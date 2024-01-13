If Your Social Battery Is Drained, Here Are 37 Products That’ll Help You Unwind At Home

Popular items from this list include:
- Motorized custom shades that’ll help you make even the sunniest of days into cozy ones fit for movie marathons — all you’ll have to do is click your remote or ask Alexa or Google to lower them for you!
- A “flaming” humidifier if you cherish cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy, and sleeping in delightfully hydrated air
- A trio of joggers that’ll keep your legs nice and toasty without sacrificing your carefully curated stylish loungewear moment
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Motorized custom shades
Promising review
: "While a bit spendy, these blinds are great! The customer service is impeccable, and they are very responsive and were able to work with my poor measuring skills to get me sorted with a new set that only required a motor swap! After doing it twice because I put the reset button the wrong way, I'm back installed, and they work great!!!! Thank you!!" — Johnny X.
A "flaming" humidifier
Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
An extra-large blanket
It's made from a temperature-regulating blend of polyester and spandex, making it softer than sherpa and fleece blankets while keeping you cozy yet cool! Big Blanket Co.
is a small business specializing in selling the world's largest blankets for the ultimate cozy setup in your home. Promising review:
"I instantly fell in love with this blanket. I was hesitant to purchase at first with the price but I'm so glad I did. It's super soft, has just enough weight to it that it makes it soothing, and is surprisingly cool to sleep with.
It doesn't get really hot like some of my other blankets do. The huge size is also a bonus, as I love hogging blankets all to myself." — Lindsey B.
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set
Promising review:
"This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments.
Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" — Wendy
A string of 200 warm twinkle lights
This comes with a remote which allows you to choose between eight lighting modes (with a set timer). A USB power adapter is also included.Promising review:
"I ordered these lights for a bedroom and they were beautiful! One pack of lights was way more than I needed for one room. I had excess lights after fully hanging them around the entire room, so the length was fantastic. Perfect for bringing a nice illumination to a room. Sometimes I only have these lights on as opposed to the room's lights and it makes the room very cozy.
I just ordered another set for another room!" — DHB
A teak bath caddy
Promising review:
"Well made, pretty tray that fits all the way across my tub. Has a support for book or iPad which is great." — Jolene Saiz
A foot heater
Promising review:
"This is the first product I've bought that actually works! I've suffered from cold feet all my life, but no more. This foot warmer is so cozy and plush, but most important of all, it actually heats my feet on even the coldest nights!
Love it!" — Killaree
A beeswax candle kit
Each kit includes seven beeswax sheets with six lavender flowers, two cinnamon sticks, two dried orange slices, burlap thread, white lace, cotton wicks, two decorative bees and instructions. To create the colors seen in the review image on the left, grab some candle dye
with your purchase. Candleology
is a small business!Promising review:
"I purchased this set for our Hanukkah celebrations this year and made the candles with the kids. Super easy directions, and we love the outcome (pictured above, right)!" — Amazon customer
An essential oil spray
Asutra
is a small business!Promising review:
"I think this spray might be helping me sleep better, but I'm not positive. What I am sure of is that it smells fantastic! I have tried other sleeping sprays (and just about every sleep product on the market for my resistant insomnia) and this is one of my favorites for just having such a great, comforting smell. It makes my bedroom feel cozier and more inviting
(which can be hard for some of us who learn to hate our beds when we can't sleep). So, I think it contributes to my ability to sleep just by making my bed more inviting." — Wiwse
A 3-in-1 convertible "reading chair"
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair
in action. Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
A "Liquipen" for anyone who grew up with a lava lamp
Promising review:
"I broke up the three-pack and gave one pen as a gift for a class gift exchange and put the other two in stockings for Christmas. Good quality and approved by both the 8-year-old and 49-year-old husband who is a kid at heart!
Definitely recommend." — Kindle customer
A set of Monkey Noodles
Promising review
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
Crayola Globbles
Promising review
: "I waited over two months to write my review! My daughter is four and plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!
" — Kindle customer
Lavender soap
Natural Amor
is a small business that sells an array of skincare, soaps, bath salts, bombs, and more.
