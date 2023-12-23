28 Products For Bored Humans Who Want To Try Something New

Popular items from this list:
The Reverse Coloring Book, where instead of adding the color, you add the lines
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art
for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated
so you can easily tear them out and frame them! Promising review:
"Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." — Carley C.
A set of cat-themed tarot cards
It's complete with a guide on how to pull the cards and how to interpret them.
Promising review:
"I'm new to tarot, so I grabbed some cute looking cards that promised a guidebook. I love the artwork that the artist has done and I like their take on some of the cards. Helps the meaning stick a bit more (at least in my semi cat obsessed mind).
All the cards have a lot of detail to them. I've shown three major arcana and four minor arcana cards that have come up in my readings and the cards made it easy to 'get it' when I read the meanings and have studied the card meanings outside of this guide book. Would definitely recommend for the artwork alone and as a good starter deck for anyone interested in learning tarot." — Averey
Wreck This Journal, a full color journal with prompts for you to write, paint and shred
Some of the prompts include one to close the journal and scribble on the edges; another to cut out colors from a magazine and tape them all over the page; another is a "Stain Log," which you can use to classify stains in your life, from red wine to nail polishes to food dyes. If you start this journal, odds are it's going to look nothing like it originally did by the time you're through.
A beginner's guide to calligraphy
Promising review:
"I’ve tried several instructional books on hand lettering. This book is the best by far
. I won’t say the names of the other books but suffice it to say they are all at the top of the list when you search for hand lettering. It is the only book that gives practice for the base strokes and also discusses posture and how to hold the pen and at what angle to the paper.
It is also a lovely book to work with; nice art work/illustrations. I recommend this book to other beginners out there!" — Karen Rorick
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a deeply beloved, fast-paced card game suitable for kids and adults
It'll have everyone in fits of high stake giggles in no time. Each game only lasts 10–15 minutes, so you can go one or a few rounds depending on how much time you've got together.
Okay, so the rules: You divvy up all the cards equally, and then all the players take turns putting down cards that have different illustrations on them, saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza" in order. If the card put on the table matches the word that's being said in that moment, whoever slaps a hand down on the card first gets all the cards under it. You keep playing until someone comes in possession of all the cards (or until you all start craving tacos and pizza so much you drive yourselves to the nearest combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell). Promising review
: "This game is hysterical! I played with my 7-year-old daughter and my 70-year-old father and we all enjoyed it. I haven't laughed that hard in a long time!" — bobkopolow
A satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
This whimsically illustrated, colorful puzzle isn't just a puzzle, but a journey — there are over 50 Easter eggs in it, tons of miniature scenes full of optical illusions and surprises, plus a magical twist at the end.
Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
The Book of Myself: A Do-It-Yourself Autobiography in 201 Questions
This book is a kind of DIY memoir — it goes through three phases of "Early," "Middle," and "Later" years, and has 201 different prompts based on your memories, experiences and views on the world. Prompts include things like what you would have switched careers to midway through if given the chance, or a present you got from your parents that sticks in your memory or who you think the funniest person in your family is. This also makes for a lovely gift for family members, so you can all preserve each other's memories!
Cocktail Codex: Fundamentals, Formulas, Evolutions
This is a bartender-beloved book for beginner- to intermediate-level cocktail enthusiasts that breaks down six iconic "root" cocktails — the old-fashioned, martini, daiquiri, sidecar, whisky highball and flip. Check out a TikTok of the cocktail book
in action. Promising review:
"This book has easily become one of my favorites. Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone
seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails. Even the first few pages is full of useful information. Purchase this for yourself or even as a gift.
I cannot say enough good things about this book." — Adriana
Plus a shaker of edible cocktail glitter for glamming up your Prosecco
It's available in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"Don’t think any further and just buy it. This was so cool and everyone loved it! I got the clear one because it will go with any drink. I will be the one to put this in all my friends drinks. Also had no taste so it was just the look. Sooooooo cool!" — gigi
A beginner's sushi-making kit
I'm definitely going to sushi jail for this, but I've started putting peanut butter in my avocado rolls. Don't knock it until you try it. Anyway, each kit comes with two sushi rolling mats, five pairs of chopsticks, a paddle, a spreader and a PDF of instructions
, including recipes for six popular rolls. Promising review:
"The entire Bamboo Sushi Kit is absolutely well made, easy to use, easy to clean, high-end restaurant quality, and durable.
it was very nicely packaged, and instructions clear, in-depth and very easy to follow. No one (myself included) in my household has ever made sushi before but (thanks to the enclosed instructions), there were no issues making it. My daughter did an awesome job utilizing these products to make 'FISH-FREE SUSHI' with Pickled Ginger on top, was delectable! Loooooove it!" — Liza
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
" — Brent Helm
A Stealth core trainer that turns exercising into a game so you can trick yourself into working out
"Stealth speed gliding" and "galaxy adventure" are just two of the catchy games in this system that help work your core. Here's what BuzzFeeder Mallory Mower says about this gizmo:
"Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius.
