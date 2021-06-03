HuffPost Finds

23 Things That Won't Just Help You Fall Asleep, But Stay Asleep

Including a sleep mask that's basically a weighted blanket for your eyes.
By Emma Lord and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you’re tired of tossing and turning at night or if you spend hours staring at the ceiling counting sheep, it’s OK to admit that you need a little help. We all know that sleep is important, so you should do anything you can to help you get some shut-eye.

From a weighted sleep mask, to a soundproofing strip and even an adaptive mattress, we’ve rounded up these products and more that will help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Sweet dreams!

A contoured sleep mask
Designed to sit off the eyes to alleviate pressure, this mask will also completely block out the light in the room. It also has a strap designed to not get tangled in hair and is made with a super cozy memory foam.

Promising review: "I don’t require complete darkness when I sleep, so I hadn’t thought I’d ever want a sleep mask. Then 2020 happened! The pandemic and its associated anxiety have messed up my sleep in a major way. I often get to sleep just fine but wake up later unable to get back to sleep. I’ve decreased caffeine, established a regular bedtime, avoided screens hours before bed, and tried melatonin. I guess it’s all mental for me, but when I wake up like that, heart racing and sweaty, and I can’t see anything — no clocks or moonlight, no dozing form of my beloved next to me, no cat demon staring at the foot of the bed — I tend to settle down easier. It’s like wearing the mask reminds me I’m supposed to shut my eyes and sleep. And I usually do, right until the alarm goes off. I like the molded cups around the eyes. A flat mask would make me feel like I’m rubbing off all my eye cream and lash serum through the night. I have not washed this mask yet, but I think it’ll hold up just fine gently hand washing it. The adjustable band is soft and doesn’t slip out of place. If you’re on the fence about trying a sleep mask, you might as well get a really nice one! Give this a try, especially if you have anxiety like I described." — Anna

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in three colors).
Or a Nodpod
This is a strap-free, weighted sleep mask designed for back and side sleepers. It also has a gentle pressure to encourage stress relief and deep sleep.

Psst — you can also put it in the freezer and the microbeads in the mask will stay cool for hours.

Promising review: "There's something about placing this weighted thing on my eyes when I'm tossing and turning that lulls me back to sleep. The shape of it is a bit weird — it's not a typical eye mask, it's much bulkier and doesn't fasten on in the same way — but once you get beyond that, this can really be a beautiful thing. I keep it on my bedside table and use it if I wake up in the middle of the night and can't go back to sleep (which happens often) or once the sun rises and I want to sleep in a little more. If you have sleep issues I'd recommend trying this novel product." — Veronicam

Get it from Amazon for $34 (available in nine colors).
A set of silicone anti-snoring nose vents
These will dilate your nostrils and help promote healthy air flow, so you won't wake yourself (or other people!) up with your snoring. Each set comes with four reusable vents in different sizes, so you can find one that perfectly fits your nose.

Promising review: "I've had a snoring issue for several years and now with the coronavirus, it's been harder on my girlfriend because it's no longer just a weekend thing because we sheltered together. This has made a HUGE difference not only for her but for me and my energy level. I immediately slept through the night. They do take a little getting used but they are very worth it. Buy with confidence." — Philip M

Get a set of four from Amazon for $21.99.
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
These will play white noise or the music of your choice in a comfy headband, so you can enjoy the calm of it all night long.

Promising review: "Oh my goodness! Where has this been all my life?? Just a couple of days ago I was trying to sleep with earbuds in. I would wake up every time I moved because they were hard and hurt my ears. But THESE wireless headphones are the best! I can turn over in bed freely and it doesn't wake me up. I have trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. Now I can play sleep videos which help drone me to sleep and keep me asleep. The only drawback is that while I love the material it can be a little warm in the middle of the night. I LOVE THEM!!" — Godsinger

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in nine colors).
A plush memory foam mattress topper
Add this on top of any old spring mattress to turn it into an oasis. This helps distribute your weight on your mattress more evenly to reduce pressure on your joints, so you're less likely to toss and turn.

Promising review: "This thing has changed my sleep for the better. My mattress has always been kind of uncomfortable with painful springs, but I just put up with it. Since switching to working nights and sleeping during the day, I wake up more easily and needed something to help me fall asleep and stay asleep. This topper is so nice! It doesn’t feel cool to the touch, I just don’t overheat while I sleep. It’s so soft I can fall asleep without a pillow. I love it!" — Avery Basford

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two styles and eight standard bed sizes).
A cooling weighted blanket
Made with natural glass beads on the inside, this blanket has a great amount of weighted pressure that some reviewers say helps with insomnia and anxiety, so all those wired parts of your brain might be a little more zen when you're trying to stay asleep.

