32 Things You Shouldn't Live Without In 2024

Popular items from this list:
A label maker that works via Bluetooth and doesn't even need ink or toner
It connects to an app through which you can choose from different label templates or make your own with different frames, fonts and symbols. You may find yourself labeling everything you own, and I wouldn't blame you. It's available in five colors.
(Since you're about to become obsessed with making cute labels, here's a refill
for when you need some more.)Promising reviews:
"I love how easy it is to use! You can customize your labels how you please on their app, or you can use their lite mode, and with those you can do simple labels. I really like how easy a quick it is. I think I'm going to label EVERYTHING in my house! LOL." — Stephanie Lopez
"For anyone who is an organization junkie, like myself, this is a must have
. Very simple to get started. The app that is required is very user friendly. No bells and whistles to distract you. It allows you to save label templates, which is good for labels you will need often. It comes with a starter roll of pre-cut label tape (12mm x 40mm). I recommend purchasing a roll of continuous label tape, as well." — Mandi
A clever two-tier standing desk converter to make your work station more ergonomic
This has plenty of room for all your tech and is adjustable, so you can just lower it back down when you want to sit while working. It's available in multiple sizes and styles and in three colors. Read more about how ergonomic workstations can help at Cleveland Clinic
.Promising review:
"Just buy it! Been looking at these for months and finally decided to buy one. Super happy with my purchase. I didn’t want to replace my entire work desk so I opted for this. The entire unit slides up and down easily. Plenty of room around the monitor for speakers, pens, notes, even a fan. Easy assembly.
Not too heavy. I’ve really enjoyed being able to stand at my desk. I’ve been struggling with lower back pain and standing more seems to be helping. I find myself wanting to stand more often than I thought.
Great price. Would highly recommend." — halaly
Or a portable Worky station, a home office setup that folds up into a case
Just plug it in to use the built-in adjustable LED light, two outlets and USB-A and -C ports. It's got all kinds of compartments for your stuff and the inner lid is a magnetic dry erase board. You can see it in action in this TikTok
.Promising review
: "I've had my Worky for three months now and have loved it. I love that everything is in one place and then I can close it up and work disappears.
The compartments are great for tucking away piles of paperwork, the many charging outlets are convenient and the LED lights are helpful on Zoom calls when lighting in the room are not ideal.
Everything in one place, simple and convenient. Just the way I like it." — Amy
A smart water bottle attachment that reminds you to stay hydrated
It can detect when you take a sip and will blink if it's been 30–40 minutes since your last gulp, ensuring that you get some water at least once an hour. The stretchy band fits around most vessels, so just pop it on your favorite bottle and start actually remembering to drink plenty of water. It's available in seven designs and has a six-month battery life! Check it out on TikTok
.Promising review
: "I purchased the Ulla because for some reason I cannot remember to drink enough water. I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal.
Definitely worth trying!" — Hope S.
A trending milky "nail concealer" in a sheer, buildable neutral shade
It gives a polished but close-to-natural vibe and helps cover discoloration and even out nails. If less is more when it comes to your beauty routine and you're tired of going to salons, this'll change the game. It's available in five colors.
Promising review:
"This stuff seems to be magic. Goes on flawless with no base coat, dries nearly instantly, gorgeous color
(two coats), no wear after two days. And I’m a person who can NEVER apply sheers properly." — RZH
A genius two-sided travel cup so you never have to choose between water and iced coffee
You'll also never have to schlep two different cups ever again. It's available in three styles. Check it out on TikTok
!Promising review:
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" — Megan Huffman
Miracle-Gro water-storing crystals to help save your plants from over- or under-watering
The crystals absorb water and release it later when needed, reducing how often you need to water your plants yourself. Just mix them with the soil of your indoor or outdoor plants to help them live their best lives this year.
Promising review:
"These are fantastic! We have a raised-bed vegetable garden and our plants were forever dying. I mixed these in with the soil this year and our plants are flourishing! I was even able to see how much the crystal expand when I was taking out some of the soil to add new plants. I'm excited to see how long they hold up. But, so far, we've been using them for over a month and we are beyond pleased." — Amazon Customer
A Cup Claw, aka the tool anyone who wears bras or swimsuits with padding has been fantasizing about
It's designed specifically for removing and replacing those pesky pads. Say bye to the bunching that makes it look like you stuffed a mini burrito down your boobs.Promising review:
"After so many lost bra pads, this has been a lifesaver. Instead of feeling immense amounts of frustration, trying to get the pads back into place, this works like a breeze. It is simple to use, effective, and takes a lot of stress out of life.
If you are tired of fighting with pads to get them smoothed out and back into place I highly recommend this." — Wesley I.
