31 Things That’ll Help De-Complicate Your Life

Cook almost anything to perfection with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GoWISE-USA-GW22931-7-Quart-Accessory/dp/B07V39R29T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="8-in-1 digital air fryer," data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GoWISE-USA-GW22931-7-Quart-Accessory/dp/B07V39R29T?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">8-in-1 digital air fryer,</a> easily clean surfaces with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="versatile cleaning paste" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">versatile cleaning paste</a> and make food prep into a breeze with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Mueller-Austria-Chopper-Vegetable-Container/dp/B08N9Q24M9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="10-in-1 chopping device" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Mueller-Austria-Chopper-Vegetable-Container/dp/B08N9Q24M9?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62197288e4b06e1cc58f7159,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">10-in-1 chopping device</a>.
Life is complicated enough as it is, so it’s nice when a helpful product comes along to give you one less thing to worry about. Just think about the simplifying wonders of a self-watering planter, a convenient under-the-bed storage unit and an internet favorite wrinkle release spray for the days when you just can’t be bothered to reach for the iron.

Whether you are on the hunt for an all-purpose cleaner that is tough on grime or need an all-in-one kitchen appliance that can do all the cooking for you, this list of products will be sure to de-complicate your every day.

1
amazon.com
A flexible faucet extender to make hand washing easier for your little ones
Promising review: “Before I knew a thing like this existed, I spent the time it took to wash my squirming kiddo's hands one at a time wondering how long it was going to take for his arms to grow enough to reach the faucet. I'm so glad I have this thing now! The setup is just taking it out of the box and stretching the rubber part around the faucet; it took two seconds plus some time to adjust to the best angle. Now I can wash my 15-month-old's hands at the same time and the whole process is much faster and easier. He liked it right away too!” —Michelle G

Get two from Amazon for $10.99.
2
amazon.com
A compact and Alexa-enabled power strip with USB ports that responds to voice commands
Promising review: “I wanted a power strip with individually addressable outlets for my aquarium that could be controlled by voice (Alexa) and also by setting up a schedule. This Kasa power strip really fits the bill. Like most Kasa products it's very easy to set up via their app (I also have several Kasa smart lightbulbs). It was easy to link with the Alexa app and now I can control the aquarium light and filter via voice command; 'Alexa, feed the fish' starts a routine that turns off the pump for 10 minutes so that fish food doesn't get blasted all around the tank. Having the light controlled on a set schedule is helpful to prevent algae growth so I don't have to remember to turn the light off. The USB ports are a useful addition.” —J. Campbell

Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
3
amazon.com
A detangling brush that'll glide through wet or dry hair without causing any pain
This brush comes in six colors.

Promising review: “I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to brush her own hair now.” —Nguyen P.

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
4
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A cold brew maker and pitcher to always have your coffee on hand
This coffee maker is available in two sizes and three colors.

Promising review: "This Takeya cold brew coffee jug is wonderful! I know a lot of people use mason jars, however, I wanted something easier to grab from the fridge and more lightweight (and cheaper!). I have used Takeya products before and have been impressed with their durability as well as the easiness of cleaning them. The coffee filter has an extremely fine mesh and it has not let through even the finest of coffee grounds. It is really easy to clean! I am really pleased with this purchase!" —LiliBelle

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+.
5
amazon.com
An all in one pancake batter dispenser to make pancake prep mess free
Promising review: “If you’re thinking of buying this item, DO IT! I originally purchased it because I was tired of scooping my batter with a measuring cup, dripping along the way, just to have oblong-shaped pancakes. This thing makes the perfect round cakes with no mess! I was skeptical about it holding as much batter as we usually use; enough for four people. But it was perfect when we doubled the original recipe! It has a built-in stand when you add your ingredients through the bottom and cleanup is a breeze.” —Michelle W.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6
amazon.com
A dog feeding tracker to avoid over-feeding your pup
Promising review: “Awesome product! There are four of us who are working together to feed the dogs. This simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone fed them every morning. Now I just check to see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!” —Toni Deegan

