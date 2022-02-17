Shopping

Products To Organize Your Home And Prove You Don't Live In Chaos

Desktop organizers, shelving dividers to keep clothes in order and over the door racks to keep every space in your home neat and tidy.
Christine Forbes
Keep clothes neatly stacked with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bee-Neat-Dividers-Handbags-Sweaters/dp/B08ZDLF65H?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="acrylic shelf divider" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bee-Neat-Dividers-Handbags-Sweaters/dp/B08ZDLF65H?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">acrylic shelf divider</a>, seamlessly store bulky winter clothing with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/iwill-CREATE-PRO-Three-Side-Collapsible/dp/B078WNL3R6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="under-the-bed organizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/iwill-CREATE-PRO-Three-Side-Collapsible/dp/B078WNL3R6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">under-the-bed organizer</a> and conserve precious space with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMMART-Collapsible-Plastic-Laundry-Basket/dp/B079187HTH?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="collapsible laundry basket" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAMMART-Collapsible-Plastic-Laundry-Basket/dp/B079187HTH?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=620b552fe4b0e224afcc45bb,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">collapsible laundry basket</a>.
Amazon
Keep clothes neatly stacked with this acrylic shelf divider, seamlessly store bulky winter clothing with an under-the-bed organizer and conserve precious space with this collapsible laundry basket.

Even when you feel like you don’t have it together, your space doesn’t have to look like it. This list of genius and helpful household tools can instantly turn clutter, messes and overwhelming chores into tidy spaces and manageable tasks.

Keep reading to find bedsheet detanglers that prevent your sheets from turning into a mangled mess in the dryer, multipurpose desk units that make the most out of smaller spaces, and shelving organizers that turn closets into ordered works of art.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A set of bedsheet de-tanglers that will help your linens dry faster
Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work — well, I can absolutely confirm this does! I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices so there was one for the fitted sheet and the flat sheet. I tried it out and my sheets not only did [they] NOT wad up, but they came out of the dryer feeling fresher, feeling more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — Katy

Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.99.
2
amazon.com
A Simplehuman trash can that you don't have to touch at all
Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. This can is compact, very functional, and very well built. It looks 1,000 times better than my old can and doesn't scoot around on my laminate floors and mark up my wall like the old one. It is definitely worth every penny. The only problem is an existential one...I just spent $150 on a trash can and was genuinely excited when it was delivered to my door. What happened to the young man that spent his dollars on booze, trendy clothes, and video games? Replaced by a man that reads reviews on trash cans online, comparing warranties and features. A warranty? On a trash can? For God's sake... Then there is the giddy excitement when his expensive waste receptacle finally arrives, punctuated by the time spent writing another review for some poor soul like me. Some poor soul with a very nice trash can!" — J. Nelson

Get it from Amazon for $108.64+.
3
amazon.com
A smart self-cleaning litter box that doesn't require scooping
Promising review: "At first, Phoenix was kinda iffy. She had to sniff around, dig around, and just investigate it from all angles... As for the concern for the smell, I have not noticed any smell off of the litterbox at all. I do not smell urine or poop. When the litterbox cleans itself, it puts the scooped items into a special compartment so we don’t have to see or smell them. It seems to do an excellent job at cleaning all of Phoenix’s excrement. All in all, I am very pleased with this purchase so far." — Alexis Caldwell

Get it from Amazon for $209.95+.
4
amazon.com
A power scrubber drill that easily cleans difficult to clean areas on your home
Promising Review: "Works great on ground-in dirt. We moved into a place that had almost black in the tiles, they were so dirty. Photos do not do justice. I only had Mr. Clean and liquid dish soap in the hot water bucket. So I put some across the tile, and then I used the Drill Brush, wow, what a difference. It works great on grout. So happy someone came up with this idea, I'm going to do to tub and toilets next! Worth the money. Take care." — Bishmaya

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
5
Amazon
A behind-the-door hat holder and organizer
Promising review: "I bought this for my husband. He collects hats and I didn't want all of his hats taking over the bedroom. I spent a lot of time looking for the perfect hat holder and (finally) went with these. I put them up on our bi-fold closet door. They were quick and easy to install. He loves the way all of his hats are in one place and easy to get at. I love that we no longer have hats all over. They make it a win-win!" — WeekendWarrior2017

