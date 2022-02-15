A Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch to make you feel like you're outside

"Ring Fit Adventure" is arguably the best fitness video game on the market today, so if you have a Switch and are looking for a way to switch up your indoor workouts this game can be a great way to keep things fresh and engaging while you breaking an actual sweat. As you'd expect of a Nintendo game, it's genuinely fun and extremely charming, but its workouts are also no joke — thankfully, you can adjust the difficulty at any time, and you don't need much room to play. The bundle includes the game along with the Ring-Con, a pilates ring-like accessory used to perform many of the game's exercises. One Joy-Con slides into it at the top, while your second Joy-Con goes into an included leg strap to track your movements with precision.