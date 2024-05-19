32 Essential Products To Help You Become A Carry-On-Only Traveler

Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed

A makeup-erasing cloth

I bought one of these cloths after including it in previous posts, subsequently selling myself on it (hazard of the job). It honestly works better than I could've imagined! You really do just need to dampen it with water to have your makeup melting off in seconds. I think this is a great zero-waste option for people (like me) who don't wear a ton of makeup on the day-to-day, because you can get a lot of uses from this cloth without needing to wash it constantly. I've found it especially handy for traveling, as I don't need to pack any liquid/cream removers or drop money on single-use wipes. It also washes up shockingly well. I've had it for close to three years and every time it comes out of the washing machine almost entirely stain-free I'm equally shocked.