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
6
amazon.com
A set of cube shelves for open and intentional storage
Promising review: "I am crazy about these. I've had them for years and use them as a TV stand and leave one vertical piece out so I have a spot for my Blu-Ray player and DVR. It's still nice and sturdy. The fabric drawers never hold up well for me, but I have cats who think these are here for their claw-sharpening needs, so that shortens their lifespan dramatically (of the drawers, not my cats!). I finally came up with a solution and made drawer 'fronts' with extra peel-'n'-stick vinyl floor tiles I had, some decorative heavy-duty paper and some knobs.... My DIY artsy-fartsy crafty side is loving how customizable these can be. So many ideas! My TV weighs 67 lbs and these have no problem supporting it. I do recommend securing them to the wall especially if you're in an earthquake-prone place like me. I have about four of these throughout my home. They are amazing space savers. I get compliments on them all the time and can't recommend them enough." — Messy

Get it from Amazon for $32.26+.
7
amazon.com
A natural soy Pet House candle to minimize those in home pet odors
Promising review: "No buyer's remorse here! I will buy this candle again and again and again... OMG! Love! I bought the Lilac Garden, wow, it smells amazing!! I bought due to us living in our RV after selling our home and waiting for weather to allow us to move up north. We have a few dogs in this small space, ugh, by golly, you walk in the door now and smell fresh-cut lilac, candle style. Most definitely will order again. I would gift it to a friend for sure — that's if I don't keep it for myself instead LOL!" — 2XArmyDrills

Get it from Amazon for $21.99.
8
Amazon
A clever vanity desk that is perfect for multifunctional spaces
Promising review: "The design of this piece is wonderful and so practical. A beautiful, modern vanity with storage, as well as the perfect writing desk or computer desk. Works out fantastic for doing hair and makeup to homework and crafts. I'm very happy with this purchase." — Lorri Ann

Get it from Amazon for $149.99.
9
amazon.com
An indoor storage bench prefect for creating seating in cluttered spaces
Promising review: “Great buy. I thought it would be flimsy since it was inexpensive but that's not the case. I have received many compliments and feel secure when I sit on it. I use it for the foot of my bed and it matched perfectly with my charcoal fabric headboard. This ottoman has exceeded my expectations.” — SarahH

Get it from Amazon for $44.99+.
10
amazon.com
A modern compact file cabinet to give your important documents a permanent home
It's available in three colors.

Promising review: "I purchased this because of the size, and I am pleasantly shocked at the available storage in this little cabinet. It is well constructed and seems pretty sturdy. It has four casters, two of which are locking, and one smaller caster located on the bottom drawer that you will need to install (VERY EASILY DONE). Also comes with two keys to lock up your items." — Brian Hutchens

Get it from Amazon for $129.99.
11
Ewart Woods
A clever and functional set of honeycomb organizers
Ewart Woods is a small business based in Riga, Latvia. They specialize in woodworking and aim to bring functional and well-formed wood design to the world.

Promising review: "My husband loved these so much for his desk! The perfect little addition. The best part is how quick Ewart Woods answers questions." — Sharon Katz

Get it from Ewart Woods on Etsy for $10.59+.
12
amazon.com
A daily, weekly, and monthly planner that will keep all your deadlines in one place
Promising review: "This is the best planner I have ever used! I always get burned out after a month and quit using it. However, with this planner, I’ve been using it regularly for three months with no sign of stopping. It has exactly what you need with room for creative freedom in case you want to decorate it. I love to draw on and decorate the monthly pages as if it’s a bullet journal. It’s the perfect size and weight, and I also love that the dates in the planner are all blank so you can start it any time of year and take a break without wasting pages. I highly recommend this planner, especially for people who have struggled keeping a planner in the past or want to try out bullet journaling but aren’t dedicated enough to keep up with it (like me!). I definitely will be purchasing this again." — Autumn

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
13
amazon.com
A Wi-Fi extender that can boost your coverage up to 1,500 square feet
Promising review: "Working from home, I had to move further away from where the action was and have a quiet corner. So, enter TP-Link. I was able to get my speed at full bars and do work with Zoom meeting. Good product! I recommend if you work from home and need to be on the opposite side of all the action (two kids, two dogs, and two fish)." — VACHM

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
14
Oxo
A double-ended laptop cleaning brush to keep your keyboard of crumbs, dust and prints
Promising review: "I have this at my desk and love it! It has a microfiber tip on one side and the WORLD'S SOFTEST retractable bristles on the other. I use this thing more as a fidget toy and for petting the bristles than for cleaning. My laptop is so gross that it's a little past hope, but this has tools have definitely helped make clearing out crumbs and erasing smudges easier and cleaning my computer more fun. It's extra handy for the rest of my desk and swiping away post-lunch debris!" — Katy Herman, Buzzfeed Editor

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
15
amazon.com
A helpful desktop vacuum for quick intermittent dusting while you work
Promising review: "I love this thing! It's so cute, fairly quiet, and it's perfect for getting dust and bits of debris off my desk at work! I just bought two more, one for my house and one to give as a gift." — Melanie Shank

Get it from Amazon for $10.88+.
16
amazon.com
A pack of Shout dye-trapping sheets to protect your precious laundry from bleeding colors
By reducing the number of necessary washes, you'll save on laundry, water and electricity.

