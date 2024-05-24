24 Must-Have Products That Will Instantly Transform Your Bedroom

A privacy window film that can block up to 96% of UV rays

Promising review: "I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private.I like the light but needed privacy. Sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." —

"I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private.I like the light but needed privacy. Sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." — Ashley Barnes