Helpful Products For Gloomy Winter Days When You're Feeling Down

Weighted blankets, therapy lights and soothing bath soaks to give you a little pick me up.
Jenae Sitzes
Get cozy with these ultra soft fuzzy blankets, add some serious ambience to any room with this sunset lamp and boost your your mood with this therapy light.
Get cozy with these ultra soft fuzzy blankets, add some serious ambience to any room with this sunset lamp and boost your your mood with this therapy light.

Sometimes the winter months can get the best of us. The days are shorter, the temperatures are colder and the sunshine seems to be nowhere in sight leading to some bouts of the blues.

This list of weighted blankets, sun-mimicking lights, skin-loving products and other bits of comfort can help your get through the season and on to brighter days ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
amazon.com
A therapy lamp to mimic the benefits of real sunshine
Reviewers say the Verilux HappyLight has had noticeable positive effects on their mood, sleep, and energy levels!

Promising review: "I don't typically write reviews, but this product is worthy of one. I have winter seasonal affective disorder. I have never experienced it before. I just thought SAD was a 'fancy medical term' that doctors made up to sell more drugs to people. I always thought that yeah, people get a little sad in the winter. Oh my goodness, winter depression is a REAL thing. It hit me so hard this year. I read a lot about light therapy and figured I'd give it a shot. After a few days of use, I had my first full day of not having the overwhelming urge to burst into tears. That was only one day. The few days I was kind of back to 'normal'...feeling sad, depressed, withdrawn. I kept with it, though. What I had read online said sometimes it takes a few weeks to notice a difference. For me, that was the case. I have had my light for four weeks now, I use it Monday through Friday. I try to remember to use it on the weekends, but I usually don't get the option. It has helped tremendously. It has been over a week since I've cried for no reason and I don't have the overwhelming urge to cry either. I join in conversations with my coworkers, I sit in the living room with my family instead of hiding away in my room, it's easier to get out of bed each morning. People don't constantly ask me 'What's wrong?' This light is amazing and 100% worth it!" —MO-girl

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
2
amazon.com
A tall and thin therapy light that also charges your phone
Promising review: "It’s been the best thing for my SADness. I wish I hadn’t waited until now to get one. I was so skeptical at first. Was like, meh, if nothing else, it’ll be an extra lamp. I live in the cold Midwest, where it’s now dark when I go to work and when I leave. My office is in the middle of the building with no sunshine whatsoever. Every year around this time, my coffee intake increases from none in the summer to a very large amount. The day I got the lamp, I used it and it was as if I drank all of my coffee straight away, minus the jitters and anxiety. It’s freaking wonderful! My energy and overall SADness has seemed to disappear. I thought it was a fluke so I continued to use it and the results are the same! I wish I had one at home for the weekends." —Dara

Get it from Amazon for $51.99.
3
amazon.com
A soothing sunrise alarm clock designed to wake you up gently
The light comes on gradually, starting at 10% brightness and working its way up to 100% by 30 minutes before your wake-up time (though you can adjust this down to 20 or 10 minutes before), and you can have it play sounds of nature like songbirds, ocean waves, or a splashing creek. There's a similar process for falling asleep as well, with gradual light fading and sounds like pouring rain and crickets + campfire available to lull you asleep.

Promising review: "Delightful clock for the price. Has greatly improved my morning wake up. Normally, I dread waking up and suffer from seasonal depression, but with this lovely little clock and its slow wake-up, I FEEL BETTER. For the price, it can't be beat. It performs the function of much more expensive clocks. After sharing about my experience with friends, many of them have bought one as well, and all have had similar reactions. Best alarm clock out there." —Elle Dee

Get it from Amazon for $39.98+.
4
amazon.com
A weighted blanket that feels like a warm hug
Available in six colors and 13 sizes with options for both kids and adults. There are also weighted inserts available separately.

Promising review: "My favorite blanket. I've had seasonal depression and anxiety for the past two years. The first week I noticed a big difference in sleep quality and alleviating symptoms of this in my day-to-day life. Thank you!" —Brandon

Get it from Amazon for $54.99+.
5
amazon.com
A Himalayan salt lamp for a warm, gentle glow to brighten the darkest of rooms. Though there's little evidence behind the claimed health benefits of these lamps, it's undeniable that many people find them oddly soothing and feel their mood improved by their presence.
Promising review: "Absolutely adore this lamp! I almost want to purchase one for every room and as a gift for every friend. It casts such a pretty, soothing light and I love the dimmer. I doubt that, from a scientific perspective, the amount of number ions released really does much as far as 'air purification' goes, but it is a lovely mood-lifting addition to any room." —E. Bee

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
6
amazon.com
A bottle of foaming bubble bath and pure Epsom salts to help you relax
Promising review: "Just wow. I wanted to take my first bubble bath. Glad I went with Dr. Teal's. The bubbles were long-lasting, and so much bubbles. The smell was great. My body smelt amazing and super smooth. Can’t wait for another bath. You won’t be disappointed. Promise." —Fabian

Get it from Amazon for $4.87.
7
Amazon
A scented candle inspired by your home state for a touch of nostalgia
If you live in a major city, there are also candles available for specific cities like New York, Houston, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more.

