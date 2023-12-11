31 Things Here To Help You Tolerate Winter

Popular items from this list include:
- A sleek electric mug warmer that comes in a few fun colors
- An extendable snow brush with a squeegee and ice scraper edge
- A parka with tons of pockets and a fleece-lined hood
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A rechargeable hand warmer
Promising review:
"This hand warmer is amazing! My hands are constantly cold, and I've tried all sorts of products to help keep them warm, but nothing has worked until now. I charge the hand warmer every night with a standard USB charger and the next day, I have hours of warmth. The three temperature settings are very helpful — I use the highest setting when I'm outdoors for long periods of time and the lower settings when I'm indoors (e.g., sitting at my desk or in a cold movie theater).
I've already given hand warmers as gifts to several cold-handed friends and family members and they're loving it as well." — RK
A concentrated hand cream for cracked skin
Promising review:
"Does this product need another 5-star review? Nope. But I had to. This is truly a miracle product!! I have the driest skin in the winter
. To the point where I will look down at my hands to notice they are bleeding from all the various cracks. This product made a major difference after just one use!
Here I am weeks later, and my hands have no cracks, look younger, and are no longer red. Can O'Keeffe's fix potholes too!?!" — P. Neuber
An ergonomic and spring-assisted two-handed snow shovel
It's available in three styles and two sizes.
Promising review:
"Saved my back! This was the best thing I purchased this winter. I'm 75 and have been overwhelmed in the past with the task of clearing my walkway and drive just to get my car out on the road. This shovel was a world of difference. It took so much less time, and more importantly, so much less pain, particularly in my back
. I was able to move a lot of snow with significantly less effort with this shovel. It was almost fun." — Daniel Miller
A pair of classic sheepskin-lined mini Ugg boots
They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and 15 colors.Promising review:
“Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm.
They hit just above the ankle, which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" — R. Warne
A super soft and hypoallergenic comforter
If hypoallergenic microfiber fill that won't make you sweat through your pajamas like traditional down sounds good to you, we highly recommend adding this duvet to your cart. It's available in sizes twin–oversized king and six colors.Promising review:
"This comforter is awesome. The quality is great, especially for the price!
It is warm so I probably wouldn't use it in the summer months but definitely perfect for fall and winter. It is so comfortable, cozy, and warm, yet breathable and lightweight at the same time
. Perfect duvet insert."— Meghan O'Keefe
A super cozy double-sided shaggy faux-fur duvet set
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom fringed pillow sham, and other size sets include two. It's available in sizes twin-king and 34 colors.Promising review:
"If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it's seriously so cozy and well-made.
My only complaint would be how hard this thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. Also, the pillowcases are amazing. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." — Sk
A pair of opaque fleece-lined tights
They're available in seven colors, two sizes and packs of two.
Promising review:
"I do not know how I managed to live 39 years before discovering fleece-lined tights. I purchased a pair of black and navy to take home to Wisconsin for the holidays. They are incredible. The fleece is beyond soft and it doesn't add any bulk to the tights (which I was concerned about). I was able to wear dresses in 20-degree weather without my legs turning into icicles, and they really helped keep my feet warm as well.
I haven't washed them yet, but I am confident that they will continue to wear beautifully."" — Blondie, Esq.
A roll of adhesive weather stripping
You'll get two seals (totaling 16 feet) that are 9 millimeters thick. They're available in four colors and two sizes.Promising reviews:
"Just received and installed. Quick and easy to install. One roll split in two covers one standard doorway. It works great at keeping the cold draft out.
Stopped it completely. I’ll be using the other roll to fill gaps around a couple of window AC units. I would recommend this to friends and family." — Amazon customer
"I recently bought an older house where all the windows are out of square. These strips have filled the gaps. I have no doubt that my next electric bill will be significantly lower after applying these to all my windows
." — Nolan
An oversized parka with multiple pockets and a fleece-lined hood
It's available in women's sizes XXS-5X, eight colors/styles and with or without a fur trim.Promising review:
"Let me start by saying, my husband says that I am obsessed with coats. Out of probably 20 winter coats, this is now my absolute favorite!