I have two in my home, and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge; he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd."Promising review:
"Fantastic purchase to solve the boring plank exercises after a year of doing them. This has a quick, easy, simple hit-it-and-forget-it daily with a game, three minute max, and great results. Much improved core strength, reduce lower back pain, and a high five from my doctor.
Highly recommend this for those in need of core build up and help managing the time to fit this into a daily schedule." — James Corey
A mushroom growing kit that grows right there in the packaging
This growing kit comes with some recipes to get you started! Promising review:
"This product has been so much fun to watch! I followed the directions, exactly as written, and the mushrooms began growing within 3–4 days.
I will say that I did soak them for close to 10 hours before putting them back in the box to grow and I believe this helped a ton. I also kept the box inside by a window with the blinds closed in order for them to get indirect sunlight. The mushrooms grew tremendously for almost a week before they started to shrink so I clipped them to cook with and they were DELICIOUS!
" — Steph A
A user-friendly Click & Grow indoor herb garden kit
It's basically a smart garden you can grow right in your kitchen window, thanks to the handy LED grow lights that help keep your plants thriving no matter how gloomy outside gets. Plus, this is truly choose-your-own-adventure — you can select grow pods for cilantro, basil, lavender, wild strawberries, thyme, chili peppers and more.
Each Click & Grow kit comes with three basil pods to start you off.Promising review:
"The Click & Grow Smart Garden is very easy to set up and has fairly minimal upkeep. Place pods in, fill up with water and turn on light. The lettuce has grown exceptionally well.
My grandkids love to check it out when they come to visit. I am considering gifting Click and Grow Smart Gardens to them. It is straightforward and sets you up to be a successful gardener no matter your experience level.
I wanted to grow some herbs and vegetables in the winter. I love the Click & Grow!" — Kbaumg
A wireless, Bluetooth-enabled karaoke mic
Promising review:
"You don't understand TikTok made me obsess over this microphone. As a 30+ year old woman, I resisted purchasing it. I finally broke down and bought it because it was haunting me in my sleep. I'm so glad I did. When I am in a bad mood I start karaoke in my house and am instantly better.
It has 'ruined' my teenage son's life because my performances can be heard through his Xbox microphone. This is a must have product." — Zane A. Undercoffer
A set of six light up bath fizzes made with moisturizing shea butter and coconut oil
These come in six different scents: lavender, aloe, ocean, rose, milk and olayer. Promising review
: "Disco in my bath! This product is such a nice distraction from a stressful life!
The scents are not overpowering light and soothing, they don’t seem to deposit rings a real plus with a soaker tub! But the best part save the little center bit and set aside for a real party with wine and candles
. Sending these out to stressed family now as random pick me ups." — Katrin Sullivan
An unofficial Disney Parks cookbook
Promising review:
"Beautiful hardcover cookbook with so many yummy Disney recipes from the parks! There is lots of Disney foodie history in it, plus recipes that look easy to follow with high quality ingredients.
There are fun maps of each of the parks inside where the food is located from, which makes it fun. As an avid Disney fan I have never seen a cookbook like this." — Nicole
A game of Throw Throw Burritos, a combination card and dodgeball game for kids and adults
The objective of the game is to collect matching sets of cards faster than everyone else, which earns you points — but if you happen to be armed with one of the foam burritos and aim it at someone before they can dodge, you can knock their points out (and distract them from finding other matches). The game includes a few other niche rules to keep everyone on their toes, and is good for ages 7 and up and for two to six players. Promising review
: "So... I can’t even begin to describe this game 😂. I’m 32, my husband 38, and our children are 14 and 11. We ALL love this! We had to stock up on games for the quarantine and this has been our favorite.
Make sure to take your glasses off before playing if you wear them 😂 You’ll have bruises. You’ll break things. You’ll yell. It will be the most fun you’ve had in a long time.