Promising review: "I’ve always had trouble sleeping ever since I can remember. I move around a lot, twist and turn and take sometimes HOURS to fall asleep — even then my sleep tended to be very poor. I would find that putting multiple blankets or pillows would help, because of the weight, so I decided to give this product a try. Ever since I started to use this blanket I’ve had a lot less trouble falling asleep and STAYING asleep until I need to wake up for work. This definitely helps with anxiety and insomnia issues; I guess it makes me feel secure/safer. It’s definitely worth it!!" — Natalie Galindo

Get it from Amazon for $35.99+ (available in 14 varied sizes and weights).
A soft, breathable bamboo nightgown
You can wear this so you don't overheat at night and wake yourself up when your bed feels like a sauna.

Promising review: "So look...we get to a certain stage in life where sleeping isn't always easy, no matter how tired we are. We are hot and sweaty, everything is itchy, we have insomnia...I was looking for a just-right nightgown and I've finally found it! This gown is INCREDIBLE! A relaxed fit but not oversize arm holes that would expose you, long enough that you could actually answer the door or wear to the pool, etc ... and SO SO SOFT! The bamboo helps keep you cool and comfortable all night long. For sure my new favorite and I'll need a long sleeve one for winter." — Myranda Dixon

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in women's sizes S-4X and 37 colors).
A sleep-focused essential oils blend
Made with chamomile, sage and lavender, this blend will help reduce stress before bedtime.

Promising review: "I have bad insomnia on the nights before I have to go to work. In desperation, I decided to try using a diffuser, and I heard Lavender was the go-to scent for this. I ordered Dream Essential Oil hoping it would help me and was so glad that the price was so affordable. I don't usually write reviews, but I am so happy that I am now getting a good night's sleep every night before work that I had to share. The scent is pleasant, and I find myself relaxing into it and falling asleep and staying asleep like never before. I can keep it going all night and it doesn't lose its scent either. I would highly recommend this product!" —
Kindle Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.

Psst — if you don't have a diffuser, you can get a popular, well-reviewed essential oil diffuser on Amazon for $14.99.
An insulated soundproofing strip
This easily sticks to the outer rims of your door, giving you some peace and quiet and bedtime and making it much less likely that you'll hear people around the house.

Psst — this insulated strip also stops air conditioning and heat from escaping out of the crack under the door, saving energy and money!

Promising review: "Product works really well! I needed a quick fix to my home office situation, I live in an apartment in Manhattan and never noticed how much sound comes in and out, until I had to be on conference calls working from home! This little tape made a big difference, took me a couple of minutes to install." — Sandra Revueltas

Get it from Amazon for $7.97 (available in four colors).
A set of blackout curtains
If you want to prolong the darkness, these will block out sunlight (and help reduce noise!) to your bedroom. They come in so many different colors and sizes that you're bound to find one to match your setup.

Promising review: "These curtains are a godsend. I'm up at 5 every morning until the virus hit. Now I know the pain of waking up to the sun in my face. These curtains blocked all the light...all of it. I get to be a bum till whatever time I want now. They're nice and thick too so they're good for keeping the hot of the day out while the ac does its thing. Good buy." — Justin

Get it from Amazon for $22.97+ (available in 10 sizes and 25 colors).
A set of super comfy wax ear plugs
These mold to the shape of your inner ear like putty, fully blocking out all surrounding sound so you can get your beauty rest without making the insides of your ear sore. They can be used up to five times.

Promising review: "I tried everything to drown out my husband's snoring. I bought several other ear plugs on here. I tried turning white noise up in my headphones and listening to it during the night. I tried sleeping in other rooms. But NOTHING works like these. When you get the air tight seal in your ear just right, it blocks all the loud noise. And the best part is I am still able to hear my alarm in the morning (although it is a louder alarm tone right beside my side of the bed). Get these and you won’t regret it. They are affordable and literally saved my marriage. I can finally sleep in peace." — Ansley Oermann

Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $3.96.
Or a set of reusable silicone ear plugs
You can spin as you insert these into your ear to help block out noise. One of the pairs even comes with a string connecting them, so you're less likely to lose them!

