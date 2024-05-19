32 Essential Products To Help You Become A Carry-On-Only Traveler

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A helpful "Pack this!" checklist
2
Slip-on quick-dry water shoes with sock-like flexibility
3
Some Tide sink packets
Advertisement
4
Plus, a 6-foot travel clothesline for drying your freshly cleaned laundry
5
The 4-in-1 Alleyoop Pen Pal
6
A foldable water bottle if you love proper hydration
Advertisement
7
A set of waterproof packing cubes
8
Or a set of space-saver bags to significantly compress your clothes
9
A refillable travel perfume atomizer
Advertisement
10
A heavy-duty laundry bag with a built-in travel pouch
11
An all-in-one universal wall adapter
12
Plus, a braided 4-in-1 fast charging cord
Advertisement
13
A waterproof toiletry bag
14
A roll-up straw sun visor if your destination calls for chic sun protection
15
Or a genius magnetic luggage tag that doubles as a hat clip
Advertisement
16
A Trtl neck pillow
17
A spacious travel backpack
18
Or a nylon anti-theft rucksack so you can avoid wasting precious space in your suitcase
Advertisement
19
A foldable 3-in-1 wireless charger
20
A set of refillable TSA-friendly toiletry containers
21
Or a set of six magnetic travel containers with custom removable labels
Advertisement
22
A pack of moisture-proof travel pill organizers
23
A beloved Kindle Paperwhite to bring your entire TBR list with you on the road
24
A fast-drying microfiber travel towel
Advertisement
25
A dual-voltage 2-in-1 straightener and curling iron
26
Plus, an adaptable hair diffuser
27
A heavy-duty bag strap
Advertisement
28
A makeup-erasing cloth
29
A pair of reusable waterproof shoe covers for smart weather prep
30
A plush velvet travel jewelry case
Advertisement
31
A 3-in-1 travel razor equipped with a refillable spray bottle
32
A versatile everything top that can be worn five different ways