Sometimes the winter months can get the best of us. The days are shorter, the temperatures are colder and the sunshine seems to be nowhere in sight leading to some bouts of the blues.
This list of weighted blankets, sun-mimicking lights, skin-loving products and other bits of comfort can help your get through the season and on to brighter days ahead.
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A therapy lamp to mimic the benefits of real sunshine
2
A tall and thin therapy light that also charges your phone
3
A soothing sunrise alarm clock designed to wake you up gently
4
A weighted blanket that feels like a warm hug
5
A Himalayan salt lamp for a warm, gentle glow to brighten the darkest of rooms. Though there's little evidence behind the claimed health benefits of these lamps, it's undeniable that many people find them oddly soothing and feel their mood improved by their presence.
6
A bottle of foaming bubble bath and pure Epsom salts to help you relax
7
A scented candle inspired by your home state for a touch of nostalgia
8
A mindfulness journal to help you slow down and take stock of what's happening in the now
9
A faux-fur throw blanket you can curl up and get cozy in
10
A heated blanket to stay toasty and warm on those cold nights
11
A curtain of LED string lights for a magical effect
12
IrisMade4U / Etsy
A sunset projector lamp that can mimic the sun's rays on your wall
13
An ultra-popular essential oil diffuser to make you space smell like a spa
14
An instructional yoga mat to help you get moving and clear your head
15
A Ring Fit Adventure for Nintendo Switch to make you feel like you're outside
16
A neon rainbow light to brighten up any rainy, gloomy day
17
A pack of Amazon Basics 100-watt bulbs that mimic warm daylight
18
Sijo
A eucalyptus sheet set that can help you get a restful night's sleep
19
Amazon
A double-pack of Cerave moisturizing cream and hydrating cleanser to make skin feel nourished
20
Urban Outfitters
An adorable mini heating pad that'll provide soothing heat relief anywhere
21
A massage ball to work out all those stress related knots and muscle tension
22
A handy mug warmer to keep your soothing warm beverage hot
23
Rachel Dunkel / BuzzFeed
A subscription to Book of the Month to give yourself a regular escape
24
A low maintenance plant that thrives in low light