Promising review: "The best earplugs I have ever owned. I’ve worn earplugs for years as my room in my house is in the middle of everything. Add four adults and two kids under 4 and it’s a very loud house. I’ve tried just about every earplug, and I have the same problem: trouble getting them in, and them always falling out. These earplugs solve all my issues with earplugs and I’ve never been happier. So easy to use, just pull your ear up and twist it in. It feels so secure, no fumbling with rolling the ends and holding it in place. Nice snug fit that’s comfortable. I put them in at night, and I wake up when I want, no 5:30 a.m. screaming matches and toys being thrown downstairs to wake me. If I were awake, I could hear commotion but it sounds very distant. The best part: they’re washable and reusable. No more scattered earplugs around. I have very small ears and these are comfortable. Best money I’ve spent." — Ofbengal

Get a set of three pairs from Amazon for $9.79.
A caffeine-free herbal Sweet Dreams tea
Enjoy a cup of this tea before bed. The mixture of chamomile rose blossoms and mint herbs are meant to help you unwind before sleep.

Promising review: "I tried this tea after a friend suggested chamomile tea for easing anxiety, a big problem for me during the current COVID crisis. This tea is delicious with a little squeeze of lemon and a spoonful of honey and in combination with my Coyote Oldman CDs, it really has helped me be less anxious. I just ordered more so I have a good supply on hand." — Country Artist

Get six boxes with 20 teabags each from Amazon for $14.10.
A white noise machine
The constant pfshhhhhh sound or nature sounds it plays all night will help mask outside noises while you're trying to conk out.

This compact machine has six noise modes: White Noise, Thunder, Ocean, Rain, Summer Night and Brook. You can either have it make the noise continuously until you shut it off, or designate it to make noise for 15, 30 or 60 minutes.

Promising review: "I've always struggled with sleeping, but the stress of 2020 was definitely making it worse. It was to the point where I was just waiting patiently for the next day to start like Kenneth Parcell. The first night I used the sound machine, a switch flipped. I fell asleep almost instantly, and I stayed asleep. I personally find the ocean setting the most pleasant. You can adjust the volume to suit your needs and the timer would be helpful for those who work nights while their spouses/significant others workdays (or just so it's not on for hours). I'm currently running it on batteries, and haven't had an issue with power draining. Is this white machine solving all of my issues around stress? No. That would take a miracle. But, sleep is important. Not only does it help to reduce your stress, but it keeps your health on track. This noise machine helped me tremendously and I'm feeling much more rested." — Katie

Get it from Amazon for $12.32+ (available in three colors).
Or a sleep therapy sound machine
The machine has seamless looping sounds created specifically to promote better sleep. It also comes equipped with a USB port to charge your phone and other devices, so you can make the most of the space on your bedside table.

The loops on this machine include White Noise, Fan, Ocean, Rain, Stream and Summer Night, which you can set with a 15, 30 or 60-minute auto-off timer. It's also super lightweight and compact if you're on the move!

Promising review: "I love this product! I am a night shift registered nurse working in the ICU and since COVID happened I have had trouble sleeping. Since I started using the Wave sound machine I now fall asleep quickly and able to stay asleep peacefully. The sounds are soothing and help block out the daytime noises!" — Natalie

Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in two colors).
A dream balm
Made with calming herbs and essential oils like lavender, chamomile, mugwort and valerian, this balm will help soothe you before sleep.

BTW — Woodland Herbal is an Ohio-based Etsy shop established in 2018 that specializes in skincare, salves and tea blends.

Promising review: "I tried it last night, and I haven’t slept this hard in a long time. The smell alone is soothing when you put it on your temples as you drift off to sleep. I usually toss and turn but I slept like a rock." — Emily Irvin

Get it from Woodland Herbal on Etsy for $14.
A subscription to the Calm app
It comes with hundreds of hours of guided meditations for sleep, anxiety and more, including everything from ASMR to Harry Styles reading you a bedtime story.

It comes with a new original Calm Daily each day, plus Sleep Stories with new ones added every week, as well as Calm Masterclasses taught by experts.

Get it from Calm for $69.99 (per year after a 7-day free trial or $399.99 for a lifetime subscription).
Or a subscription to Liberate
This meditation app is specifically designed as a safe space for the Black community that includes meditations, practices and talks led by over 40 BIPOC teachers.

Liberate's mission is to help users reduce anxiety, stress less, and sleep better using meditations designed for the Black experience.

Get it from Liberate for $9.99 (per month after a 7-day trial or yearly for $71.99).
A set of bed bands
Add these to the corner of your fitted sheets to lock it neatly into place once and for all, so you can finally get the peaceful, untangled sleep you deserve every night.

Promising review: "OMG my wife and I LOVE these clips to hold the bedsheet together in our Cal King mattress. Seriously enjoying not having to constantly fix the sheets and trying to avoid the uncovered areas in the middle of the night because I'm too tired to fix them. So far, so good without any bedsheets tears. Great quality, strong elastic bands, sturdy clips that remind me of those stylish suspenders back in the day, and easy installation. Can easily place these things while the bed is set in place. Highly recommended product if you have a King or Cal King-sized bed with sheets that keep coming undone." — Aku

Get a set of four from Amazon for $12.99 (available in five colors).
A full body pillow
Yes, this was initially designed for pregnancy, but is so versatile and handy that anyone can make good use of it. The wrap-around design is excellent for back, leg and hip support, so once you find a comfortable position at night, you're much more likely to stay in it.