Promising review: "I got this as a surprise for my boyfriend. He moved to my state from Texas for college. I wasn't sure about how it would smell but I figured even if he wasn't a fan it would be neat as a decoration for his room. When I surprised him with the candle and he smelled it, he actually got very emotional and started crying because he said the smell instantly brought back so many memories of home. I don't know how they did it, but Homesick Candles managed to replicate the smell of home so well in this candle that it took my boyfriend back home immediately. Definitely worth my money. :)" —Bailey K.

Get it from Amazon for $34.
8
Amazon
A mindfulness journal to help you slow down and take stock of what's happening in the now
Get it from Amazon for $11.09
9
Anthropologie
A faux-fur throw blanket you can curl up and get cozy in
Promising reviews: "I own three of these myself and just bought the blush as a gift. This blanket is so soft and cozy, you won't want to leave the couch once you're cuddled up in it. Beyond happy with the quality and vivid, rich colors. Once you buy one, you'll be back for more!" —Nor13"The best throw blanket ever! I'm one tall chica, and I have had trouble with blankets being too tiny but this one is perfect! I love the ochre color and the softness/plushness does not disappoint. My family, friends, and fur babies all love to use it. Buy it — you won't regret it at all!" —biggirlbritt

Get it from Anthropologie for $58.80
10
Amazon
A heated blanket to stay toasty and warm on those cold nights
Promising review: "I got this today, and good timing as it is 15 degrees outside. I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT! It has a nice heavy feel to it. I only had to use medium setting to be completely warm. The texture is wonderful. Very soft on both sides. I especially like how the power connects to the blanket itself. The locking buttons on the side are perfect. My last blanket I had, the power cord always fell out. I was concerned a little because the price but it is worth every penny." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $69.99.
11
amazon.com
A curtain of LED string lights for a magical effect
"Promising review: "Love these twinkle lights! So cute and bright enough to not need overhead light to read in bed. Super cute! Typically I don’t like the 'yellow' tint, but these set the perfect calming mood. Great bang for your buck and easy to hang!" —Deanna

Get it lights from Amazon for $19.99.
12
IrisMade4U / Etsy
A sunset projector lamp that can mimic the sun's rays on your wall
This lamp comes in a sunset version or a rainbow version, and you can also get a version that has both! It's also dimmable, and the lamp head can be rotated 180 degrees to switch up the angle.Promising review: "GORGEOUS lamp! Got the combination Sunset + Rainbow and each function is beautiful, but the combination is truly stunning also! Makes perfect ambience, especially to avoid waking up your partner at night or early in the a.m. Also: BEAUTIFUL NOTE from seller + very fast shipping! So happy with it I even got another one for my friend. Thank you! " —TheScream

Get it from IrisMade4U on Etsy for $34+.
13
amazon.com
An ultra-popular essential oil diffuser to make you space smell like a spa
Promising review: "I’ve had my diffuser for about two years already. I bought it to help with my anxiety and depression cause I’ve always suffered from very severe anxiety, and I started seeing a counselor on campus when I was in college and she would use it for my sessions every time I came in to see her. Totally fell in love with it and ordered one for myself. This helps me relax at night. I only ever use lavender but it does wonders for me. Watching the mist come out and the lights change color and just hearing the little air noise it makes helps me calm down so much. I use it every night even to this day." —Gaby

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+.
14
amazon.com
An instructional yoga mat to help you get moving and clear your head
Promising review: "I am very new to yoga and this yoga mat is extremely helpful while in class, so I am not constantly having to stare at the instructors the entire time. It also helps outside of class when practicing different yoga poses. It's also very comfortable without being too heavy!!! I definitely recommend this mat to anyone new to yoga!!!" —Michaela

Get it from Amazon for $31.97.
15
Amazon
A Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch to make you feel like you're outside
"Ring Fit Adventure" is arguably the best fitness video game on the market today, so if you have a Switch and are looking for a way to switch up your indoor workouts this game can be a great way to keep things fresh and engaging while you breaking an actual sweat. As you'd expect of a Nintendo game, it's genuinely fun and extremely charming, but its workouts are also no joke — thankfully, you can adjust the difficulty at any time, and you don't need much room to play. The bundle includes the game along with the Ring-Con, a pilates ring-like accessory used to perform many of the game's exercises. One Joy-Con slides into it at the top, while your second Joy-Con goes into an included leg strap to track your movements with precision.

