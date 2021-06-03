23 Things That Won't Just Help You Fall Asleep, But Stay Asleep

If you’re tired of tossing and turning at night or if you spend hours staring at the ceiling counting sheep, it’s OK to admit that you need a little help. We all know that sleep is important, so you should do anything you can to help you get some shut-eye.
From a weighted sleep mask, to a soundproofing strip and even an adaptive mattress, we’ve rounded up these products and more that will help you fall asleep and stay asleep. Sweet dreams!
1
A contoured sleep mask
Amazon
2
Or a Nodpod
Amazon
3
A set of silicone anti-snoring nose vents
Amazon
4
A pair of wireless sleep headphones
Amazon
5
A plush memory foam mattress topper
Amazon
6
A cooling weighted blanket
Amazon
7
A soft, breathable bamboo nightgown
Amazon
8
A sleep-focused essential oils blend
Amazon
9
An insulated soundproofing strip
Amazon
10
A set of blackout curtains
Amazon
11
A set of super comfy wax ear plugs
Amazon
12
Or a set of reusable silicone ear plugs
Amazon
13
A caffeine-free herbal Sweet Dreams tea
Amazon
14
A white noise machine
Amazon
15
Or a sleep therapy sound machine
Amazon
16
A dream balm
Woodland Herbal / Etsy
17
A subscription to the Calm app
Calm
18
Or a subscription to Liberate
Liberate
19
A set of bed bands
Amazon
20
A full body pillow
Amazon
21
A Tuft & Needle adaptive foam mattress
Amazon
22
A pair of blue-light-blocking glasses
Amazon
23
A bedside lamp
Amazon