Get it from Amazon for $11.95.
7
amazon.com
Indoor plant food spikes to help return your plants to their former state of health
Promising review: “I swear by these plant food spikes!!! The package says they are for indoor plants, but I actually use them for all of my outdoor plants, especially my herbs. I first tried these after planting some basil and other herbs that seemed to be taking an eternity to grow. I went to a local home improvement store and searched the garden center for plant food but many of them were priced much higher than I was willing to spend. And then I found these spikes. I figured I'd give them a try since they were so inexpensive and wow!!!!! Within just a few days, my plants had grown more than double what they had grown in the previous several weeks!!” —GatorDO17

Get a 24-pack from Amazon for $2.79.
8
amazon.com
An under-the-bed container great for storing excess bedding or winter clothing
Promising review: "I LOVE these drawers. I went through two other options of the flimsy drawers that just collapse when you have items in them and everything spills out. These have a sturdy bottom and sturdy sides and keep all contents inside under the bed and nothing falls over or spills out when sliding." —Brooke Gross

Get it from Amazon for $30.99.
9
amazon.com
A versatile chopping device that can slice, dice, chop and more
Promising review: "Such a great product! I used to spend anywhere from 5–15 minutes cutting veggies and now it literally takes seconds! Cuts down on my prep time significantly and doesn’t make cooking a chore anymore!" —Britney

Get it from Amazon for $29.97.
10
amazon.com
Leakproof and eco-conscious poop bags great for scooping litter and cleaning up after your dog
Promising review: “I never imagined I'd grow up to write reviews of dog poop bags on the internet, yet here I am. I guess when you spend as much time as I do standing outside waiting for your dog to poop while he smells the same spot for 20 minutes, you start to think about things. First of all, I have a dog who has what I politely like to call "anxious tummy." Sometimes people scare him in my apartment hallway, and he accidentally goes right there on the steps. In this moment, it is SUPER CLUTCH to have an easy-to-open poop bag like this one at the ready.” —mcr

Get 120 bags from Amazon for $6.50+.
11
amazon.com
A heavy-duty cross-cut paper and credit card shredder
Promising review: “I am not someone who uses a paper shredder every day, but when I do, I really use it hard. This shredder was a surprisingly good value and quieter than I expected. That said, my last one overheated and needed to be replaced. This shredder has a three-minute constant run time and a nice overheat indicator light that should help prevent me from making the same mistake.” —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $34.96+.
12
amazon.com
A set of 58 large flash cards to help your toddler learn colors, shapes, letters, numbers and more
Promising review: “My 2-year-old mastered her numbers, alphabet, colors, shapes, and animals with these cards. When I first received the cards I thought they may be a little too advanced for her age (18 months old at the time), but I was dead wrong! After about a month and a half of using the flash cards, she mastered them! We usually 'play' with the flash cards for only about 10 minutes before her bedtime. This is a great tool in the early developmental stages for any toddler. I’m excited to get her the next card set.” —M. Abdallah

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
13
amazon.com
A versatile and easy-to-use cleaning paste that get rid of grime and stains on most surfaces
Promising reviews: "I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" —Micaela Gunderson"I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." —cndrla

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
14
amazon.com
A mug warmer to keep your beverages hot without taking a trip to the microwave
Promising review: “It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer, and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've ever had. I work 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature, not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased.” —Christin Fern

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
15
amazon.com
A color-coded pill organizer to make staying on track of your daily medication easier
Promising review: "This size and style of pill organizer is perfect for my needs. I'm on supplements that come in gummy form, and the compartments are large enough to handle my daily set of two regular-sized gummies, and one very large gummy, with room to spare. The lids pop open nicely when the button is pressed, and close fully when snapped shut. I like that I can see through the top so that I know if I have remembered to take my supplements or not. Quality item and already in use and helping me relax about tracking what supplements I've taken, and when." —C. Ross