Get it from Amazon for $69.88.
16
Amazon
A neon rainbow light to brighten up any rainy, gloomy day
You can power it using three AA batteries *or* with a USB adapter. Promising review: "Super cute! Feels durable and I had it up and going in a few seconds. Has the retro feel I was going for and a happy rainbow to remind me everything will be all right and to love people. " —Kelly Billy

Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
17
Amazon
A pack of Amazon Basics 100-watt bulbs that mimic warm daylight
These bulbs have a CCT (correlated color temperature) of 5,000 K, which is closest to natural daylight (although keep in mind they will be quite bright). FYI, the lower the CCT, the warmer the light source is, so you can pick the temperature that best suits your space.

Promising review: "It's sunshine in a bulb. In the kitchen without a window, the light appears as natural sunshine. Over the desk, it's more comfortable on the eyes. In the bathroom, brighter for shaving and natural sunlight doing makeup. Great for a reading lamp, in the garage...everywhere you want to see clearly. I will buy more." —Carol

Get them from Amazon for $10.99+.
18
Sijo
A eucalyptus sheet set that can help you get a restful night's sleep
Sijo is a small, woman-founded home brand from Anni Stromfeld and Jacob Xi (friends since middle school!). The brand is all about affordable luxuries from sheets and loungewear to candles and aromatherapy. They've partnered with the Joyful Heart Foundation — a nonprofit that supports women who have been victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and abuse — and donate a percentage of their sales to fund education and advocacy programs.

"Promising review: "Oh my gosh these are seriously the most amazing, silky soft sheets. I got the green eucalyptus sheets — not only is the color beautiful, but it is like sleeping on a cloud. The texture is sooo buttery and luxurious. The unique drape of this fabric hugs your body — you can tell it’s super high quality. And I don’t know how, but they keep me cool all night! My only regret is that I didn’t buy these sooner!!! Got some for my parents and best friend too!" —Caralyn C.

Get them from Sijo for $116+.
19
Amazon
A double-pack of Cerave moisturizing cream and hydrating cleanser to make skin feel nourished
Cerave products are widely recommended by dermatologists because they're extremely gentle on the skin, fragrance free, and noncomedogenic. The ceramides in their products bring relief to dry, flaky, itchy skin by hydrating and restoring the skin's protective barrier — keeping the moisture in and pollutants out.

Promising review: "My skin was parched, and I slapped this on right after the shower. I have been happily using it on my face and body and it's great. My skin is the softest it has ever been and it works very well. It's not sticky at all and feels really comfortable and absorbs well." —shell

Get it from Amazon for $41.
20
Urban Outfitters
An adorable mini heating pad that'll provide soothing heat relief anywhere
Promising review: "Warms up nicely and stays heated for awhile. Love the soothing lavender smell and how it helps with cramps!! 10/10, would recommend for this reasonable price." —Caroline

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $18.
21
amazon.com
A massage ball to work out all those stress related knots and muscle tension
Promising review: "Amazing. Seriously, buy this. It is the best back massage I’ve ever had. I have trouble with my wrists and hands and can’t massage my husband’s back for very long. This is small and easily fits in my hand. I can give him a great massage without pain. He massaged my back with it as well and it’s phenomenal! I would definitely buy this again and I’ve recommended it to my family." —Mifflinpartyoffour

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+.
22
amazon.com
A handy mug warmer to keep your soothing warm beverage hot
Promising review: "The best purchase you can do if you are always cold and need a hot beverage at all times!! I have mine at work and I even warm up my food in it. I don’t know how I lived without it. Also if you love oatmeal in a cup, this keeps it warm for you till you finish it all, best purchase ever!!! I even warm up my hands from time to time with it and or my gloves. A girl needs to survive this brutal Chicago winter!!!" —Thomas H.

Get it from Amazon for $24.29+.
23
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
A subscription to Book of the Month to give yourself a regular escape
Each month, you'll get to choose between five hardcover (mostly fiction, sometimes nonfiction) books — you can pick all five, just one, or more than one. And if you still haven't finished reading the previous month's picks, you can skip the following month until you're ready for something new.

Get it from Book of the Month Club for $9.99 for your first book, then $14.99/month after that.
24
amazon.com
A low maintenance plant that thrives in low light
Promising review: "Ordered this plant for the front desk of my office. I love ZZ plants as they are beautiful and easy to grow — very low maintenance. I replanted it into a slightly bigger bright-green-painted terra-cotta pot and it is thriving. The key with ZZ plants is to not overwater it. I water lightly every Friday afternoon just around the bulbs. Then about once a month, I take the pot to the sink and allow a light stream from the tap to thoroughly soak the pot. I let it drain well then put it back on its saucer on the desk. Easy peasy! There are lots on new growth and a small branch that I accidentally broke while replanting and stuck in the dirt has rooted and is doing well. I was hesitant about ordering a live plant, but it came so well packaged, I wouldn't hesitate to do so again." —Melinda Walker

Get it from Amazon for $16.98.