Promising review: "I’ve used color catchers for many years, so I can wash darks and lights together. They save time and money. (I’ve given boxes to each of my children as they headed off to college.) You can tell they work, because you see the color they soak up. If I have a garment that I know runs badly, I still wash it separately so as not to tempt fate. Recently, however, a new purple shirt took me by surprise and ran profusely. I had two color catchers in that load. They both turned deep violet. The only purple stain was on a white dish towel that had ended up next to the shirt and sat there with it for a couple of hours after the wash cycle finished. Everything else was fine. These are seriously one of the best home inventions of the modern era." — Go Steelers

Get a pack of 72 from Amazon for $9.94.
17
The Roll Keeper on Etsy
A behind-the-door hangable T-shirt organizer
The Roll Keeper is a small business based in Kelso, Washington.

Promising review: "I’ve been looking for a way to store my T-shirts and save space and this is exactly what I need. It’s great quality and I will most likely be ordering another one soon!" — SueAlex Wright

 Get it from Amazon for $20.99.
18
amazon.com
A collapsible and space-conscious laundry basket
Promising review: "THE ANSWER to our dilemma! We were so excited to have a washer and dryer upstairs near our bedroom, but then we discovered one BIG PROBLEM — nowhere to store any wash baskets! HELP! So I took a risk with this one, and was a little unsure, since people have said it is hard to collapse. That is totally not true — we realized the easiest way to collapse the wash basket is to turn it upside down and place it on the floor. Then you can gently press down, and it folds up quickly and almost effortlessly. I am thrilled that I can store it in the closet, where it doesn't take up too much space at all. Brilliant product!" — Dot Calm

Get it from Amazon for $28.86+.
19
youtube.com
A shirt-folding board to prevent bunched-up, disorganized dresser drawers
Promising review: "I love the ease of use as well as the results! Such a great product. I wish I had this my whole life." — Mark T. Egerer

Get it from Amazon for $11.43+.
20
amazon.com
A foldable drying rack for an exclusive space to hang your delicates
Promising review: "This design is much improved over a previous (more plastic-y) generation of design. My complaint with that design was that the top rack didn't have a positive latching mechanism to lock in to place; any time you barely kicked the bottom or nudged it, it would collapse. This has a positive latching mechanism so it is rigid when it's locked in. In other words, it's stable. Only minor complaint is that the bars are a touch shorter than I'd like but that's a matter of personal preference. If you're like me and don't like drying clothes all the way in the dryer and you also live in a small apartment/condominium unit, this is perfect for you." — Edward Jensen

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
21
Amazon
A two-pack of acrylic shelf dividers to keep clothes from becoming an indiscernible heap
These shelves are available in two sizes and packs of two or six.

Promising review: "These dividers were perfect for our needs. Easy to install, and almost invisible to the eye. We used them as dividers on shelves in our closet to separate pants, T-shirts, sweatshirts, etc." — Rogue

Get it from Amazon for $16.65+.
22
amazon.com
A hanger stacker for a neater and more organized closet
Promising review: "The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, and I wish I had known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!" — Kara Adams

Get it from Amazon for $23+.
23
amazon.com
A set of magic hangers to get maximum usage out of small closet spaces
Promising review: "OK, I know the headline is dramatic, but I cannot say enough about how these hangers have transformed my tiny, odd-shaped closet. I was so desperate for more space, I was considering spending big bucks to have a professional come in and redesign the space. Then I found these, and it's like my hanging space quadrupled! It feels downright luxurious in my closet now. I can see all my clothes and nothing is squished together like it used to be. I can also comfortably add a substantial amount of clothing and would still have room to grow. BUY THESE IMMEDIATELY!" — milanina77

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+.
24
Amazon
Affordable under-bed storage containers to stash bulky clothing items and extra bedding
Promising review: "I love these! They fit perfectly beneath my bed and have plenty of room to fit all my winter clothes and shoes. They look nice, plus they're strong and sturdy." — Codyk

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+.
25
amazon.com
A pair of machine-washable mop slippers to clean your floors without even trying
Promising review: "These are awesome. I make my kids wear them around while I'm cleaning the floors. They make great scrubbers for pretty much anything, they hold up well in the wash, and wait for it — they fit the Swiffer. Totally in love!" — Renee Darksteel