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+.
16
amazon.com
An Alexa-compatible video doorbell system that'll allow you to answer your door from anywhere
Promising review: “I’ve owned Blink cameras for over two years now, and for the most part they’ve worked very well, and have excellent battery life. This video doorbell is a welcome addition. Setup and configuration was straightforward; physical installation took about five minutes; no issues or problems. It integrates nicely with Alexa and offers a variety of standard chimes and sounds.” —Smarthome Enthusiast

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+.
17
amazon.com
A laundry backpack that's also a hamper to easily collect and transport dirty clothes
Promising review: “I bought this because I live in an apartment that doesn’t have a washer or dryer, so I have to go to the on-site laundry room, and this has been a life saver! It’s such a big bag I can put two big loads or three small loads in it. I can also fit my queen size bedding in it. And the mesh pocket on its front is durable and can fit a medium size bottle of laundry detergent in it. The back pack straps just make it that much better and easier to carry. Definitely recommend!” —Nicole Gonzalez

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+.
18
British Book Art / Etsy
A book-tracking bookmark you can use to keep up with your reading progress
British Book Art is a small business creating literary-inspired art, bookmarks, and reading progress trackers.

Promising review: "These are really cute bookmarks, and I love that they double as reading trackers! They look just like the photos and are really good quality. The little details are really nice too." —Delali

Get it from British Book Art on Etsy for $3.90.
19
amazon.com
A collapsible car trunk organizer with stabilizing attachments
Promising review: “As much as I would like to think I'm a neat freak, my car trunk has always been a mess. I can never find anything and when I actually need to use it, there's no room for anything. That's when it hit me....WHY DON'T I HAVE AN ORGANIZER IN MY TRUNK? Within 10 minutes, I was able to organize my trunk and now I have plenty of room for anything that should go in there. It's like getting a brand new car! If you don't have this...GET IT! You won't be disappointed!” —SG In NC

Get it from Amazon for $26.99.
20
amazon.com
A pet hair remover that easily cleans up hair and debris without needing sticky paper replacements
Promising review: "I am allergic to cats, so here I am with two cats who shed. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, and sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." —Dondi

Get it from Amazon for $24.95.
21
Delightful Luna / Etsy
A personalized charger cable name tag
Delightful Luna is a North Carolina-based small business 3D-printing cute problem-solving products for you and your home! These customizable name tags are available in 16 colors and are compatible with both Android and Apple chargers.

Promising review: “These stopped the fighting in my household over cords. Great, very useful product!” —Jen Testa

Get it from Delightful Luna on Etsy for $5.50.
22
amazon.com
A stainless-steel foot file and callus remover that can make even the roughest heels smooth
Promising review: "After comparing foot files and reading the reviews, I decided to order this foot file. Living with chronic pain conditions has made it almost impossible to get out and go to the nail salon on a regular basis. I needed a way that I could 'maintain' my feet in between pedicure appointments, and purchasing this foot file was definitely a great decision. I couldn't believe how well and easily it removed the dead skin from the bottom of my feet. The only other product that I used was a tiny amount of callus remover to help remove the unwanted dry skin. I couldn't believe how well it worked and my feet felt so much better. I would highly recommend using caution when it comes to the amount of skin that you slough off. Otherwise, you could remove too many layers of skin, leaving your feet sensitive to touch or painful when walking on them. If you are looking for a way to maintain your feet on your own then look no further! The price is competitive, the quality is top notch, and it couldn't be any easier to use." —Amy

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
23
amazon.com
A Wi-Fi extender to boost the internet range throughout the entire house
Promising reviews: "When I first started working from home I was having trouble with the audio and video quality of my web meetings and even lost the connection to them at least twice a day. I decided to try this and in the two months I have had it I have had ZERO connectivity issues. I'm in a ranch-style home with the router in the basement and my office on the ground floor as far away from the router as I could be. It didn't seem like that should be far enough to make a difference since each floor is only 1,200 square feet. However, I plugged the unit into a socket in the hallway outside my office and it has made a fantastic difference in my office as well as on the TV in the bedroom across the hall. No stuttering on the TV, no issues during Zoom, Webex, or Microsoft Teams meetings. Absolutely worth every penny. And I am not being compensated in any way for this review." —Baker & Candy maker

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
24
amazon.com
A compact 8-in-1 air fryer that can almost anything with little effort
This highly reviewed air fryer by GoWise is available in two sizes and four colors.