I can't even begin to tell you how much I love this coat; I love everything about it! The quality is outstanding! I have had every expensive brand-name winter coat, but have never ever had one that has kept me this warm! I I'm not even looking forward to the warmer months because I don't want to put this coat away!! Every time I wear it, I get at least one, 'I love your coat!'" — Suzi Linthorst
Or a stylish quilted puffer jacket
Reviewers say to size down. It's available in women's sizes XS-L and 13 colors.Promising review:
"I wore this during a trip to NYC. Temps ranged from the mid-40s to mid-50s, and this kept me warm, was comfy, and was cute with all of my outfits. And the best part: It has ample pocket space, so I didn't have to carry a clutch!" — Kandace
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm with SPF
It's available in six flavors and packs of three.
Promising review:
"My lips usually crack and bleed in the winter no matter what I put on them. This is literally the first winter ever that my lips are perfect. This is the best product I've ever used!
It's nice and soft, not greasy. I've bought it for several coworkers who also suffer like I do. I hope they never stop making this!" — Mel Belle
A pair of smartphone-friendly thermal gloves
They're available in sizes M-XL and in 12 colors.
Promising review:
"I love these gloves. I live in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and today’s high was 22 degrees, and my hands didn’t get too cold.
I had my gloves on and I could still use the functions on my phone. It also has a pretty good grip, as well." — Calvin
A waterproof backseat protector
It's available in four colors and two sizes.
Promising review:
"We go to the dog park a lot, and every so often it’s muddy. Now I don’t worry about my car seats. This protects them great. She’s also an avid car rider, and with the snow, rain, and whatever — again my seats are protected!!
Love it!!"— Angela
A six-pack of aromatherapy shower steamers
Promising review:
"These are the best shower steamers I've ever tried. Usually they aren't strong enough or they melt too quickly to even enjoy. They are also bigger than what you can buy at the store. I'd say they are about a hockey puck size. One lasted my entire shower and still smelled amazing even after I was done. These are the best shower steamers hands down.
I would definitely buy these again." — Krista
A Mr. Coffee mug warmer
Promising review:
"It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer, and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten. I work 7 a.m.–5 p.m. and it is on the entire time, five to six days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased.
The 60-inch cord is long enough to go across my large desk. The hot plate is 3.25 inches in diameter, making it the right size for even my large-bottomed coffee mug. It's not cumbersome having it sit on my desk." — Christin Fern
Or a compact, waterproof coffee mug warmer
It's available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"One of those items I didn’t know I needed until I had it. As a busy mom of two little ones, I can’t even remember the last time I got to finish a hot cup of coffee. Until now!
This truly kept my coffee warm for literal hours. And I love the wood grain look of it. It’s nice and doesn’t look cheap at all. I’m going to keep it on my desk for when I’m working, and I’ll never go without hot coffee again!" — ADR80
Cozy handmade mittens
is a small business based in Minneapolis that sells cozy handmade fashion accessories and home decor. These are available in a variety of colors.Promising review:
"These were so well made! My daughter needed mittens that were warm during the cold walks on campus. These made me think of the mittens my grandma used to make me every year. Thank you!" — kate405
A tough, extendable snow brush with a squeegee and ice scraper
It also comes apart for storage or individual use and is available in two sizes.Promising review:
"This brush is by far the best brush I've ever had! I like that it extends so I can easily brush off my roof and the bristles are dense enough to move a good amount of material. The bristles are soft though so I don't have any worry about scratching my car. The ice scraper works very well without having to apply too much pressure and the squeegee part pushes water away easily.
If you keep this in your car all year long it's even good to push water off your side windows from rain or morning dew!" — Leftymaggoo
A protective windshield cover
It wraps around your wheels so it won't come off or let snow underneath. Promising review:
"This is the best thing I could have ever bought! I bought one for myself, my mom, and my sister. New England just got slammed with a Nor'easter, and let me tell you...this thing works!
It only took about five minutes to put on my car, and like five seconds to get it off this morning. No snow or ice anywhere on the wiper well or windshield. I highly recommend this!" — Shelley
A pair of fuzzy earmuffs
They're available in five colors.
Promising review:
"So cozy and comfortable!! They’re exceptionally soft, and they fold up for easy storage! I love them so much. Highly recommend!!" — MS
A powerful but gentle silicone paw cleaner
No scrubbing, no pain, and
no more dirt, mud, sand, ice melt and other grime getting tracked around your otherwise spotless home. This is available in three sizes, eight colors and with or without a lid.Promising review:
"I’ve been using this for a few weeks, and I love it. It cleans the salt off my dogs’ paws so easily.