A two-pack of head massagers that are so cheap, so simple... and feel so good
My boyfriend got a two-pack of head massagers like this and gave me one. We now use them on each other constantly and I am eternally grateful. It's awesome when you have a headache or just need to relax. The only downside is it WILL mess up your hair (especially if you have curls or textured hair, reviewers note) and may get caught if your hair is tangled, so use it gently. It's worth it!Promising review:
"This was a great purchase. Relieves my headaches. Easy to use!" — elidita luna
Wet & Forget outdoor cleaner, which requires zero scrubbing, rinsing or power washing
Just spritz this stuff on to remove moss, mildew and algae stains. With the help of wind and rain, it'll remove stains over the course of the next few weeks or months (depending on the type of stain) and then help keep your outdoor surfaces clear.
Promising review:
"I have a brick patio. When I bought this house it was covered, and I mean covered with moss. A good power wash each spring was never enough to stop the moss from returning, and month after month during the summers was a struggle, man vs. plant. I did that for two years, cursing and complaining the whole time. This April I did my spring power wash as usual and immediately treated this patio. It is now going into August and I have not had even a wisp of moss this year — I mean nothing! I would recommend this product without any reservations.
When you put it on you may think to yourself that it doesn't look like you really did much. It dries quick and looks the same as it did before, but wow does it do exactly what it says it will do." — PM in NH
A brightening SPF 30 moisturizer that won't leave a white cast
It's made for all skin types, without parabens and with antioxidant vitamin C.Promising review:
"I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation
. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." — Missy D
A surprisingly effective sight-word Bingo game if learning to read is on your kid's or grandkid's 2024 list
This makes teaching kids basic words a heck of a lot more fun. Instead of numbers, you'll call out one of 46 common words for players to mark off and go for bingo. Don't be surprised if after a few rounds, kids start reading along with these words in their bedtime stories.Promising review:
"My 4-year-old granddaughter and I go to the library every weekend.
Once she's chosen her books for the week, she loves to 'check out' the games in the children's section. This was one that she wanted to play over and over and over.
After the third go-round, I noticed that she was beginning to recognize some of the words on her own. That sold me! The minute I got home I purchased the game so she could play it at home. Every time I go over to her house, we play at least one round of this game, and I can tell her reading skills are increasing.
And when we go to the library, she STILL wants to check this game out and play it there! The words on these bingo cards are words that can't be illustrated well — words like 'them,' 'her,' 'go,' 'if' — small, mostly conjunctive words, but essential to reading. This game makes it easy and fun to learn those words. I simply can't praise this game enough." — Molly Harrington
A set of four cart-dividing grocery bags
They not only divvy up your haul so checkout and unloading at home are effortless, but they can each hold up to 60 pounds and have straps long enough to be toted on your shoulder! Plus, each set comes with an insulated bag to keep groceries hot or cold and one bag with special pockets for fragile goodies like eggs and wine. Basically all your grocery bag struggles are now solved.
Promising review:
"This is exactly what I've been looking for. It fits all the shopping carts and you can detach them and take only one to tow all of the bags if you are shopping for smaller quantities. I've been using these for a few days now and I love it. I used to have a bunch of different bags in my trunk and it was very messy. With Lotus Bags, I can finally get rid of all the other bags and have these sitting nice and pretty in the trunk. The cooler bag is especially awesome to keep the items cool while shopping to transporting them home.
The bags look very well made and sturdy." — JJ
A pack of five restorative wipes because no, your front door doesn't have to look like that all year
These are designed to return outdoor surfaces (like doors, mailboxes and lawn furniture) to their former glory, instead of looking like they've weathered all kinds of... weather. It's an easy way to give the first things that greet visitors a major glow-up.
Promising review:
"My metal barstools were left on the balcony all winter because of a surprise three-day blizzard. After being buried in snow all winter I thought for sure I would have to throw them out when I saw them in the spring. Looking at them now after using the product, no one would suspect that they weren’t new ones!
" — Mom@home
The powerful Angry Orange pet odor eliminator if you share your home with a stinky, accident-prone fur baby
Some reviewers say
that in addition to banishing smells left over from pet messes, this magic stuff can help with the stains, too.
Promising review:
"This product is amazing!!!! We have a Rottweiler pup and a Bichon pup and our house was feeling the PAIN! I tried everything and use to tell my wife, 'with all the science and technology in the world we still can’t come up with something that gets rid of the dog mark smell!' This product does everything and more. Just ordered another round. We were about to throw away some furniture due to the smell and now after use we can keep it. Saved me hundreds. Well worth the money.
