A set of cube shelves for open and intentional storage

"I am crazy about these. I've had them for years and use them as a TV stand and leave one vertical piece out so I have a spot for my Blu-Ray player and DVR. It's still nice and sturdy. The fabric drawers never hold up well for me, but I have cats who think these are here for their claw-sharpening needs, so that shortens their lifespan dramatically (of the drawers, not my cats!). I finally came up with a solution and made drawer 'fronts' with extra peel-'n'-stick vinyl floor tiles I had, some decorative heavy-duty paper and some knobs.... My DIY artsy-fartsy crafty side is loving how customizable these can be. So many ideas! My TV weighs 67 lbs and these have no problem supporting it. I do recommend securing them to the wall especially if you're in an earthquake-prone place like me. I have about four of these throughout my home." — Messy