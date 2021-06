23 Things That Won't Just Help You Fall Asleep, But Stay Asleep

A Tuft & Needle adaptive foam mattress

Amazon

Made to provide full-body pressure relief, this mattress will support your body's most vulnerable pressure points and muscles like your neck, shoulders, hips and knees without that "sinking into the mattress" feeling. It's also designed to be heat-wicking and breathable, so you won't wake up from overheating in the middle of the night.It also has a "localized bounce," meaning you're less likely to disturb your partner if you share a bed — they won't feel the shift nearly as much. Arguably the most convenient thing about this, though, is that it ships in a compact box straight to your door — once you open it, you just have to wait 72 hours for it to fully expand, and voila! Plus, if you don't like it, you have a 100-day sleep trial to return it (plus a 10-year warranty to boot)."When you’re tall and big, you just don’t take much pleasure out of mattress shopping. Millions of promises re: this bed will be the best that you’ve ever had and maybe for two to three months, it’s good. After that, you start to see a degradation in your sleep quality and your comfort. It’s been almost three years since I first purchased this Tuft & Needle Twin XL (two for one king-size bed) and I love this mattress. The shape hasn’t changed. The support hasn’t changed. The comfort is still there.For a week, I was in bed 20 hours a day while recovering from a back injury.When and if I have to replace this, I will go with Tuft & Needle again. It’s the first mattress that lived up to all of its promises." — Kristina