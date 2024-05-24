Shoppinghomebedroom

24 Must-Have Products That Will Instantly Transform Your Bedroom

Sorry, can't hang. I refuse to leave my upgraded bedroom.
An 1800-thread-count microfiber sheet set
If you're one to suffer from seasonal allergies, then this set is for you! The entire set is hypoallergenic AND fade-, stain-, and wrinkle-resistant.

Promising review: "Finally, a set of soft sheets that won't make you sweat on a hot summer day! I have been through countless sheets that are crispy, rough, or just too darn small for my pillow top queen, but these are perfect. They have a flannel-like softness without the heaviness, and I did not sweat in them despite the recent humidity. I also love how they fit my monster of a mattress. These fit around all corners without me pulling a muscle stretching them, and they stay in place! I plan on buying another set of these soon." — Bagelbudgie
$30.90+ at Amazon
A touch-up paint pen you simply fill with your paint color of choice
Slobproof is a woman-owned small biz that sells these genius touch up paint pens!

Promising review: "Love this — absolutely perfect for touchin' up little spots that need touchin' up. I have several sets filled with different paints and so far they've stayed usable, without the paint drying out. I rinse the brush really well after each use (latex paints) and recap it. It would be nice if the manufacturer put an area on the pen where you could easily label the paint info, but I use a permanent marker, and it works okay." —Hooked on AMZN!
$16.99 at Amazon
And this little bottle of paint touch-up
This paint is nontoxic, zero VOC, low-odor, and solvent-free, so if you're sensitive to chemical smells, this stuff is A-OK!! What makes this different than the one above? Great question! This bottle is already filled with paint so if it's a neutral color you're trying to cover up or you simply don't have the original jar of paint (or remember what the shade was called), this is great. Whereas the pen above is ideal for more specific paint colors and those who still have easy access to the paint color they need.

Promising review: "This product is excellent. It goes on easily and covers paint scraps very well. I used it on a door frame that had been chipped. Now, the chip is practically unnoticeable. I asked for a sample of colors before buying and received a color chart promptly. I appreciate the customer-friendly attitude of this company." —Educator
$18.95 at Amazon
A surface cover that'll transform dressers, nightstands, side tables, and more
Check out our marble surface cover writeup to learn more about this inexpensive and super cool product.

Promising review: "Looks AMAZING. Really easy to use, just make sure you measure and get a piece big enough for your item so you don’t have to line up multiple pieces. Took less than 30 minutes to redo my buffet top from the dark brown granite it used to be." —Brittany renzoni
$5.59+ at Amazon
A wood polish and conditioner to help restore your wooden furniture
Gives your wooden furniture a protective, soft luster coating thanks to Carnauba wax and beeswax. It also prevents it from drying and fading. Good for use on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places, we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were, and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let it sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
$4.99+ at Amazon
An outlet concealer kit complete with a power strip and an 8-foot cord
Promising review: "I have an outlet above our mantel that’s meant for a wall-mounted TV. We have a large painting covering it. We wanted to use the plug to power two Wi-Fi speakers on the long mantel. The thinness of the plug is perfect behind the painting. The power strip is hidden by a mantel clock. So, we have our two speakers on either side and no visible wires. This product may not work for every application, but for us, it’s 10 stars." —Chashum
$24.95 at Amazon
A privacy window film that can block up to 96% of UV rays
Promising review: "I have a large window in my bathroom and you can see in from the backyard, not very private.I like the light but needed privacy. Sheer curtains were not enough. This product is very easy to install, and I love the rainbows. This is this cheapest rainbow window cling I could find and it exceeded my expectations. I will definitely be doing more windows." —Ashley Barnes
$7.19+ at Amazon
A clothing divider set to help arrange your closet in an orderly fashion
Gina Marie Originals is a small business based in Chattanooga, Tennessee that sells a cute variety of closet organizers, shirts, drawer organizers, and more!

Promising review: "These are EXACTLY what I have been looking for to organize my closet. Not only are these functional, but they add some fun design to my closet. I was blown away by how incredibly fast these arrived." —Amber McCreary
$10.80 at Etsy
A fluffy comforter that'll pretty much transform your bedroom into a luxury suite
Promising review: "Can't say enough good things about this comforter! It is beautiful in color, as well as super soft and cozy! The price made it super affordable for anyone wanting a great piece of inexpensive bedding. I am so happy with this that I purchased a second one for my daughter, and I am considering a third one. Just love it!!" —Dedewi
$39.90+ at Amazon
And this faux-fur duvet cover for upgrading your new comforter
One side is faux fur and the other side is plush velvet; the twin set comes with one pom-pom-fringed pillow sham, and other set sizes include two.

Promising review: "If my house caught on fire, this is the first thing I’d grab. But seriously, this is one of my favorite things in my whole house. I feel like it tied my entire room together. I get so many compliments on it and it seriously so cozy and well made. My only complaint would be how hard thing thing makes it to get out of bed in the mornings. It’s incredibly soft and isn’t the type of 'fur' that will mat and get gross-looking over time. I rely heavily on reviews when I buy things so I’m here to tell you — if you’re on the fence about buying this...do it!! Also, the pillowcases are amazing also. Super soft and the pom-pom fringe is adorable." —Sk
$51.99+ at Amazon
Plus! An elegant-looking bed skirt to conceal the space underneath your bed
Not that you need a bed skirt to store things under your bed! This will just help conceal any cluttered messes down there!

