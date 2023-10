33 Products To Make Your Home The Perfect Haven To Hang Out In This Fall

"B Is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet" board book

My favorite thing to do is swap out all of the books in my son's room to reflect the current season or whatever holiday is up next. I recently received a copy of this book (and a bunch of others from the same illustrator ) and am obsessed. The artistry is SO lovely and it'll be a very fun way to introduce spooky season o my kiddo. I would absolutely pick this up for myself even if I didn't have a child — the cover is just so lovely all on its own!"These books are sooooo beautifully illustrated! I’m obsessed with them and my one-year-old absolutely loves them! They’re super sturdy as well so they will hold up to some rough handling. I will definitely be buying more!" — peggy