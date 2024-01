If Your Social Battery Is Drained, Here Are 37 Products That’ll Help You Unwind At Home

An ice roller

This is my favorite thing to start my pampering with, but I also use it in the morning before I apply any makeup. All you have to do is pop the separate roller piece into your freezer and you'll be ready to de-puff in no time."I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it!I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client...simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients." — Chris DeFelice