Get a pack of five pairs from Amazon for $16.99.
26
Amazon
A pair of bag-toting handles to make carrying all your groceries in one trip possible
Promising review: "My sole complaint about this is that it didn’t exist 20 years ago, because it could have saved me so much aggravation over the years! I am 100% one of those people who would rather dislocate both my arms and have them fall off halfway between my car and front door than make two trips with grocery or shopping bags. Many times I have had thin plastic bag handles sawing through my hands. This could solve one of the most perplexing mysteries of California, too: why there are shopping carts literally everywhere in grocery parking lots EXCEPT the cart returns. People, buy one of these and you can carry all your bags to your car! Also, the trick of twisting them all closed inside your vehicle and not slinging your groceries from side to side when you drive home... brilliant. Buy this amazing hunk of plastic without delay!" — E. Rose

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $13.95.
27
amazon.com
A pair of absorbent period panties so you don't have to waste any more time on bulky pads
These Bambody period panties are available in sizes XXS–6X and are sold individually or in packs of two or three in various colors.

Promising review: "These are amazing and they fit so well! I've worn them on my heaviest days and no leaks whatsoever. Super convenient for those of us that wear pads because you jump out of the shower and put a pair on and you're done! No sitting on the toilet to put a bulky pad in your underwear. I bought three pairs and will definitely buy more so I don't have to wait for them to air dry to re-use! Washing is easy just rinse out and throw in washer on cold water and hang to dry! I love these! Life-changing!!!!!" — Lauryn

Get it from Amazon for $14.90+.
28
Real and Vibrant
Elegant spice and pantry labels to make cupboards look like "The Home Edit"
Real And Vibrant is a woman-owned small business and can create custom labels. Labels are available in packs of 20, 40 or 80 for both spice and pantry sets, plus in four sizes for spices, and three sizes for pantry.

Promising review: "These labels are beyond my expectation! I'm totally in love with the way they look. I’m in love and will definitely purchase from this shop again!!" —Sandra Yzaguirre

Get the set from Real + Vibrant on Etsy for $30+.
29
Amazon
A pair of leaf scoopers to make yard clean up easier
Promising review: "I really like these mitts. They greatly facilitate cleaning up leaves and yard debris. They are very durable for yard work. I wouldn't use them to move gravel or rock. These mitts save time and more importantly a lot of back wrenching work. I use these too when out on yard jobs. If you have a lot of leaves or loose brush to gather these make the job a great deal easier." — Marty R

Get them from Amazon for $12.20.
30
amazon.com
A pack of cable clips to prevent desk areas from becoming a cluster of cords
Promising review: “These are just what I needed! I have literally stuck them all over my house. I specifically bought them to keep my phone-charging cord on my nightstand. I stuck one of these on the back, out of sight, and a single clip holds both (old iPad and 5S) charging cords that always used to fall off and had me digging around under my bed. They also work great for keeping my desk cords organized and I even stuck one on the back of my couch to keep the living room phone charger accessible.” — Kat in SD

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $7.48.
31
Amazon
A compact cutlery organizing tray to maximize kitchen drawer space
Promising review: "I have a tiny kitchen with only three drawers, so space is at a premium. My silverware organizer took up almost all of one drawer, so this organizer is a godsend. You can fit quite a few spoons, etc. in each slot. My beater attachments fit perfectly into the top two hollows. You NEED this if you have a small kitchen with few drawers!" — mialro

Get it from Amazon for $9.56.
32
Amazon
Screen repair tape to prevent you from having to replace an entire screen
This ultra strong repair tape is made of three layers comes in a 2-by-80-inch roll that can easily be cut with scissors.

Promising review: "This works so well on screen holes! The backing is very sticky and it stays in place well. I used it on a very small hole, and then also for a larger hole where I had to use two strips. They are both very secure. I'm glad we don't have to replace an entire screen just because of one hole!" — KS girl

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
Try easily removable drawer inserts to give everything its place

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

shoppingCleaningOrganizingSpring Cleaninghome organization

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Wellness

What COVID Breakthrough Infections Might Look Like In The Future

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here’s What Experts Say

Home & Living

This Rom-Com Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don’t Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Wellness

7 Ways To Make Self-Affirmations Feel Less Cheesy

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Sales You Need To Know About

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Shopping

24 Things For Gloomy Winter Days When You're Feeling Down

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Home & Living

This New Show About An Infamous 'Fake Heiress' Is The Top Series On Netflix

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Parenting

What Students Lose When Teachers 'Don't Say Gay'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here's Everything You'll Ever Need To Know.

Shopping

5 Easy-To-Use Indoor Smart Gardens Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Food & Drink

Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships