31 Things That’ll Help De-Complicate Your Life

Life is complicated enough as it is, so it’s nice when a helpful product comes along to give you one less thing to worry about. Just think about the simplifying wonders of a self-watering planter, a convenient under-the-bed storage unit and an internet favorite wrinkle release spray for the days when you just can’t be bothered to reach for the iron.
Whether you are on the hunt for an all-purpose cleaner that is tough on grime or need an all-in-one kitchen appliance that can do all the cooking for you, this list of products will be sure to de-complicate your every day.
A flexible faucet extender to make hand washing easier for your little ones
A compact and Alexa-enabled power strip with USB ports that responds to voice commands
A detangling brush that'll glide through wet or dry hair without causing any pain
A cold brew maker and pitcher to always have your coffee on hand
An all in one pancake batter dispenser to make pancake prep mess free
A dog feeding tracker to avoid over-feeding your pup
Indoor plant food spikes to help return your plants to their former state of health
An under-the-bed container great for storing excess bedding or winter clothing
A versatile chopping device that can slice, dice, chop and more
Leakproof and eco-conscious poop bags great for scooping litter and cleaning up after your dog
A heavy-duty cross-cut paper and credit card shredder
A set of 58 large flash cards to help your toddler learn colors, shapes, letters, numbers and more
A versatile and easy-to-use cleaning paste that get rid of grime and stains on most surfaces
A mug warmer to keep your beverages hot without taking a trip to the microwave
A color-coded pill organizer to make staying on track of your daily medication easier
An Alexa-compatible video doorbell system that'll allow you to answer your door from anywhere
A laundry backpack that's also a hamper to easily collect and transport dirty clothes
A book-tracking bookmark you can use to keep up with your reading progress
A collapsible car trunk organizer with stabilizing attachments
A pet hair remover that easily cleans up hair and debris without needing sticky paper replacements
A personalized charger cable name tag
A stainless-steel foot file and callus remover that can make even the roughest heels smooth
A Wi-Fi extender to boost the internet range throughout the entire house
A compact 8-in-1 air fryer that can almost anything with little effort
And a pack of two magnetic air fryer cheat sheets to help you prepare over 100 recipes
Chamomile infused treats to help calm anxious pets
A pack of baby-proofing corner protectors to avoid painful accidents
A self-watering, self-aerating high-drainage planter to prevent over watering
A wrinkle-release fabric spray to get wrinkle free clothes without the hassle of an iron
A water-based instant carpet spot remover to get rid of a variety of stains
A pair of grocery bag holders to avoid making multiple trips to the car and back