Promising review: "I could not get it to fit right at first for some reason. Probably because I was having a bad week and wanted something to be angry about. When I was in a better state of mind I got it and laughed at how simple it was. Fits well and covers the mess I am hiding now that I went up to a king." —Dennis E. Marquardt
$9.39+ at Amazon
Peel-and-stick wallpaper available in a variety of colors and patterns
Get the herringbone wallpaper from Target for $34 and be sure to check out all of the peel-and-stick wallpaper Target has to offer here.
$34 at Target
Wonder Hangers that'll help you group certain garments together
It comes with 10 hangers that can hold 5 garments each, 10 if you double them up!

Promising review: "I use these hangers for shirts and tees. They allow me to easily find any shirt in my closet and take up very little space compared to single shirts on single hangers. I can also group shirts together by style or color on a single swivel hanger. I am now able to hang additional items in my closet without crowding. I bought this in white and the edges are smooth." —CAGH
$14.99 at Amazon
A metal wall grid for displaying photos and fun memories
You get (2) 16.5 x 12.2-inch wire panels, 4 S-hooks, 5 clips, and a hemp string with 10 mini clothespins.

Promising review: "This grid was exactly what I was looking for. I had seen similar products in stores, but they were usually more expensive than this. It's perfect for pinning up some postcards I wanted to display!" —Amazon Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
A pack of furniture touch-up sticks that'll help you quickly restore wooden furniture
Includes six repair markets, six paper-wrapped wax sticks, and one wax stick sharpener packaged in a blister card. Plus, it comes with six different colors — maple, oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, and black. To use, just draw over a scratch/scuff/discoloration on your wooden furniture, allow it to dry quickly, and bam! It's magic.

Promising review: "Better than expected. Blends perfectly and leaves a beautiful sheen. I used them on different shades of wood: cherry, oak, and mahogany. I blended several shades of markers on each piece. Blended easily and matched perfectly to the different shades of wood. Used on claw foot dining table, Chippendale chair legs, grandfather clock, china cabinet. All look sensational. Covered sweeper scuffs well. They look new now, not touched up. These stain quickly, so wear disposable gloves and cover floors where you are working. Excellent results." —PhoebeS
$9.99 at Amazon
Lili n Momo Designs / Etsy
A lovely rainbow decal for livening up a wall in your living space
Lili n Momo Designs is a small biz based in Black Rock, Connecticut that sells gorgeous wall decals!

Promising review: "AMAZING!! I have trouble seeing shades of gray, particularly on computer screens, but the shop owner kindly worked with me developing this custom piece. She was so patient and kind, because it took a few mock-ups. I really appreciated her willingness to work with me and help me achieve the look I wanted. I can't thank her enough. You won't regret working with her." —GitaJafar
$54+ at Etsy
A honeycomb drawer organizer
Promising review: "Best product I have bought yet! I even purchased three more for my hubby and his sock drawer. He saw how great mine looked and wanted to use it as well. I have never been organized before, and I love the fact I can SEE where everything is now! I don't have to dig to the bottom of the drawer to find things. LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this product!" —DaVincent
$7.99 at Amazon
A microfiber blind cleaner for saying goodbye to dust
Includes five microfiber sleeves that can be washed and reused!

Promising review: "I got more excited about this find than is probably normal! This product is AMAZING! Everyone should own one. I've been using a Swiffer duster to clean my blinds. I have to clean one side, then the other, and there is STILL always dust left behind. This product is a game changer. You can clean both sides of two blinds at once and grip them firmly to get ALL the dust off. " —Sarah
$6.99 at Amazon
A five-section hanging organizer
Made with metal hooks that easily hang from closet rods or garment racks.

Promising review: "I love this hanging closet organizer, we are using it in our nursery and it is the perfect size for our small closet. I have purchased products like this in the past that had very little structure to them and they sagged at the top — this does not do that, it is very structured — it hangs exactly like in the picture. For a nursery, it is just what I was looking for. Highly recommend." —Chelsea C.
$10.06 at Amazon
Krovel Furniture Co. / Etsy
A floating nightstand
Krovel Furniture Co. is a small business based in Portland, Maine that sells handcrafted floating furniture.

Promising review: "These shelves are super sturdy and easy to install. The look is clean, modern, and very functional." —Josh Love
$148+ at Etsy
A set of blackout curtains to zhuzh up your windows a little
Promising review: "I moved out to the woods and have been buying curtains for our new place online because it's hard to get out to the store. I have returned a couple sets of blackout curtains. These are great quality and will help with keeping heat in. They are also great at blocking out the light. They have a slight sheen and high-quality look. The curtains are white on the back side which is nice too." —Kindle Customer
$41.71+ at Amazon
And a set of NoNo brackets
Promising review: "This bracket is awesome and was extremely easy to install. We were able to hang curtains over our vertical blinds in just a few minutes and didn't even need any tools. Great product!!!" —Amazon Customer
$15.95 at Amazon
A pack of abstract decals for easily adding a little pizzazz to boring white walls
Promising review: "I was looking for something that would match up my abstract aesthetic and pastel colors. It really adds more personality to my room! It was easy to stick — probably spent 15 minutes trying to decide the best arrangements. I would 100% recommend." —Sofia Camarillo
$10.89 at Amazon
BeanDaikon / Etsy
A super pretty piece of macrame/green leaves decor
BeanDaikon is a small business based in Hanoi, Vietnam that sells handmade macrame, boho decor, and other fun gifts!

Promising review: "Wow! This is such an amazing piece! So beautiful and unique! And the shipping packaging was spectacular." —cothomps2
$21.90+ at Etsy