A "Cup Cozy Pillow"
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
An activity book
The celestial design on the front is stunning, if I do say so myself.Promising review:
"This book helps you understand that it’s okay to be completely honest with yourself. The book itself was in great condition with clean pages. I can’t wait to venture more into this lil' journey with myself ♥️" — Molls
A heated eye massager
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top-notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily.👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽" — Amazon customer
A shower phone holder
Promising review:
"This product is the answer to my search for a way to have music or Netflix playing while in the shower! The adhesion quality is great, and it's very easy to use. It fits my iPhone XS Max very well and is very sturdy.
I would recommend this to anyone!" — Jackie Donovan
A copy of The Big Activity Book for Anxious People
Promising review
: "Love this book! I suffer from anxiety and even though I have the coping skills to 'deal' with it, when it rears its head I do get set back a little bit. So I got this book thinking 'okay, it will give me something to do so I can be in the moment' but it is so much more!!! It's funny (makes me laugh out loud), creative, interesting, and reminds me that I am not the only person to feel anxiety and how horrible it can make you feel. So all I have to ask the authors is 'Can you make a book for depression?'" — Catmom
A carbonated bubble clay mask
Promising review:
"Wow! I purchased this on a whim after seeing one of my favorite YouTubers try it out.
I didn't expect a lot from it. I tried it out and was shocked!!! The mask was simple (and fun) to use. I wasn't sure I felt a lot happening while it was on, but it was pretty cool how the bubbles started to grow off of my face. Upon inspection after using this mask I was completely amazed. My face felt cleaner than it has in a very long time AND my pores looked amazing! I don't remember a time when I felt like my pores looked great before using this mask.
I would highly recommend this mask to anyone. It's also so much cheaper than the GlamGlow ones
I have been using (and didn't see near these results from)." — K. Textor
An ice roller
This is my favorite thing to start my pampering with, but I also use it in the morning before I apply any makeup. All you have to do is pop the separate roller piece into your freezer and you'll be ready to de-puff in no time.Promising review:
"I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling...thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn't use it.
I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client...simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients." — Chris DeFelice
A honey lavender tea
I've been drinking Yogi tea for years and I've never been disappointed! I love that each tea bag has a motivational message on it — not a necessity, but it's the little things in life, right? The tea itself is delicious and I love sipping on this one when I'm having a particularly stressful day or want to unwind before bed.Promising review:
"This tea has a mild flavor that I enjoy very much. When I want to relax, or have trouble sleeping, I drink a cup of it and it seems to have a calming effect." — C. J. Benedict
Or some homemade hot cocoa mix
I've had a loooooot of hot chocolate in my life and nothing beats the one from Kerber's Farm, a small business in Huntington, New York. It's made with dark cocoa powder, cane sugar and mini chocolate chips. It also is great for gifting as it comes packed in a cute lil' Mason jar. I received it as a gift two years and shared it with my family and we're all in agreement it's the best hot cocoa we've ever had.
A set of bath bombs to toss into the tub
Life Around 2 Angels is a small business!Promising review:
"I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THESE BATH BOMBS!!!! I think they are fun in terms of the packaging, the names, the colors and the little 'extras' mixed in the bombs. I personally feel they are just the right size and love the colors. The first time around I was concerned about the color part but no worries — doesn't stain the tub.
They are very moisturizing for the long tough New York winter we are experiencing this year; my skin tends to be dry but using these bath bombs on a regular basis has helped to keep my skin nice and soft. And the number of bath bombs in the set along with the price is just right!" — Pamela
A waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Promising review:
"Sounds pretty good for a single little speaker. Battery life is great. Unlike every other Bluetooth device in the world, including other JBL portable speakers, this one stays connected, and disconnected, when I want it to. It looks good, I like the clip, and it seems sufficiently waterproof to hang in my shower (albeit in a relatively dry area of the shower). Perfect in the niche role I've selected it for!" — Jeremy Modjeska
A huggable knot pillow
Promising review:
"I am really enjoying my Hugget! I got it to play with when I’m anxious or fidgety, and it’s been a nice and calm way to distract myself. It seems pretty durable (the knots haven’t loosened yet) and I love how soft it is. I hope to get the large Hugget too someday!" — Minjoo K.
