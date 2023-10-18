33 Products To Make Your Home The Perfect Haven To Hang Out In This Fall

Popular items from this list:
Hand pie presses shaped like an acorn, a pumpkin and an apple
Promising review:
"I used them today and I absolutely love them! My pies turned out perfect!" —Meagan Floyd
An autumnal mug shaped like a pumpkin with florals all around it
Promising review:
"Love this gorgeous piece of art! Gave me all the cozy fall feels. Could use with soup too!" — Gin M
A set of natural wood serving spoons
Promising review:
"This is a great hostess gift or a nice addition for those who enjoy entertaining. The pieces will enhance your charcuterie boards with an added touch of class." — Linda V. Cassidy
A bat suncatcher featuring elegant stained glass wings
Promising review:
"I love it! My house is spooky all year around and this looks perfect! It comes with a hanger like shown. It has stayed on my door for a month now." — Eddie Trevino
A 7-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker you can use to make your favorite cozy-weather foods
Promising review:
"This works amazing! I was surprised with it being so cheap but I use this so much especially during the fall and winter when I’m able to just throw everything in for a soup. Love this Crock-Pot!" —Olivia Adams
slow cooker liners
to your cart as well — less clean up!
A set of three flameless flickering candles you can control with a remote
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles in action.
Promising review:
: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth.
I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" —Tammy B.
A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform your space into a cozy nook
Promising review:
"I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains
and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." — NG
Or festive string lights
These lights are waterproof and battery operated; each pack takes three AA batteries.
.Promising review:
"The lights and leaves on this are so beautiful. They are excellent quality — I have had no leaves fall off like another reviewer stated. I feel like this lighted garland took my fall decor to the next level! My kids and I love sitting under the glow of our fall lights while we read together." — achri07
A 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair"
It has a spot to charge your phone/Kindle, a cup holder, and a side pocket to keep your current read in, and it pulls out into a full sleeper bed. There's even hidden storage at the bottom you can fill with MORE books (or, you know, sheets/pillows). Check out a TikTok of the reading chair in action.
in action. Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
Throw pillow covers to bring an autumn color palette to your couch
You can snag a set of two 18"x18" pillow inserts here.
Promising review:
: "I have been searching for the perfect ochre colored pillow. These are absolutely stunning. Such a deep rich color! Exactly what I was looking for. To top it off, they are also extremely soft. Perfect!" — Lillie Marshall
Or a set of four linen throw covers with a spookier retro vibe
Grab pillow inserts
if you don't already have some lying around! Promising review:
"These pillow covers were EXACTLY what I was looking for! There is nothing I love more than a creepy vintage/retro look in my home for the fall/Halloween season. These are the perfect accent for all of my 1960s blow molds sitting around! I do wish the zippers were a bit more reinforced, but I am overall thrilled with my purchase! I love changing pillow covers seasonally rather than purchasing new pillows as it makes storage and washing a breeze.
Buy them!!!" — mamaJen
A bread-making machine that'll fill your home with the aroma of freshly baked bread
Promising review:
"I didn't want to spend a lot of money in case it turned out that we didn't like it. Well, we love it. We consume a fresh loaf every three days and it only takes me 10 minutes to measure the ingredients, add them to the pot and set it to go.
Much faster. For reference, I have only made the basic 1.5-lb loaf set to light crust. I follow the instructions exactly except I substitute the water with warm milk. I made this modification after the first couple of loaves. They were good but just a little dry for our liking. Using warm milk, instead of water, turns out a softer loaf. I'm sure I will try other recipes down the road but for now, this is what I needed it for and it works wonderfully." — Amazon Customer
And a gorgeous woven bread basket to display your latest creations
Get it from BuzzFeed's Goodful shop.
A trio of adorable ceramic ghosts
Promising review:
"My little guys came in absolutely perfect condition, and were packaged with a lot of foam padding inside their box so they were safe and snug!!! I adore them to bits. Perfect for the spooky mood. You can’t go wrong. I promise, you will adore these guys. Adopt some little ghosts and give them a loving home, it is 10000% worth it." — RCG1105
A hot cider reed diffuser
Sweet Water Decor
is a woman-owned, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania–based small business that specializes in home decor and hit gifts. Promising review:
"I love the scent — soft and subtle without being overpowering. I ordered another for my bathroom!" — Amanda
A cinnamon-colored duvet set complete with a super soft cover and two shams
You can get a duvet insert here
Promising review:
"Friends have boasted about linen sheets and how I need to hop on the train. I was not a believer until I decided to give the magic linen sheets a try. My husband is obsessed with our sheets and pillows and duvet. I’m usually always cold, and my husband runs hot. We are both at our perfect temperature with these sheets! I’m never cold, and we’ve had the best sleep the last week since I’ve put them on. Also, I got the yellow stripe cover and pillow covers and love it. Love, love, love! Am planning on getting different colors!" — Patricia L.