If you drink and aren’t playing with children, I imagine it would be even more fun! This isn’t hard to play and there aren’t many rules and I love how it doesn’t really matter if you cheat because no one cares as long as you get to throw a burrito
." — Amazon Customer
A ridiculously fun Tiki Toss ring game
This game is super easy to set up and learn, but tricky enough that it will even the whole playing field. Promising review:
"We all love this game. Everyone who comes over cannot stop playing Tiki Toss. So simple and so fun. Quality and design of product is fantastic. Also makes a great gift." — jzek
A DIY cheese kit with everything you need to make four batches of farmer's cheese in half an hour
Each kit comes with a cheesecloth, citric acid, flake salt, instructions and "email support for life" — all you need is milk (and a mouth to consume it all). Promising review:
"These kits are great gifts for the cheese lover and the person 'who's already got it all.' The packaging looks nice and gift-worthy and it's a perfect price range. I love that the recipient gets an experience as well as a tangible product and I can personally attest that the actual process is easy." — amyleannbohner
A 5-pound bucket of Crayola air-dry clay
After you pull the clay out to shape it, it'll harden on its own — no oven or any effort required! From there you can leave it as is or paint over it for a fun vibe. Promising review:
"It’s honestly just a really nice material to work with! If you want to create things with clay, this is definitely a good choice! It’s definitely not for professional use, but i feel like that’s a given? I mean, it is Crayola. But all in all, great for those who want to use it for fun!" — Amazon Customer
A beginner-friendly fermenting kit
Each kit comes with three fermenting lids with airlock valves, date setters, an easy release tab and an oxygen extractor. The lids are compatible with most wide mouth mason jars (you can snag two Ball mason jars
on Amazon for $10.29
).Promising review:
"I have now been using my Easy Fermenter for several months. I continue to be delighted with the results. My favorite recipes are a cabbage/carrot sauerkraut, and a blend of fermented peppers (some sweet, some hot).
I have recommended these fermenting lids to many of my friends because they make fermenting foods so incredibly easy! You will NOT be disappointed." — K. Dixon
A paint-by-sticker set made up of vintage travel posters
Each comes with 12 posters and the stickers to complete them, including iconic travel posters from gondolas in Venice to the pyramids in Cairo.
A "Winning Fingers" flashing cube game beloved by kids and adults alike
It lights up on all sides for four different types of quick-coordination games involving speed and memory that are super easy to learn, but will give you hours of play trying to beat your top scores.
Promising review
: "Great game. It takes the best of Simon, the Rubiks Cube, Bop It, and anything else and throws it into one beautiful little brick
. My girls fight over it, and that's only after I'm done using it. Great great game, might as well get one for each kid
. This is the kind of stuff that kids should be tinkering with over screen time. Nice job on this product." — CharlesF11
A friendship bracelet making kit
Each set comes with the holder mount and 20 pre-cut threads in 10 colors as well as access to an online instruction manual for all kinds of different designs. Promising review:
"I bought this for my daughter for a craft night. I made friendship bracelets when I was a kid but could not remember how to make them. This helped so much! I had to buy another one for me so we can work on them at the same time. Love this product!" — hollyhock
A Gaiam starter set for yoga complete with all the basics
The kit includes a yoga mat, a yoga block and a stretching strap, so you can tune into the free yoga classes you gain access to with the set.
Promising review:
"I am not very limber and I have chronic spine issues, so having a block and strap was essential for me to do yoga. Before using this, I always ended up hurting myself or feeling bad about myself because I couldn't complete the stretches and would just give up. This kit made everything go so smoothly; I can adjust the block or the strap to help me stretch without hurting myself
(or falling over). And I highly recommend the sitting techniques in the DVD as well as the meditation." — blightheavy
A string art kit so you can create art with a genuine pop of dimension
The kit comes with a crafting board, small hammer, a holder, nails, glue, screws, cotton string, a frame, a pattern and a detailed instruction manual, so there's no need to buy other supplies. Promising review:
"These instructions are easy to follow — I finished it in two hours. This was so much fun and I love my finished results! It looks so beautiful.
It was a gift for my friend. I would buy it again and recommend it to others." — yuyantan
A beginner's butter churner complete with a recipe book
Promising review:
"I am delighted with this product. The accompanying instructions were very helpful. I made my first hand-churned butter, which I consider being a homage to my grandparents, who were dairy farmers.
The process is really surprising when the butter seizes up — I think it was very important to me to see and experience that moment. Subtle, but crucial... At any rate, I used it, cleaned it, so have experienced both. I don’t think you’ll be disappointed with this little yet sophisticated butter churn." — Nanci Hamilton