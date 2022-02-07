A full-length mirror

You likely already have one in your home, but I recommend picking up a mirror like this one from NeuType that you can prop up against the wall and move around as needed. Natural light is definitely preferable to artificial lamplight, so having the ability to move the mirror around as the light changes is a big bonus.



If you are only waxing your legs or the sides of your bikini line, you don't really need the mirror. However, if you are venturing into Brazilian or G-string-style wax territory, having a mirror is crucial. You need to be able to get into whatever positions necessary and have a clear view of what you are doing. Don't be afraid to get up close and personal. Think of it as an exercise in body acceptance.