Or burnt orange–colored linen sheets that are so luxurious
In addition to having these incredibly comfortable sheets (in that lovely warm color as seen above), I also have Parachute's linen quilt
Promising review:
"Have been sleeping on my linen sheets for about a month now and absolutely loving them. Have washed twice and have only gotten softer with each wash. They are sturdy yet luxurious and breathable. Love my sheets." — Dalas D.
A autumnal eucalyptus garland to drape across your fireplace or TV stand
Promising review:
"I love these flowers. They're very realistic. I'm very happy with them and would recommend definitely." — Danielle M.
A carafe adorned with imagery from the 1929 "The Skeleton Dance" animated short
If you want to go all in, you can also get the matching glass set.
Promising review:
"I have always loved the skeleton dance, when this collection came out I had to have it all!! This does not disappoint. It is very beautiful and I am so very happy! Another Disney masterpiece!!" — Kat888
A "flaming" humidifier for cozy cottagecore vibes
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier in action.
Promising review:
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A set of ceramic plates that'll make you scream "oh my gourd!"
Promising review:
"The plates are standard salad plates. They look lovely on our dinner plates and add a touch of color. They really tied in our fall garland
." — Anthony M. Gosset
An incredibly soft chenille throw
Promising reviews:
"The color and material are perfect! Perfect fall aesthetic." — Renee
"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" — Cori
A latte art stencil that'll *leaf* you smiling from ear to ear
BNB Creative Co
is a small business based in Bakersfield, California, that sells fun latte art stencils.Promising review:
"Lovely, delicate fall leaves etched in cinnamon on my latte! Makes for a delightful moment and surprise for my husband. Thanks!" — Judith Stone
Or ghost-shaped tea bags that are so un-boo-lievably cute
Cuts of Tea
is a small business based in Warren, New Jersey, that sells fun-shaped tea bags.Promising review:
"Gorgeous, high quality, amazing help from seller. 10/10 will buy again!" —erinemilia
"B Is for Boo: A Halloween Alphabet" board book
My favorite thing to do is swap out all of the books in my son's room to reflect the current season or whatever holiday is up next. I recently received a copy of this book (and a bunch of others from the same illustrator
) and am obsessed. The artistry is SO lovely and it'll be a very fun way to introduce spooky season o my kiddo. I would absolutely pick this up for myself even if I didn't have a child — the cover is just so lovely all on its own!Promising review:
"These books are sooooo beautifully illustrated! I’m obsessed with them and my one-year-old absolutely loves them! They’re super sturdy as well so they will hold up to some rough handling. I will definitely be buying more!" — peggy
Glow-in-the-dark sheets covered in Halloween illustrations
These spooktacular sheets are from Rifle Paper Co's collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids. I got these for my son's crib
and I wish I had known they had the sizing available for my own bed! They're so
cute and they really do glow when you turn off the lights. Amazing.
A gourd-geous oven mitt
Get it from Anthropologie for $24.
.
A duo of glass ghost tumblers
Promising review:
"I ordered these for my co-workers for the 'spooky season' this Halloween. The size is perfect and the quality is amazing. These arrived in perfect condition and they were packaged really well with extra care.
I'm always worried about ordering any glassware online and I will say, you do NOT have to worry about that with this set. The items were also just as seen in the pics and a very reasonable price considering how expensive these can be for just ONE on Etsy." — Sharon McCabe
A naturally dried bouquet featuring autumnal colors
Promising review:
"This exceeded my expectations. It's definitely a good value for the money. I love the colors and variety of stems
— it looks beautiful!" — IS
A downloadable bundle of festive art for anyone who owns a Samsung Frame TV
88Prints is a small business based in Ontario, Canada, that sells digital and printed art.
"Easy instructions. Easy to add to my Frame TV and each one fit perfectly. Great autumn/ Halloween art collection." — babybeastjr
A machine-washable bath mat
Promising review:
"I am really happy with this product! It's super soft and it fits in my small bathroom perfectly. I can't wait for Halloween so I was happy to order this a little early." — Nakayla
A Halloween cookie pillow that'll be a feast for the eyes
ES Knots & Co is a small business in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
"I love this cute pumpkin cookie pillow! 🎃🤎 thank you so much! Five stars!" — Jazmine Hernandez
And a square iron firepit table
Promising review:
"This has changed our outdoor living. Love spending time just sitting by it and watching the flames. It’s made very well and I love how easy it is to use. One 5-gallon tank of propane lasts about four to five hours. I use it for about 30 minutes at a time in the morning and evening having coffee or winding down...I enjoy it mainly for the ambience it creates on my back porch. I would definitely recommend it if you want an attractive, well-built fire pit as a spot to gather around on a cool evening and make s’mores or just talk.
Would buy again for sure." — Derek S.