Promising review: “We LOVE our new air fryer. We have made fried Twinkies and Oreos, steak, fries, tacos, veggies, bacon, French toast, chicken wings, and so many other things in it. The meat comes out crispy and juicy. Cooking time is cut in half or more. Such a convenient appliance.” —Georgia McBride

Get it from Amazon for $67.17+.
25
amazon.com
And a pack of two magnetic air fryer cheat sheets to help you prepare over 100 recipes
Promising review: “This chart is easy to read and lists most commonly cooked items. Magnet sticks well to my refrigerator so it can be easily accessible when using my air fryer. I have a 1,500-watt fryer and the temps listed are spot on with the quick temps on my fryer.” —N. Nick

Get it from Amazon for $11.29+.
26
amazon.com
Chamomile infused treats to help calm anxious pets
Promising review: “I have a goldendoodle who is very energetic and has anxiety when left alone even for a short period of time (like when I take a shower). I work from home most of the time so he isn’t left alone for more than two to four hours but he still manages to destroy anything left out that he can reach. But now with these, he seems to mellow out and he isn’t as destructive. I only give him one chew on the days I see he is especially anxious and it seems to do the trick.” —Andrea L

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+.
27
amazon.com
A pack of baby-proofing corner protectors to avoid painful accidents
Promising review: “These are easy to stick on and easy to take off. The thick rubbery, plastic, rounded ends are solid and thick enough to stop your kid from getting hurt, but it’s also not so soft that enough pressure on the corner would puncture the protector and hurt your kid. It’s just enough to make it safe. The clarity of transparency is great and I barely notice it’s on our furniture. From far away you’ll barely notice it’s on either. Great addition to the house to keep our son safe and give us peace of mind that we don’t have to watch him like a hawk for fear of smashing his face into something hard.” —Christopher Wu

Get 12 from Amazon for $9.98.
28
amazon.com
A self-watering, self-aerating high-drainage planter to prevent over watering
These planters are available in four sizes and five colors.

Promising review: "I cannot believe how simple this planter is to use for maintaining plants. That little attachable lip to pour water into the base of the planter is WONDERFUL. What a great idea. I will be ordering more in different colors." —B. A.

Get it from Amazon for $9.97+.
29
amazon.com
A wrinkle-release fabric spray to get wrinkle free clothes without the hassle of an iron
Promising review: “How do people not know about this? I can’t believe I lived so long without it. Works extremely well, and makes leaving for work in the morning drastically easier. No more steaming my tops in the a.m. I can finally pack clothes that wrinkle in a suitcase and not stress about it.” —Amazon Customer

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.94.
30
amazon.com
A water-based instant carpet spot remover to get rid of a variety of stains
Promising review: “Love love love Folex!! Super easy to use. The bottle does exactly what it says. My chairs were SUPER DIRTY from my 2.5-year-old grandson eating and feeding dogs. I couldn’t believe how easy it was and how clean they got after just one use. Mind blown!!” —Carobnty

Get it from Amazon for $9.
31
amazon.com
A pair of grocery bag holders to avoid making multiple trips to the car and back
Promising review: “OK, I admit I'm that guy who will overload trying to carry as many grocery bags possible to minimize trips. Yes. Guilty. The downside? Those darn loop handles of the plastic bags turn into something like razor wires and feel like they are slicing the tendons of my fingers. And I suspect one day I will lose a finger or two that way. The Mighty Handle is perfect for saving your fingers, while allowing you to carry a ton of bags and weight. And people who have seen me using them at the local Safeway are always asking me about them. I could tell that more than a few were likely considering how to take me down in the parking lot so they could separate me from these cool handles.” —Jim

Get it from Amazon for $13.95.