A shampoo scalp massager
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
is a big fan of this product:
"I have one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this is a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."
A scratch paper art set
Promising review:
"I bought these to help entertain children at a big dinner party, and they were a huge hit! Ages 3–10 loved them! You can use them easily to make a small, simple design or something more elaborate. The kids loved them and I will purchase again. Great purchase!" — Rachel Castlen
A plush bath pillow
Promising review:
"This has a lot of cushion for your back and neck. I had no issues with sticking it to the tub. The best part is the hook which allows it to dry out well.
In this time of working at home, I need a nice tub to help relax." — Danielle Piacentini
Or a cushioned bath pillow
Bath Haven
is a small business.Promising review:
"Absolutely love this!!! Five stars all the way! I love soaking in baths but always had to use two or more towels every time to cushion my tailbone / neck from crunching against the hard tub. With this bath bed though, I am relaxing in delightful comfort the entire time and no longer have any pressure on my tailbone or head against the hard surface.
Feels like I’m laying on a cloud." — Ashley
A 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
You can check out a TikTok of a Mystic Maze puzzle
in action (but warning, it will spoil the surprise!). Promising review:
"10/10 recommend this puzzle! So fun and kept you entertained the whole time. Perfect gift for someone who loves puzzles and wants a fun experience.
Pieces were great quality and the art is great. Each time I look at the puzzle I find something new. Can’t say enough good things about this. Hope they continue to make more!" — Mary B. Owczarski
A massage roller
Promising review:
"I’ve been having so many issues with my feet the last few years. My feet hurt so bad, it’s made me become a hermit. I’ve had tendinitis in both and now plantar fasciitis. I get foot cramps all the time. After just one day with this under my desk at work, I feel a huge difference. My feet no longer feel tight and painful.
They feel tingly — in a good way. I look forward to being able to go for a walk and not have to rest along the way. I know it’s meant for feet but I may try it out on my calves. I also love that it’s small, looks nice and doesn’t slide around. I highly recommended this for anyone, foot issues or not, if you sit a lot. Nice way to keep the blood flowing when stuck at a desk." — Vanessa Thomas
A Renpho percussion massager
Check out a TikTok of the massager
in action. Promising review: "
I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well!
In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal.
It's worth the money if you have pain." — L Johnson
A tub overflow cap
Promising review:
"Baths have changed for me forever now! I can actually FILL THE TUB and not hear that dreaded sound of half my water (and my expensive magnesium flakes, essential oils, organic bubble baths, and other fancy therapeutic ingredients) tragically vanishing down the drain.
If you're a larger person trying to fit in a smaller tub especially, you know...THE STRUGGLE IS REAL. Now, I can take more baths and enjoy more warm coziness. All because of this little bit of silicone!" — anonymous
Or a Himalayan salt lamp
Promising review:
"Love these lights — actually have two sets now for two different bedrooms. Each lamp is unique and they come in different shapes. The instructions are easy to put the light inside and the dimmer switch is great for getting the right level of light. I turn these on at bedtime and can even read a book when the light is on the highest setting.
They are salty (hahaha, I did actually lick one to see), and there are some parts of them that can break off a bit if you were to drop something on them, etc. So, make sure you put them in a place where they won't be knocked around. The color is really beautiful and they are also lovely for staring at during meditation or just to relax." — Skye Schulte
An electric waterproof bubble massage mat
Promising review:
"This product provides a great massage technique for my back muscles.
I experience a lot of pain and tension in my shoulders. And I have chronic pain in my lower back. I also like the aromatherapy pad. What a great, soothing, and relaxing experience for the low cost." — Octavia
And Sleepy shower gel from Lush
This is my go-to scent from Lush — a tried-and-true favorite you'll never go wrong with. It smells so good and really is the perfect way to get into that bedtime mindset.Promising review:
"Sleepy is hands down my favorite smell from Lush, I want everything in it! I work a really stressful job and this is one thing I look forward to EVERY night as part of my wind down time." — Ames