" — clayton s tonkin
A powder that solidifies cooking oil waste into one very satisfying (and easily disposable) blob
No more wreaking havoc on your sink.Promising review:
"Honestly I didn’t know if this would work, waiting for it to cool down made me nervous, but once it was at room temperature it was solid. It popped out of the fryer so nicely. Worth every penny." — Emma
An adjustable workout bike with a desktop so sedentary work from home days will be a thing of the past
The pedals are quiet so it'll be discreet during meetings, and the flat desk has a built-in wrist rest and plenty of room for your laptop and other essentials. It's also got wheels so you can easily move it out of the way when not in use. It's available in two colors.Promising review
: "Zoom meeting? No problem — pedal away! Teleworking? No worries about your cardio!
I’ve been struggling to balance a new baby, running a business remotely and getting exercise — until now! This bike is a lifesaver. The desk and seat are fully adjustable and it comes fully assembled (other then having to put in the desk). It rolls easily and stores small. I can’t recommend highly enough!" — Angela P
A Litter Genie, because you've heard of a Diaper Genie but would also love a cheap, easy version for cat litter
This'll seal in stenches to make litter box cleanup less labor-intensive and time-consuming, because you won't have to immediately take out the trash every time. This holds up to two weeks' worth of litter for a one-cat household. It comes with one refill but you can get more here
!Promising review:
"I live on the second floor of an apartment building and I have a 3-year-old son. My cat's litter box is in the living room. I clean the litter box daily and was finding it difficult to take it down to the first floor trash can daily
because I couldn't leave my son alone or was too exhausted after he went to sleep to do so. If I put it in my regular trash can, it of course smelled up the entire room. I use this daily to get rid of the litter and don't smell a thing
. I even asked guests if they smell anything, and I've heard that they can't smell anything at all
. I think it works better than my Diaper Genie did. Highly recommend!" — M
A standing weeder designed to pull out the weeds by the roots while sparing your back and knees
You won't even need to bend over. Just press the lever into the ground and say good riddance to those garden invaders.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weeds was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get
, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." — JG
Super-comfy period-proof undies that can hold up to two tampon's worth of fluid
They're also good for bladder leaks! They can just be rinsed with soap and warm water by hand, then popped in the washer/dryer with the rest of your laundry. They're available in sizes 4–13 and a variety of colors and pack sizes. Reviewers suggest sizing up! Promising review:
"I didn’t think period undies could really work, but these proved me wrong. These changed my life completely. They are absorbent enough to use overnight, and wear throughout the day and not have to worry about leaks. They are so soft and comfortable that you won’t even notice you are on your period.
They have a nice thick compression feel too, which is nice." — Shelley
A three-compartment kitchen wrap organizer
Each slot of this organizer has a sliding cutter so you can toss those clutter-causing boxes that do a crappy job of cutting anyway. It's available in three styles, including two-slot options.Promising review
: "What I wasn't expecting is how easily the cutter slices through even odd material like Press & Seal! I thought I'd be sacrificing cutting ability for organization, but these cutters perform about 150x better than the cutters on the boxes that plastic wrap and foil come with
. The box is quite stable, so pulling on the rolls won't cause the box to flop around." — Amanda Woods
E.l.f.'s hydrating Power Grip Primer, which reviewers say delivers expensive-quality, look-locking results
It's also cruelty-free!Promising reviews:
"I got hooked on a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer
, but when I went to buy it…..$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth
. I highly recommend this." — Allison
"Tried this for the first time today, I’ve always had trouble with my makeup staying on and looking fresh all day. I just used this for the first time. I did my makeup this morning, ran several errands and went to a festival in Atlanta where it was extremely hot and humid. I just got home and my makeup looks like I just did it.
So impressed!" — Taylor Poulin
A set of two reusable Keurig-compatible pods to save you from buying an endless supply of K-Cups
You can use these to brew any of your favorite coffee grounds in your favorite machine, so now you'll save even more money than you already were by brewing your java at home. Be sure to check the listing to make sure these will fit your specific model, but they work with most single-cup Keurigs!Promising review:
"I have loved my Keurig since I got my first one, but I haven't always loved the price of three K-Cups. So within weeks of buying my first Keurig I bought these lovely purple pods. They saved me so much money and I could use any coffee I wanted.
And when my first Keurig stopped delivering my morning elixir, I upgraded to the 2.0. So what I'm saying in too many words is if you own a Keurig, you should own these. Money saver.
Run under water to clean the filter. Thrifty and easy." — Samantha Dolan
A two-pack of TheraBreath oral rinse for fresh breath that lasts all day
Check it out on TikTok
! Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again. This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true, I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong, it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A pair of NoNo Brackets, which allow you to mount a curtain rod without! drilling holes
They're also available in brown
.
Promising review:
"I don’t know who invented these brackets but this person is a genius. So simple but it works magic. It made my dream come true. I’m renting an apartment and I didn’t want to make holes, it is especially hard to adjust the regular brackets but these are so easy to use.Definitely worth it to have it.