Psst — it's even detachable to convert into a reading station (or create a hole for your arm if you're a side sleeper!).

Promising review: "I’ve been eyeballing these types of pillows for a long time but was always discouraged by the steep prices. Not pregnant, but have always had to sleep with multiple pillows around me to support my back and legs otherwise I toss and turn all night long. Ever since COVID began, my sleep has been worse than ever and I’ve been trying to find new ways to just try and get better sleep, so I decided to finally bite the bullet and order one of these pillows. After doing a bunch of research and going through the ratings/reviews, I decided to go with this pillow and now I only wish I’d ordered it sooner! I was originally skeptical about the zipper feature where you can remove one side of the pillow but it’s actually a pretty awesome idea — gives me space for my arm when sleeping on my side, without restricting my circulation. It’s nice and firm which I love because I feel that it provides more support that way. It also makes sleeping on my back more bearable because the two sides provide adequate support. The cover that it came with is like a jersey material and was nice and soft after I ran it through a wash cycle. The case was also extremely easy to remove and re-apply. This pillow has also been so convenient for when I’m doing my online classes in bed — I fold one side over my lap and place my laptop on it." — Ashley M.

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in eight colors and two styles).
A Tuft & Needle adaptive foam mattress
Made to provide full-body pressure relief, this mattress will support your body's most vulnerable pressure points and muscles like your neck, shoulders, hips and knees without that "sinking into the mattress" feeling. It's also designed to be heat-wicking and breathable, so you won't wake up from overheating in the middle of the night.

It also has a "localized bounce," meaning you're less likely to disturb your partner if you share a bed — they won't feel the shift nearly as much. Arguably the most convenient thing about this, though, is that it ships in a compact box straight to your door — once you open it, you just have to wait 72 hours for it to fully expand, and voila! Plus, if you don't like it, you have a 100-day sleep trial to return it (plus a 10-year warranty to boot).

Promising review: "When you’re tall and big, you just don’t take much pleasure out of mattress shopping. Millions of promises re: this bed will be the best that you’ve ever had and maybe for two to three months, it’s good. After that, you start to see a degradation in your sleep quality and your comfort. It’s been almost three years since I first purchased this Tuft & Needle Twin XL (two for one king-size bed) and I love this mattress. The shape hasn’t changed. The support hasn’t changed. The comfort is still there. I am a side sleeper. Since COVID, I have spent a few days a week working from my bed and still — nothing has changed in the way of shape, support, or comfort. For a week, I was in bed 20 hours a day while recovering from a back injury. I feel like the comfort and support aspect aided in my recovery period. When and if I have to replace this, I will go with Tuft & Needle again. It’s the first mattress that lived up to all of its promises." — Kristina

Get it from Amazon for $382.50+ (available in six sizes).
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses
These will help defend your eyeballs against the strain of your transition from phone to laptop to television to laptop to phone, aka your eyes' new itinerary. These can also promote better sleep by blocking blue light from your screen at night, which generally signals to your eyes that it's daytime (and makes them want to be awake at a time that is, well, deeply inconvenient for you).

Promising review: "I bought these because I am a teacher and I have to spend more time in front of the computer because of COVID-19 and distance learning. I had found that with the increased screen time, my eyes were hurting more, were becoming difficult to focus and the exposure to harsh light right before bed was affecting my sleep cycle. Not anymore. These glasses take the edge off and I can sleep normally. If I'm in front of my computer now, I'm wearing these blue blockers. Also, they look great. They also help when driving during the midday sun." — Alec Z.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.98 (available in seven styles).
A bedside lamp
There are seven brightness settings and five color options on this lamp, including warmer tones that won't disrupt your sleep cycle the way blue light will. (Blue light in the day, orange light before bed — get yourself a lamp that can do both!) You can change the lighting modes by tapping the base, and even use the USB port to charge your phone.

Promising review: "My favorite part about this lamp is the color temperature. Being able to switch it to a dark orange around nighttime is a must to continue healthy sleep cycles. Blue light resembles the sky and will alter our natural melatonin production in the hypothalamus gland thus messing with our natural circadian 'internal clock' rhythms. Also for sensitive people, orange light is much easier on the eyes. The lamp has a sleek modern design which comes with a USB port so you can charge something very easy nearby. Also, love the little touch dial to change the brightness to my liking. A 5-star product for the price." — Randall Fountain

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors).
