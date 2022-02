A therapy lamp to mimic the benefits of real sunshine

Reviewers say the Verilux HappyLight has had noticeable positive effects on their mood, sleep, and energy levels!"I don't typically write reviews, but this product is worthy of one. I have winter seasonal affective disorder. I have never experienced it before. I just thought SAD was a 'fancy medical term' that doctors made up to sell more drugs to people. I always thought that yeah, people get a little sad in the winter. Oh my goodness, winter depression is a REAL thing. It hit me so hard this year. I read a lot about light therapy and figured I'd give it a shot. After a few days of use, I had my first full day of not having the overwhelming urge to burst into tears. That was only one day. The few days I was kind of back to 'normal'...feeling sad, depressed, withdrawn. I kept with it, though. What I had read online said sometimes it takes a few weeks to notice a difference. For me, that was the case. I have had my light for four weeks now, I use it Monday through Friday. I try to remember to use it on the weekends, but I usually don't get the option.I join in conversations with my coworkers, I sit in the living room with my family instead of hiding away in my room, it's easier to get out of bed each morning. People don't constantly ask me 'What's wrong?' This light is amazing and 100% worth it!" — MO-girl