When it’s super dirty and the streets are covered in salt, I’ll refresh the water supply. I add a few drops of their doggie shampoo, and it works great. I have four dogs in NYC. I have to wash their feet after every walk because the streets are so filthy. It would take me about 10–15 minutes to clean their paws with a spray bottle and towel. Now, it takes about five minutes.
And the towel doesn’t end up filthy. The dirt gets caught in the cup. Plus the dogs seem to like it. The silicone bristles must feel good. A huge thumbs-up!" — Sandra
A suede- and nubuck-cleaning brush
You can totally use it with a cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease.Promising review:
"I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoed once I got them dirty. Luckily, I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use. A straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this. Since you invest so much in shoes, you might as well keep them nice and clean!
" — Celeste
A classic Carhartt cuffed beanie
It's available in a variety of colors.
Promising review:
"Now I’m a HOT girl...literally. This beanie right here is church! It keeps me so warm in this NYC winter weather plus it’s stylish
. I have worn this beanie, a hoodie, and sweats outside and was still warm which makes sense since most of the heat comes from the head, and best of all, it fits my big head and my thick hair which is a nightmare to find beanies for my head that fit or even look right...now the struggle is OVER." — t.
A jetted bathtub cleaner
Just fill up the bath, add a quarter of the bottle, wait 15 minutes for it to clean all the gross residue, then drain the tub! Each bottle cleans about four times, and it's septic safe. Check it out in action (and some very gross results) in this TikTok
is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs.Promising review:
"I wish I could give this stuff 10 stars. I've been using my jetted tub daily for almost two years. Never seen any sign of issues with gunk in the pipes, but I thought I'd give this stuff try as part of my spring cleaning.
OH. MY. WORD. I followed the directions on the website, not the bottle because the bottle directions are for maintenance and not the initial clean. For the initial clean I filled the tub, turned on the jets and added 6 ounces of Oh Yuk. Ran it for about an hour. It got pretty sudsy but not too bad. When I came to check, I found this slimy green grossness around the tub. So disgusting!!!!!
I am going to run this monthly and will be buying the gallon next time because I never want to be without this stuff." — Elizabeth
A cozy and oversized everyday sweater
It's available in women's sizes XS-L.
A toasty and wieghted faux fur blanket
Comma
is a small business based in Oceanside, New York, with a goal is to make your home feel like a peaceful sanctuary. Comma donates 10% of their sales to local organizations that help those dealing with homelessness. This blanket is available in two sizes and two colors.
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey
Promising review:
"Lovely in tea. This is my new sore throat reliever. Stirred into hot tea, it’s not intensely hot at all, but adds a soothing warm sweetness that really helped." — CAM
Mid-calf lace-up boots
They're available in women's sizes 5-12 and in five colors.
Promising review:
"I love these boots! My feet are always cold at work, but I stand for nine hours straight every day, so I have to be comfortable. These are the first boots I have found that I am comfortable in standing all day. They have fur on the inside and are soft. The boot has a little wiggle room, so I can wear thick socks without them being tight. They have good traction for walking around outside in snow or ice. I can’t say enough about how great these boots are!
You won’t be disappointed!" — MamaMoRx
A small but powerful personal space heater
It's available in four colors.
Promising review
: "I bought this to use under my desk to keep my feet warm. It's perfect and as you can see it's little (about the size of a medium coffee), so it's not in the way of me hitting it with my feet. There's a safety button on the bottom so the heater stops working when it's tipped over, picked up, or not on a level surface. I like that feature a lot.
Definitely recommend purchasing if you need a little heater at a decent price!" —Ta2dmom
A soothing hot water bottle with knit cover
This hot water bottle cannot be microwaved; we recommend this one
if you need a microwavable option. It's available in eight colors.Promising review:
"Perfect for cold winter nights! We got two hot water bottles, one for me and one for my husband. We love them! It takes the chill out of the bed.
We used to fight over who would get in first to warm up the bed. We just heat water in the kettle and pour it in. It stays warm until the morning. (And the little sweater covers are so cute!) Our cat likes to lay on it too! Only be careful as you pour the water into the bottle." — Dale Ann
An oversized knitted sweater vest
It's available in women's sizes S-L and seven styles.
Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Jon Evans