothing but great things to say about the product. It's easy to use and very discreet. I visited some friends last week and we spent a few hours at a wine bar. It was easy to add my drops.
I took a small taste of the wine before adding the drops and found that it did not alter the taste at all. Thanks for a great product and a great buying experience. I will be back for more." — Mackenzie
Wad-Free, an ingenious device to solve all your sheet-washing woes
This'll help your sheets dry faster and with fewer wrinkles, and prevent them from trapping all the clothes you throw in there with them in the dreaded tangled-up ball. Where have these been your whole laundry-doing life?!? They're reusable, BPA-free and from a small business that launched during the pandemic.Promising review:
"This product has changed my world! Washing and drying my sheets is a breeze! The sheets are not bundled up in the washer and they also dry quickly with no wrinkles! Do yourself a huge favor and try Wad-Free! You will not regret it! Thank you, Wad-Free, for making this chore simple and making washing my sheets a fun, easy breezy experience! I love them!!! I purchased a backup pair, too. Blessings!" — just cruisin'!
Eyeliner stamp pens for anyone who has spent 20 minutes in the mirror trying to get that perfect cat-eye that probably only Cleopatra and Taylor Swift can do
Promising review:
"You need this stamp! I have never in my life been able to draw a wing properly. Ever. I kept seeing this advertised everywhere and thought, what the heck. Super easy to use, you don't need a lot of practice. I love that it's highly pigmented as well.
I originally wanted the medium (classic) size but it's on backorder. I opted for the 8-mm mini size instead, and I'm glad I did. I think the size is appropriate for the shape and size of my eye. All in all, great purchase!!!" — SaraPo
A handy RFID-blocking passport wallet with tons of handy pockets
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this wallet. I needed a new travel wallet, and this holds everything I need all in one place, and it still closes nicely and stays flat! I can fit my boarding pass, passport, ID, credit cards, money, checked baggage tickets, receipts, and more in it, yet it doesn’t bulk up or look like an overstuffed mess.
It's just amazing. The description says it only holds US money, but I just used the boarding pass flap to hold all my Japanese Yen (¥), which are larger. I didn’t use the zippered pocket for coins as I much prefer a separate coin purse for that sort of thing. I definitely recommend to anyone who travels a lot!" — Anthony Luu
An over-the-cabinet bag holder because yay for reusing those plastic grocery bags
Promising review:
"I love this so much! I have been looking for something for all of the grocery bags I keep! We use these for our bathroom trash bags. This little thing is a awesome. And my kids can easily reach inside and get a bag out! Love it!" — Lindsey T.
A set of five machine-washable, rip-proof and actually good-looking reusable grocery bags
Promising review:
"I’m very impressed with these bags. I took two of them into Target today for groceries, and ended up only needing to use one. These bags can hold a lot of items. They are strong, easy to clean, and fold up into the attached pouches within seconds.
I store mine in my center console of my car. I have been promoting these to my friends and family, and they are already making purchases. These are worth every penny.
" — Cuesta Verde
The TubShroom, a magical drain protector that over 86,000 (!!!!!!!) people depend on to make cleaning nasty, clogged-up drains as easy as possible
Promising review:
"I have tried everything I could think of to cut back on hair clogs. I definitely became a pro at taking apart my drain to clean it which is a disgusting process. Between my long hair and having two dogs who shed in the bed when we aren't around there is a lot of hair of different lengths. This simple creation catches it all and is easy to get the hair off.
The drain stopper still works for baths and the soft silicone is more gentle if a kid rubs it than the original screw-on drain cover. Fantastic." — Amazon Customer
A 13-pocket purse organizer insert
Bonus: This also stops the inside lining of your purse from getting dirty!Promising review
: "Fantastic quality and completely changes the game of big-tote organization. Love everything about it." — Redecorating Mom
A vintage-inspired storage ottoman that's a multipurpose masterpiece
Not only does it open up to provide chic storage for your odds and ends (we love being able to shove things out of sight and call it organizing), but you can flip the lid over to turn it into a ready-for-your-cheese-and-crackers-plate tabletop or tray! That's some serious bang for your buck.Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A collapsible car trunk organizer with plenty of pockets and Velcro strips to secure it in place
No more spilled Target shopping bags or essentials getting lost in the chaotic abyss of your trunk!
Promising review:
"It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive
, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" — Sheneese
A roomy TSA-approved toiletry bag that'll be sooooo much better than a tattered Ziploc
Promising review:
"This bag held surprisingly more than expected. I put tiny travel jars for my skincare creams and other small toiletries in it with room to spare. I definitely feel like it was easier to pack and was also easy to grab out of my bag for security. It feels sturdy with nice, thick vinyl. The double zipper moved easily, and I was pleased that it opened completely for ease of getting the items I needed out of it." — Mrs M Tate