" — Amazon Customer
Knobby Dog Nail Files/Etsy
A compact and easy-to-grip pet nail file
It's perfect for smoothing sharp edges and maintaining a round shape between full nail clippings, and it won't send your pet running in the opposite direction like the sight of regular clippers does. It's available in five colors.Promising review:
"Perfect for my anxious dog. I ask him to 'paw' the knob and he scratches it!" — Kathy Lee
The Yonanas machine, which makes a treat with the consistency of real ice cream out of frozen fruit
My parents have one of these and every time they serve this dessert to guests, people are wowed. It comes with 36 recipe ideas, but there's so much room to get creative turning all your favorite fruits into creamy deliciousness!
Promising review:
"What a treat! It was not noisy at all (my electric toothbrush is louder)! The instructions were easy to follow, as was the cleanup of the unit. I also purchased PB2
and PB2 with cocoa
when I ordered the Yonanas. I rolled the slightly thawed (five minutes) bananas in the PB2 and the result was a delicious peanut buttery treat! This machine truly delivers everything it promises and more! No, I'm not a paid spokesperson, just a very satisfied customer
!" — Y. C. Turner
An Airplane Pocket tray cover that's serves so many functions
It covers up that germy surface, provides four stretchy pockets worth of storage for all your in-flight musts and ensures you never leave your glasses or water bottle tucked into the seat pocket in front of you again. It's also water-resistant and machine washable in case you spill. Check out this product on TikTok
.Promising review:
"I used it last week and it was terrific. It fit everything: magazine, iPad, tissues, gum, glasses, phone, earplugs and water bottle.
It stretched easily but tightly over the tray and both the flight attendant and my seat mates complimented me on it. I plan to use it every time I fly. It would be perfect for children, too
. Highly recommend it." — Sue G.
A creamy, cruelty-free moisturizing butter you use while you're in the shower
You've been deep conditioning your hair for years — get your skin in on the action with this vegan shea butter, jojoba and coconut oil goodness.
Promising review:
"I’ve had eczema my whole life and there are only a handful of products that actually work. After the first day of using this I noticed my dry patches disappear and I didn’t have to apply as much lotion. I can’t believe how effective this product is! Must have." — boymom78
A flexible clip-on strainer so your basic pots can moonlight as colanders
It can bend to fit pretty much any size pot and is available in five colors. Check it out in this TikTok
.Promising review:
"I am so happy I purchased this strainer. I was really tired of trying to lure an unsuspecting (yet hungry) family member to hold the strainer so I didn't burn my hands or dump the pasta or vegetables into the sink. This strainer is a time and aggravation saver.
It's kind of small, so I wasn't sure I would like it, but it even works on my large (8 quart and up) pots. I have some pots with the rolled lids and ones that flare out a bit. The strainer works great on both. I have used this several times and it has never slipped off. I usually cook one pound of pasta at a time and it holds up well. I like the flexibility of the strainer to work with varied sizes. The other good thing is that this hardly takes up any space at all.
" — Jersey Girl
An affordable and roomy duffel bag that's lightweight and waterproof
It also meets the personal item standard of several popular budget airlines. It's available in 43 styles.
Promising reviews:
"I packed 14 DAYS worth of clothes into THIS BAG. First of all, YES it fits in the Frontier and Spirit personal item bin.
I had my bag stuffed to the brim, and with a strong push down into the bin, the bag fully fits. It’s very thin and moldable, which is beneficial for squeezing it into the bin. If the bag wasn’t stuffed, I’m sure it would fit into the bin without any resistance. But regardless, it worked perfectly and saved me SO much money by not buying a checked bag. I had a 14-day trip to Florida where it was very warm (so no winter clothes) and here’s what fit into the bag: one pair of platform sandals, one pair of jeans, two pairs of lounge pants, three shorts, two workout shorts, three workout bras, four skirts, four tank tops, one dress, four long-sleeve shirts, a robe, six underwear, six pairs of socks, four bras, two bikinis, a medium-sized toiletry bag and a hair brush.
I had laundry available where I was staying, but even if I hadn’t, this bag probably would’ve held enough to get me by. BUY THIS BAG if you want to save money on flights.
Don’t be alarmed if it doesn’t seem like it will fit into the bin, as long as you brought majority soft and flexible items, just shove it into the bin and it will fit!!!" — Nancy Hansford
"Miracle bag. This bag is awesome! It is unreal how much stuff fits in it...but still goes perfectly under the seat. I will be checking a lot less luggage in the future thanks to this cheap little bag. Highly recommend!" — Jodi
An instantly downloadable and printable "Life Binder" to organize your life
This PDF has 67 pages to make keeping together and planning so many of life's administrative things — like vehicle records, insurance, meals, personal documents, finances, chores, medical information, exercise, accounts and so much more — actually feel less overwhelming.Promising review:
"I haven't found a set as complete and beautifully designed nor as large as I need it. This is invaluable and will be used for years to come." — Renee J.